Tour Down Under turns upside down on brilliant day for UniSA's Clarke

Australian solos to famous victory in Stirling

Image 1 of 73

Will Clarke in sight of the line after a 147 kilometre break, 80 of which was solo.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews)

Will Clarke in sight of the line after a 147 kilometre break, 80 of which was solo.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews)
Image 2 of 73

Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) before the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) before the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was feted on the podium.

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was feted on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) consoled himself with the best young rider's jersey after finishing second on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) consoled himself with the best young rider's jersey after finishing second on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC) is the new leader of the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Martin Kohler (BMC) is the new leader of the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC) in the ochre jersey.

Martin Kohler (BMC) in the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 73

Eddy Merckx and Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme were at the finish in Stirling.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Eddy Merckx and Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme were at the finish in Stirling.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finishes second on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finishes second on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) had to content himself with second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) had to content himself with second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 73

Will Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) was a popular winner.

Will Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) was a popular winner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC) was thrilled to be in the ochre jersey of race leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Martin Kohler (BMC) was thrilled to be in the ochre jersey of race leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) looks back on crossing the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) looks back on crossing the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 73

William Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) rides to victory on stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

William Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) rides to victory on stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC) on the podium.

Martin Kohler (BMC) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) beat Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) for second.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) beat Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) for second.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 73

Will Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) on the podium.

Will Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) takes the sprint for second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) takes the sprint for second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium as best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium as best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 73

Oscar Freire (Katusha) on stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Freire (Katusha) on stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 73

Movistar were protecting the interests of Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar were protecting the interests of Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 73

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) in water-carrying mode.

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) in water-carrying mode.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 73

Andre Madrazo (Movistar) at the Santos Tour Down Under.

Andre Madrazo (Movistar) at the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 73

Andre Madrazo (Movistar) chases back up to the peloton.

Andre Madrazo (Movistar) chases back up to the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 73

Jose Ivan Gutierrez and Movistar control affairs at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jose Ivan Gutierrez and Movistar control affairs at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 73

Spanish champion Juan Jose Rojas (Movistar) did not make an impact in the sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish champion Juan Jose Rojas (Movistar) did not make an impact in the sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 73

Oscar Freire (Katusha) gets in the early-season miles in Australia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Freire (Katusha) gets in the early-season miles in Australia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 73

Oscar Freire (Katusha) in the early part of the stage.

Oscar Freire (Katusha) in the early part of the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 73

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the ochre jersey of race leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the ochre jersey of race leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 73

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 73

Will Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) on the podium.

Will Clarke (Uni-SA Australia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 73

Oscar Freire is making his debut in Katusha red at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Freire is making his debut in Katusha red at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 73

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) in action.

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 73

Dmitri Muravyev has returned to Astana for 2012.

Dmitri Muravyev has returned to Astana for 2012.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 73

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 73

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan)

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 73

A lone ride is about to be caught

A lone ride is about to be caught
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC)

Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) leads Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) leads Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 73

Christian Prudhomme and Phil Anderson

Christian Prudhomme and Phil Anderson
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC) did enough to take the race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Martin Kohler (BMC) did enough to take the race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 73

New race leader at the Tour Down Under Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

New race leader at the Tour Down Under Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 73

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 73

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the leader's jersey for just a day
(Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the leader's jersey for just a day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 73

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 73

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) puts his team to work
(Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) puts his team to work
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 73

Rabobank lead the chase behind

Rabobank lead the chase behind
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 73

Sky, Rabobank and RadioShack-Nissan work at reducing the gap
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sky, Rabobank and RadioShack-Nissan work at reducing the gap
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) holds on

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) holds on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 73

The peloton on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 73

The peloton on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 73

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 73

Sutton, Pate and Hayman for Sky

Sutton, Pate and Hayman for Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 73

Martin Kohler (BMC) did enough to take the race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Martin Kohler (BMC) did enough to take the race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 73

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) at the start

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 73

Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 73

Oscar Freire (Katusha) looking relaxed before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Oscar Freire (Katusha) looking relaxed before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 73

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) arrives at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) arrives at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 73

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) arrives at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) arrives at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) rides solo to an impressive win
(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) rides solo to an impressive win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) comes in to take the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) comes in to take the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 73

Probably the highlight of Alessandro Petacchi's day
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Probably the highlight of Alessandro Petacchi's day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 73

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 73

Christian Prudhomme was a guest at the race

Christian Prudhomme was a guest at the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 73

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 73

Stirling is the destination for stage 2's finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Stirling is the destination for stage 2's finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 73

The Tour Down Under field head towards Stirling

The Tour Down Under field head towards Stirling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 73

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) is here to win a stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) is here to win a stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 73

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 73

Freire and Valverde

Freire and Valverde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 73

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Clarke (UNI SA - Australia) takes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

It was the victory the crowd demanded, the underdog, the giant-slayer holding off the favourites for a famous win in Stirling. Will Clarke (UniSA), who went away 1.1 kilometres into the 148 kilometre stage soloed to the finish in the most improbable and dramatic of ways, covered in sweat, and encrusted with salt he lumbered over the line celebrating an historic victory.

To say it was 'gutsy' would hardly do it justice. He rode a controlled and disciplined final 30 kilometres, and took advantage of the peloton's indecision which seemed unable and undetermined to bring him back.

For Clarke, who rides for the Champion System trade team,  it was undoubtably his biggest win, having never taken a victory at the WorldTour level.

"This is unbelievable really," said Clarke. "This is the biggest win of my career. It's my first win in the WorldTour. I knew my form was good - but this is unbelieveable."

"[Kohler who he was in an early breakaway with] probably thought it was not worth keeping going but the peloton gave me more time and I thought 'you guys have to chase me hard to catch me'. I was dying in the last ten kilometres.

"[Team Manager] Dave [Sanders] was telling me to go for GC but. It's amazing that a breakaway rider can stay away for so long. It's sort of my speciality to keep going."

Close to a minute later the chasing field crossed the line led home by Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). Matthews' ride was impressive though the Australian will be kicking himself after coming so close to repeating his victory from the same stage some 12 months ago.

Martin Kohler (BMC) stayed with the bunch and thanks to time bonuses he picked up on his brief escapade with Clarke, takes the ochre jersey from German Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). He was delighted at the finish.

"It is very cool," said Kohler. "We had this little funny plan this morning, just go for it, and I am close on the GC (overall) and I tried again and the first attack was the successful one.

"It was a little bit surprising and if no-one was following - why not (attack)?" said Kohler. "It means a lot, because it is my first leader's jersey and it is one of my favourite days here in Australia, but it is early in the season, so for sure it's good to be already in good shape, but I know it's going to be hard for the next stage which is a longer stage, with an uphill finish, which is different and more tough than other years.

"Its going to be really hard for me to defend the jersey because I think the last two days I have lost a little bit of energy."

Along with the stage victory, Clarke also took the lead in both sprint and mountain classifications, with his UniSA teammate Rohan Dennis still leading the young rider's classification.

How it unfolded

Clarke's victory was set up very early in the day when he formed the first break of two riders with the Swiss rider. The two were allowed an inital 11 minute advantage with the peloton completely uninterested in the chase.

Kohler, who sat third on the general classification prior to today's stage, had the intention only to pick up the valuable bonus seconds on offer. Just four seconds off the race lead at the start he became virtual race leader after taking out both sprints over his breakaway companion Clarke.

Clarke meanwhile earned top points on the category 2 climb on Fox Creek Road, with the 10 points enough to earn him the race lead in that classification.

It was at this juncture that things got really interesting. Kohler (BMC), in what seemed a logical tactical move sat up and returned to the peloton, leaving Clarke off the front solo on an apparent kamikaze mission.

But it would be a decision the Swiss would regret. And Clarke's strength was completely misjudged by the peloton. Initially the Tasmanian seemed to think that going back to the bunch would also be a better idea, and his advantage dropped away to less than eight minutes.

Dave Sanders, the team UniSA director must have been in the Tasmanian's ear however because the gap sprang back out to more than 10 minutes and peaked at 12.

The bunch seemed to content to let Clarke fry out in front, confident that they could bring things back in time for the finish but as the kilometres ticked down no one team commited to the chase.

3 Laps to go, and then two

Clarke was a picture of fatigue as he entered the Stirling circuit, facing up to four ascents of the difficult climb before the finish and three and a half laps. The 26-year-old remained concentrated however riding the steady pace that earned him eighth in the individual time trial in the Australian national championships in Learmonth just a week ago and maintained his healthy advantage.

Things would remain unchanged for the entirety of first of the three laps. The gap never went under 10 minutes, although there were the first signs that the bunch was starting to questions whether it was going to bring back the solo Clarke.

Sky, Rabobank and GreenEdge came to the front, all holding reasonable general classifcation aspirations with their riders, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). The gap however was a stubbon one.

With two to go, the the panic had really set in. The advantage of Clarke was still in excess of 10 minutes, though had dropped at least a little from the efforts of the chase. The parcours however were forgiving to Clarke's big advantage. The long gradual downhill ahead of the punchy climb not providing all that much terrain for the peloton to actually bring the Australian back, who to his credit was riding fast.

Movistar and Euskatel-Euskadi joined the chase with around 25 kilometres to go, but by now Clarke was sitting pretty. He crossed for his final lap a full 9 minutes over the chase, which was suffering massive attrition on the hilly finale.

The final kilometres were a blur. The peloton was racing to catch Clarke and now the advantage was disappearing really quickly. Every two or three kilometres the gap would come down by a minute, sometimes a minute and a half.

10 kilometres to go the equation was 4:20, and with five to go Clarke, who's motor was now really stalling, was under 3 minutes ahead.

On the finish line in Stirling the crowd went crazy as Clarke finally appeared, and willed him through the final few hundred metres.

An exhausted and emotional Clarke then raised his arms in salute, a beautiful victory, on a beautiful day for Australian cycling. Matthews led the bunch sprint home, with Gerrans and Valverde closely behind.

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3:58:35
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:01:02
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
8Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
15Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
16Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
20Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
25Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
26Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
28Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
31Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
33Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
34Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
35Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
38Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
39Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
42Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
45William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
46Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
47Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
49Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
52Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
53Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
55José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
56Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
59Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
60Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
62Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
63Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
64Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
66Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
67Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:20
68Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:24
69Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:01:28
70Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
71Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:01:35
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
73Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM0:01:39
74Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC0:01:52
75Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:58
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:02:06
77Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:09
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:33
79Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:55
80Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
81Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
83Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
84Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:29
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
86Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:43
87Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:05:23
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:06:28
89Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
90Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:42
91Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
92David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:08:09
93Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:09:11
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:13:27
95Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
97Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
98Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
99Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
100Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
102Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
103Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
104Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
105Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
107Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
110Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
111Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
114Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
115Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
117Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
118Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
119Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
120Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:16:17
123Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
124Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
126Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
129Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
130Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
131Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:50
DNSJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
DNSFrédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ - BigMat

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank14
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE13
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar12
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
6Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha10
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC9
8Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep7
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda6

Mt Torrens (23.7km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC5pts
2William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank2

Balhannah (62.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC5pts
2William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank2

Lenswood (Cat 2 at 46.7km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC6
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank3:59:37
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
4Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
7Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
13Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:18
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:26
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:33
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:31
18Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:53
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
20Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:27
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:21
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:12:25
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
24Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
27Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
28Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
29Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:15
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNI SA - Australia11:57:49
2RadioShack-Nissan0:01:02
3Katusha
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep
5Sky Procycling
6BMC
7Garmin-Barracuda
8Movistar
9Rabobank
10Team Saxo Bank
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Vacansoleil -DCM
13FDJ - BigMat
14Liquigas - Cannondale
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Lampre - ISD
17Lotto-Belisol
18GreenEDGE0:06:42
19Astana0:07:48

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC8:33:05
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:00:02
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:04
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE0:00:08
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:09
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:00:10
7Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha0:00:12
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
10Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil -DCM
16Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
18Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
22Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
23Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil -DCM
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas - Cannondale
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
37José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
39Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
40Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
41Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
42Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
43Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
44Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
46Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
49Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
51Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
52Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM
53Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
54Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
55Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
56Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
57Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
59Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
60Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
61Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
62Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM
64Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:30
66William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:36
67Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:00:38
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:45
69Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
70Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM0:00:49
71Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC0:01:02
72Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:08
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:01:16
74Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:19
75Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:43
76Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:54
77Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM0:03:04
78Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:05
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
80Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
82Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:06
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:03:39
85Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:53
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:05:38
87Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:52
89Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
90Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:23
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:00
92David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:07:19
93Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:08:21
94Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:31
95Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat0:12:33
96Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:37
97Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
98Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
99Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
102Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
105Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
106Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
107Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
108Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
109Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
110Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
113Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
114Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
115Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana
116Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
117Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
118Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
119Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
120Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:57
122Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:27
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
126Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
127Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
129Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil -DCM
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:17:45
131Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:00

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia21pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC20
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank18
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol15
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE13
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat13
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale12
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar12
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan11
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
12Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
13Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha10
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank9
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC9
16Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha8
17Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep7
19Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank7
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda6
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia5
23Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha3
24Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC8
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil -DCM3
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil -DCM2
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia1

Cycle Instead Young Rider Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank8:33:09
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:05
3Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:08
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
9Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:26
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:41
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:39
16Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:01
17Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:02
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:04
20Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:19
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:06:56
22Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:12:33
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
24Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
28Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
29Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
30Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:23
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Brilliant Blend Team General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNI SA - Australia25:38:49
2Sky Procycling0:01:02
3RadioShack-Nissan
4Lotto-Belisol
5Katusha
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Rabobank
9BMC
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Garmin-Barracuda
12Movistar
13FDJ - BigMat
14Liquigas - Cannondale
15Team Saxo Bank
16Lampre - ISD
17Vacansoleil -DCM
18GreenEDGE0:06:42
19Astana0:07:48

 

