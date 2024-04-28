Tour of Turkey: Van den Broek secures overall win as final stage is neutralised

By Dani Ostanek
published

Merhawi Kudus and Paul Double round out final podium as riders roll through 105.4km on wet roads in Istanbul

Frank van den Broek celebrated overall victory at the 2024 Tour of Turkey ahead of Merhawi Kudus and Paul Double
Frank van den Broek celebrated overall victory at the 2024 Tour of Turkey ahead of Merhawi Kudus and Paul Double (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour of Turkey drew to a close on Sunday with a fully neutralised final stage in Istanbul after race organisers announced a curtailment of the route.

The announcement came through early in the morning of the closing stage 8, with organisers stating "Due to the slippery condition of the roads, it's been decided that stage 8 will be neutralised.

