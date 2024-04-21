Tour of Turkey: Fabio Jakobsen takes first win of 2024 on stage 1

By Peter Stuart
published

Cavendish distanced in final sprint

Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL's Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen waits for the start of the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 179 km between Thoiry and Montargis, on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) took his first win of 2024 at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Antalya, where the Belgian rider beat Sasha Weemaes (Bingoal WB) into second place with Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claiming third.

The Tour of Turkey has been heavily anticipated as a test of form for a returning Mark Cavendish, and Astana-Qazaqstan were dominant at the front of the peloton in the final kilometres alongside Alpecin-Pimapen - the temporarily renamed Alpecin-Deceuninck for the duration of the Tour of Turkey.

