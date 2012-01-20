Image 1 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) from Spain wins stage 4 of the 2012 Tour Down Under on January 20, 2012 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 54 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 54 David Lopez doing some of the donkey work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 54 David Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 54 Alejandro Valverde catches a lift (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 54 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lies in 22nd place in the GC after stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 54 The home crowds turn out in force (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 54 The Tour Down Under's popularity (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 54 André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) lost his overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) shows how much the win means to him (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 54 Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Canondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 54 Freire soaks up the congratulations (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) is jubilant as he crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 54 The peloton grinding through stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 54 The pack on one of the climbs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 54 Stage winner Oscar Freire (Katusha) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 54 Katusha's Maxim Belkov (right) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 54 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) on his way to 16th place in stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 54 David Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 54 The leading pack turn on the speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 54 Beware of the kangaroos, guys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 54 Spain's Javier Moreno (Movistar) finished 12th on the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 54 Lampre-ISD's Grega Bole (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 54 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) was close to the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 54 (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 54 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 54 The home crowds turn out in force (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 54 The peloton race towards Tanunda (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage four of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) with his first win in a Katusha jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) remembers he's got a car boot sale next month (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 54 Martin Kohler (BMC) leads the race again (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 54 Martin Kohler (BMC) is back in the race lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 54 Patriot Games: A number of Australian riders could still win the overall (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 54 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 54 The peloton race towards Tanunda on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 54 Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under with Saxo Bank on the front (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 54 Oscar Bravo: Freire back to winning ways (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 54 Inside the final few meters and Freire is set for the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 54 Good to be back: Freire back to his best (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) beats Ciolek and Bennati to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 54 Oscar Freire (Katusha) gets in the early-season miles in Australia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 54 The Tour Down Under peloton enroute to Tanunda (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 53 of 54 The Tour Down Under peloton enroute to Tanunda (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 54 of 54 Martin Kohler (BMC) regains the ochre jersey on Stage 4 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Oscar Freire has claimed his first win in his new Katusha kit, taking out the furious sprint finish into Tanunda on Friday's fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.

RadioShack-Nissan's persistent work on the front of the bunch was rewarded with Daniele Bennati pipping Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for third place.

The second KOM of the day on Mengler Hill brought an end to Lotto Belisol sprinter Andre Greipel's latest stint in the ochre jersey - the German giving up the chase of the lead group of around 40 riders on the descent. Greipel lost around seven minutes with Martin Kohler (BMC) back in the race lead having relinquished it to the German on Thursday.

"I didn't expect to be back in the lead but we dropped Andre Greipel in the climb and then we were riding hard to make the gap bigger," said Kohler. "Tomorrow there will be 10 or 15 riders contesting the win at the top of Willunga Hill. It's going to be very hard and I don't know if I can keep this lead or not but I'm already happy with what I'm doing here. Our team BMC feels at home with all the support we get but of course we are the team of Cadel Evans."

Today's win was Freire's first solo victory since Stage 5 of Ruta del Sol in February 2011.

"It was a difficult finale. I knew I had a really good chance to win," said the Spaniard following the win. "The race was hard, it was better for me. I'm happy to score the team's first victory of the year after joining Katusha."

Of the challengers heading into a decisive stage 5 with a first-ever hilltop finish on Saturday's queen stage, Michael Matthews (Rabobank) is next best behind Kohler, two seconds back along with Freire. The Australian indicated he would be going full tilt on Willunga for the overall lead.

"The jersey I want is Ochre," he proclaimed. "I'll try to get it tomorrow. It's unfortunate that I missed it today by only two seconds. Not having the jersey today takes a lot of pressure off you but it's also better to be ahead of everyone else."

Kohler and his BMC team however will certainly be putting up a fight, having spent the week placing themselves very strategically in the lead up to the stage race's conclusion.

"[The deciding point] was maybe thirty kilometres to go when we came close to the climb. We sped up and GreenEdge sped up and we were just all in the front and suffering in the climb and there was a big split in the group and I don't know how many guys were in front, maybe 40."

"Yes, it was excellent work by [the team], they were looking for us to have a good position into the climb and in the end it was Mathias [Frank] riding. Alessandro [Ballan] and me, we were riding in the last kilometre but we were both too early, maybe could be better but we have the jersey again and tomorrow is a new day."

"It's an unbelievable feeling [to ride with Ballan], it's extra motivation and extra power for my legs and I hope I can pay respect with a good result."

How it unfolded:

Small skirmishes marked the opening kilometres but the race was together for the opening sprint of the day at Kersbrook with ochre jersey wearer Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line with Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) seconds and third respectively.

It took just 28 kilometres for the main break of the day to form with Jay McCarthy (UniSA), Gatis Smukulis (Kathusa) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gaining a small advantage. Joined by Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale) not long after it was McCarthy, who led the group over the opening KOM of the day, the Cat. 2 Smith Hill at the 30.8 kilometre mark, followed by Perez, Kadri and then Smukulis.

The break reached its peak at 4:05 and was gradually whittled down with Perez, Kadri and McCarthy the order for the second sprint at Mt Pleasant with their advantage at 2:55.

With 50 kilometres left to race at Williamstown the gap was at 1:45 with the peloton's agenda firmly set on making life difficult for Greipel, with a win to him today possibly too close for comfort for anyone with general classification aspirations.

GreenEdge did the work and just before the Cat. 1 climb at Mengler Hill and 29 kilometres out from Tanunda, the bunch was caught.

An attack from Rohan Dennis (UniSA) netted him 16 points for being first over the KOM and the lead in the classification. Movistar's Javier Moreno was next across the line, followed by Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) and Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) in the battle for the points.

It was a group of around 50 riders which put the hammer down and effectively ended Greipel's run for the overall in 2012, the two-time winner's prediction correct that Willunga on Stage 5 would rule him out proven a day early. He eventually crossed the finish line escorted by lieutenant Greg Henderson 7:45 back on the lead group of riders in Tanunda.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 3:08:34 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale 9 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 12 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 15 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 16 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 18 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 22 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 23 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 28 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 34 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 39 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 43 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 47 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 48 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC 0:00:38 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 0:07:45 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 52 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 53 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 54 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 55 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 56 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 60 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 61 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 62 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 63 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 66 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 67 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 68 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 69 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 70 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 71 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 72 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 73 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 74 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 75 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 76 Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale 77 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 78 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 82 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 85 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 86 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 87 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 89 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD 91 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 92 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 95 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 97 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 99 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 101 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 102 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 104 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 105 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 106 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 108 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:59 109 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:14:16 112 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 113 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 114 Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana 115 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 119 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 121 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 122 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 123 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 124 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 125 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 127 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 129 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 130 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 131 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 15 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 13 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 11 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 10 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 8 Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 9 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 6

Kersbrook (25.3km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 5 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 3 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 2

Mt Pleasant (51km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2

Smith Hill (Cat 2 at 30.8km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2

Menglers Hill (Cat 1 at 107.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 12 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 8 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 4 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2

Cycle Instead Young Rider Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3:08:34 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 4 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 5 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 7 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:07:45 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 12 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 13 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 14 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 17 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 24 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 25 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:16 26 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda

Brilliant Blend Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar 9:25:42 2 Katusha 3 Sky Procycling 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 RadioShack-Nissan 6 Rabobank 7 Garmin-Barracuda 8 BMC 9 FDJ - BigMat 0:07:45 10 Lotto-Belisol 11 Liquigas - Cannondale 12 GreenEDGE 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 UNI SA - Australia 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Vacansoleil -DCM 0:15:30 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Astana 0:23:15

Santos General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC 15:03:34 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:02 3 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:06 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:00:08 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:09 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 0:00:11 13 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 0:00:12 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 24 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC 27 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 29 Vincente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 34 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 36 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 38 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 39 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 40 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 41 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 44 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 46 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:45 47 Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC 0:01:40 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:52 49 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:34 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:51 51 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:07:56 52 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:57 53 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 55 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 56 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 57 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 59 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ - BigMat 62 Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 64 Grega Bole (Svk) Lampre - ISD 65 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 66 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:08:15 67 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:08:23 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:08:30 69 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:08:34 70 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:08:53 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:09:01 72 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:28 73 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:39 74 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:08 75 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:10:49 76 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:10:50 77 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 78 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 79 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:53 80 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:11:18 81 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:11:24 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:37 83 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:13:23 84 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 85 Adrián Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:52 86 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:28 87 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:14:45 88 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:14:52 89 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:15:04 90 Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:21 91 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:17:22 92 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:18:00 93 Matt Goss (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:20:08 94 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 0:20:12 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:16 96 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:22 97 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 98 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 102 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC 104 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 105 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 106 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 107 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 108 Mattéo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:39 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC 0:20:59 111 Dmitri Muravyev (Kaz) Astana 112 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:22:42 113 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 0:23:12 114 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 115 Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:23:22 116 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:26:53 117 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 118 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 119 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 120 Borut Bozic (Svk) Astana 121 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 122 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 123 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:28:30 124 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:29:43 125 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 128 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:29:53 129 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:30:37 130 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:45 131 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:16

Jayco Sprints Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 36 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 35 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 32 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 32 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ - BigMat 27 6 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 25 7 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 21 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 21 10 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC 20 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 19 12 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 17 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 13 16 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 12 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 12 19 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 12 20 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEDGE 11 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 10 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 9 24 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 25 Xavier Florencio Cabrè (Spa) Katusha 8 26 Kristijan Koren (Svk) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 7 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 6 30 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 5 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 33 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2 34 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 2

Škoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 17 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 12 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar 12 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 5 William Clarke (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 6 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC 8 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEDGE 8 9 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 10 Matthew Brammeier (Ire) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 4 14 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 17 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2

Cycle Instead Young Rider General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 15:03:36 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:07 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Gorka Izagirre Inausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEDGE 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:07:54 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:55 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:08:13 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:08:28 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:26 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:10:48 17 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:51 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:14:43 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:17:20 21 Tom Palmer (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:20:20 22 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:37 27 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:26:51 28 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ - BigMat 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:41 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEDGE 0:29:51 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:43