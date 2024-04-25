Tour of Turkey: Tobias Lund Andresen wins stage 5 to retain overall lead

By James Moultrie
published

Fabio Jakobsen takes second behind DSM-Firmenich-PostNL teammate

Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) took back-to-back wins at the Tour of Turkey after navigating the technical finale on stage 5 and powering to the line ahead of teammate Fabio Jakobsen.

The Dane timed his sprint perfectly, only hitting the front in the final 50 metres after the narrow, winding finish left the leadout trains fractured heading into Kuşadası.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

