It was the victory the crowd demanded, the underdog, the giant-slayer holding off the favourites for a famous win in Stirling. Will Clarke (UniSA), who went away 1.1 kilometres into the 148 kilometre stage soloed to the finish in the most improbable and dramatic of ways, covered in sweat, and encrusted with salt he lumbered over the line celebrating an historic victory.

To say it was 'gutsy' would hardly do it justice. He rode a controlled and disciplined final 30 kilometres, and took advantage of the peloton's indecision which seemed unable and undetermined to bring him back.

For Clarke, who rides for the Champion System trade team, it was undoubtably his biggest win, having never taken a victory at the WorldTour level.

"This is unbelievable really," said Clarke. "This is the biggest win of my career. It's my first win in the WorldTour. I knew my form was good - but this is unbelieveable."

"[Kohler who he was in an early breakaway with] probably thought it was not worth keeping going but the peloton gave me more time and I thought 'you guys have to chase me hard to catch me'. I was dying in the last ten kilometres.

"[Team Manager] Dave [Sanders] was telling me to go for GC but. It's amazing that a breakaway rider can stay away for so long. It's sort of my speciality to keep going."

Close to a minute later the chasing field crossed the line led home by Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). Matthews' ride was impressive though the Australian will be kicking himself after coming so close to repeating his victory from the same stage some 12 months ago.

Martin Kohler (BMC) stayed with the bunch and thanks to time bonuses he picked up on his brief escapade with Clarke, takes the ochre jersey from German Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). He was delighted at the finish.

"It is very cool," said Kohler. "We had this little funny plan this morning, just go for it, and I am close on the GC (overall) and I tried again and the first attack was the successful one.

"It was a little bit surprising and if no-one was following - why not (attack)?" said Kohler. "It means a lot, because it is my first leader's jersey and it is one of my favourite days here in Australia, but it is early in the season, so for sure it's good to be already in good shape, but I know it's going to be hard for the next stage which is a longer stage, with an uphill finish, which is different and more tough than other years.

"Its going to be really hard for me to defend the jersey because I think the last two days I have lost a little bit of energy."

Along with the stage victory, Clarke also took the lead in both sprint and mountain classifications, with his UniSA teammate Rohan Dennis still leading the young rider's classification.

How it unfolded

Clarke's victory was set up very early in the day when he formed the first break of two riders with the Swiss rider. The two were allowed an inital 11 minute advantage with the peloton completely uninterested in the chase.

Kohler, who sat third on the general classification prior to today's stage, had the intention only to pick up the valuable bonus seconds on offer. Just four seconds off the race lead at the start he became virtual race leader after taking out both sprints over his breakaway companion Clarke.

Clarke meanwhile earned top points on the category 2 climb on Fox Creek Road, with the 10 points enough to earn him the race lead in that classification.

It was at this juncture that things got really interesting. Kohler (BMC), in what seemed a logical tactical move sat up and returned to the peloton, leaving Clarke off the front solo on an apparent kamikaze mission.

But it would be a decision the Swiss would regret. And Clarke's strength was completely misjudged by the peloton. Initially the Tasmanian seemed to think that going back to the bunch would also be a better idea, and his advantage dropped away to less than eight minutes.

Dave Sanders, the team UniSA director must have been in the Tasmanian's ear however because the gap sprang back out to more than 10 minutes and peaked at 12.

The bunch seemed to content to let Clarke fry out in front, confident that they could bring things back in time for the finish but as the kilometres ticked down no one team commited to the chase.

3 Laps to go, and then two



Clarke was a picture of fatigue as he entered the Stirling circuit, facing up to four ascents of the difficult climb before the finish and three and a half laps. The 26-year-old remained concentrated however riding the steady pace that earned him eighth in the individual time trial in the Australian national championships in Learmonth just a week ago and maintained his healthy advantage.

Things would remain unchanged for the entirety of first of the three laps. The gap never went under 10 minutes, although there were the first signs that the bunch was starting to questions whether it was going to bring back the solo Clarke.

Sky, Rabobank and GreenEdge came to the front, all holding reasonable general classifcation aspirations with their riders, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). The gap however was a stubbon one.

With two to go, the the panic had really set in. The advantage of Clarke was still in excess of 10 minutes, though had dropped at least a little from the efforts of the chase. The parcours however were forgiving to Clarke's big advantage. The long gradual downhill ahead of the punchy climb not providing all that much terrain for the peloton to actually bring the Australian back, who to his credit was riding fast.

Movistar and Euskatel-Euskadi joined the chase with around 25 kilometres to go, but by now Clarke was sitting pretty. He crossed for his final lap a full 9 minutes over the chase, which was suffering massive attrition on the hilly finale.

The final kilometres were a blur. The peloton was racing to catch Clarke and now the advantage was disappearing really quickly. Every two or three kilometres the gap would come down by a minute, sometimes a minute and a half.

10 kilometres to go the equation was 4:20, and with five to go Clarke, who's motor was now really stalling, was under 3 minutes ahead.

On the finish line in Stirling the crowd went crazy as Clarke finally appeared, and willed him through the final few hundred metres.

An exhausted and emotional Clarke then raised his arms in salute, a beautiful victory, on a beautiful day for Australian cycling. Matthews led the bunch sprint home, with Gerrans and Valverde closely behind.

Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3:58:35 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:01:02 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 8 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 20 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 25 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 26 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 28 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 31 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 33 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 34 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 35 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 38 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 39 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 40 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 41 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 45 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 46 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 47 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 49 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 52 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 53 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 55 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 56 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 59 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 60 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 61 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 62 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 63 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 64 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:20 68 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:24 69 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:01:28 70 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:01:35 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 73 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:01:39 74 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 0:01:52 75 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:58 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:06 77 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:09 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:33 79 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:03:55 80 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 81 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 83 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 84 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:29 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 86 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:43 87 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:05:23 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:06:28 89 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 90 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:42 91 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 92 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:08:09 93 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:09:11 94 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:13:27 95 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 98 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 99 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 100 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 102 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 103 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 104 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 105 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 107 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 110 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 114 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 117 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 118 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 119 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 120 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:17 123 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 124 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 126 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 129 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 130 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 131 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:50 DNS Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol DNS Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ - BigMat

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 14 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 13 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 12 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 6 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 10 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 9 8 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 6

Mt Torrens (23.7km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 5 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 2

Balhannah (62.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 5 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 2

Lenswood (Cat 2 at 46.7km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 6 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 3:59:37 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 4 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 7 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 9 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 13 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:18 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:26 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:33 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:31 18 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:53 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 20 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:27 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:04:21 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:12:25 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 27 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 28 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 29 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:15 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UNI SA - Australia 11:57:49 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:02 3 Katusha 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 Sky Procycling 6 BMC 7 Garmin-Barracuda 8 Movistar 9 Rabobank 10 Team Saxo Bank 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Vacansoleil -DCM 13 FDJ - BigMat 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Lotto-Belisol 18 GreenEDGE 0:06:42 19 Astana 0:07:48

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 8:33:05 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:02 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:04 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:00:08 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:09 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:10 7 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 0:00:12 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM 16 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 18 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 22 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 23 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 37 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 40 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 41 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 42 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 43 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 44 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 46 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 51 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 52 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 53 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 54 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 55 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 56 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 57 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 58 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 59 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 60 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 61 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 62 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 64 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:30 66 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:36 67 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:00:38 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:45 69 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 70 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:00:49 71 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC 0:01:02 72 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:08 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:16 74 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:19 75 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:43 76 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:54 77 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 0:03:04 78 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:03:05 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 80 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 82 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:06 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:08 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:39 85 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:53 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:05:38 87 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:52 89 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 90 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:23 91 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:00 92 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:07:19 93 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:08:21 94 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:31 95 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 0:12:33 96 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:37 97 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 98 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 102 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 105 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 107 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 108 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 109 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 110 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 111 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 113 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 114 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 115 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana 116 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 117 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 118 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 119 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 120 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:57 122 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:27 123 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 126 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 127 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 129 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:45 131 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:00

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 20 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 18 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 15 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 13 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 13 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 12 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 12 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 11 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 12 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 13 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 10 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 9 16 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 8 17 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 19 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 7 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 6 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 5 23 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 3 24 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 8 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM 3 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM 2 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 1

Cycle Instead Young Rider Final Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 8:33:09 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:05 3 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:08 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 9 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 11 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:26 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:41 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:39 16 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:03:01 17 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:02 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:04 20 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:19 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:06:56 22 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:12:33 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 29 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 30 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:23 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi