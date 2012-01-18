Tour Down Under turns upside down on brilliant day for UniSA's Clarke
Australian solos to famous victory in Stirling
Stage 2: Lobethal - Stirling
It was the victory the crowd demanded, the underdog, the giant-slayer holding off the favourites for a famous win in Stirling. Will Clarke (UniSA), who went away 1.1 kilometres into the 148 kilometre stage soloed to the finish in the most improbable and dramatic of ways, covered in sweat, and encrusted with salt he lumbered over the line celebrating an historic victory.
To say it was 'gutsy' would hardly do it justice. He rode a controlled and disciplined final 30 kilometres, and took advantage of the peloton's indecision which seemed unable and undetermined to bring him back.
For Clarke, who rides for the Champion System trade team, it was undoubtably his biggest win, having never taken a victory at the WorldTour level.
"This is unbelievable really," said Clarke. "This is the biggest win of my career. It's my first win in the WorldTour. I knew my form was good - but this is unbelieveable."
"[Kohler who he was in an early breakaway with] probably thought it was not worth keeping going but the peloton gave me more time and I thought 'you guys have to chase me hard to catch me'. I was dying in the last ten kilometres.
"[Team Manager] Dave [Sanders] was telling me to go for GC but. It's amazing that a breakaway rider can stay away for so long. It's sort of my speciality to keep going."
Close to a minute later the chasing field crossed the line led home by Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). Matthews' ride was impressive though the Australian will be kicking himself after coming so close to repeating his victory from the same stage some 12 months ago.
Martin Kohler (BMC) stayed with the bunch and thanks to time bonuses he picked up on his brief escapade with Clarke, takes the ochre jersey from German Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). He was delighted at the finish.
"It is very cool," said Kohler. "We had this little funny plan this morning, just go for it, and I am close on the GC (overall) and I tried again and the first attack was the successful one.
"It was a little bit surprising and if no-one was following - why not (attack)?" said Kohler. "It means a lot, because it is my first leader's jersey and it is one of my favourite days here in Australia, but it is early in the season, so for sure it's good to be already in good shape, but I know it's going to be hard for the next stage which is a longer stage, with an uphill finish, which is different and more tough than other years.
"Its going to be really hard for me to defend the jersey because I think the last two days I have lost a little bit of energy."
Along with the stage victory, Clarke also took the lead in both sprint and mountain classifications, with his UniSA teammate Rohan Dennis still leading the young rider's classification.
How it unfolded
Clarke's victory was set up very early in the day when he formed the first break of two riders with the Swiss rider. The two were allowed an inital 11 minute advantage with the peloton completely uninterested in the chase.
Kohler, who sat third on the general classification prior to today's stage, had the intention only to pick up the valuable bonus seconds on offer. Just four seconds off the race lead at the start he became virtual race leader after taking out both sprints over his breakaway companion Clarke.
Clarke meanwhile earned top points on the category 2 climb on Fox Creek Road, with the 10 points enough to earn him the race lead in that classification.
It was at this juncture that things got really interesting. Kohler (BMC), in what seemed a logical tactical move sat up and returned to the peloton, leaving Clarke off the front solo on an apparent kamikaze mission.
But it would be a decision the Swiss would regret. And Clarke's strength was completely misjudged by the peloton. Initially the Tasmanian seemed to think that going back to the bunch would also be a better idea, and his advantage dropped away to less than eight minutes.
Dave Sanders, the team UniSA director must have been in the Tasmanian's ear however because the gap sprang back out to more than 10 minutes and peaked at 12.
The bunch seemed to content to let Clarke fry out in front, confident that they could bring things back in time for the finish but as the kilometres ticked down no one team commited to the chase.
3 Laps to go, and then two
Clarke was a picture of fatigue as he entered the Stirling circuit, facing up to four ascents of the difficult climb before the finish and three and a half laps. The 26-year-old remained concentrated however riding the steady pace that earned him eighth in the individual time trial in the Australian national championships in Learmonth just a week ago and maintained his healthy advantage.
Things would remain unchanged for the entirety of first of the three laps. The gap never went under 10 minutes, although there were the first signs that the bunch was starting to questions whether it was going to bring back the solo Clarke.
Sky, Rabobank and GreenEdge came to the front, all holding reasonable general classifcation aspirations with their riders, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). The gap however was a stubbon one.
With two to go, the the panic had really set in. The advantage of Clarke was still in excess of 10 minutes, though had dropped at least a little from the efforts of the chase. The parcours however were forgiving to Clarke's big advantage. The long gradual downhill ahead of the punchy climb not providing all that much terrain for the peloton to actually bring the Australian back, who to his credit was riding fast.
Movistar and Euskatel-Euskadi joined the chase with around 25 kilometres to go, but by now Clarke was sitting pretty. He crossed for his final lap a full 9 minutes over the chase, which was suffering massive attrition on the hilly finale.
The final kilometres were a blur. The peloton was racing to catch Clarke and now the advantage was disappearing really quickly. Every two or three kilometres the gap would come down by a minute, sometimes a minute and a half.
10 kilometres to go the equation was 4:20, and with five to go Clarke, who's motor was now really stalling, was under 3 minutes ahead.
On the finish line in Stirling the crowd went crazy as Clarke finally appeared, and willed him through the final few hundred metres.
An exhausted and emotional Clarke then raised his arms in salute, a beautiful victory, on a beautiful day for Australian cycling. Matthews led the bunch sprint home, with Gerrans and Valverde closely behind.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3:58:35
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:01:02
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|8
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|19
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|25
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|26
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|28
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|31
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|33
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|34
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|35
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|38
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|39
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|40
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|46
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|49
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|52
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|53
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|56
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|60
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|62
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|63
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|64
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:20
|68
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:24
|69
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:01:28
|70
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:01:35
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|73
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:01:39
|74
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|0:01:52
|75
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:58
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:06
|77
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:09
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:33
|79
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:55
|80
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|81
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|83
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:29
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|86
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:43
|87
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:05:23
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:06:28
|89
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:42
|91
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|92
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:08:09
|93
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:09:11
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:13:27
|95
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|98
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|99
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|100
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|102
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|107
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|110
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|114
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|117
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|118
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|119
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|120
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:17
|123
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|124
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|126
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|129
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|130
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|131
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:50
|DNS
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|DNS
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|14
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|13
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|12
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|10
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|9
|8
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|5
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|5
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|6
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|3:59:37
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|7
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:18
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:26
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:33
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:31
|18
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:53
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|20
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:27
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:21
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:12:25
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|28
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|29
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:15
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UNI SA - Australia
|11:57:49
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:02
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|BMC
|7
|Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|Movistar
|9
|Rabobank
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|13
|FDJ - BigMat
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Lotto-Belisol
|18
|GreenEDGE
|0:06:42
|19
|Astana
|0:07:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|8:33:05
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:04
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:00:08
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:09
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:10
|7
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:12
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
|16
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|18
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|22
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|23
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|40
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|41
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|42
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|43
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|44
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|46
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|51
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|52
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|53
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|54
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|57
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|58
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|61
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|62
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|64
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|65
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:30
|66
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:36
|67
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:00:38
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:45
|69
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|70
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:00:49
|71
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC
|0:01:02
|72
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:16
|74
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:19
|75
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:43
|76
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:54
|77
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:03:04
|78
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:05
|79
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|80
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|82
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:06
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:08
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:39
|85
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:53
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:05:38
|87
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:52
|89
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|90
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:23
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:00
|92
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:07:19
|93
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:08:21
|94
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:31
|95
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|0:12:33
|96
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:37
|97
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|98
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|102
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|105
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|107
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|108
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|110
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|111
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|113
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|114
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
|116
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|117
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|118
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|119
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:57
|122
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:27
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|126
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|127
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|129
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:45
|131
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|20
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|18
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|13
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|13
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|12
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|12
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|13
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|10
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|9
|16
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|8
|17
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|7
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|5
|23
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|24
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|8
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
|3
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
|2
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|8:33:09
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:05
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:08
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|9
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:26
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:41
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:39
|16
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:01
|17
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:02
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:04
|20
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:19
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:06:56
|22
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:12:33
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|29
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:23
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UNI SA - Australia
|25:38:49
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Katusha
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Rabobank
|9
|BMC
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|Movistar
|13
|FDJ - BigMat
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|18
|GreenEDGE
|0:06:42
|19
|Astana
|0:07:48
