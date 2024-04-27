Tour of Turkey: Andresen scores third win in stage 7 sprint finish

By Dani Ostanek
published

DSM rider scores team's fifth win of the race ahead of Dupont and Weemaes

Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Just three days on from his first-ever professional victory, Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) scored his third, going long in the sprint on stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey to win in İzmir.

The Dane looked set to lead out star sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, but kept pushing on to the line after launching 200 metres out to hold off Timothy Dupont (Tartoletto-Isorex) and Sacha Weemaes (Bingoal WB) to triumph.

