Image 1 of 42 Gerrans and Valverde eye each other off in the sprint to the line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 42 Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on home roads at the Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Alejandro Valverde enjoyed robust support from his Movistar team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) tried to escape in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 David Lopez (Movistar) leads Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 The Lampre-ISD squad worked for Matt Lloyd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) moves into the ochre jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is the new overall leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in action on stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) returned from suspension to win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) salutes the crowds at Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 The peloton on the road to Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 42 The Tour Down Under peloton on stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 42 The race hugged the coastline during stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 42 Movistar lead the bunch in support of Valverde. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 42 The piece picks up on the Willunga circuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first win since his return from suspension. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is building early season form in Australia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Riders enjoy the early-season sunshine at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) doses his effort to beat Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 The hilltop sprint saw a close-fought battle between Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Back for good? Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won on his return from suspension. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) beats Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to the stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) just pipped Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) atop Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) outguns Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) gives chase on Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was in the break on stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) once again started his preparation in Australia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) cross the line at Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 Alejandro Valverde was an emotional stage winner, and was in tears at the finish in Willunga. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 42 Valverde takes the kisses for the first time since his suspension ended at the beginning of this year. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 42 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was a frustrated second place though conceded he had put it all out there. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes a superb victory on Willunga Hill in stage 5 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 42 Valverde was only half a wheel quicker than Simon Gerrans at the top of the climb, but sometimes that's all it takes. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 42 ...Just. Valverde and Gerrans cross the line together - The Spaniard won the stage, while Gerrans second took hold of the ochre jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 42 Gerrans and Valverde will have to do it all again tomorrow. They sit equal on the GC for the Santos Tour Down Under after five stages. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 42 Gerrans takes the kisses as race leader. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has taken his first win since his return from suspension, with the Spaniard out sprinting Australian Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) in a two-man dash to the line at the top of Old Willunga Hill.

Valverde's Movistar teammates rode with supreme confidence in their leader, taking to the front before the base of the first climb up Old Willunga before timing their run perfectly in the final two kilometres to bring back the at one point dangerous escape of Rohan Dennis (UniSA-Australia) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan).

Gerrans, who looked the most comfortable in the elite front group, was the first to open up the sprint, but tired in the final 50 metres allowing Valverde to pin him back. The two rode side-by-side with the finish beckoning - both unwilling to relent - but it was Valverde who pulled through in the end, ultimately winning by half a wheel over the Australian.

"I'm super happy," said Valverde at the stage finish. "My team has been perfect today. I couldn't have won without them. It's a really emotional moment for me. This win is for all those who have supported me during my time off the bike.

"The stage suited me - we put the team at the front, and to finish it off - it's a perfect comeback for me."

Gerrans was consoled with taking the ochre jersey on countback, though both riders are on equal time going into the final stage, setting up a thrilling finish to the 14th Santos Tour Down Under on Sunday.

"I gave it absolutely everything I had, but unfortunately Valverde had that inside line and he caught up," said Gerrans. "I’m rapt to have the lead going into the last stage.

"It’s such a big deal for GreenEdge to take the lead into the last stage in their first world tour outing so I’m thrilled and really rapt with the whole team’s performance, they have really supported me all week so I really can’t thank the guys enough."

The points classification battle is also tight with Boasson Hagen and Greipel both with it all to ride for tomorrow.

Rohan Dennis did enough to secure himself the King of the Mountain classification courtesy of picking up third over the first time up Willunga and fifth on round two. Dennis also wrapped up the young rider jersey.

"I’m a little bit stuffed now but it was all worth it in the end," said Dennis. "I guess sometimes you need a little bit of form as well to have that confidence to actually go up the front but sometimes it’s just sort of a gut feeling, you just sort of hope for the best."

How it unfolded

130 riders lined the start in McLaren Vale for the longest and hardest day in the Tour Down Under's 14-year history. The race had never finished atop Old Willunga Hill, and with 45 riders within 12 seconds of the race lead today it was always set for fireworks.

After a flurry of early attacks, the first escape formed without much fuss. The break was; Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge Cycling Team), Takashi Miyazawa (Team Saxo Bank), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Kristof Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale) with the sextet quiclkly building an advantage of more than 3 minutes.

The peloton, led by Martin Kohler's team BMC seemed content to let other teams take control, with their false tempo at the front very early replaced by a rider from Movistar. De Gendt was the highest placed rider in the break, some 7:51 down on Kohler but even with the advantage of the escape approaching 8 minutes there was very little reaction from the main field.

The gap did eventually stabilise around that mark however with BMC finally deciding that enough was enough. Burghardt was prevalent at the front for his team as were RadioShack-Nissan and Movistar. The break meanwhile looked smooth, with each of the day's intermediate sprints at Snapper Point uncontested in favour of keeping the best part of their advantage in tact.

Crosswind Drama

Going into the final 75 kilometres Lotto-Belisol, RadioShack-Nissan and BMC made an attempt at splitting the peloton in the gusty cross that had been barraging the peloton in the valley behind McLaren Vale.

Their efforts were rewarded with Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) the biggest name to be caught out, off the back with another 30 riders. Though he eventually re-joined the peloton, the pace at the front had brough the break's gap down from 8 to just over 3 minutes.

Movistar and RadioShack-Nissan retained control at the front, while GreenEdge and BMC were also making their presence known.

As the peloton left the McLaren Vale circuit and entered the section of the course up Old Willunga Hill the drama really began.

Haas makes his presence known

Going into the Tour Down Under Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) had explained that he didn't want to just be in Adelaide to make up the numbers. His performance today had similarities to WIll Clarke's gutsy solo victory on stage 2, with a determined ride additionally fuelled by the massive crowds on Willunga.

Haas decided to go on his own as the climb hit it's first 500 metres of difficulty, leaving De Gendt scrambling behind.

The peloton meanwhile which had motored along the flat leading into Willunga was going at break neck speed when it hit the bottom of the climb some 90 seconds in arrears.

Haas however was giving it everything at the front of the race, holding a little over 40 seconds as he crossed the top of the climb he took the maximum 16 points and began the descent. De Gendt picked up second, while Rohan Dennis jumped out of the peloton to grab third, and seal himself the king of the mountain classification.

All down to once up Willunga

Haas descended like a man possessed but the 130 plus kilometres behind him had taken their toll - and the chase behind were hardly slowing up. Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) were monstering on the front behind. Their efforts had whittled the select front group to less than 20 riders, and notably there was no Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) nor Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-ISD).

The selection did include - Dennis (UniSA-Australia), Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar Team), Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan), Michael Rogers (Sky Procycling), Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar Team), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling), Bernard Sulzberger (Team UniSA-Australia), Danny Pate (Sky Procycling),

José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar Team), Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team), Geraint Thomas, Moreno (Movistar), and Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda), Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan).

Coming onto McMurtie Road Haas was finally swallowed up, trying his best to tag on the speeding front group though inevitably with his fatigue unable to.

That left it coming all down to the final climb with an isolated Simon Gerrrans up against no less than four Movistar riders along with Valverde himself. A puncture put an in-form Bernard Sulzberger out of contention at the bottom of the climb.

It was Dennis, Machado, Pate and Gutierrez who opened proceedings quickly gapping the leaders on the early grippier part of the climb. Though Pate started things, Dennis and Machado quickly showed they were going to be among the strongest and went it out alone in front.

Behind, Movistar was shelling riders to keep Valverde in touch, with the team counting on the possibility of small sprint finish at the top that would favour the Spaniard's kick.

Dennis and Machado both looked really strong, but inside the final kilometre they were caught prompting Michael Rogers (Sky) to launch an attack.

Movistar's Moreno kept the Australian within Valverde's reach as Gerrans decided that finally he was going to make his move.

His acceleration initially had Valverde in trouble, but he couldn't sustain it and Valverde clawed himself back into range of the the GreenEdge rider. The sprint was almost in slow motion with both Gerrans and Valverde eyeing eachother off as they slogged it out over the final 200 metres. Valverde triumphed - just - by a little over half a wheel setting up an interesting final stage tomorrow with both riders equal on time.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 3:45:48 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:02 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:07 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 0:00:13 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:26 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:29 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:32 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:43 14 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 15 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 0:01:05 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:18 17 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 0:01:50 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:23 22 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 23 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:25 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 28 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 29 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 0:02:33 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 0:02:35 31 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 32 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:55 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:15 34 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:23 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:31 36 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 38 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 40 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 44 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:02 45 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 48 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:05:31 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 51 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:46 52 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:48 53 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 54 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:06:38 55 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:09 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 57 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 59 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 60 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 61 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 62 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 64 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 67 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 69 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:41 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:09:50 72 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:52 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 74 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 75 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:10:52 76 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 78 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:02 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 80 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 81 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 82 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 83 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 84 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana 85 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 86 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 88 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 90 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 91 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:13:33 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 93 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 94 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 0:14:02 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 0:16:42 96 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 97 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 98 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 103 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 106 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 108 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 110 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 112 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 114 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 115 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 118 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 119 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 120 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 121 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 123 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 124 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 125 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 126 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 127 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 128 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 129 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 15 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 14 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 13 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 9 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 8 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 7 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 6

Snapper Point Lap 2 (63.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 3 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 2

Snapper Point Lap 3 (103.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 5 pts 2 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2

Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at 129.1km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 16 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 12 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 8 4 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 6 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 4 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 2

Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 16 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 12 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 8 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 4 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2

Young rider's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3:45:55 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:22 4 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 0:00:58 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:16 6 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:24 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:55 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:39 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:05:41 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:06:31 14 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:02 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:34 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:45 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 19 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:11:55 20 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 21 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:16:35 22 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 26 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 27 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 28 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 30 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 31 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack-Nissan 11:18:11 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:24 3 Movistar 0:00:31 4 Rabobank 0:04:40 5 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:45 6 UniSA - Australia 0:05:16 7 Katusha 0:05:33 8 BMC 0:05:52 9 Garmin-Barracuda 0:06:05 10 FDJ - BigMAT 0:08:13 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:46 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:15:08 13 Greenedge 0:15:43 14 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:17:33 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Lotto-Belisol 0:19:39 17 Astana 0:25:33 18 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:25:42 19 Lampre - ISD 0:29:22

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 18:49:24 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 0:00:23 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:29 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:32 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:36 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:42 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:47 14 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 0:01:15 15 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 0:01:16 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 0:01:27 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:28 18 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 0:02:00 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 20 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 0:02:33 21 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:35 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 25 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 27 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 0:02:43 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 0:02:45 29 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 30 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:05 31 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:25 32 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 0:03:31 33 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:03:41 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 38 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:04:12 40 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:37 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 0:05:40 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:06:48 44 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:19 45 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 46 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:07:52 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:13 48 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:11:25 49 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 0:11:57 50 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:12:12 51 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:43 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:14:16 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:15:04 54 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:36 56 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:06 57 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:15 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:17:36 59 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:17:56 60 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:18:31 61 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 0:18:47 62 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 63 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:18 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:19:57 65 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 66 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:20:15 67 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:30 68 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:20:33 69 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:21:15 70 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:28 71 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:21:54 72 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:50 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:23:06 74 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:51 75 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:24:14 76 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:32 77 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:24:37 78 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 80 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 81 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:25:14 82 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:25:23 83 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:25:33 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:25:41 85 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:52 86 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:19 87 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:26 88 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:29 89 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 90 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:27:30 92 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 94 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:33 95 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:27:58 96 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:28:50 97 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:29:49 98 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:30:19 99 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:31:08 100 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:31:32 101 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:32:08 102 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:32:22 103 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 104 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:33:09 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 0:33:53 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 0:36:52 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:56 108 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:02 109 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 110 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 111 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 112 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 0:37:12 113 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:19 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 0:37:39 115 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 116 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:38:53 117 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana 118 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:30 120 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:43:33 121 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 122 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 123 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 124 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:46:23 125 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 128 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:46:33 129 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:47:17 130 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:25

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 46 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 35 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 32 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 32 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 27 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 27 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 27 8 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 25 9 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 21 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 21 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 20 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 19 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 17 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 16 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 15 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 19 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 20 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 13 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 13 22 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 12 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 12 26 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 11 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 10 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 9 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 9 30 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 31 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 8 32 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 7 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 7 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 36 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 37 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 38 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 5 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 40 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2 41 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 29 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 24 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 24 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 18 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 16 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 16 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 12 8 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 9 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 8 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 6 13 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 6 14 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 15 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 3 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 18:49:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:15 4 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 0:01:01 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:19 6 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:27 8 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:58 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:06:34 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:11:11 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:14:02 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:22 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:04 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:20:01 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:22:52 16 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:37 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:18 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:24:23 19 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:15 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:27:16 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:19 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:08 25 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:36:48 26 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:05 27 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:43:19 28 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:09 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:46:19 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:11