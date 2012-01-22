Gerrans crowned Tour Down Under champion in Adelaide
Greipel takes his third stage, Renshaw and Petacchi second best
Stage 6: Adelaide City Council Street Circuit -
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has taken his third Tour Down Under victory, and his fourth win for the week after a text book sprint down King William Road. Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) tried to compete but was unable to come by the German's wheel on the uphill sprint. Italian Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was a close third.
Related Articles
The bunch finish was nearly spoiled however by Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) who made a bold solo move with a little over a lap to go. Meyer's overall hopes had been dashed yesterday when he missed the select front group on the first time up Old Willunga Hill. The field would not be denied, particulalry Andre Greipel's Lotto Belisol team who put the him in a perfect position - the German finishing off with ease.
Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) meanwhile did all he needed to, successfully finishing in the bunch to take out his second overall title after his career defining 2006 triumph while riding for the French AG2R-Prévoyance team.
For his GreenEdge team, it was another tick in the box after their recent successes in the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships and the Jayco Bay Classic Series in Victoria.
The team set out to take the overall title, and despite not winning a stage, can be wholly satisified with a truly team performance that gives them the early lead in the prestigious WorldTour.
"It’s just fantastic," said a clearly excited Gerrans at the finish.
"I can’t thank my team mates enough. I was pleasantly surprised when I was told I had the lead [yesterday]. It’s such a fantastic victory for GreenEDGE. We couldn’t ask for a more perfect way to start the season."
"It’s an even sweeter victory than my first one here in 2006. It gives me the opportunity to thank for the first time the Ryan family and Shayne Bannan for putting this team together. It couldn’t be a better start for us."
Stage winner Greipel was similalry appreciative of his Lotto-Belisol team who have shown definitively to be the best organised when it comes to a bunch dash.
"What can I say," said Greipel. "Lotto-Belisol has just been amazing in leading me out to my third win of the week. It looks easy but it’s not. I was nowhere in the front on GC this year but I’m happy with the sprint finishes."
Greipel's stage win was not enough to take out the points classificaiton however. His three stage wins were cancelled out by his absences on Willunga and in Tanunda, ultimately costing him vital points that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was able to bank. The Norwegian would have liked a win but was happy nonetheless.
"It’s an early start to the season and to be on top form now is difficult.I’m happy to be on okay form but I can still get better."
UniSA-Australia had plenty of reason to celebrate, taking out the King of the Moutains for the second year running as well as cleaning up with Rohan Dennis who also took out best young rider.
How it unfolded
With the overall tied on time, and Gerrans a clear leader on countback, GreenEdge were happy to see a sizeable break form very early in the 20 lap circuit race in Adelaide.
It included Bernard Sulzberger, Jay McCarthy (UniSA-Australia), Luke Durbridge, Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Barracuda), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Gorka Izagirre (Euskatel-Euskadi), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-ISD), Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan), William Bonnet (FDJ-BigMat), Sergio Paulinho and Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank).
They built up an advantage of close to 40 seconds before Rabobank who had missed the move came to the front to bring them back.
With the group within reach Michael Matthews soloed across the final 10 second gap, enough to encourage the peloton that the break should come back into the fold.
With the first intermediate sprint looming and dangerous seconds on the line, GreenEdge sent Luke Durbridge up the road again and he was joined by Davide Cimolai. Cimolai took out the sprint from Durbridge who didn't contest. Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) jumped out of the peloton to take third.
Once again the speed of the peloton after the prime was enough to nullify the break, and it was all together once more.
Bakelants makes his charge
Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Nissan), who before today sat seventh on GC, used the lull to make a bid for the bonus second on offer at the second sprint. He needed just two seconds to get in front of Edvald Boasson Hagen and picked up all three on offer, ahead of Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) who managed to bridge to Bakelants solo.
Shortly thereafter Romain Sicard (Euskatel-Euskadi) also bridged to make it a trio of strong riders at the front. As the laps ticked by, and the gap failed to reduce Bakelants was becoming a real threat to the overall lead of Simon Gerrans. He was just 16 seconds behind Gerrans at this stage and with the 40 second advantage the break held was virtual leader.
Justifiably he got very little help from Sicard as the race entered the closing kilometres, with Meyer playing ticket collector on the back.
The bunch was having none of it however and with Lotto-Belisol, Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale ramping things up for their sprinters the gap rapidly fell away.
Inside 6 kilometres to go and Bakelants decided to raise the white flag, happy enough with his sixth overall. Meyer meanwhile wanted the stage win. He went alone and entered the final 4 kilometre lap with a small advantage.
Though Meyer's fight was admirable, nothing would deny the bunch on the fast city circuit, and with half a lap to go it was all together for a bunch sprint. Lotto-Belisol best placed their man, and it was Andre Greipel who took the sprint from Renshaw and Petacchi.
Gerrans crossed the line safely in the main field to take the overall.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|1:56:48
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|21
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|22
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|26
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|29
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|33
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|34
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|38
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|44
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|45
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|46
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|49
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|52
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|57
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|58
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:00:16
|65
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|69
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|70
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|71
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|72
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|73
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|76
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|77
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:27
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|79
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:00:30
|80
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|83
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:36
|84
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|85
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|88
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|89
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|91
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|93
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|94
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|95
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|96
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|98
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|101
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|102
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:54
|103
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:58
|104
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:02
|105
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:05
|107
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|108
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|109
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|110
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|113
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|115
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|116
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|0:01:38
|118
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:42
|119
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|120
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:02:15
|121
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:43
|122
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:44
|123
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:48
|124
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:03
|125
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:28
|126
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:02
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|DNF
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|14
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|12
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|11
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|9
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:56:48
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|8
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:00:16
|15
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:27
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:00:30
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|20
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|22
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:05
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:01:42
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:02:15
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:28
|30
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|5:50:24
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Movistar
|4
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|5
|Lotto-Belisol
|6
|Katusha
|7
|Rabobank
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|UNI SA - Australia
|11
|BMC
|12
|Astana
|0:00:16
|13
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:00:17
|14
|Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|GreenEDGE
|0:00:30
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:36
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:41
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|20:46:12
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:16
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:23
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:32
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:34
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:47
|14
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:15
|15
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|0:01:16
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:27
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|19
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:33
|20
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:35
|23
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|24
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|0:02:36
|25
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|0:03:00
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:03:01
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:03:02
|28
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|0:03:11
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:22
|30
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|31
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:41
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:42
|35
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:50
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:58
|37
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:07
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:04:12
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:17
|40
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:48
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:37
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|0:06:16
|43
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:19
|44
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:55
|45
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:09
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:30
|47
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:09:01
|48
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:25
|49
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:12:53
|50
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|0:13:02
|51
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:00
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:14:16
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:15:21
|54
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:15:40
|55
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:06
|56
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:15
|57
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:18:13
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:18:41
|59
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|0:18:47
|60
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:19:07
|62
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:19:57
|63
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|64
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:59
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:04
|66
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:21:09
|67
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:21:20
|68
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:28
|69
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:21:32
|70
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:22:12
|71
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:22:30
|72
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:51
|73
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:24:04
|74
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:24:11
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:32
|76
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:24:37
|77
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|78
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:25:17
|80
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:18
|81
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:25:33
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:25:41
|83
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:52
|84
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:53
|85
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:26:19
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:55
|87
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:26
|88
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:29
|89
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:27:46
|90
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:28:05
|91
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:34
|92
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:28:35
|93
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|94
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:28:39
|96
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:29:52
|97
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:30:19
|98
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:31:08
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:31:49
|100
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:32:37
|101
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:32:38
|102
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:49
|103
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:33:16
|104
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:33:39
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|0:33:53
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|0:36:52
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:02
|109
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|0:37:12
|110
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:37:38
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:38:00
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|0:38:40
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|0:38:44
|114
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
|0:38:53
|115
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:34
|116
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:55
|117
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:40:22
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:30
|119
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:21
|120
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:43:33
|121
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|122
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:45:15
|123
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:46:23
|124
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:53
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:47:01
|126
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:50:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|56
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|50
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|39
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|33
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|32
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|27
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|27
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|10
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|25
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|23
|12
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|21
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|15
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|20
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|17
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|19
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|19
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|22
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|15
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|13
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|11
|28
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|11
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|10
|30
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|9
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|9
|32
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|9
|33
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|8
|34
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|7
|36
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|37
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|39
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|40
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|5
|41
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|43
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|44
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|45
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|29
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|24
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|24
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|16
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|12
|8
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|8
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|13
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|6
|14
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|15
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|3
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|3
|20
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|3
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|20:46:26
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:15
|4
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:01
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:19
|6
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:27
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:34
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:08:47
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:11
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:14:02
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:45
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:50
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:21:06
|15
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:37
|16
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:23:57
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:18
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:24:23
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:27:32
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:27:51
|21
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:20
|22
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:28:21
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:35
|25
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:37:24
|26
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:07
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|0:43:19
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:45:01
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:39
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:46:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|62:19:53
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:31
|4
|Rabobank
|0:04:40
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:45
|6
|Katusha
|0:05:33
|7
|BMC
|0:05:52
|8
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:06:22
|9
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:59
|10
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:16:15
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:31
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:37
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:27:24
|14
|GreenEDGE
|0:29:38
|15
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:33:03
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:39
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:34:08
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:45:28
|19
|Astana
|0:55:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy