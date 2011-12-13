Tour Down Under past winners
Thirteen winners 1999-2011
2011 - Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
2010 - Andre Griepel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
2009 - Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
2008 - Andre Greipel (Ger) Highroad
2007 - Martin Elmiger (Sui)AG2R Prévoyance
2006 - Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
2005 - Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2004 - Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA
2003 - Mikel Astarloza (Spa) AG2R Prévoyance
2002 - Michael Rogers (Aus) AIS
2001 - Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
2000 - Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
1999 - Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
