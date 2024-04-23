Tour of Turkey: Lonardi wins chaotic stage 3 sprint, Van Poppel relegated from first

By Dani Ostanek
published

Polti-Kometa sprinter celebrates win and race lead after initial second place in Marmaris

The views of the Tour of Turkey
The views of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) sped to victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey, triumphing from a reduced peloton after two late climbs had disrupted the finish for the pure sprinters.

The Dutchman celebrated his first win of the season and 21st of his career in Marmaris, though he would later find himself relegated from first place after moving across the road and squeezing Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-Kometa) against the barriers during a chaotic, curving run to the finish.

