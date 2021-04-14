Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 4 after huge crash in sprint finish

Image 1 of 10 Cavendish celebrates his third win in three days (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 The final podium – Philipsen, Cavendish, and Aniołkowski (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 Cavendish extended his race lead to 12 seconds (Image credit: Getty images Sport) Image 4 of 10 He's also the points classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 The jersey holders at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 The riders roll out to start stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 The peloton during the coastal ride of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 Cavendish throws up three fingers at the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 Cavendish and teammate Fabio Jakobsen all smiles after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made it three wins in a row at the Tour of Turkey, sprinting to victory on stage 4 in Kemer. The Manxman once again beat Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) into second place, zipping past the Dutchman in the final 50 metres to extend his race lead after what was a chaotic, slightly uphill, finish.



Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles) rounded out the podium with a late charge ahead of Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling), while the dash to the line was marred by a massive crash on both sides of the road at 200 metres to go, just behind the top sprinters.



Alpecin-Fenix had taken charge in the closing kilometre, but left Philipsen in the headwind too early at 275 metres to go. He checked his sprint to look behind, while Cavendish enjoyed a precious few moments more lying in third wheel, riding the slipstream of B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Luca Mozzato.



Cavendish launched at 210 metres to go, closing the bike length gap to Philipsen over the next 100 metres, and the powering past in the final metres to clinch victory number three at the race.

"It's nice," Cavendish said after the stage. "It's irrelevant how many wins are in a row, it's just nice to win again. It's nice that the team believe in me.

"The most special thing about today is to see how far into the stage Fabio [Jakobsen] got. I know that's not nice for him to see the crash in the final. After the finish he was a bit shook up, but seeing him in and about in the sprint, really close, the pride inside me, I knew I had to finish it off."

He added that he had planned to follow Philipsen's wheel in the finish, but was forced to improvise after ending up behind Mozzato.

"He's really good at positioning but he's not very strong so I know when he's there, he's going to lose it, you know?," Cavendish said of Mozzato. "He ended up in front of me and I knew that would be difficult because I knew he wouldn't be able to go when Philipsen goes.

"So, I waited and got ready to anticipate the jump as quickly as possible so I could close Philipsen as quickly as possible. It was a long old sprint for us today. It was a drag strip. Headwind finish, slightly uphill. It was more of a grind than a speed sprint, I guess."



After another win, Cavendish extends his advantage in the leader's turquoise jersey to 12 seconds over Philipsen, with De Kleijn following in third at 20 seconds and the bulk of the peloton lying 30 seconds down.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey took the riders from Alanya along the Mediterranean coast to the resort town of Kemer. A 184.4-kilometre run to the west would bring little in the way of difficulties for the peloton or breakaway, with only a third-category climb at 29 kilometres to go posing any real challenge on a flat day out.



After some battling early on, the break of the day established themselves after 20 kilometres of racing. Stanislau Bazkhou (Minsk Cycling Club), Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation), and Ivar Slik (ABLOC) got away from the peloton before the first intermediate sprint of the day. Slik led the way across the sprint point with 148 kilometres to go, but soon dropped back to the peloton, his job seemingly done. In his place, Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli (Sapura), moved up to join Bazkhou and Ross in what would end up being the final composition of the break.



On a largely flat stage, there was little for the break to battle over, and no real hope of contesting the finish among themselves. Their advantage was limited by the sprinters' teams, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Alpecin-Fenix particularly prominent on the front. Rosli was the virtual GC leader at one point, though it wasn't a surprise given that 159 riders were within a minute of race leader Cavendish at the day's start.



The Malaysian was also keen to scoop up the awards during the stage. He led the way over the second intermediate sprint after 106 kilometres and also won out on the sole climb of the day, which was quite fiercely contested among the trio. By then, the break lay just 35 seconds up on the peloton, who were certain to make the catch before the finish for another sprint finale. Italian squads Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Eolo-Kometa were among the teams massed on the front of the peloton working towards that outcome.



The break was eventually brought back at 23 kilometres to go as light rain dampened the peloton, leaving the remainder of the race to the sprinters and their lead-outs. The Italian squads and Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles stayed in control through the 10-kilometre mark, at which point Deceuninck-QuickStep moved up. Rally, B&B Hotels p/b KTM and Burgos-BH were also present up front as the peloton raced towards the final kilometres, with WorldTour squads Deceuninck-QuickStep and Israel Start-Up Nation taking it up at the three-kilometre mark.

B&B Hotels, ISN and Deceuninck-QuickStep led the way into the final kilometre with their competing lead-out trains, with Alpecin-Fenix adding men on the run to the line, too. The combined firepower of rival teams could do little to prevent Cavendish and Deceuninck-QuickStep coming out on top once again, though, with Philipsen being forced to launch a long sprint after being deposited on the front too early by his lead-out man.



Cavendish duly added to his win tally, sweeping past in the closing metres and condemning the 23-year-old to yet another second-place finish. His career may have looked in doubt at the end of last season but at this year's Tour of Turkey, Cavendish wins looks as inevitable as they were during his dominant prime.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:09:38 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 4 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 5 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 6 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 8 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 10 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 11 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 15 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 16 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 18 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 19 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 20 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 21 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 22 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 23 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 24 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 25 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 27 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 28 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 29 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 30 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 33 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 34 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 36 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 37 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 42 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 43 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 44 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 45 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 46 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 47 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 48 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 51 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 52 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 53 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 54 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 55 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 56 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 57 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 59 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 60 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 61 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 66 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 69 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 70 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 71 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 72 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 73 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 74 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 75 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 76 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 77 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 78 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 79 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 81 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 82 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 83 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 84 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 85 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 86 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 89 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 90 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 91 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 92 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 93 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 94 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 95 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 96 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 97 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 98 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 99 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 101 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 103 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 104 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 105 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 106 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 107 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 108 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 109 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 110 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 111 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 112 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 113 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 118 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 119 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 120 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 121 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 122 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 124 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 125 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 126 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 127 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 128 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 129 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 131 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 132 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 133 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 134 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 135 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 136 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 137 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 138 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 139 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 140 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 141 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 142 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 143 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 144 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 148 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 149 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 150 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 151 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 152 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 153 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 154 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 155 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 156 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 157 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 158 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 160 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 161 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 162 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 164 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 166 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 167 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 168 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprin 1, km 106.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 2 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 3 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14 3 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 13 4 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 12 5 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 11 6 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 9 8 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 9 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 7 10 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 11 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 12 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 14 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 15 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Turkish Beauties sprint, km 38.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 5 2 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 3 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) km 156.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 2 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 2 3 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abloc CT 12:28:54 2 Burgos-BH 3 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 Delko 5 Astana-Premier Tech 6 Bingoal WB 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Team SKS Sauerland NRW 9 Salcano Sakarya BB 10 Gazprom-RusVelo 11 Minsk Cycling Club 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15 Alpecin-Fenix 16 Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 17 Team Sapura 18 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 19 Rally Cycling 20 Team Novo Nordisk 21 Spor Toto Cycling Team 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Israel Start-up Nation 24 Wildlife Generation 25 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:12:42 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:12 3 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 4 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 0:00:22 5 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 6 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:00:26 7 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:27 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 12 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:00:28 13 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 14 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 0:00:29 17 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 18 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:30 19 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 20 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 21 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 22 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 23 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 24 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 25 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 27 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 28 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 30 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 31 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 32 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 33 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 34 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 35 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 36 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 37 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 38 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 39 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 40 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 42 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 46 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 50 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 52 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 53 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 55 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 56 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 57 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 58 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 59 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 60 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 62 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 63 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 65 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 66 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 67 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 69 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 70 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 71 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 72 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 73 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 74 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 75 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 76 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 77 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 79 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 80 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 82 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 84 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 86 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 87 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 88 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 89 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 90 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 91 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 93 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 95 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 96 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 98 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 99 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 100 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 101 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 102 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 103 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 104 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 105 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 106 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 108 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 109 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 112 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 113 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 114 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 115 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 116 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 117 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 118 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 119 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 120 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 122 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 123 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 124 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 125 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 126 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 127 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 128 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 129 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 130 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 131 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 132 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 133 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 136 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 137 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 138 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 139 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 140 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 141 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 142 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 143 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 144 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 146 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 147 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 148 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 149 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 150 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 151 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 152 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 153 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 154 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 155 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 156 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 158 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:54 159 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:58 160 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:29 161 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:41 163 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:54 164 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:01:55 165 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 166 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:57 167 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:16 168 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53 3 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 48 4 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 37 5 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 34 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 30 7 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 29 8 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 27 9 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18 11 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 12 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 15 13 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 14 14 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 14 16 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13 17 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 19 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 20 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 22 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 23 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 24 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 25 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 4 26 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3 27 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 29 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 30 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 31 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2 32 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 33 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2 34 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1 35 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1 36 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 9 2 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 7 4 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 5 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 6 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 8 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 2 9 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2 10 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 11 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 12 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1 13 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 8 2 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 4 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 5 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 6 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 7 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 8 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1 9 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1 10 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1 11 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1