Tour of Turkey: Philipsen beats Greipel and Cavendish in Turgutreis

Jay Vine closes to within a second of overall lead with one day to go

Jasper Philipsen

(Image credit: Getty)
TURGUTREIS TURKEY APRIL 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 7 a 180km stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis on TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR April 17 2021 in Turgutreis Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Merhawi Kudus (Astana Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)
TURGUTREIS TURKEY APRIL 17 Marcel Meisen of Germany and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 7 a 180km stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis on TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR April 17 2021 in Turgutreis Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Marcel Meisen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)
TURGUTREIS TURKEY APRIL 17 Jay Vine of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 7 a 180km stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 17 2021 in Turgutreis Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)
TURGUTREIS TURKEY APRIL 17 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix and Teammates during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 7 a 180km stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis on TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR April 17 2021 in Turgutreis Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his second successive victory on the Tour of Turkey when he beat André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win the bunch sprint in Turgutreis.

José Manuel Díaz (Delko) retains the overall lead ahead of the final stage but his advantage has been cut to just one second after Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) cleverly picked up a 3-second time bonus at the second intermediate sprint.

The peloton broke into echelons in the wind-buffeted final 50km, where Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) and Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were among the attackers, but Israel Start-Up Nation managed to tee up a bunch sprint, where Philipsen emerged as the quickest.

More to follow…

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:20:45
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
8Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Premier Tech
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling

