Tour of Turkey: Philipsen beats Greipel and Cavendish in Turgutreis
By Cyclingnews
Jay Vine closes to within a second of overall lead with one day to go
Stage 7: Marmaris - Turgutreis
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his second successive victory on the Tour of Turkey when he beat André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win the bunch sprint in Turgutreis.
José Manuel Díaz (Delko) retains the overall lead ahead of the final stage but his advantage has been cut to just one second after Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) cleverly picked up a 3-second time bonus at the second intermediate sprint.
The peloton broke into echelons in the wind-buffeted final 50km, where Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) and Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were among the attackers, but Israel Start-Up Nation managed to tee up a bunch sprint, where Philipsen emerged as the quickest.
More to follow…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:20:45
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|8
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Premier Tech
|9
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
