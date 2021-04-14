Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 4 after huge crash in sprint finish
Race leader picks up his third win in a row
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made it three wins in a row at the Tour of Turkey, sprinting to victory on stage 4 in Kemer. The Manxman once again beat Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) into second place, zipping past the Dutchman in the final 50 metres to extend his race lead after what was a chaotic, slightly uphill, finish.
Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles) rounded out the podium with a late charge ahead of Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling), while the dash to the line was marred by a massive crash on both sides of the road at 200 metres to go, just behind the top sprinters.
Alpecin-Fenix had taken charge in the closing kilometre, but left Philipsen in the headwind too early at 275 metres to go. He checked his sprint to look behind, while Cavendish enjoyed a precious few moments more lying in third wheel, riding the slipstream of B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Luca Mozzato.
Cavendish launched at 210 metres to go, closing the bike length gap to Philipsen over the next 100 metres, and the powering past in the final metres to clinch victory number three at the race.
"It's nice," Cavendish said after the stage. "It's irrelevant how many wins are in a row, it's just nice to win again. It's nice that the team believe in me.
"The most special thing about today is to see how far into the stage Fabio [Jakobsen] got. I know that's not nice for him to see the crash in the final. After the finish he was a bit shook up, but seeing him in and about in the sprint, really close, the pride inside me, I knew I had to finish it off."
He added that he had planned to follow Philipsen's wheel in the finish, but was forced to improvise after ending up behind Mozzato.
"He's really good at positioning but he's not very strong so I know when he's there, he's going to lose it, you know?," Cavendish said of Mozzato. "He ended up in front of me and I knew that would be difficult because I knew he wouldn't be able to go when Philipsen goes.
"So, I waited and got ready to anticipate the jump as quickly as possible so I could close Philipsen as quickly as possible. It was a long old sprint for us today. It was a drag strip. Headwind finish, slightly uphill. It was more of a grind than a speed sprint, I guess."
After another win, Cavendish extends his advantage in the leader's turquoise jersey to 12 seconds over Philipsen, with De Kleijn following in third at 20 seconds and the bulk of the peloton lying 30 seconds down.
How it unfolded
Stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey took the riders from Alanya along the Mediterranean coast to the resort town of Kemer. A 184.4-kilometre run to the west would bring little in the way of difficulties for the peloton or breakaway, with only a third-category climb at 29 kilometres to go posing any real challenge on a flat day out.
After some battling early on, the break of the day established themselves after 20 kilometres of racing. Stanislau Bazkhou (Minsk Cycling Club), Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation), and Ivar Slik (ABLOC) got away from the peloton before the first intermediate sprint of the day. Slik led the way across the sprint point with 148 kilometres to go, but soon dropped back to the peloton, his job seemingly done. In his place, Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli (Sapura), moved up to join Bazkhou and Ross in what would end up being the final composition of the break.
On a largely flat stage, there was little for the break to battle over, and no real hope of contesting the finish among themselves. Their advantage was limited by the sprinters' teams, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Alpecin-Fenix particularly prominent on the front. Rosli was the virtual GC leader at one point, though it wasn't a surprise given that 159 riders were within a minute of race leader Cavendish at the day's start.
The Malaysian was also keen to scoop up the awards during the stage. He led the way over the second intermediate sprint after 106 kilometres and also won out on the sole climb of the day, which was quite fiercely contested among the trio. By then, the break lay just 35 seconds up on the peloton, who were certain to make the catch before the finish for another sprint finale. Italian squads Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Eolo-Kometa were among the teams massed on the front of the peloton working towards that outcome.
The break was eventually brought back at 23 kilometres to go as light rain dampened the peloton, leaving the remainder of the race to the sprinters and their lead-outs. The Italian squads and Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles stayed in control through the 10-kilometre mark, at which point Deceuninck-QuickStep moved up. Rally, B&B Hotels p/b KTM and Burgos-BH were also present up front as the peloton raced towards the final kilometres, with WorldTour squads Deceuninck-QuickStep and Israel Start-Up Nation taking it up at the three-kilometre mark.
B&B Hotels, ISN and Deceuninck-QuickStep led the way into the final kilometre with their competing lead-out trains, with Alpecin-Fenix adding men on the run to the line, too. The combined firepower of rival teams could do little to prevent Cavendish and Deceuninck-QuickStep coming out on top once again, though, with Philipsen being forced to launch a long sprint after being deposited on the front too early by his lead-out man.
Cavendish duly added to his win tally, sweeping past in the closing metres and condemning the 23-year-old to yet another second-place finish. His career may have looked in doubt at the end of last season but at this year's Tour of Turkey, Cavendish wins looks as inevitable as they were during his dominant prime.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:09:38
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|5
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|6
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|8
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|10
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|11
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|12
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|15
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|18
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|19
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|20
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|21
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|22
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|23
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|24
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|25
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|27
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|28
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|29
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|30
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|31
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|33
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|34
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|36
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|37
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|42
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|43
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|44
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|45
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|47
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|48
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|51
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|52
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|53
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|54
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|55
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|56
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|57
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|59
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|60
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|61
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|66
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|69
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|70
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|71
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|72
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|73
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|74
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|75
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|76
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|77
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|78
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|79
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|81
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|82
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|83
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|84
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|85
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|86
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|89
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|90
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|91
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|92
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|93
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|95
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|96
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|97
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|98
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|99
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|101
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|104
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|105
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|106
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|107
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|108
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|109
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|110
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|113
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|118
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|119
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|120
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|121
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|122
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|124
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|125
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|126
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|127
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|128
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|129
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|132
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|133
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|134
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|135
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|136
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|137
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|138
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|139
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|140
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|141
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|142
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|143
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|144
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|148
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|149
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|150
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|151
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|152
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|153
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|154
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|155
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|156
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|157
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|158
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|160
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|161
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|162
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|164
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|166
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|167
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|168
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|2
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|3
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|13
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|12
|5
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|11
|6
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|9
|8
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|9
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|7
|10
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|11
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|12
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|14
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|15
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|5
|2
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|2
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|2
|3
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abloc CT
|12:28:54
|2
|Burgos-BH
|3
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|Delko
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Bingoal WB
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|9
|Salcano Sakarya BB
|10
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|11
|Minsk Cycling Club
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|17
|Team Sapura
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|19
|Rally Cycling
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|24
|Wildlife Generation
|25
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:12:42
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:12
|3
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|0:00:20
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|0:00:22
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:00:26
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:27
|9
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|12
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:00:28
|13
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|14
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|0:00:29
|17
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|18
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:30
|19
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|20
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|21
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|22
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|23
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|25
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|27
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|28
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|30
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|31
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|33
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|34
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|35
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|36
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|37
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|39
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|40
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|42
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|46
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|50
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|52
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|53
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|55
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|56
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|57
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|58
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|59
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|60
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|62
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|63
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|64
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|65
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|66
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|67
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|70
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|71
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|72
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|73
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|74
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|75
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|76
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|77
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|79
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|80
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|82
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|84
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|86
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|87
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|89
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|90
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|91
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|93
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|95
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|96
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|99
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|100
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|101
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|102
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|103
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|104
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|105
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|106
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|108
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|109
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|112
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|113
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|114
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|115
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|116
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|117
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|118
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|119
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|120
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|122
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|123
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|124
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|125
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|126
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|127
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|128
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|129
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|130
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|131
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|132
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|133
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|136
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|137
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|138
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|139
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|140
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|141
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|142
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|143
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|144
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|146
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|147
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|148
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|149
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|150
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|151
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|152
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|153
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|154
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|155
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|156
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|158
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:54
|159
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:00:58
|160
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:29
|161
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:41
|163
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|164
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:01:55
|165
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|166
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:57
|167
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:16
|168
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|53
|3
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|48
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|37
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|34
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|30
|7
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|29
|8
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|27
|9
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|24
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|18
|11
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16
|12
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|15
|13
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|14
|14
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|15
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|14
|16
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|17
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|19
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|20
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|21
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|22
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|23
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|25
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|4
|26
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|3
|27
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|29
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|30
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|31
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|2
|32
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|33
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|34
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|1
|35
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|36
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|9
|2
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|5
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|6
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|8
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|2
|9
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|10
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|11
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|12
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|8
|2
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|4
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|5
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|7
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|8
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|9
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|10
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abloc CT
|42:39:36
|2
|Bingoal WB
|3
|Delko
|4
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Burgos-BH
|7
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|Wildlife Generation
|14
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|15
|Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Salcano Sakarya BB
|18
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|19
|Minsk Cycling Club
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Rally Cycling
|24
|Team Sapura
|25
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock sprints to win at De Brabantse PijlWout van Aert finishes second and Matteo Trentin third
-
Demi Vollering celebrates victory too soon at Brabantse Pijl Dames'I’m very disappointed. I had the feeling that I won this sprint' says SD Worx rider
-
Strict penalties amended for first-time offenders throwing bottles in racesProfessional Cycling Council includes UNIO and CPA Women to confirm changes to punishment for safety plan violations
-
Garmin Rally SPD and SPD SL pedal power meter reviewThe Garmin Rally isn't a power meter for the bike you have, it's a system for all the bikes you have - now and in the future
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.