Freire back in the winner's circle with Tour Down Under victory

Greipel down over seven minutes as Kohler regains ochre jersey

Image 1 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) from Spain wins stage 4 of the 2012 Tour Down Under on January 20, 2012

Oscar Freire (Katusha) from Spain wins stage 4 of the 2012 Tour Down Under on January 20, 2012
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 54

David Lopez doing some of the donkey work

David Lopez doing some of the donkey work
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 54

David Lopez (Movistar)

David Lopez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 54

Alejandro Valverde catches a lift

Alejandro Valverde catches a lift
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lies in 22nd place in the GC after stage 4

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lies in 22nd place in the GC after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 54

The home crowds turn out in force

The home crowds turn out in force
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 54

The Tour Down Under's popularity

The Tour Down Under's popularity
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 54

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) lost his overall lead

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) lost his overall lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha)

Oscar Freire (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) shows how much the win means to him

Oscar Freire (Katusha) shows how much the win means to him
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 54

Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Canondale)

Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Canondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 54

Freire soaks up the congratulations

Freire soaks up the congratulations
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) is jubilant as he crosses the line

Oscar Freire (Katusha) is jubilant as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 54

The peloton grinding through stage 4

The peloton grinding through stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

The pack on one of the climbs

The pack on one of the climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Stage winner Oscar Freire (Katusha) celebrates

Stage winner Oscar Freire (Katusha) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 54

Katusha's Maxim Belkov (right)

Katusha's Maxim Belkov (right)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) on his way to 16th place in stage 4

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) on his way to 16th place in stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

David Lopez (Movistar)

David Lopez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

The leading pack turn on the speed

The leading pack turn on the speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Beware of the kangaroos, guys

Beware of the kangaroos, guys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Spain's Javier Moreno (Movistar) finished 12th on the day

Spain's Javier Moreno (Movistar) finished 12th on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 54

Lampre-ISD's Grega Bole

Lampre-ISD's Grega Bole
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 54

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) was close to the win

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) was close to the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 54

(RadioShack-Nissan)

(RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 54

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 54

The home crowds turn out in force

The home crowds turn out in force
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 54

The peloton race towards Tanunda

The peloton race towards Tanunda
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage four of the Tour Down Under

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage four of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Oscar Freire (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) with his first win in a Katusha jersey

Oscar Freire (Katusha) with his first win in a Katusha jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) remembers he's got a car boot sale next month

Oscar Freire (Katusha) remembers he's got a car boot sale next month
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 54

Martin Kohler (BMC) leads the race again

Martin Kohler (BMC) leads the race again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 54

Martin Kohler (BMC) is back in the race lead

Martin Kohler (BMC) is back in the race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 54

Patriot Games: A number of Australian riders could still win the overall

Patriot Games: A number of Australian riders could still win the overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 54

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 54

The peloton race towards Tanunda on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton race towards Tanunda on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 54

Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under with Saxo Bank on the front

Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under with Saxo Bank on the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 54

Oscar Bravo: Freire back to winning ways

Oscar Bravo: Freire back to winning ways
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 54

Inside the final few meters and Freire is set for the win

Inside the final few meters and Freire is set for the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 54

Good to be back: Freire back to his best

Good to be back: Freire back to his best
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line

Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 54

Oscar Freire (Katusha) gets in the early-season miles in Australia.

Oscar Freire (Katusha) gets in the early-season miles in Australia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 54

The Tour Down Under peloton enroute to Tanunda

The Tour Down Under peloton enroute to Tanunda
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 53 of 54

The Tour Down Under peloton enroute to Tanunda

The Tour Down Under peloton enroute to Tanunda
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 54 of 54

Martin Kohler (BMC) regains the ochre jersey on Stage 4

Martin Kohler (BMC) regains the ochre jersey on Stage 4
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Oscar Freire has claimed his first win in his new Katusha kit, taking out the furious sprint finish into Tanunda on Friday's fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.

RadioShack-Nissan's persistent work on the front of the bunch was rewarded with Daniele Bennati pipping Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for third place.

The second KOM of the day on Mengler Hill brought an end to Lotto Belisol sprinter Andre Greipel's latest stint in the ochre jersey - the German giving up the chase of the lead group of around 40 riders on the descent. Greipel lost around seven minutes with Martin Kohler (BMC) back in the race lead having relinquished it to the German on Thursday.

"I didn't expect to be back in the lead but we dropped Andre Greipel in the climb and then we were riding hard to make the gap bigger," said Kohler. "Tomorrow there will be 10 or 15 riders contesting the win at the top of Willunga Hill. It's going to be very hard and I don't know if I can keep this lead or not but I'm already happy with what I'm doing here. Our team BMC feels at home with all the support we get but of course we are the team of Cadel Evans."

Today's win was Freire's first solo victory since Stage 5 of Ruta del Sol in February 2011.

"It was a difficult finale. I knew I had a really good chance to win," said the Spaniard following the win. "The race was hard, it was better for me. I'm happy to score the team's first victory of the year after joining Katusha."

Of the challengers heading into a decisive stage 5 with a first-ever hilltop finish on Saturday's queen stage, Michael Matthews (Rabobank) is next best behind Kohler, two seconds back along with Freire. The Australian indicated he would be going full tilt on Willunga for the overall lead.

"The jersey I want is Ochre," he proclaimed. "I'll try to get it tomorrow. It's unfortunate that I missed it today by only two seconds. Not having the jersey today takes a lot of pressure off you but it's also better to be ahead of everyone else."

Kohler and his BMC team however will certainly be putting up a fight, having spent the week placing themselves very strategically in the lead up to the stage race's conclusion.

"[The deciding point] was maybe thirty kilometres to go when we came close to the climb. We sped up and GreenEdge sped up and we were just all in the front and suffering in the climb and there was a big split in the group and I don't know how many guys were in front, maybe 40."

"Yes, it was excellent work by [the team], they were looking for us to have a good position into the climb and in the end it was Mathias [Frank] riding. Alessandro [Ballan] and me, we were riding in the last kilometre but we were both too early, maybe could be better but we have the jersey again and tomorrow is a new day."

"It's an unbelievable feeling [to ride with Ballan], it's extra motivation and extra power for my legs and I hope I can pay respect with a good result."

How it unfolded:

Small skirmishes marked the opening kilometres but the race was together for the opening sprint of the day at Kersbrook with ochre jersey wearer Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line with Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) seconds and third respectively.

It took just 28 kilometres for the main break of the day to form with Jay McCarthy (UniSA), Gatis Smukulis (Kathusa) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gaining a small advantage. Joined by Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale) not long after it was McCarthy, who led the group over the opening KOM of the day, the Cat. 2 Smith Hill at the 30.8 kilometre mark, followed by Perez, Kadri and then Smukulis.

The break reached its peak at 4:05 and was gradually whittled down with Perez, Kadri and McCarthy the order for the second sprint at Mt Pleasant with their advantage at 2:55.

With 50 kilometres left to race at Williamstown the gap was at 1:45 with the peloton's agenda firmly set on making life difficult for Greipel, with a win to him today possibly too close for comfort for anyone with general classification aspirations.

GreenEdge did the work and just before the Cat. 1 climb at Mengler Hill and 29 kilometres out from Tanunda, the bunch was caught.

An attack from Rohan Dennis (UniSA) netted him 16 points for being first over the KOM and the lead in the classification. Movistar's Javier Moreno was next across the line, followed by Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) and Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) in the battle for the points.

It was a group of around 50 riders which put the hammer down and effectively ended Greipel's run for the overall in 2012, the two-time winner's prediction correct that Willunga on Stage 5 would rule him out proven a day early. He eventually crossed the finish line escorted by lieutenant Greg Henderson 7:45 back on the lead group of riders in Tanunda.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha3:08:34
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
8Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
9Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
12Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
14Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
15José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE
18Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
22Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha
23Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
28Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
30Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
34Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
39Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
41Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
42Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
43Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
44Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
48Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
49Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC0:00:38
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC0:07:45
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
52Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat
53Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
54Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE
55André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
56Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
61Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
62Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
63Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
66David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
67Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
68Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
69Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
70Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
71Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
72Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
73Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
74Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
75Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
76Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale
77William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
78Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
79Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
85Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
86Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
87Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
89Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
91Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
92Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
95Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
97Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
99Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC
101Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana
102Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
104Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
105Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
106Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
107Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
108Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:59
109Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE0:14:16
112Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
113William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
114Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana
115Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
119Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
120Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
121Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
122Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
123Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE
124Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
125Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
126Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
127Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
129Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
130Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
131Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha15pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan13
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank11
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar10
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank9
8Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale8
9Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM7
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda6

Kersbrook (25.3km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol5pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank3
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar2

Mt Pleasant (51km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Smith Hill (Cat 2 at 30.8km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2

Menglers Hill (Cat 1 at 107.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar12
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE8
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda4
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2

Cycle Instead Young Rider Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3:08:34
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
4Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
5Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
7Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:07:45
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
12Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
13Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
17Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
25Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:16
26Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
28Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
29Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda

Brilliant Blend Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar9:25:42
2Katusha
3Sky Procycling
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep
5RadioShack-Nissan
6Rabobank
7Garmin-Barracuda
8BMC
9FDJ - BigMat0:07:45
10Lotto-Belisol
11Liquigas - Cannondale
12GreenEDGE
13AG2R La Mondiale
14UNI SA - Australia
15Team Saxo Bank
16Vacansoleil -DCM0:15:30
17Lampre - ISD
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Astana0:23:15

Santos General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC15:03:34
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank0:00:02
3Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:06
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE0:00:08
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:09
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar0:00:11
13Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha0:00:12
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
16Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
24Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
26Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC
27José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
29Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
34Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
35Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
36Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
38Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
39Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
40Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
41Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar
42Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
43Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
44Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
46Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:00:45
47Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC0:01:40
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:52
49André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:07:34
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:51
51Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:07:56
52Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:57
53Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
55William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
57Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
59Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat
62Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale
63Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
64Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD
65Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
66Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:08:15
67Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:08:23
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:08:30
69Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:08:34
70Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:08:53
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:09:01
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:28
73Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:39
74Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:08
75Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:10:49
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:10:50
77Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
78Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
79Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:53
80Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:11:18
81Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:11:24
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:37
83Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:13:23
84Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
85Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:52
86Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:28
87Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:14:45
88William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:14:52
89David Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:15:04
90Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:21
91Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:17:22
92Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:18:00
93Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE0:20:08
94Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat0:20:12
95Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:16
96Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:22
97Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
98Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
99Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar
102Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC
104Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
105Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
106Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
107Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
108Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
109Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:39
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC0:20:59
111Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana
112Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:22:42
113Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol0:23:12
114Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
115Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE0:23:22
116Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE0:26:53
117Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE
118Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
119Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
120Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana
121Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
122Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
123Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:28:30
124Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:29:43
125Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
126Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
128Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:29:53
129Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:30:37
130Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:45
131Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:16

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling36pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol35
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank32
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan32
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat27
6Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha25
7William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia21
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep21
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda21
10Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC20
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank19
12Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank17
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling16
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE13
16Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
17Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar12
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar12
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale12
20Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE11
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana10
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC9
24Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank9
25Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha8
26Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale8
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha7
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM7
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan6
30Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia5
32Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
33Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2
34Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia17pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM12
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar12
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
5William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
6Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC8
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE8
9Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
10Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda4
14Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM3
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
17Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank15:03:36
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:07
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:07:54
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:55
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:08:13
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:08:28
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:26
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:10:48
17Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:51
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:14:43
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:17:20
21Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:20:20
22Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
23Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:37
27Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE0:26:51
28Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat
29Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:41
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE0:29:51
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:43

Brilliant Blend Team General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling45:11:18
2Movistar
3Katusha
4RadioShack-Nissan
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Rabobank
7Garmin-Barracuda
8BMC
9UNI SA - Australia0:06:43
10Lotto-Belisol0:07:45
11AG2R La Mondiale
12FDJ - BigMat
13Liquigas - Cannondale
14Team Saxo Bank
15GreenEDGE0:13:25
16Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:30
17Vacansoleil -DCM
18Lampre - ISD
19Astana0:30:01

 

