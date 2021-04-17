Tour of Turkey: Philipsen beats Greipel and Cavendish in Turgutreis

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 5 Merhawi Kudus (Astana Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Marcel Meisen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his second successive victory on the Tour of Turkey when he beat André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win the bunch sprint in Turgutreis.

José Manuel Díaz (Delko) retains the overall lead ahead of the final stage but his advantage has been cut to just one second after Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) cleverly picked up a 3-second time bonus at the second intermediate sprint.

The peloton broke into echelons in the wind-buffeted final 50km, where Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) and Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were among the attackers, but Israel Start-Up Nation managed to tee up a bunch sprint, where Philipsen emerged as the quickest.

More to follow…