Tour of Turkey: Tobias Lund Andresen wins stage 4 sprint, moves into race lead

By Stephen Farrand
published

Dane claims first professional victory ahead of Van Poppel in second and Uhlig in third

Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tobias Lund Andresen ((Dsm-firmenich PostNL) emerged from a hectic finish to win stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey in Bodrum.

The Dane needed a late bike change but returned to the peloton and then timed his effort perfectly on the rising finish after Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and the remains of the early break were caught in the final kilometre.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

