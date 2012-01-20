Freire back in the winner's circle with Tour Down Under victory
Greipel down over seven minutes as Kohler regains ochre jersey
Stage 4: Norwood - Tanunda
Oscar Freire has claimed his first win in his new Katusha kit, taking out the furious sprint finish into Tanunda on Friday's fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.
RadioShack-Nissan's persistent work on the front of the bunch was rewarded with Daniele Bennati pipping Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for third place.
The second KOM of the day on Mengler Hill brought an end to Lotto Belisol sprinter Andre Greipel's latest stint in the ochre jersey - the German giving up the chase of the lead group of around 40 riders on the descent. Greipel lost around seven minutes with Martin Kohler (BMC) back in the race lead having relinquished it to the German on Thursday.
"I didn't expect to be back in the lead but we dropped Andre Greipel in the climb and then we were riding hard to make the gap bigger," said Kohler. "Tomorrow there will be 10 or 15 riders contesting the win at the top of Willunga Hill. It's going to be very hard and I don't know if I can keep this lead or not but I'm already happy with what I'm doing here. Our team BMC feels at home with all the support we get but of course we are the team of Cadel Evans."
Today's win was Freire's first solo victory since Stage 5 of Ruta del Sol in February 2011.
"It was a difficult finale. I knew I had a really good chance to win," said the Spaniard following the win. "The race was hard, it was better for me. I'm happy to score the team's first victory of the year after joining Katusha."
Of the challengers heading into a decisive stage 5 with a first-ever hilltop finish on Saturday's queen stage, Michael Matthews (Rabobank) is next best behind Kohler, two seconds back along with Freire. The Australian indicated he would be going full tilt on Willunga for the overall lead.
"The jersey I want is Ochre," he proclaimed. "I'll try to get it tomorrow. It's unfortunate that I missed it today by only two seconds. Not having the jersey today takes a lot of pressure off you but it's also better to be ahead of everyone else."
Kohler and his BMC team however will certainly be putting up a fight, having spent the week placing themselves very strategically in the lead up to the stage race's conclusion.
"[The deciding point] was maybe thirty kilometres to go when we came close to the climb. We sped up and GreenEdge sped up and we were just all in the front and suffering in the climb and there was a big split in the group and I don't know how many guys were in front, maybe 40."
"Yes, it was excellent work by [the team], they were looking for us to have a good position into the climb and in the end it was Mathias [Frank] riding. Alessandro [Ballan] and me, we were riding in the last kilometre but we were both too early, maybe could be better but we have the jersey again and tomorrow is a new day."
"It's an unbelievable feeling [to ride with Ballan], it's extra motivation and extra power for my legs and I hope I can pay respect with a good result."
How it unfolded:
Small skirmishes marked the opening kilometres but the race was together for the opening sprint of the day at Kersbrook with ochre jersey wearer Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line with Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) seconds and third respectively.
It took just 28 kilometres for the main break of the day to form with Jay McCarthy (UniSA), Gatis Smukulis (Kathusa) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gaining a small advantage. Joined by Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale) not long after it was McCarthy, who led the group over the opening KOM of the day, the Cat. 2 Smith Hill at the 30.8 kilometre mark, followed by Perez, Kadri and then Smukulis.
The break reached its peak at 4:05 and was gradually whittled down with Perez, Kadri and McCarthy the order for the second sprint at Mt Pleasant with their advantage at 2:55.
With 50 kilometres left to race at Williamstown the gap was at 1:45 with the peloton's agenda firmly set on making life difficult for Greipel, with a win to him today possibly too close for comfort for anyone with general classification aspirations.
GreenEdge did the work and just before the Cat. 1 climb at Mengler Hill and 29 kilometres out from Tanunda, the bunch was caught.
An attack from Rohan Dennis (UniSA) netted him 16 points for being first over the KOM and the lead in the classification. Movistar's Javier Moreno was next across the line, followed by Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) and Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) in the battle for the points.
It was a group of around 50 riders which put the hammer down and effectively ended Greipel's run for the overall in 2012, the two-time winner's prediction correct that Willunga on Stage 5 would rule him out proven a day early. He eventually crossed the finish line escorted by lieutenant Greg Henderson 7:45 back on the lead group of riders in Tanunda.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|3:08:34
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|12
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|18
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|23
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|28
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|34
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|48
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC
|0:00:38
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|0:07:45
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|52
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|53
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|54
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|55
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|56
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|61
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|62
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|63
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|65
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|66
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|67
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|68
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|69
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|70
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|71
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|72
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|73
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|74
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|75
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|78
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|82
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|84
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|85
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|86
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|87
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|89
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|92
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|95
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|97
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|101
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|102
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|104
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|105
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|106
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|107
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|108
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:59
|109
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:14:16
|112
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|113
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|114
|Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana
|115
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|119
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|121
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|122
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|123
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|124
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|125
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|126
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|127
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|129
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|131
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|11
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|10
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|12
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|8
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3:08:34
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|5
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:07:45
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|17
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|20
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|24
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|25
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:16
|26
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|9:25:42
|2
|Katusha
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|BMC
|9
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:07:45
|10
|Lotto-Belisol
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|GreenEDGE
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|UNI SA - Australia
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|0:15:30
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Astana
|0:23:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC
|15:03:34
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:02
|3
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:00:08
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:09
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:11
|13
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:12
|14
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|23
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|29
|Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|36
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|38
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|39
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|40
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|42
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|44
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:45
|47
|Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC
|0:01:40
|48
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:52
|49
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:34
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:51
|51
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:07:56
|52
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:57
|53
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|55
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|59
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
|62
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|64
|Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|66
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:08:15
|67
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
|0:08:23
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:08:30
|69
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:08:34
|70
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:08:53
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:09:01
|72
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:28
|73
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:39
|74
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:08
|75
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:10:49
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:10:50
|77
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|78
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|79
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:53
|80
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:11:18
|81
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:11:24
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:37
|83
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:13:23
|84
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|85
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:52
|86
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:28
|87
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:14:45
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:14:52
|89
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:15:04
|90
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:21
|91
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:17:22
|92
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:18:00
|93
|Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:20:08
|94
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|0:20:12
|95
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:16
|96
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:22
|97
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|98
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
|102
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
|104
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|105
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|108
|Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:39
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
|0:20:59
|111
|Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
|112
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:22:42
|113
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|0:23:12
|114
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:23:22
|116
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:26:53
|117
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|118
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|120
|Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana
|121
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|123
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:28:30
|124
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:29:43
|125
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|126
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|128
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:29:53
|129
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:30:37
|130
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:45
|131
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|35
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|32
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
|27
|6
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|25
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|21
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|10
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC
|20
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|19
|12
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|13
|16
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|12
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|12
|19
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|20
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
|11
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|10
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|9
|24
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|25
|Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
|8
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|7
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|30
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|5
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|34
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|17
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|12
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
|12
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC
|8
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
|8
|9
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|10
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|14
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|17
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|15:03:36
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:07
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:07:54
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:55
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:08:13
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:08:28
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:26
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:10:48
|17
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:51
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:14:43
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:17:20
|21
|Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:20:20
|22
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:37
|27
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:26:51
|28
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:41
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
|0:29:51
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|45:11:18
|2
|Movistar
|3
|Katusha
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|BMC
|9
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:06:43
|10
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:45
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|FDJ - BigMat
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|15
|GreenEDGE
|0:13:25
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:30
|17
|Vacansoleil -DCM
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Astana
|0:30:01
