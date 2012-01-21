Comeback complete for Valverde as Spaniard out sprints Gerrans on Willunga
No time gap on general classification as fight set to continue on final day
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Old Willunga Hill
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has taken his first win since his return from suspension, with the Spaniard out sprinting Australian Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) in a two-man dash to the line at the top of Old Willunga Hill.
Valverde's Movistar teammates rode with supreme confidence in their leader, taking to the front before the base of the first climb up Old Willunga before timing their run perfectly in the final two kilometres to bring back the at one point dangerous escape of Rohan Dennis (UniSA-Australia) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan).
Gerrans, who looked the most comfortable in the elite front group, was the first to open up the sprint, but tired in the final 50 metres allowing Valverde to pin him back. The two rode side-by-side with the finish beckoning - both unwilling to relent - but it was Valverde who pulled through in the end, ultimately winning by half a wheel over the Australian.
"I'm super happy," said Valverde at the stage finish. "My team has been perfect today. I couldn't have won without them. It's a really emotional moment for me. This win is for all those who have supported me during my time off the bike.
"The stage suited me - we put the team at the front, and to finish it off - it's a perfect comeback for me."
Gerrans was consoled with taking the ochre jersey on countback, though both riders are on equal time going into the final stage, setting up a thrilling finish to the 14th Santos Tour Down Under on Sunday.
"I gave it absolutely everything I had, but unfortunately Valverde had that inside line and he caught up," said Gerrans. "I’m rapt to have the lead going into the last stage.
"It’s such a big deal for GreenEdge to take the lead into the last stage in their first world tour outing so I’m thrilled and really rapt with the whole team’s performance, they have really supported me all week so I really can’t thank the guys enough."
The points classification battle is also tight with Boasson Hagen and Greipel both with it all to ride for tomorrow.
Rohan Dennis did enough to secure himself the King of the Mountain classification courtesy of picking up third over the first time up Willunga and fifth on round two. Dennis also wrapped up the young rider jersey.
"I’m a little bit stuffed now but it was all worth it in the end," said Dennis. "I guess sometimes you need a little bit of form as well to have that confidence to actually go up the front but sometimes it’s just sort of a gut feeling, you just sort of hope for the best."
How it unfolded
130 riders lined the start in McLaren Vale for the longest and hardest day in the Tour Down Under's 14-year history. The race had never finished atop Old Willunga Hill, and with 45 riders within 12 seconds of the race lead today it was always set for fireworks.
After a flurry of early attacks, the first escape formed without much fuss. The break was; Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge Cycling Team), Takashi Miyazawa (Team Saxo Bank), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Kristof Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale) with the sextet quiclkly building an advantage of more than 3 minutes.
The peloton, led by Martin Kohler's team BMC seemed content to let other teams take control, with their false tempo at the front very early replaced by a rider from Movistar. De Gendt was the highest placed rider in the break, some 7:51 down on Kohler but even with the advantage of the escape approaching 8 minutes there was very little reaction from the main field.
The gap did eventually stabilise around that mark however with BMC finally deciding that enough was enough. Burghardt was prevalent at the front for his team as were RadioShack-Nissan and Movistar. The break meanwhile looked smooth, with each of the day's intermediate sprints at Snapper Point uncontested in favour of keeping the best part of their advantage in tact.
Crosswind Drama
Going into the final 75 kilometres Lotto-Belisol, RadioShack-Nissan and BMC made an attempt at splitting the peloton in the gusty cross that had been barraging the peloton in the valley behind McLaren Vale.
Their efforts were rewarded with Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) the biggest name to be caught out, off the back with another 30 riders. Though he eventually re-joined the peloton, the pace at the front had brough the break's gap down from 8 to just over 3 minutes.
Movistar and RadioShack-Nissan retained control at the front, while GreenEdge and BMC were also making their presence known.
As the peloton left the McLaren Vale circuit and entered the section of the course up Old Willunga Hill the drama really began.
Haas makes his presence known
Going into the Tour Down Under Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) had explained that he didn't want to just be in Adelaide to make up the numbers. His performance today had similarities to WIll Clarke's gutsy solo victory on stage 2, with a determined ride additionally fuelled by the massive crowds on Willunga.
Haas decided to go on his own as the climb hit it's first 500 metres of difficulty, leaving De Gendt scrambling behind.
The peloton meanwhile which had motored along the flat leading into Willunga was going at break neck speed when it hit the bottom of the climb some 90 seconds in arrears.
Haas however was giving it everything at the front of the race, holding a little over 40 seconds as he crossed the top of the climb he took the maximum 16 points and began the descent. De Gendt picked up second, while Rohan Dennis jumped out of the peloton to grab third, and seal himself the king of the mountain classification.
All down to once up Willunga
Haas descended like a man possessed but the 130 plus kilometres behind him had taken their toll - and the chase behind were hardly slowing up. Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) were monstering on the front behind. Their efforts had whittled the select front group to less than 20 riders, and notably there was no Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) nor Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-ISD).
The selection did include - Dennis (UniSA-Australia), Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar Team), Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan), Michael Rogers (Sky Procycling), Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar Team), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling), Bernard Sulzberger (Team UniSA-Australia), Danny Pate (Sky Procycling),
José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar Team), Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team), Geraint Thomas, Moreno (Movistar), and Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda), Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan).
Coming onto McMurtie Road Haas was finally swallowed up, trying his best to tag on the speeding front group though inevitably with his fatigue unable to.
That left it coming all down to the final climb with an isolated Simon Gerrrans up against no less than four Movistar riders along with Valverde himself. A puncture put an in-form Bernard Sulzberger out of contention at the bottom of the climb.
It was Dennis, Machado, Pate and Gutierrez who opened proceedings quickly gapping the leaders on the early grippier part of the climb. Though Pate started things, Dennis and Machado quickly showed they were going to be among the strongest and went it out alone in front.
Behind, Movistar was shelling riders to keep Valverde in touch, with the team counting on the possibility of small sprint finish at the top that would favour the Spaniard's kick.
Dennis and Machado both looked really strong, but inside the final kilometre they were caught prompting Michael Rogers (Sky) to launch an attack.
Movistar's Moreno kept the Australian within Valverde's reach as Gerrans decided that finally he was going to make his move.
His acceleration initially had Valverde in trouble, but he couldn't sustain it and Valverde clawed himself back into range of the the GreenEdge rider. The sprint was almost in slow motion with both Gerrans and Valverde eyeing eachother off as they slogged it out over the final 200 metres. Valverde triumphed - just - by a little over half a wheel setting up an interesting final stage tomorrow with both riders equal on time.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|3:45:48
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:07
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:13
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:26
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:32
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:43
|14
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|15
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:05
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:18
|17
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|0:01:50
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:23
|22
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|23
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:25
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|0:02:33
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:02:35
|31
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:55
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:15
|34
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:31
|36
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|38
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:02
|45
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|48
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:31
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:46
|52
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|53
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|54
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:06:38
|55
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:09
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|57
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|60
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|61
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|62
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|64
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|67
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:41
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:09:50
|72
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:52
|73
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|74
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|75
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:52
|76
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:02
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|80
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|81
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|82
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|83
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|84
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
|85
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|88
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:13:33
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|93
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|94
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:02
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|0:16:42
|96
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|97
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|98
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|103
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|108
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|110
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|112
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|114
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|115
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|118
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|120
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|121
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|123
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|124
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|125
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|126
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|127
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|128
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|129
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|14
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|9
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|3
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|5
|pts
|2
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|12
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|8
|4
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|6
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|4
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|16
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|12
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|4
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3:45:55
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:22
|4
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:58
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:16
|6
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:24
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:55
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:39
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:05:41
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:06:31
|14
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:02
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:34
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:45
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:11:55
|20
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:16:35
|22
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|27
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|28
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|30
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|31
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|11:18:11
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:31
|4
|Rabobank
|0:04:40
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:45
|6
|UniSA - Australia
|0:05:16
|7
|Katusha
|0:05:33
|8
|BMC
|0:05:52
|9
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:06:05
|10
|FDJ - BigMAT
|0:08:13
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:46
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:08
|13
|Greenedge
|0:15:43
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:17:33
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:19:39
|17
|Astana
|0:25:33
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:25:42
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:29:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|18:49:24
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:23
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:32
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:36
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:47
|14
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:15
|15
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|0:01:16
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:27
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|18
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|0:02:00
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|20
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:33
|21
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:35
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|25
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|27
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|0:02:43
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:02:45
|29
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:05
|31
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:25
|32
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:31
|33
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:41
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|38
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:04:12
|40
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:37
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|0:05:40
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:06:48
|44
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:19
|45
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:52
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:13
|48
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:25
|49
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|0:11:57
|50
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:12:12
|51
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:43
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:14:16
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:15:04
|54
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:36
|56
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:06
|57
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:15
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:17:36
|59
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:17:56
|60
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:18:31
|61
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|0:18:47
|62
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:18
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:19:57
|65
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|66
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:20:15
|67
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:30
|68
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:20:33
|69
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:21:15
|70
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:28
|71
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:21:54
|72
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:50
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:23:06
|74
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:51
|75
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:24:14
|76
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:32
|77
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:24:37
|78
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|81
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:25:14
|82
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:25:23
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:25:33
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:25:41
|85
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:52
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:19
|87
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:26
|88
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:29
|89
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|90
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:27:30
|92
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|94
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:33
|95
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:27:58
|96
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:28:50
|97
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:29:49
|98
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:30:19
|99
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:31:08
|100
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:31:32
|101
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:32:08
|102
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:32:22
|103
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:33:09
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:33:53
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|0:36:52
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:56
|108
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:02
|109
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|110
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|112
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|0:37:12
|113
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:19
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|0:37:39
|115
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|116
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:53
|117
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
|118
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:30
|120
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:43:33
|121
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|122
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|123
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|124
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:46:23
|125
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|127
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|128
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:46:33
|129
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:47:17
|130
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|46
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|35
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|32
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|27
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|27
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|27
|8
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|25
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|21
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|20
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|19
|14
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|16
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|15
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|19
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|13
|22
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|12
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|26
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|11
|27
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|10
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|9
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|9
|30
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|31
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|8
|32
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|7
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|36
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|37
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|38
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|5
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|40
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|41
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|29
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|24
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|24
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|16
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|12
|8
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|8
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|13
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|6
|14
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|15
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|3
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|18:49:38
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:15
|4
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:01
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:19
|6
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:27
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:58
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:06:34
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:11
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:14:02
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:22
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:04
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:20:01
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:22:52
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:37
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:18
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:24:23
|19
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:15
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:27:16
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:19
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:08
|25
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:36:48
|26
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:05
|27
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:43:19
|28
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:09
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:46:19
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|56:29:29
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:31
|4
|Rabobank
|0:04:40
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:45
|6
|Katusha
|0:05:33
|7
|BMC
|0:05:52
|8
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:06:05
|9
|UniSA - Australia
|0:11:59
|10
|FDJ - BigMAT
|0:15:58
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:31
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:53
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:27:24
|14
|Greenedge
|0:29:08
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:03
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:33:27
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:44:52
|19
|Astana
|0:55:34
