Gerrans crowned Tour Down Under champion in Adelaide

Greipel takes his third stage, Renshaw and Petacchi second best

Image 1 of 39

"Come here mate," Simon Gerrans embraces super domestique and 2011 Down Under winner Cameron Meyer.

"Come here mate," Simon Gerrans embraces super domestique and 2011 Down Under winner Cameron Meyer.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 39

The jersey winners celebrate at the Santos Tour Down Under.

The jersey winners celebrate at the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is the 2012 Tour Down Under champion.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is the 2012 Tour Down Under champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was warmly greeted in Adelaide.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was warmly greeted in Adelaide.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) shows off his prize.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) shows off his prize.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was delighted with his win.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was delighted with his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Simon Gerrans got GreenEdge's WorldTour season off to a fine start.

Simon Gerrans got GreenEdge's WorldTour season off to a fine start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line in front.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line in front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) senses victory.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) senses victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates another win on Australian roads.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates another win on Australian roads.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has started his season strongly.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has started his season strongly.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Andre Greipel shows off his Lotto-Belisol colours in Adelaide.

Andre Greipel shows off his Lotto-Belisol colours in Adelaide.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has an enviable record at the Tour Down Under.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has an enviable record at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 39

Lampre-ISD led the chase for Alessandro Petacchi.

Lampre-ISD led the chase for Alessandro Petacchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 39

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) and Rohan Dennis (Uni-SA) on the podium in Adelaide.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) and Rohan Dennis (Uni-SA) on the podium in Adelaide.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second overall.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) arms aloft for win number three of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) arms aloft for win number three of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews)
Image 18 of 39

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) was third overall for the Tour.

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) was third overall for the Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 39

RadioShack-Nissan were the best team of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under.

RadioShack-Nissan were the best team of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 39

Rohan Dennis wearing the green and white polka dots of winner of the king of the mountains.

Rohan Dennis wearing the green and white polka dots of winner of the king of the mountains.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 39

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was a worthy winner of the points classification.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was a worthy winner of the points classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 39

Dennis (UniSA) also took out the best young rider classification.

Dennis (UniSA) also took out the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 39

Jan Bakelants was the most aggressive rider of the Tour.

Jan Bakelants was the most aggressive rider of the Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 39

Greipel has been a level above this year.

Greipel has been a level above this year.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 39

Dennis collects award number three, the Tanya Denver award for best South Australian rider.

Dennis collects award number three, the Tanya Denver award for best South Australian rider.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 39

Shayne Bannan congratulates Gerrans on his overall win.

Shayne Bannan congratulates Gerrans on his overall win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 39

Gerrans gets a kiss from his wife Rhana.

Gerrans gets a kiss from his wife Rhana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 39

It was a strong team performance that bound it all together for Gerrans.

It was a strong team performance that bound it all together for Gerrans.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 39

Gerrans embraced by his GreenEdge teammates at the finish.

Gerrans embraced by his GreenEdge teammates at the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 39

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) rode in the pack comfortably, knowing all he had to do was deny Alejandro Valverde of the time bonuses on offer.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) rode in the pack comfortably, knowing all he had to do was deny Alejandro Valverde of the time bonuses on offer.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 39

Savouring the moment: Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) gets ready to spray the crowd.

Savouring the moment: Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) gets ready to spray the crowd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 39

Confetti and all, Gerrans on the podium

Confetti and all, Gerrans on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 39

Gerrans may have liked to have won a stage, but the overall win will more than suffice.

Gerrans may have liked to have won a stage, but the overall win will more than suffice.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 39

Gerrans takes the kisses holding the Tour Down Under plate.

Gerrans takes the kisses holding the Tour Down Under plate.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 39

Gerrans poses with the Tour Down Under trophy.

Gerrans poses with the Tour Down Under trophy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 39

Gerrans was all smiles at the finish in Adelaide.

Gerrans was all smiles at the finish in Adelaide.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 39

Andre Greipel was untouchable in bunch sprints in the Tour Down Under, and he showed that again today.

Andre Greipel was untouchable in bunch sprints in the Tour Down Under, and he showed that again today.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 39

Greipel cruised over the final 50 metres barely even pedalling.

Greipel cruised over the final 50 metres barely even pedalling.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 39

Alejandro Valverde was second on countback. Tough, but still a great return to the sport from the Spaniard.

Alejandro Valverde was second on countback. Tough, but still a great return to the sport from the Spaniard.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has taken his third Tour Down Under victory, and his fourth win for the week after a text book sprint down King William Road. Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) tried to compete but was unable to come by the German's wheel on the uphill sprint. Italian Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was a close third.

The bunch finish was nearly spoiled however by Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) who made a bold solo move with a little over a lap to go. Meyer's overall hopes had been dashed yesterday when he missed the select front group on the first time up Old Willunga Hill. The field would not be denied, particulalry Andre Greipel's Lotto Belisol team who put the him in a perfect position - the German finishing off with ease.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) meanwhile did all he needed to, successfully finishing in the bunch to take out his second overall title after his career defining 2006 triumph while riding for the French AG2R-Prévoyance team.

For his GreenEdge team, it was another tick in the box after their recent successes in the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships and the Jayco Bay Classic Series in Victoria.

The team set out to take the overall title, and despite not winning a stage, can be wholly satisified with a truly team performance that gives them the early lead in the prestigious WorldTour.

"It’s just fantastic," said a clearly excited Gerrans at the finish.

"I can’t thank my team mates enough. I was pleasantly surprised when I was told I had the lead [yesterday]. It’s such a fantastic victory for GreenEDGE. We couldn’t ask for a more perfect way to start the season."

"It’s an even sweeter victory than my first one here in 2006. It gives me the opportunity to thank for the first time the Ryan family and Shayne Bannan for putting this team together. It couldn’t be a better start for us."

Stage winner Greipel was similalry appreciative of his Lotto-Belisol team who have shown definitively to be the best organised when it comes to a bunch dash.

"What can I say," said Greipel. "Lotto-Belisol has just been amazing in leading me out to my third win of the week. It looks easy but it’s not. I was nowhere in the front on GC this year but I’m happy with the sprint finishes."

Greipel's stage win was not enough to take out the points classificaiton however. His three stage wins were cancelled out by his absences on Willunga and in Tanunda, ultimately costing him vital points that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was able to bank. The Norwegian would have liked a win but was happy nonetheless.

"It’s an early start to the season and to be on top form now is difficult.I’m happy to be on okay form but I can still get better."

UniSA-Australia had plenty of reason to celebrate, taking out the King of the Moutains for the second year running as well as cleaning up with Rohan Dennis who also took out best young rider.

How it unfolded

With the overall tied on time, and Gerrans a clear leader on countback, GreenEdge were happy to see a sizeable break form very early in the 20 lap circuit race in Adelaide.

It included Bernard Sulzberger, Jay McCarthy (UniSA-Australia), Luke Durbridge, Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Barracuda), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Gorka Izagirre (Euskatel-Euskadi), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-ISD), Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan), William Bonnet (FDJ-BigMat), Sergio Paulinho and Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank).

They built up an advantage of close to 40 seconds before Rabobank who had missed the move came to the front to bring them back.

With the group within reach Michael Matthews soloed across the final 10 second gap, enough to encourage the peloton that the break should come back into the fold.

With the first intermediate sprint looming and dangerous seconds on the line, GreenEdge sent Luke Durbridge up the road again and he was joined by Davide Cimolai. Cimolai took out the sprint from Durbridge who didn't contest. Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) jumped out of the peloton to take third.

Once again the speed of the peloton after the prime was enough to nullify the break, and it was all together once more.

Bakelants makes his charge

Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Nissan), who before today sat seventh on GC, used the lull to make a bid for the bonus second on offer at the second sprint.  He needed just two seconds to get in front of Edvald Boasson Hagen and picked up all three on offer, ahead of Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) who managed to bridge to Bakelants solo.

Shortly thereafter Romain Sicard (Euskatel-Euskadi) also bridged to make it a trio of strong riders at the front. As the laps ticked by, and the gap failed to reduce Bakelants was becoming a real threat to the overall lead of Simon Gerrans. He was just 16 seconds behind Gerrans at this stage and with the 40 second advantage the break held was virtual leader.

Justifiably he got very little help from Sicard as the race entered the closing kilometres, with Meyer playing ticket collector on the back.

The bunch was having none of it however and with Lotto-Belisol, Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale ramping things up for their sprinters the gap rapidly fell away.

Inside 6 kilometres to go and Bakelants decided to raise the white flag, happy enough with his sixth overall. Meyer meanwhile wanted the stage win. He went alone and entered the final 4 kilometre lap with a small advantage.

Though Meyer's fight was admirable, nothing would deny the bunch on the fast city circuit, and with half a lap to go it was all together for a bunch sprint. Lotto-Belisol best placed their man, and it was Andre Greipel who took the sprint from Renshaw and Petacchi.

Gerrans crossed the line safely in the main field to take the overall.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol1:56:48
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
12Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
15William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
21Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
22Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
26Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
29José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
30Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
33Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
34Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
35Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
37Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
38Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
39Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
44Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
45Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
46Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
47Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
49Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
52Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
53Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
57Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
58Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
60Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
61Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
64Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank0:00:16
65Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
69Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
71Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
72Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
73Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
74Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
75Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
76William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
77Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:27
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:00:30
80Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
82Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
83Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:00:36
84David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
85Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
87Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
88Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
89Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
91Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
93Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
95Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
96Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:41
98Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
99Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
100Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
101Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
102Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:54
103Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:58
104Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:02
105Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:05
107Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
109Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
110Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
113Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
115Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
116Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC0:01:38
118Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:42
119Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
120Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:02:15
121Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana0:02:43
122Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:02:44
123Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:48
124Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:03
125Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:28
126Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:02
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
DNFVictor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank14
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat12
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar11
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM9
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale7
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6

Finish Arch Lap 8 (36km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda2

Finish Arch Lap 12 (54km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda2

Montefiore Hill Lap 10 (Cat 3 at 42.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC3pts
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE1

Montefiore Hill Lap 15 (Cat 3 at 64km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE3pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:56:48
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
7Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
9Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
11Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
13Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:00:16
15Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:27
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:00:30
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
20Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:41
22Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:05
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
25Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE0:01:42
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:02:15
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:28
30Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:02

Team's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling5:50:24
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Movistar
4Vacansoleil -DCM
5Lotto-Belisol
6Katusha
7Rabobank
8RadioShack-Nissan
9AG2R La Mondiale
10UNI SA - Australia
11BMC
12Astana0:00:16
13FDJ - BigMat0:00:17
14Garmin-Barracuda
15GreenEDGE0:00:30
16Lampre - ISD0:00:36
17Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:41
19Team Saxo Bank0:00:44

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE20:46:12
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:14
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:16
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:18
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar0:00:23
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:29
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:00:32
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:34
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:42
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:47
14Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar0:01:15
15Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC0:01:16
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar0:01:27
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:28
18Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
19Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha0:02:33
20José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:35
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
24Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC0:02:36
25Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat0:03:00
26Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank0:03:01
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:03:02
28Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat0:03:11
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:22
30Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
31Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:41
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
33Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:42
35Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:03:50
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:03:58
37Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha0:04:07
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM0:04:12
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:17
40Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:48
41Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:37
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC0:06:16
43Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol0:07:19
44Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:07:55
45Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:08:09
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:30
47Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:09:01
48Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:11:25
49Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:12:53
50Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat0:13:02
51Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:00
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:14:16
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:15:21
54Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM0:15:40
55Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:06
56Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:15
57Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM0:18:13
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM0:18:41
59William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat0:18:47
60Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
61Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:19:07
62Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:19:57
63Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
64Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:59
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:04
66David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:21:09
67Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:21:20
68Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:28
69Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:21:32
70Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:22:12
71Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:22:30
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:51
73André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:24:04
74Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:24:11
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:32
76Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM0:24:37
77Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
78Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:25:17
80Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:25:18
81Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:25:33
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:25:41
83Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:52
84Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:25:53
85Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM0:26:19
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:55
87Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:26
88Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:29
89Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:27:46
90Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:28:05
91Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:34
92Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:28:35
93Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
94Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
95Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:28:39
96Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:29:52
97Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:30:19
98Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda0:31:08
99William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:31:49
100Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:32:37
101Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE0:32:38
102Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:32:49
103Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:33:16
104Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE0:33:39
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar0:33:53
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat0:36:52
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:02
109Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol0:37:12
110Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:37:38
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:38:00
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC0:38:40
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC0:38:44
114Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana0:38:53
115Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:39:34
116Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:39:55
117Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana0:40:22
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:40:30
119Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:42:21
120Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE0:43:33
121Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
122Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE0:45:15
123Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM0:46:23
124Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:53
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:47:01
126Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:50:01

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling56pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol50
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat39
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank33
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank32
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan32
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar27
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE27
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD27
10Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha25
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar23
12William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia21
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep21
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda21
15Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC20
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan19
17Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale19
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
19Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank17
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank17
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
22Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling16
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM15
24Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan13
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha13
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling12
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda11
28Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE11
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana10
30Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar9
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC9
32Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM9
33Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha8
34Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale8
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM7
36Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
37Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
39Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
40Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE5
41Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE3
43Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE3
44Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2
45Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia29pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM24
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE24
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan18
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar16
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda16
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar12
8Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
9William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC8
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling6
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda6
13José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar6
14Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
15Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC3
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE3
20Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM3
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE1

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia20:46:26
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:15
4Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar0:01:01
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank0:02:19
6Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:27
8Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:34
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE0:08:47
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:11:11
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:14:02
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:45
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:50
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:21:06
15Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:37
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:23:57
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:18
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:24:23
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:27:32
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:27:51
21Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:20
22Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:28:21
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:32:35
25Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:37:24
26Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:42:07
27Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC0:43:19
28Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE0:45:01
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:39
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:46:47

Team's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan62:19:53
2Sky Procycling0:00:24
3Movistar0:00:31
4Rabobank0:04:40
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:45
6Katusha0:05:33
7BMC0:05:52
8Garmin-Barracuda0:06:22
9UNI SA - Australia0:11:59
10FDJ - BigMat0:16:15
11AG2R La Mondiale0:18:31
12Team Saxo Bank0:23:37
13Lotto-Belisol0:27:24
14GreenEDGE0:29:38
15Vacansoleil -DCM0:33:03
16Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:39
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:34:08
18Lampre - ISD0:45:28
19Astana0:55:50

 

