Image 1 of 39 "Come here mate," Simon Gerrans embraces super domestique and 2011 Down Under winner Cameron Meyer. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 39 The jersey winners celebrate at the Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is the 2012 Tour Down Under champion. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was warmly greeted in Adelaide. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) shows off his prize. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was delighted with his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Simon Gerrans got GreenEdge's WorldTour season off to a fine start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line in front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) senses victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates another win on Australian roads. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has started his season strongly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Andre Greipel shows off his Lotto-Belisol colours in Adelaide. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has an enviable record at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Lampre-ISD led the chase for Alessandro Petacchi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) and Rohan Dennis (Uni-SA) on the podium in Adelaide. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) arms aloft for win number three of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 39 Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) was third overall for the Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 39 RadioShack-Nissan were the best team of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 39 Rohan Dennis wearing the green and white polka dots of winner of the king of the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was a worthy winner of the points classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 39 Dennis (UniSA) also took out the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 39 Jan Bakelants was the most aggressive rider of the Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 39 Greipel has been a level above this year. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 39 Dennis collects award number three, the Tanya Denver award for best South Australian rider. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 39 Shayne Bannan congratulates Gerrans on his overall win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 39 Gerrans gets a kiss from his wife Rhana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 39 It was a strong team performance that bound it all together for Gerrans. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 39 Gerrans embraced by his GreenEdge teammates at the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 39 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) rode in the pack comfortably, knowing all he had to do was deny Alejandro Valverde of the time bonuses on offer. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 39 Savouring the moment: Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) gets ready to spray the crowd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 39 Confetti and all, Gerrans on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 39 Gerrans may have liked to have won a stage, but the overall win will more than suffice. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 39 Gerrans takes the kisses holding the Tour Down Under plate. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 39 Gerrans poses with the Tour Down Under trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 39 Gerrans was all smiles at the finish in Adelaide. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 39 Andre Greipel was untouchable in bunch sprints in the Tour Down Under, and he showed that again today. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 39 Greipel cruised over the final 50 metres barely even pedalling. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 39 Alejandro Valverde was second on countback. Tough, but still a great return to the sport from the Spaniard. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has taken his third Tour Down Under victory, and his fourth win for the week after a text book sprint down King William Road. Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) tried to compete but was unable to come by the German's wheel on the uphill sprint. Italian Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was a close third.

The bunch finish was nearly spoiled however by Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) who made a bold solo move with a little over a lap to go. Meyer's overall hopes had been dashed yesterday when he missed the select front group on the first time up Old Willunga Hill. The field would not be denied, particulalry Andre Greipel's Lotto Belisol team who put the him in a perfect position - the German finishing off with ease.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) meanwhile did all he needed to, successfully finishing in the bunch to take out his second overall title after his career defining 2006 triumph while riding for the French AG2R-Prévoyance team.

For his GreenEdge team, it was another tick in the box after their recent successes in the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships and the Jayco Bay Classic Series in Victoria.

The team set out to take the overall title, and despite not winning a stage, can be wholly satisified with a truly team performance that gives them the early lead in the prestigious WorldTour.

"It’s just fantastic," said a clearly excited Gerrans at the finish.

"I can’t thank my team mates enough. I was pleasantly surprised when I was told I had the lead [yesterday]. It’s such a fantastic victory for GreenEDGE. We couldn’t ask for a more perfect way to start the season."

"It’s an even sweeter victory than my first one here in 2006. It gives me the opportunity to thank for the first time the Ryan family and Shayne Bannan for putting this team together. It couldn’t be a better start for us."

Stage winner Greipel was similalry appreciative of his Lotto-Belisol team who have shown definitively to be the best organised when it comes to a bunch dash.

"What can I say," said Greipel. "Lotto-Belisol has just been amazing in leading me out to my third win of the week. It looks easy but it’s not. I was nowhere in the front on GC this year but I’m happy with the sprint finishes."

Greipel's stage win was not enough to take out the points classificaiton however. His three stage wins were cancelled out by his absences on Willunga and in Tanunda, ultimately costing him vital points that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was able to bank. The Norwegian would have liked a win but was happy nonetheless.

"It’s an early start to the season and to be on top form now is difficult.I’m happy to be on okay form but I can still get better."

UniSA-Australia had plenty of reason to celebrate, taking out the King of the Moutains for the second year running as well as cleaning up with Rohan Dennis who also took out best young rider.

How it unfolded

With the overall tied on time, and Gerrans a clear leader on countback, GreenEdge were happy to see a sizeable break form very early in the 20 lap circuit race in Adelaide.

It included Bernard Sulzberger, Jay McCarthy (UniSA-Australia), Luke Durbridge, Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Barracuda), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Gorka Izagirre (Euskatel-Euskadi), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-ISD), Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan), William Bonnet (FDJ-BigMat), Sergio Paulinho and Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank).

They built up an advantage of close to 40 seconds before Rabobank who had missed the move came to the front to bring them back.

With the group within reach Michael Matthews soloed across the final 10 second gap, enough to encourage the peloton that the break should come back into the fold.

With the first intermediate sprint looming and dangerous seconds on the line, GreenEdge sent Luke Durbridge up the road again and he was joined by Davide Cimolai. Cimolai took out the sprint from Durbridge who didn't contest. Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) jumped out of the peloton to take third.

Once again the speed of the peloton after the prime was enough to nullify the break, and it was all together once more.

Bakelants makes his charge

Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Nissan), who before today sat seventh on GC, used the lull to make a bid for the bonus second on offer at the second sprint. He needed just two seconds to get in front of Edvald Boasson Hagen and picked up all three on offer, ahead of Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) who managed to bridge to Bakelants solo.

Shortly thereafter Romain Sicard (Euskatel-Euskadi) also bridged to make it a trio of strong riders at the front. As the laps ticked by, and the gap failed to reduce Bakelants was becoming a real threat to the overall lead of Simon Gerrans. He was just 16 seconds behind Gerrans at this stage and with the 40 second advantage the break held was virtual leader.

Justifiably he got very little help from Sicard as the race entered the closing kilometres, with Meyer playing ticket collector on the back.

The bunch was having none of it however and with Lotto-Belisol, Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale ramping things up for their sprinters the gap rapidly fell away.

Inside 6 kilometres to go and Bakelants decided to raise the white flag, happy enough with his sixth overall. Meyer meanwhile wanted the stage win. He went alone and entered the final 4 kilometre lap with a small advantage.

Though Meyer's fight was admirable, nothing would deny the bunch on the fast city circuit, and with half a lap to go it was all together for a bunch sprint. Lotto-Belisol best placed their man, and it was Andre Greipel who took the sprint from Renshaw and Petacchi.



Gerrans crossed the line safely in the main field to take the overall.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 1:56:48 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 13 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 16 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 17 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 21 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 22 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 26 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 29 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 30 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 32 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 33 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 34 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 35 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 38 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 44 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 45 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 46 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 49 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 52 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 57 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 58 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 60 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 61 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 64 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 0:00:16 65 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 69 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 70 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 71 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 72 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 73 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 74 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 76 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 77 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:27 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:00:30 80 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 83 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:36 84 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 85 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 86 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 88 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 89 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 91 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 93 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 95 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 96 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:41 98 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 100 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 101 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 102 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:54 103 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:58 104 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:02 105 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:05 107 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 109 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 110 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 114 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 115 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 116 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 0:01:38 118 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:42 119 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 120 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:02:15 121 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 0:02:43 122 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:02:44 123 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:48 124 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:03 125 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:28 126 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:02 DNF Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda DNF Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat DNF Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 14 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 12 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 11 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 9 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6

Finish Arch Lap 8 (36km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 2

Finish Arch Lap 12 (54km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 2

Montefiore Hill Lap 10 (Cat 3 at 42.5km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 3 pts 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 1

Montefiore Hill Lap 15 (Cat 3 at 64km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Young rider's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:56:48 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 7 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 13 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:00:16 15 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:27 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:00:30 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:36 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 20 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:41 22 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:05 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 25 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:01:42 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:02:15 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:28 30 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:02

Team's Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 5:50:24 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Movistar 4 Vacansoleil -DCM 5 Lotto-Belisol 6 Katusha 7 Rabobank 8 RadioShack-Nissan 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 UNI SA - Australia 11 BMC 12 Astana 0:00:16 13 FDJ - BigMat 0:00:17 14 Garmin-Barracuda 15 GreenEDGE 0:00:30 16 Lampre - ISD 0:00:36 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:41 19 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 20:46:12 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:16 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 0:00:23 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:29 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:32 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:34 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:42 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:47 14 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 0:01:15 15 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 0:01:16 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 0:01:27 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:28 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 19 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 0:02:33 20 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 22 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:35 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 24 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 0:02:36 25 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 0:03:00 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 0:03:01 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:03:02 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 0:03:11 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:22 30 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 31 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:41 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:42 35 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:03:50 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:03:58 37 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 0:04:07 38 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:04:12 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:17 40 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:48 41 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:37 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 0:06:16 43 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:19 44 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:55 45 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:08:09 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:30 47 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:09:01 48 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:11:25 49 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:12:53 50 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 0:13:02 51 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:00 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:14:16 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:15:21 54 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:15:40 55 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:06 56 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:15 57 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:18:13 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:18:41 59 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 0:18:47 60 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 61 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:19:07 62 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:19:57 63 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 64 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:59 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:04 66 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:21:09 67 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:21:20 68 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:28 69 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:21:32 70 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:22:12 71 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:22:30 72 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:51 73 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:24:04 74 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:24:11 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:32 76 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:24:37 77 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 78 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:25:17 80 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:25:18 81 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:25:33 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:25:41 83 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:52 84 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:53 85 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:26:19 86 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:55 87 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:26 88 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:29 89 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:27:46 90 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:28:05 91 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:34 92 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:28:35 93 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 94 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 95 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:28:39 96 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:29:52 97 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:30:19 98 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:31:08 99 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:31:49 100 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:32:37 101 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:32:38 102 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:49 103 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:33:16 104 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:33:39 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 0:33:53 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 0:36:52 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:02 109 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 0:37:12 110 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:37:38 111 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:38:00 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 0:38:40 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 0:38:44 114 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana 0:38:53 115 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:34 116 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:55 117 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 0:40:22 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:30 119 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:42:21 120 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:43:33 121 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 122 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:45:15 123 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:46:23 124 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:53 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:47:01 126 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:50:01

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 56 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 50 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 39 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 33 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 32 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 32 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 27 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 27 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 10 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 25 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 23 12 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 21 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 21 15 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 20 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 19 17 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 19 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 19 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 17 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 17 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 22 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 15 24 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 13 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 13 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 11 28 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 11 29 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 10 30 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 9 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 9 32 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 9 33 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 8 34 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 7 36 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 37 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 39 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 40 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 5 41 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 43 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 44 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2 45 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 29 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 24 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 24 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 18 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 16 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 16 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 12 8 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 9 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 8 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 6 13 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 6 14 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 15 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 3 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 3 20 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 3 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 1

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 20:46:26 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:15 4 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 0:01:01 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:19 6 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:27 8 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:34 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:08:47 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:11:11 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:14:02 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:45 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:50 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:21:06 15 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:37 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:23:57 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:18 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:24:23 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:27:32 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:27:51 21 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:20 22 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:28:21 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:35 25 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:37:24 26 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:42:07 27 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 0:43:19 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:45:01 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:39 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:46:47