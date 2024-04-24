Tour of Turkey: Tobias Lund Andresen wins stage 4 sprint, moves into race lead
Dane claims first professional victory ahead of Van Poppel in second and Uhlig in third
Tobias Lund Andresen ((Dsm-firmenich PostNL) emerged from a hectic finish to win stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey in Bodrum.
The Dane needed a late bike change but returned to the peloton and then timed his effort perfectly on the rising finish after Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and the remains of the early break were caught in the final kilometre.
Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Deceuninck) third as other riders slowed each other in the search for the best wheel to follow.
Thanks to his stage victory and the time bonuses, Lund Andresen also took the race leader’s blue jersey, which he will wear during the 177.9km fifth stage from Bodrum to Kuşadası.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
