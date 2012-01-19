Image 1 of 95 Andre Greipel from Germany sprints for the win during stage 3 of the 2012 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 95 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 95 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 95 Kristijan Koren (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 95 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 95 Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 95 Massimo Graziato (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 95 Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 95 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 95 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 95 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) and Alessandro Ballan Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has triumphed following a fast and furious sprint finish into Victor Harbour, taking out the 134.5 kilometre third stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) was second by half a wheel while Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was over a bike length behind in third.

The German's victory was testimony to his current strength and form, down to just five teammates with the withdrawal of Jurgen Roelandts following the opening stage on Tuesday. Greipel dedicated today's win to the Belgian who broke his sixth cervical vertebra in a crash that decimated the peloton on Stage 1.

"This victory is for Jurgen Roelandts who unfortunately supports us from the hospital," he said following his second stage victory of the Tour Down Under. "We're nearly three riders down but the rest of the team that is not injured has been awesome today."

Hutarovich's second place was one better than his result on the opening stage into Clare, so he was pleased with his own progression.

"The first stage I was already third so that was a good sign and yesterday I took a journey and today had to recover and think about this stage," the Belarusian explained. "From the start I felt I had good legs so I gave it a go and it was good to be second."

Boasson Hagen recovered from a puncture late in the stage but was not about to claim the incident was the difference in the result.

"Nah I can't blame the tire for that," he dismissed. "The team did a really great job and we have to try again and hopefully we get higher, getting better every day now, so maybe like .... so that we'll be even higher up.

Today's sprint was Griepel's 10th stage victory at the Tour Down Under, with only Robbie McEwen (13) ahead of him. The mercurial Australian finished in 5th place today, behind compatriot Mark Renshaw (Rabobank). The result was enough to catapult Greipel back into the overall lead having relinquished it to Martin Kohler (BMC) on Wednesday.

The day was highlighted by a four-man breakaway containing Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)which was allowed to get away from the peloton at the six kilometre mark for a maximum gap of 5:25 before being reeled back in with just over 40 kilometres left to race.

"It was our intention to keep the breakaway in sight with a good gap," said Greipel. "The crosswinds have made the race faster. The 1km to go mark was the most important point of today's stage. I told my team-mates ‘I need to be on 5th or 6th position at that point'. They did a great job to put me there and I finished it off.

"I'm happy to get back into the lead but the time bonus I got again isn't important in my mind."

How it unfolded:

Not long after the peloton left the neutral zone, the day's break was established containing Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Tentative at first, the gap extended quickly moving out to over five minutes by the time the quintet reached the lone KOM point of the day at Sellicks Hill on Main South Road.

De Gendt was first across the line for maximum points at the top of the Cat.2 climb, followed by Brammeier, Bakelants and Vorganov.

The highest point in the race marked the beginning of the end for the breakaway with the gap peaking at 5:25 before gradually diminishing. De Gendt then cleaned up on the two sprint primes of the day for a clean sweep of the points for the day.

De Gendt was one of the big winners for the day, despite losing two seconds to be fourth on the general classification at 14seconds in arrears of Greipel.

"Three of the four riders had the same goal and that was to take the second sprint and then after that we just wanted to go back to the peloton," he said following the stage. "I think tomorrow is the best for me just to stay in the peloton and then Old Willunga Hill is going to be so hard but I am going to try and be in the front."

With the peloton as one with around 40 kilometres left to race the pace was on at 55 km/h. GreenEdge, Lotto Belisol, RadioShack-Nissan and Rabobank.

Try as they might, Rabobank, working for Michael Matthews today couldn't work as efficiently as they might have hoped with Mark Renshaw seemingly too fast for the former under23 world champion.

Matthews he was "a bit disappointed" with his 12th place, while Renshaw just missed the podium.

"The boys had a really good lead out for me and I just couldn't really hold the wheel in the last couple of kilometres. It just got a bit messy and Mark Renshaw held the lead out but yeah I just wasn't there to finish it."

Matthews retains the lead in the Young Rider Classification.

Greipel's win gives him an eight second advantage over his nearest competitor, Kohler, with Matthews next best 12 seconds back. While he's certainly a possible contender for the stage win tomorrow into Tanunda, the German believes it will be his last throw of the dice before Sunday's final stage criterium.

"The Willunga stage [Stage 5] is too hard for me to win GC this year," he admitted. "With two stage wins, we've already reached our goal. We can't have everything and we just take it day by day."

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:21:55 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 5 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 16 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 18 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 19 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 30 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 31 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 33 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 36 Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 38 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 40 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 44 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 45 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 46 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 47 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 48 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 52 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 54 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 55 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha 58 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 59 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 60 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 61 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 62 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 63 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 64 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 66 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 67 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 69 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha 70 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 71 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 72 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 73 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 74 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 76 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 77 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 78 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 79 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 81 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 82 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 83 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 85 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 88 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 91 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 92 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 95 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 96 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 97 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 98 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 101 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 102 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 103 Robbie Hunter (SAf) Garmin-Barracuda 104 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 106 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 107 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD 109 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 110 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 112 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 113 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 114 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana (Svk) Astana 116 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 117 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 118 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 119 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 121 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 122 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 0:00:37 123 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 124 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:54 125 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:02 126 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 127 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:54 128 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:03:00 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 15 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 12 5 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 11 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 10 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 9 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 6

Mt Compass (65km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 2

Goolwa (89.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 2

Sellicks Hill (Cat 2 at 42.9km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 10 pts 2 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3:21:55 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 12 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 13 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 21 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 23 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 26 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 29 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 30 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:02 31 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:03:00

Team's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 10:05:45 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 RadioShack-Nissan 4 Rabobank 5 Garmin-Barracuda 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Vacansoleil -DCM 8 UNI SA - Australia 9 GreenEDGE 10 Lotto-Belisol 11 FDJ - BigMat 12 Team Saxo Bank 13 Katusha 14 Movistar 15 Liquigas - Cannondale 16 Lampre - ISD 17 BMC 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Astana

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 11:54:52 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 0:00:08 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:12 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:00:14 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:00:16 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:17 10 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 0:00:20 11 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 22 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 23 Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 28 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 31 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 38 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 39 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 42 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 45 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 46 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 47 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 49 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 50 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 51 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 53 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 54 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 57 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 58 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 59 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 60 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha 61 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 62 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 63 Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD 64 Robbie Hunter (SAf) Garmin-Barracuda 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:38 66 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:44 67 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:00:46 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:53 69 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 70 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:00:57 71 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 0:01:10 72 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:16 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:24 74 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:27 75 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:51 76 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:02 77 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:03:12 78 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:03:13 79 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 80 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 81 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:14 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:16 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:47 85 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:05:46 87 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:00 89 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 90 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:31 91 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:08 92 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:07:27 93 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:10:23 94 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 0:12:35 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:39 96 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:45 97 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 98 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 101 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 102 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 103 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 105 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 106 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 107 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 109 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 110 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 111 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 112 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 113 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 114 Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana (Svk) Astana 115 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 116 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 0:13:22 118 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 119 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:05 120 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:35 121 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 122 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 124 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 125 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 126 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:15:45 127 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 128 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:29 129 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:37 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:53 131 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:08

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 30 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 27 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 24 4 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 20 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 19 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 19 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 18 9 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 15 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 12 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 13 13 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 12 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 12 16 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 11 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 10 18 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 10 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 10 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 9 22 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 8 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 7 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 6 27 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 5 28 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 12 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 8 4 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 6 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 4 7 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 3 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha 2 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 1

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 11:55:04 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:05 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:26 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:41 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:39 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:03:01 17 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:02 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:04 20 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:19 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:06:56 22 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:12:33 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 26 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 27 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 28 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:23 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:15:33 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:25