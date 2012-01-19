Greipel closes in on Tour Down Under record with Victor Harbour win
German takes back ochre on Stage 3
Stage 3: Unley - Victor Harbour
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has triumphed following a fast and furious sprint finish into Victor Harbour, taking out the 134.5 kilometre third stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) was second by half a wheel while Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was over a bike length behind in third.
The German's victory was testimony to his current strength and form, down to just five teammates with the withdrawal of Jurgen Roelandts following the opening stage on Tuesday. Greipel dedicated today's win to the Belgian who broke his sixth cervical vertebra in a crash that decimated the peloton on Stage 1.
"This victory is for Jurgen Roelandts who unfortunately supports us from the hospital," he said following his second stage victory of the Tour Down Under. "We're nearly three riders down but the rest of the team that is not injured has been awesome today."
Hutarovich's second place was one better than his result on the opening stage into Clare, so he was pleased with his own progression.
"The first stage I was already third so that was a good sign and yesterday I took a journey and today had to recover and think about this stage," the Belarusian explained. "From the start I felt I had good legs so I gave it a go and it was good to be second."
Boasson Hagen recovered from a puncture late in the stage but was not about to claim the incident was the difference in the result.
"Nah I can't blame the tire for that," he dismissed. "The team did a really great job and we have to try again and hopefully we get higher, getting better every day now, so maybe like .... so that we'll be even higher up.
Today's sprint was Griepel's 10th stage victory at the Tour Down Under, with only Robbie McEwen (13) ahead of him. The mercurial Australian finished in 5th place today, behind compatriot Mark Renshaw (Rabobank). The result was enough to catapult Greipel back into the overall lead having relinquished it to Martin Kohler (BMC) on Wednesday.
The day was highlighted by a four-man breakaway containing Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)which was allowed to get away from the peloton at the six kilometre mark for a maximum gap of 5:25 before being reeled back in with just over 40 kilometres left to race.
"It was our intention to keep the breakaway in sight with a good gap," said Greipel. "The crosswinds have made the race faster. The 1km to go mark was the most important point of today's stage. I told my team-mates ‘I need to be on 5th or 6th position at that point'. They did a great job to put me there and I finished it off.
"I'm happy to get back into the lead but the time bonus I got again isn't important in my mind."
How it unfolded:
Not long after the peloton left the neutral zone, the day's break was established containing Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Tentative at first, the gap extended quickly moving out to over five minutes by the time the quintet reached the lone KOM point of the day at Sellicks Hill on Main South Road.
De Gendt was first across the line for maximum points at the top of the Cat.2 climb, followed by Brammeier, Bakelants and Vorganov.
The highest point in the race marked the beginning of the end for the breakaway with the gap peaking at 5:25 before gradually diminishing. De Gendt then cleaned up on the two sprint primes of the day for a clean sweep of the points for the day.
De Gendt was one of the big winners for the day, despite losing two seconds to be fourth on the general classification at 14seconds in arrears of Greipel.
"Three of the four riders had the same goal and that was to take the second sprint and then after that we just wanted to go back to the peloton," he said following the stage. "I think tomorrow is the best for me just to stay in the peloton and then Old Willunga Hill is going to be so hard but I am going to try and be in the front."
With the peloton as one with around 40 kilometres left to race the pace was on at 55 km/h. GreenEdge, Lotto Belisol, RadioShack-Nissan and Rabobank.
Try as they might, Rabobank, working for Michael Matthews today couldn't work as efficiently as they might have hoped with Mark Renshaw seemingly too fast for the former under23 world champion.
Matthews he was "a bit disappointed" with his 12th place, while Renshaw just missed the podium.
"The boys had a really good lead out for me and I just couldn't really hold the wheel in the last couple of kilometres. It just got a bit messy and Mark Renshaw held the lead out but yeah I just wasn't there to finish it."
Matthews retains the lead in the Young Rider Classification.
Greipel's win gives him an eight second advantage over his nearest competitor, Kohler, with Matthews next best 12 seconds back. While he's certainly a possible contender for the stage win tomorrow into Tanunda, the German believes it will be his last throw of the dice before Sunday's final stage criterium.
"The Willunga stage [Stage 5] is too hard for me to win GC this year," he admitted. "With two stage wins, we've already reached our goal. We can't have everything and we just take it day by day."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:21:55
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|18
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|19
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|22
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|30
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|31
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|36
|Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|38
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|44
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|45
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|47
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|48
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|54
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
|58
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|59
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|60
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|61
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|62
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|64
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|67
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|69
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
|70
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|71
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|74
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|76
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|78
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|79
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|81
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|83
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|88
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|91
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|92
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|95
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|96
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|97
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|98
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|102
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|103
|Robbie Hunter (SAf) Garmin-Barracuda
|104
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|105
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|106
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|107
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|112
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|113
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|114
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|115
|Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana (Svk) Astana
|116
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|117
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|118
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|121
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|122
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|0:00:37
|123
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|124
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:54
|125
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:02
|126
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|127
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:54
|128
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:03:00
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|12
|5
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|11
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|10
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3:21:55
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|12
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|21
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|23
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|26
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|29
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|30
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:02
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:03:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|10:05:45
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|8
|UNI SA - Australia
|9
|GreenEDGE
|10
|Lotto-Belisol
|11
|FDJ - BigMat
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Katusha
|14
|Movistar
|15
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|BMC
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|11:54:52
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:12
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:00:14
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:00:16
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:17
|10
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:20
|11
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|28
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|31
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|35
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|39
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|42
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|49
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|50
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|51
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|53
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|57
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|59
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|60
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha (Ita) Katusha
|61
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|63
|Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Robbie Hunter (SAf) Garmin-Barracuda
|65
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:38
|66
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:44
|67
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:00:46
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:53
|69
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|70
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:00:57
|71
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|0:01:10
|72
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:16
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:24
|74
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:27
|75
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:51
|76
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:02
|77
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:03:12
|78
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:13
|79
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|80
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|81
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:14
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:16
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:47
|85
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:05:46
|87
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:00
|89
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|90
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:31
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:08
|92
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:07:27
|93
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:23
|94
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|0:12:35
|95
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:39
|96
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:45
|97
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|98
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|101
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|102
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|103
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|105
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|106
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|109
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|111
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|112
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|114
|Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana (Svk) Astana
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|116
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|0:13:22
|118
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|119
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:05
|120
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:35
|121
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|122
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|124
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|125
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|126
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:15:45
|127
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|128
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:29
|129
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:37
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:53
|131
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|27
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|24
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|20
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|19
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|18
|9
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|12
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|13
|13
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|12
|16
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|11
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|10
|18
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|10
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|10
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|9
|22
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|8
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|7
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|27
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|5
|28
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|12
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|8
|4
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|7
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|3
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha (Rus) Katusha
|2
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|11:55:04
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:05
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:26
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:41
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:39
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:03:01
|17
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:02
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:04
|20
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:19
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:06:56
|22
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:12:33
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|27
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|28
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:23
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:15:33
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UNI SA - Australia
|35:44:34
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|Lotto-Belisol
|6
|Katusha
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rabobank
|9
|Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|BMC
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|13
|FDJ - BigMat
|14
|Movistar
|15
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|GreenEDGE
|0:06:42
|19
|Astana
|0:07:48
