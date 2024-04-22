Tour of Turkey: Max Kanter scores first pro win in stage 2 sprint finish

By Stephen Farrand
published

Uhlig and Lund Andresen round out podium in Kaş

Max Kanter took the win for Astana Qazaqstan on stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey
Max Kanter took the win for Astana Qazaqstan on stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan) took his first professional victory at the Tour of Turkey, winning on the rising finish in Kaş and then breaking into tears as he realised he ended his six-year wait for success.

Kanter was given a superb lead out by his Astana Qazaqstan teammate Davide Ballerini and then kicked to the finish line in the final hundred metres. Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was second and Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM Firmenich-PostNL) was third, with Ballerini fourth.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews