Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 4 after huge crash in sprint finish

Race leader picks up his third win in a row

KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Arrival Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Celebration during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Cavendish celebrates his third win in three days (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Podium Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix 2nd Classified Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep 1st Classified Stanislaw Aniolkowski of Poland and Team Bingoal WB 3rd Classified Celebration during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer Mask Covid safety measures Flowers TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The final podium – Philipsen, Cavendish, and Aniołkowski (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Podium Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Celebration during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer Mask Covid safety measures Flowers TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Cavendish extended his race lead to 12 seconds (Image credit: Getty images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Podium Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Celebration during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

He's also the points classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Start Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey Vitaliy Buts of Ukraine and Salcano Sakarya BB Cycling Team Red Mountain Jersey Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Artyom Zakharov of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech White Beauties of Turkey Jersey during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer Oakley Sunglasses TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The jersey holders at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Start Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey Vitaliy Buts of Ukraine and Salcano Sakarya BB Cycling Team Red Mountain Jersey Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Artyom Zakharov of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech White Beauties of Turkey Jersey during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer Oakley Sunglasses TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The riders roll out to start stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 The peloton during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer Detail view TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton during the coastal ride of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Sprint Arrival Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Celebration Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey Arvid De Kleijn of Netherlands and Team Rally Cycling Stanislaw Aniolkowski of Poland and Team Bingoal WB during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer Landscape Crash TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The sprint for the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Arrival Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Celebration Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey Arvid De Kleijn of Netherlands and Team Rally Cycling Stanislaw Aniolkowski of Poland and Team Bingoal WB during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Cavendish throws up three fingers at the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KEMER TURKEY APRIL 14 Arrival Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Turquoise Leader Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 4 a 1844km stage from Alanya to Kemer TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 14 2021 in Kemer Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Cavendish and teammate Fabio Jakobsen all smiles after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made it three wins in a row at the Tour of Turkey, sprinting to victory on stage 4 in Kemer. The Manxman once again beat Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) into second place, zipping past the Dutchman in the final 50 metres to extend his race lead after what was a chaotic, slightly uphill, finish.

Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles) rounded out the podium with a late charge ahead of Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling), while the dash to the line was marred by a massive crash on both sides of the road at 200 metres to go, just behind the top sprinters.

Alpecin-Fenix had taken charge in the closing kilometre, but left Philipsen in the headwind too early at 275 metres to go. He checked his sprint to look behind, while Cavendish enjoyed a precious few moments more lying in third wheel, riding the slipstream of B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Luca Mozzato.

Cavendish launched at 210 metres to go, closing the bike length gap to Philipsen over the next 100 metres, and the powering past in the final metres to clinch victory number three at the race.

"It's nice," Cavendish said after the stage. "It's irrelevant how many wins are in a row, it's just nice to win again. It's nice that the team believe in me.

"The most special thing about today is to see how far into the stage Fabio [Jakobsen] got. I know that's not nice for him to see the crash in the final. After the finish he was a bit shook up, but seeing him in and about in the sprint, really close, the pride inside me, I knew I had to finish it off."

He added that he had planned to follow Philipsen's wheel in the finish, but was forced to improvise after ending up behind Mozzato.

"He's really good at positioning but he's not very strong so I know when he's there, he's going to lose it, you know?," Cavendish said of Mozzato. "He ended up in front of me and I knew that would be difficult because I knew he wouldn't be able to go when Philipsen goes.

"So, I waited and got ready to anticipate the jump as quickly as possible so I could close Philipsen as quickly as possible. It was a long old sprint for us today. It was a drag strip. Headwind finish, slightly uphill. It was more of a grind than a speed sprint, I guess."

After another win, Cavendish extends his advantage in the leader's turquoise jersey to 12 seconds over Philipsen, with De Kleijn following in third at 20 seconds and the bulk of the peloton lying 30 seconds down.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey took the riders from Alanya along the Mediterranean coast to the resort town of Kemer. A 184.4-kilometre run to the west would bring little in the way of difficulties for the peloton or breakaway, with only a third-category climb at 29 kilometres to go posing any real challenge on a flat day out.

After some battling early on, the break of the day established themselves after 20 kilometres of racing. Stanislau Bazkhou (Minsk Cycling Club), Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation), and Ivar Slik (ABLOC) got away from the peloton before the first intermediate sprint of the day. Slik led the way across the sprint point with 148 kilometres to go, but soon dropped back to the peloton, his job seemingly done. In his place, Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli (Sapura), moved up to join Bazkhou and Ross in what would end up being the final composition of the break.

On a largely flat stage, there was little for the break to battle over, and no real hope of contesting the finish among themselves. Their advantage was limited by the sprinters' teams, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Alpecin-Fenix particularly prominent on the front. Rosli was the virtual GC leader at one point, though it wasn't a surprise given that 159 riders were within a minute of race leader Cavendish at the day's start.

The Malaysian was also keen to scoop up the awards during the stage. He led the way over the second intermediate sprint after 106 kilometres and also won out on the sole climb of the day, which was quite fiercely contested among the trio. By then, the break lay just 35 seconds up on the peloton, who were certain to make the catch before the finish for another sprint finale. Italian squads Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Eolo-Kometa were among the teams massed on the front of the peloton working towards that outcome.

The break was eventually brought back at 23 kilometres to go as light rain dampened the peloton, leaving the remainder of the race to the sprinters and their lead-outs. The Italian squads and Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles stayed in control through the 10-kilometre mark, at which point Deceuninck-QuickStep moved up. Rally, B&B Hotels p/b KTM and Burgos-BH were also present up front as the peloton raced towards the final kilometres, with WorldTour squads Deceuninck-QuickStep and Israel Start-Up Nation taking it up at the three-kilometre mark. 

B&B Hotels, ISN and Deceuninck-QuickStep led the way into the final kilometre with their competing lead-out trains, with Alpecin-Fenix adding men on the run to the line, too. The combined firepower of rival teams could do little to prevent Cavendish and Deceuninck-QuickStep coming out on top once again, though, with Philipsen being forced to launch a long sprint after being deposited on the front too early by his lead-out man.

Cavendish duly added to his win tally, sweeping past in the closing metres and condemning the 23-year-old to yet another second-place finish. His career may have looked in doubt at the end of last season but at this year's Tour of Turkey, Cavendish wins looks as inevitable as they were during his dominant prime.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:09:38
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
5Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
6David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
8Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
10Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
11Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
12Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
13Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
14Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
15Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
16Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
18Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
19Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
20Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
21Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
22Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
23Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
24Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
25Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
27Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
28Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
29Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
30Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
31Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
33Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
34Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
36Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
37Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
42Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
43Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
44Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
45Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
47Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
48Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
49Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
51Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
52Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
53Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
54Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
55Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
56Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
57Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
59Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
60Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
61Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
62Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
63Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
64Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
66Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
68Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
69Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
70Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
71Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
72Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
73Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
74Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
75Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
76Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
78Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
79Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
81Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
82Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
83Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
84Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
85Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
86Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
87Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
88Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
89Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
90Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
91Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
92Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
93Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
94Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
95Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
96Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
97Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
98Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
99Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
100Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
101Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
103Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
104Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
105Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
106Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
107Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
108Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
109Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
110Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
111Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
112Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
113Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
118Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
119Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
120Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
121Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
122Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
124Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
125Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
126André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
127Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
128Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
129David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
130Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
131Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
132Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
133Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
134Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
135Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
136Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
137Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
138Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
139Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
140Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
141Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
142Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
143Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
144Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
148Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
149Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
150Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
152Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
153Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
154Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
155Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
156Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
157Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
158Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
160Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
161Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
162Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
163Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
164Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
166Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
167Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
168Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprin 1, km 106.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5
2Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
3Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14
3Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 13
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 12
5Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 11
6David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10
7Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 9
8Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
9Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 7
10Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
11Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 5
12Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4
13Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
14Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
15Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Turkish Beauties sprint, km 38.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 5
2Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
3Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) km 156.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3
2Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 2
3Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abloc CT 12:28:54
2Burgos-BH
3B&B Hotels p/b KTM
4Delko
5Astana-Premier Tech
6Bingoal WB
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Team SKS Sauerland NRW
9Salcano Sakarya BB
10Gazprom-RusVelo
11Minsk Cycling Club
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
15Alpecin-Fenix
16Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
17Team Sapura
18Bardiani CSF Faizane'
19Rally Cycling
20Team Novo Nordisk
21Spor Toto Cycling Team
22Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Israel Start-up Nation
24Wildlife Generation
25Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:12:42
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:12
3Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:20
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 0:00:22
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24
6Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:00:26
7André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:27
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
12Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:00:28
13Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
14Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
16Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 0:00:29
17Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
18Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:30
19Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
20Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
21Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
22Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
23Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
24Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
25David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
27Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
28Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
29Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
30Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
31Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
32Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
33Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
34Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
35Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
36Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
37Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
38Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
39Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
40Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
41Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
42Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
45Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
46Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
50Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
52Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
53Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
55Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
56Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
57Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
58Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
59Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
60Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
62Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
63Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
64Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
65Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
66Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
67Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
68Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
69Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
70Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
71Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
72Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
73Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
74Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
75Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
76Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
77Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
79Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
80Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
81Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
82Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
84Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
86Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
87Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
88Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
89Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
90Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
91Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
93Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
95Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
96Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
98Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
99Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
100Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
101Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
102Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
103Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
104Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
105Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
106Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
108Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
109Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
111Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
112Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
113Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
114Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
115Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
116Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
117Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
118Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
119Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
120Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
121Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
122Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
123Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
124Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
125Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
126Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
127Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
128Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
129Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
130Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
131David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
132Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
133Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
136Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
138Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
139Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
140Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
141Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
142Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
143Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
144Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
146Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
147Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
148Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
149Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
150Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
151Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
152Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
153Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
154Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
155Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
156Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
158Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:54
159Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:58
160Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:29
161Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:41
163Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:54
164Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:01:55
165Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
166Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:57
167Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:16
168Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53
3Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 48
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 37
5André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 34
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 30
7Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 29
8Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 27
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18
11Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16
12Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 15
13Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 14
14David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 14
16Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13
17Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7
18Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7
19Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
20Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
22Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5
23Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
24Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
25Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 4
26Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3
27Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
29Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
30Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
31Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2
32Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
33Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2
34Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1
35Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1
36Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 9
2Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 7
4Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
5Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3
6Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
8Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 2
9Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2
10Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
11Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
12Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1
13Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 8
2Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
4Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
5Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
6Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
7Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
8Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1
9Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1
10Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1
11Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abloc CT 42:39:36
2Bingoal WB
3Delko
4Alpecin-Fenix
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Burgos-BH
7B&B Hotels p/b KTM
8Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
10Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
11Israel Start-up Nation
12Astana-Premier Tech
13Wildlife Generation
14Team SKS Sauerland NRW
15Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Salcano Sakarya BB
18Gazprom-RusVelo
19Minsk Cycling Club
20Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21Team Novo Nordisk
22Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Rally Cycling
24Team Sapura
25Spor Toto Cycling Team

