Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 3

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium with his second stage win in two days (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel won his second stage of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under, his third win of the week including the Down Under Classic – it was the final confirmation, if any was still required, that the Lotto Belisol man is indeed the best sprinter in the peloton at the first WorldTour event of the season.

Phil Anderson takes a look at Greipel's chances for the general classification, the Rabobank leadout train and the potentially tricky Stage 4 into Tanunda where time gaps are expected to form in build up to the Tour's queen stage on Willunga on Saturday.

