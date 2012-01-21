Trending

Comeback complete for Valverde as Spaniard out sprints Gerrans on Willunga

No time gap on general classification as fight set to continue on final day

Image 1 of 42

Gerrans and Valverde eye each other off in the sprint to the line.

Gerrans and Valverde eye each other off in the sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews)
Image 2 of 42

Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on home roads at the Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on home roads at the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Alejandro Valverde enjoyed robust support from his Movistar team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde enjoyed robust support from his Movistar team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) tried to escape in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) tried to escape in the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

David Lopez (Movistar) leads Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge).

David Lopez (Movistar) leads Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on Old Willunga Hill.

Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

The Lampre-ISD squad worked for Matt Lloyd.

The Lampre-ISD squad worked for Matt Lloyd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) moves into the ochre jersey.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) moves into the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is the new overall leader.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is the new overall leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in action on stage 5.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in action on stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) returned from suspension to win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) returned from suspension to win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) salutes the crowds at Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) salutes the crowds at Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 42

The peloton on the road to Old Willunga Hill.

The peloton on the road to Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 42

The Tour Down Under peloton on stage 5.

The Tour Down Under peloton on stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 42

The race hugged the coastline during stage 5.

The race hugged the coastline during stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 42

Movistar lead the bunch in support of Valverde.

Movistar lead the bunch in support of Valverde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 42

The piece picks up on the Willunga circuit.

The piece picks up on the Willunga circuit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first win since his return from suspension. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first win since his return from suspension.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on Old Willunga Hill.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is building early season form in Australia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is building early season form in Australia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 42

Riders enjoy the early-season sunshine at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riders enjoy the early-season sunshine at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) doses his effort to beat Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) doses his effort to beat Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 42

The hilltop sprint saw a close-fought battle between Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The hilltop sprint saw a close-fought battle between Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 42

Back for good? Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won on his return from suspension. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Back for good? Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won on his return from suspension.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) beats Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to the stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) beats Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to the stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) just pipped Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) atop Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) just pipped Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) atop Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) outguns Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) outguns Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) for the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) gives chase on Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) gives chase on Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was in the break on stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was in the break on stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 42

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) once again started his preparation in Australia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) once again started his preparation in Australia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) cross the line at Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) cross the line at Old Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

Alejandro Valverde was an emotional stage winner, and was in tears at the finish in Willunga. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde was an emotional stage winner, and was in tears at the finish in Willunga.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 42

Valverde takes the kisses for the first time since his suspension ended at the beginning of this year. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Valverde takes the kisses for the first time since his suspension ended at the beginning of this year.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 42

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was a frustrated second place though conceded he had put it all out there. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was a frustrated second place though conceded he had put it all out there.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes a superb victory on Willunga Hill in stage 5 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes a superb victory on Willunga Hill in stage 5 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 42

Valverde was only half a wheel quicker than Simon Gerrans at the top of the climb, but sometimes that's all it takes. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Valverde was only half a wheel quicker than Simon Gerrans at the top of the climb, but sometimes that's all it takes.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 42

...Just. Valverde and Gerrans cross the line together - The Spaniard won the stage, while Gerrans second took hold of the ochre jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti)

...Just. Valverde and Gerrans cross the line together - The Spaniard won the stage, while Gerrans second took hold of the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 42

Gerrans and Valverde will have to do it all again tomorrow. They sit equal on the GC for the Santos Tour Down Under after five stages. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Gerrans and Valverde will have to do it all again tomorrow. They sit equal on the GC for the Santos Tour Down Under after five stages.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 42

Gerrans takes the kisses as race leader.

Gerrans takes the kisses as race leader.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has taken his first win since his return from suspension, with the Spaniard out sprinting Australian Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) in a two-man dash to the line at the top of Old Willunga Hill.

Valverde's Movistar teammates rode with supreme confidence in their leader, taking to the front before the base of the first climb up Old Willunga before timing their run perfectly in the final two kilometres to bring back the at one point dangerous escape of Rohan Dennis (UniSA-Australia) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan).

Gerrans, who looked the most comfortable in the elite front group, was the first to open up the sprint, but tired in the final 50 metres allowing Valverde to pin him back. The two rode side-by-side with the finish beckoning - both unwilling to relent - but it was Valverde who pulled through in the end, ultimately winning by half a wheel over the Australian.

"I'm super happy," said Valverde at the stage finish. "My team has been perfect today. I couldn't have won without them. It's a really emotional moment for me. This win is for all those who have supported me during my time off the bike.

"The stage suited me - we put the team at the front, and to finish it off - it's a perfect comeback for me."

Gerrans was consoled with taking the ochre jersey on countback, though both riders are on equal time going into the final stage, setting up a thrilling finish to the 14th Santos Tour Down Under on Sunday.

"I gave it absolutely everything I had, but unfortunately Valverde had that inside line and he caught up," said Gerrans. "I’m rapt to have the lead going into the last stage.

"It’s such a big deal for GreenEdge to take the lead into the last stage in their first world tour outing so I’m thrilled and really rapt with the whole team’s performance, they have really supported me all week so I really can’t thank the guys enough."

The points classification battle is also tight with Boasson Hagen and Greipel both with it all to ride for tomorrow.

Rohan Dennis did enough to secure himself the King of the Mountain classification courtesy of picking up third over the first time up Willunga and fifth on round two. Dennis also wrapped up the young rider jersey.

"I’m a little bit stuffed now but it was all worth it in the end," said Dennis. "I guess sometimes you need a little bit of form as well to have that confidence to actually go up the front but sometimes it’s just sort of a gut feeling, you just sort of hope for the best."

How it unfolded

130 riders lined the start in McLaren Vale for the longest and hardest day in the Tour Down Under's 14-year history. The race had never finished atop Old Willunga Hill, and with 45 riders within 12 seconds of the race lead today it was always set for fireworks.

After a flurry of early attacks, the first escape formed without much fuss. The break was; Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge Cycling Team), Takashi Miyazawa (Team Saxo Bank), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Kristof Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale) with the sextet quiclkly building an advantage of more than 3 minutes.

The peloton, led by Martin Kohler's team BMC seemed content to let other teams take control, with their false tempo at the front very early replaced by a rider from Movistar. De Gendt was the highest placed rider in the break, some 7:51 down on Kohler but even with the advantage of the escape approaching 8 minutes there was very little reaction from the main field.

The gap did eventually stabilise around that mark however with BMC finally deciding that enough was enough. Burghardt was prevalent at the front for his team as were RadioShack-Nissan and Movistar. The break meanwhile looked smooth, with each of the day's intermediate sprints at Snapper Point uncontested in favour of keeping the best part of their advantage in tact.

Crosswind Drama

Going into the final 75 kilometres Lotto-Belisol, RadioShack-Nissan and BMC made an attempt at splitting the peloton in the gusty cross that had been barraging the peloton in the valley behind McLaren Vale.

Their efforts were rewarded with Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) the biggest name to be caught out, off the back with another 30 riders. Though he eventually re-joined the peloton, the pace at the front had brough the break's gap down from 8 to just over 3 minutes.

Movistar and RadioShack-Nissan retained control at the front, while GreenEdge and BMC were also making their presence known.

As the peloton left the McLaren Vale circuit and entered the section of the course up Old Willunga Hill the drama really began.

Haas makes his presence known

Going into the Tour Down Under Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) had explained that he didn't want to just be in Adelaide to make up the numbers. His performance today had similarities to WIll Clarke's gutsy solo victory on stage 2, with a determined ride additionally fuelled by the massive crowds on Willunga.

Haas decided to go on his own as the climb hit it's first 500 metres of difficulty, leaving De Gendt scrambling behind.

The peloton meanwhile which had motored along the flat leading into Willunga was going at break neck speed when it hit the bottom of the climb some 90 seconds in arrears.

Haas however was giving it everything at the front of the race, holding a little over 40 seconds as he crossed the top of the climb he took the maximum 16 points and began the descent. De Gendt picked up second, while Rohan Dennis jumped out of the peloton to grab third, and seal himself the king of the mountain classification.

All down to once up Willunga

Haas descended like a man possessed but the 130 plus kilometres behind him had taken their toll - and the chase behind were hardly slowing up. Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) were monstering on the front behind. Their efforts had whittled the select front group to less than 20 riders, and notably there was no Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) nor Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-ISD).

The selection did include - Dennis (UniSA-Australia), Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar Team), Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan), Michael Rogers (Sky Procycling), Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar Team), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling), Bernard Sulzberger (Team UniSA-Australia), Danny Pate (Sky Procycling),
José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar Team), Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team), Geraint Thomas, Moreno (Movistar), and Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda), Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan).

Coming onto McMurtie Road Haas was finally swallowed up, trying his best to tag on the speeding front group though inevitably with his fatigue unable to.

That left it coming all down to the final climb with an isolated Simon Gerrrans up against no less than four Movistar riders along with Valverde himself. A puncture put an in-form Bernard Sulzberger out of contention at the bottom of the climb.

It was Dennis, Machado, Pate and Gutierrez who opened proceedings quickly gapping the leaders on the early grippier part of the climb. Though Pate started things, Dennis and Machado quickly showed they were going to be among the strongest and went it out alone in front.

Behind, Movistar was shelling riders to keep Valverde in touch, with the team counting on the possibility of small sprint finish at the top that would favour the Spaniard's kick.

Dennis and Machado both looked really strong, but inside the final kilometre they were caught prompting Michael Rogers (Sky) to launch an attack.

Movistar's Moreno kept the Australian within Valverde's reach as Gerrans decided that finally he was going to make his move.

His acceleration initially had Valverde in trouble, but he couldn't sustain it and Valverde clawed himself back into range of the the GreenEdge rider. The sprint was almost in slow motion with both Gerrans and Valverde eyeing eachother off as they slogged it out over the final 200 metres. Valverde triumphed - just - by a little over half a wheel setting up an interesting final stage tomorrow with both riders equal on time.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar3:45:48
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:02
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:04
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:07
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:12
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar0:00:13
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:26
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:29
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:32
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:43
14Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:55
15Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar0:01:05
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:18
17Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC0:01:50
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank0:02:23
22Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
23José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:25
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat0:02:33
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank0:02:35
31Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
32Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:55
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:15
34Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:31
36Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
37Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
38Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
40Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
41Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
44Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:02
45Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
47Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
48David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:05:31
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
50Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
51Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:46
52Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:48
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:06:38
55Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol0:07:09
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
57Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
59Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
60Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
61Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
62Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
64Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
67Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
69Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:41
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM0:09:50
72Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:52
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
74Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
75Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:10:52
76William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
78Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:02
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
80Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
81Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
82Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
83Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
84Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
85Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
86Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
88Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
90Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
91Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:13:33
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
93Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol0:14:02
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC0:16:42
96Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
97Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
98André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
103Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
106Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
108Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
109Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
110Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
112Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
114Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
115Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
118Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
119Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
120William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
121Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
123Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
124Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
125Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
126Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
127Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
128Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
129Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar15pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE14
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan13
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling12
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia11
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar9
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan8
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda7
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha6

Snapper Point Lap 2 (63.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3
3Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE2

Snapper Point Lap 3 (103.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM5pts
2Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE3
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2

Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at 129.1km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda16pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM12
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia8
4José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar6
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE4
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda2

Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar16pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE12
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan8
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling6
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia4
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3:45:55
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:22
4Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar0:00:58
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank0:02:16
6Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:24
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
10Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:55
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:39
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:05:41
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:06:31
14Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:02
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:34
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:45
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
19Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:11:55
20Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
21Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:16:35
22Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
27Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
28Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
30Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
31Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan11:18:11
2Sky Procycling0:00:24
3Movistar0:00:31
4Rabobank0:04:40
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:45
6UniSA - Australia0:05:16
7Katusha0:05:33
8BMC0:05:52
9Garmin-Barracuda0:06:05
10FDJ - BigMAT0:08:13
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:46
12Team Saxo Bank0:15:08
13Greenedge0:15:43
14Vacansoleil - DCM0:17:33
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Lotto-Belisol0:19:39
17Astana0:25:33
18Liquigas - Cannondale0:25:42
19Lampre - ISD0:29:22

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE18:49:24
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:14
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:18
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar0:00:23
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:29
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:00:32
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:36
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:42
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:47
14Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar0:01:15
15Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC0:01:16
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar0:01:27
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:28
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC0:02:00
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
20Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha0:02:33
21José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:35
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
25Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
27Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat0:02:43
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank0:02:45
29Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
30Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:05
31Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:25
32Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha0:03:31
33Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:03:41
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
38Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM0:04:12
40Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:37
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC0:05:40
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:06:48
44Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol0:07:19
45Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
46Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:07:52
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:13
48Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:11:25
49Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat0:11:57
50Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:12:12
51Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:43
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:14:16
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:15:04
54Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:36
56Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:06
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:15
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM0:17:36
59Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM0:17:56
60Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:18:31
61William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat0:18:47
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
63Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:18
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:19:57
65Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
66Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:20:15
67Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:20:30
68David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:20:33
69Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:21:15
70Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:28
71Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:21:54
72Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:50
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:23:06
74Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:51
75André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:24:14
76Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:32
77Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM0:24:37
78Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
79Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
80Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
81Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM0:25:14
82Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:25:23
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:25:33
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:25:41
85Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:52
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:19
87Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:26
88Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:29
89Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
90Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
91Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:27:30
92Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
94Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:33
95Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:27:58
96Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:28:50
97Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:29:49
98Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:30:19
99Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda0:31:08
100William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:31:32
101Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE0:32:08
102Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:32:22
103Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
104Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE0:33:09
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:33:53
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat0:36:52
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:56
108Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:02
109Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
112Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol0:37:12
113Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:19
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC0:37:39
115Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
116Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:38:53
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
118Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:40:30
120Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE0:43:33
121Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
122Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
123Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
124Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:46:23
125Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
128Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:46:33
129Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:47:17
130Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:25

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling46pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol35
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank32
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan32
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar27
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE27
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat27
8Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha25
9William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia21
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep21
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda21
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC20
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank19
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank17
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
16Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling16
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM15
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
19Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
20Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan13
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha13
22Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling12
24Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar12
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale12
26Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE11
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana10
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar9
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC9
30Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank9
31Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha8
32Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale8
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda7
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM7
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
36Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
37Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
38Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE5
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
40Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2
41Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia29pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM24
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE24
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan18
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar16
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda16
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar12
8Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
9William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC8
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling6
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda6
13José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar6
14Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
15Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM3
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia18:49:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:15
4Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar0:01:01
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank0:02:19
6Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:27
8Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:58
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:06:34
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:11:11
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:14:02
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:22
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:04
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:20:01
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:22:52
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:37
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:18
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:24:23
19Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:15
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
21Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:27:16
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:19
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:32:08
25Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:36:48
26Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:05
27Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE0:43:19
28Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
29Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:09
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:46:19
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:11

Brilliant Blend Team General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan56:29:29
2Sky Procycling0:00:24
3Movistar0:00:31
4Rabobank0:04:40
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:45
6Katusha0:05:33
7BMC0:05:52
8Garmin-Barracuda0:06:05
9UniSA - Australia0:11:59
10FDJ - BigMAT0:15:58
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:31
12Team Saxo Bank0:22:53
13Lotto-Belisol0:27:24
14Greenedge0:29:08
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:03
16Vacansoleil - DCM
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:33:27
18Lampre - ISD0:44:52
19Astana0:55:34

 

