Tour of Turkey: Tobias Lund Andresen wins stage 4 sprint, moves into race lead

Tobias Lund Andresen ((Dsm-firmenich PostNL) emerged from a hectic finish to win stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey in Bodrum.

The Dane needed a late bike change but returned to the peloton and then timed his effort perfectly on the rising finish after Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and the remains of the early break were caught in the final kilometre.

Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Deceuninck) third as other riders slowed each other in the search for the best wheel to follow.

Thanks to his stage victory and the time bonuses, Lund Andresen also took the race leader’s blue jersey, which he will wear during the 177.9km fifth stage from Bodrum to Kuşadası.

More to come.

Results

