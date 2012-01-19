Trending

Greipel closes in on Tour Down Under record with Victor Harbour win

German takes back ochre on Stage 3

Image 1 of 95

Andre Greipel from Germany sprints for the win during stage 3 of the 2012 Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel from Germany sprints for the win during stage 3 of the 2012 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 95

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 95

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 95

Kristijan Koren (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Kristijan Koren (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 95

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 95

Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD)

Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 95

Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD)

Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 95

Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack - Nissan)

Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 95

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 95

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 95

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 95

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 95

David Lopez (Movistar)

David Lopez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 95

Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana)

Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 95

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 95

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 95

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 95

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 95

Grega Bole and Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD)

Grega Bole and Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 95

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 95

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 95

Racing towards Victor Harbour

Racing towards Victor Harbour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 95

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 95

Angel Madrazo (Movistar)

Angel Madrazo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 95

An Astana rider coming back to the bunch

An Astana rider coming back to the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 95

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 95

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD)

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 95

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 95

Javier Moreno (Movistar)

Javier Moreno (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 95

Assan Bazayev (Astana)

Assan Bazayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 95

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 95

Simon Gerrans (GreenEDGE)

Simon Gerrans (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 95

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 95

Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan)

Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 95

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 95

Borut Bozic (Astana)

Borut Bozic (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 95

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 95

Matt Goss (GreenEDGE)

Matt Goss (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 95

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC) lost his lead in the race

Martin Kohler (BMC) lost his lead in the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 95

The stage 3 break with Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

The stage 3 break with Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 95

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins ahead of Hutarovich and Boasson Hagen

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins ahead of Hutarovich and Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 95

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins ahead of Hutarovich and Boasson Hagen

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins ahead of Hutarovich and Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 95

Michael Matthews (Rabobank)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 95

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 95

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) was in the day's break

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) was in the day's break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 95

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 95

The BMC team prepare for another tough stage

The BMC team prepare for another tough stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 95

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) finished 8th on the stage

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) finished 8th on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC)

Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 95

Riders cross the line after another day in the sun

Riders cross the line after another day in the sun
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 95

Marcus Burghardt cools down

Marcus Burghardt cools down
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 95

The BMC team

The BMC team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 95

Luis Leon Sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 95

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 95

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) takes the stage

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC) lost his leader's jersey

Martin Kohler (BMC) lost his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 95

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) worked for the team

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) worked for the team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 95

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under from Unley to Victor Harbour

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under from Unley to Victor Harbour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium with his second stage win in two days

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium with his second stage win in two days
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium with his second stage win in two days

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium with his second stage win in two days
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 95

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 95

Two Katusha riders on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Two Katusha riders on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 95

Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 9th on the stage

Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 9th on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 95

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) takes the stage

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 95

The Euskatel-Euskadi team

The Euskatel-Euskadi team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 95

Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) at the start of the stage

Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 95

Matt Brammier in his new team colours of Omega Pharma Quick Step

Matt Brammier in his new team colours of Omega Pharma Quick Step
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 95

The Euskatel-Euskadi team

The Euskatel-Euskadi team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 95

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 95

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 95

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 95

Garmin and Quick Step on the front of the bunch

Garmin and Quick Step on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 95

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under to Victor Harbour

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under to Victor Harbour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 95

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 95

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC) and his new best friend

Martin Kohler (BMC) and his new best friend
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprints to his second win of the race

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprints to his second win of the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the stage and the race lead

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the stage and the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) can't be stopped in the sprints

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) can't be stopped in the sprints
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC) finished in the main bunch

Martin Kohler (BMC) finished in the main bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC) at the start of stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Martin Kohler (BMC) at the start of stage 3 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 95

Martin Kohler (BMC)

Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 95

The peloton set a relaxed pace on stage 3

The peloton set a relaxed pace on stage 3
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 95

Andre Greipel from Germany receives a kiss on the podium after winning stage 3 of the 2012 Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel from Germany receives a kiss on the podium after winning stage 3 of the 2012 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has triumphed following a fast and furious sprint finish into Victor Harbour, taking out the 134.5 kilometre third stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) was second by half a wheel while Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was over a bike length behind in third.

The German's victory was testimony to his current strength and form, down to just five teammates with the withdrawal of Jurgen Roelandts following the opening stage on Tuesday. Greipel dedicated today's win to the Belgian who broke his sixth cervical vertebra in a crash that decimated the peloton on Stage 1.

"This victory is for Jurgen Roelandts who unfortunately supports us from the hospital," he said following his second stage victory of the Tour Down Under. "We're nearly three riders down but the rest of the team that is not injured has been awesome today."

Hutarovich's second place was one better than his result on the opening stage into Clare, so he was pleased with his own progression.

"The first stage I was already third so that was a good sign and yesterday I took a journey and today had to recover and think about this stage," the Belarusian explained. "From the start I felt I had good legs so I gave it a go and it was good to be second."

Boasson Hagen recovered from a puncture late in the stage but was not about to claim the incident was the difference in the result.

"Nah I can't blame the tire for that," he dismissed. "The team did a really great job and we have to try again and hopefully we get higher, getting better every day now, so maybe like .... so that we'll be even higher up.

Today's sprint was Griepel's 10th stage victory at the Tour Down Under, with only Robbie McEwen (13) ahead of him. The mercurial Australian finished in 5th place today, behind compatriot Mark Renshaw (Rabobank). The result was enough to catapult Greipel back into the overall lead having relinquished it to Martin Kohler (BMC) on Wednesday.

The day was highlighted by a four-man breakaway containing Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)which was allowed to get away from the peloton at the six kilometre mark for a maximum gap of 5:25 before being reeled back in with just over 40 kilometres left to race.

"It was our intention to keep the breakaway in sight with a good gap," said Greipel. "The crosswinds have made the race faster. The 1km to go mark was the most important point of today's stage. I told my team-mates ‘I need to be on 5th or 6th position at that point'. They did a great job to put me there and I finished it off.

"I'm happy to get back into the lead but the time bonus I got again isn't important in my mind."

How it unfolded:

Not long after the peloton left the neutral zone, the day's break was established containing Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Tentative at first, the gap extended quickly moving out to over five minutes by the time the quintet reached the lone KOM point of the day at Sellicks Hill on Main South Road.

De Gendt was first across the line for maximum points at the top of the Cat.2 climb, followed by Brammeier, Bakelants and Vorganov.

The highest point in the race marked the beginning of the end for the breakaway with the gap peaking at 5:25 before gradually diminishing. De Gendt then cleaned up on the two sprint primes of the day for a clean sweep of the points for the day.

De Gendt was one of the big winners for the day, despite losing two seconds to be fourth on the general classification at 14seconds in arrears of Greipel.

"Three of the four riders had the same goal and that was to take the second sprint and then after that we just wanted to go back to the peloton," he said following the stage. "I think tomorrow is the best for me just to stay in the peloton and then Old Willunga Hill is going to be so hard but I am going to try and be in the front."

With the peloton as one with around 40 kilometres left to race the pace was on at 55 km/h. GreenEdge, Lotto Belisol, RadioShack-Nissan and Rabobank.

Try as they might, Rabobank, working for Michael Matthews today couldn't work as efficiently as they might have hoped with Mark Renshaw seemingly too fast for the former under23 world champion.

Matthews he was "a bit disappointed" with his 12th place, while Renshaw just missed the podium.

"The boys had a really good lead out for me and I just couldn't really hold the wheel in the last couple of kilometres. It just got a bit messy and Mark Renshaw held the lead out but yeah I just wasn't there to finish it."

Matthews retains the lead in the Young Rider Classification.

Greipel's win gives him an eight second advantage over his nearest competitor, Kohler, with Matthews next best 12 seconds back. While he's certainly a possible contender for the stage win tomorrow into Tanunda, the German believes it will be his last throw of the dice before Sunday's final stage criterium.

"The Willunga stage [Stage 5] is too hard for me to win GC this year," he admitted. "With two stage wins, we've already reached our goal. We can't have everything and we just take it day by day."

 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:21:55
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
5Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
17Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
18Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
19William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
22Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
27Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
30Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
31Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
33Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
34Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
36Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
38Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
40Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
44Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
45Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
47Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
48Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
51Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
52Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
54Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
55José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
58Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
59Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
60Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
61Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
62Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
63Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
64Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
66Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
67Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
69Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
70Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
71Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
72Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
74Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
76Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
77Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
78Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
79Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
81Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
82Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
83Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
84Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
85Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
86Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
88Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
89Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
91Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
92Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
93Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
95Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
96Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
97Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
98Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
101Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
102Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
103Robbie Hunter (SAf) Garmin-Barracuda
104David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
105Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
106Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
107Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
108Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
109Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
110Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
112Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
113Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
114Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
115Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana (Svk) Astana
116Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
117William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
118Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
119Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
121Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC0:00:37
123Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
124Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:00:54
125Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:02
126Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
127Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:54
128Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE0:03:00
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol15pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank12
5Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE11
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana10
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda9
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling6

Mt Compass (65km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha2

Goolwa (89.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha2

Sellicks Hill (Cat 2 at 42.9km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM10pts
2Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3:21:55
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
12Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
13Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
16Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
21Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
23Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
26Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
29Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
30Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:02
31Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:03:00

Team's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling10:05:45
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3RadioShack-Nissan
4Rabobank
5Garmin-Barracuda
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Vacansoleil -DCM
8UNI SA - Australia
9GreenEDGE
10Lotto-Belisol
11FDJ - BigMat
12Team Saxo Bank
13Katusha
14Movistar
15Liquigas - Cannondale
16Lampre - ISD
17BMC
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Astana

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol11:54:52
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC0:00:08
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:12
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM0:00:14
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE0:00:16
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:17
10Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha0:00:20
11Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
14William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
18Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
22Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
23Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
28Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
31Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
39José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
42Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
45Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
46Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
47Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
49Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
50Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
51Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
53Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
54Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
56Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
57Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
58Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
59Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
60Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
61Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
62Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
63Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
64Robbie Hunter (SAf) Garmin-Barracuda
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:38
66William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:44
67Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:00:46
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:53
69Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
70Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM0:00:57
71Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC0:01:10
72Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:16
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:01:24
74Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:27
75Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:51
76Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:02
77Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM0:03:12
78Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:13
79Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
80Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
81Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:14
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:16
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:03:47
85Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:05:46
87Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:00
89Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
90Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:31
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:08
92David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:07:27
93Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:10:23
94Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat0:12:35
95Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:39
96Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:45
97Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
98Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
99Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
100Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
101Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
102Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
103Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
105Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
106Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
107Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
109Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
110Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
111Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
112Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
113Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
114Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana (Svk) Astana
115Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
116Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC0:13:22
118Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
119Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:05
120Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:35
121Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
122Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
124Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
125Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
126Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE0:15:45
127Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
128Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:16:29
129Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:37
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:20:53
131Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:08

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol30pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat27
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling24
4William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia21
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC20
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan19
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank19
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank18
9Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling16
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda15
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE13
13Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale12
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar12
16Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE11
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM10
18Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha10
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana10
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank9
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC9
22Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha8
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha7
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep7
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan6
27Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia5
28Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM12pts
2William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC8
4Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
6Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan4
7Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM3
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha2
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia1

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank11:55:04
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:05
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:26
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:41
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:39
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:03:01
17Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:02
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:04
20Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:19
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:06:56
22Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:12:33
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
24Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
26Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
27Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
28Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
29Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:23
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:15:33
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:25

Brilliant Blend Team General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNI SA - Australia35:44:34
2Sky Procycling0:01:02
3RadioShack-Nissan
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep
5Lotto-Belisol
6Katusha
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Rabobank
9Garmin-Barracuda
10BMC
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Vacansoleil -DCM
13FDJ - BigMat
14Movistar
15Liquigas - Cannondale
16Team Saxo Bank
17Lampre - ISD
18GreenEDGE0:06:42
19Astana0:07:48

