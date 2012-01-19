Gallery: Tour Down Under view from the road
See what the riders saw during stage 3
Germany's Andre Greipel has dominated the early part of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under, winning two out of the three stages so far, as well as the pre-race criterium. Greipel's latest victory in stage 3 earlier today restored his lead at the top of the GC and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain his position as the race enters its later stages.
Stage 3 ran from Unley to Victor Harbour, south of Adelaide, and the riders will have been relieved that the weather had cooled. Temperatures were high during the opening two days but today they peaked in the mid-20s. There was still bright sunshine though as you will see from our latest gallery of close-to-the-action shots, which show how the stage unfolded from the perspective of the riders.
