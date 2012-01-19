Gallery: Tour Down Under view from the road

Image 1 of 14 Large crowds were on hand to watch the race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 14 Although not as hot as stage 1, plenty of water was required (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 14 Bitumen and bikes (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 14 The long and straight of it all (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 14 Plenty of motorbikes preceed the riders (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 14 The race passing through a small town on the south coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 14 Andre Greipel keads to the podium after another stage win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 14 The peloton head into Goolwa (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 14 The chief commentator catches some sun (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 14 Blue skies greeted the riders once again (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 14 The break head down the tree lined roads (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 14 The peloton string out on the way down south (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 14 Smooth roads on the motorway (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 14 In the closing stages, Stuart O'Grady heads the race (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Germany's Andre Greipel has dominated the early part of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under, winning two out of the three stages so far, as well as the pre-race criterium. Greipel's latest victory in stage 3 earlier today restored his lead at the top of the GC and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain his position as the race enters its later stages.

Stage 3 ran from Unley to Victor Harbour, south of Adelaide, and the riders will have been relieved that the weather had cooled. Temperatures were high during the opening two days but today they peaked in the mid-20s. There was still bright sunshine though as you will see from our latest gallery of close-to-the-action shots, which show how the stage unfolded from the perspective of the riders.