Tour of Turkey: Frank van den Broek takes Queen stage and overall lead

By Stephen Farrand
published

Dutch Dsm-firmenich PostNL seizes race lead as he beats Merhawi Kudus to the summit win

SIENA ITALY MARCH 02 Frank van den Broek of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL competes while fans cheer during the 18th Strade Bianche 2024 Mens Elite a 215km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 02 2024 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank van den Broek won stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey on the 14km Spil Dağı climb, giving Dsm-firmenich PostNL their fourth stage win of the race and van den Broek the race lead.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider sat behind Paul Double (Polti Kometa) as the British rider led in the final two kilometres and closed down later attacker Merhawi Kudus (Terengganu Cycling Team). Double then faded in sight of the finish line and van den Broek surged to the line to hold off Kudus.

