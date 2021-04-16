Trending

Tour of Turkey: Jasper Philipsen wins sprint in Marmaris

Belgian beats Greipel, Halvorsen and Cavendish in fast finish



Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)


German national champion Marcel Meisen (Alpecin-Fenix)

German national champion Marcel Meisen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Iljo Keisse (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has some fun at the Tour of Turkey

Iljo Keisse (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has some fun at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)


Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) beat Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) beat Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images)


Mark Cavendish had to go wide to avoid Polish national champion Stanisław Aniołkowski

Mark Cavendish had to go wide to avoid Polish national champion Stanisław Aniołkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)


Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)


Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) heads to the Tour of Turkey podium

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) heads to the Tour of Turkey podium (Image credit: Getty Images)


The Tour of Turkey stage 6 podium (l-r): Andre Greipel, Jasper Philipsen and Kristoffer Halvorsen

The Tour of Turkey stage 6 podium (l-r): Andre Greipel, Jasper Philipsen and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Image credit: Getty Images)

After picking up three second places earlier in the race, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took his first win of the 2021 Tour of Turkey in Marmaris, sprinting to victory centimetres ahead of André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) on stage 6 to Marmaris despite suffering a rear derailleur problem.

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) took third place as five sprinters fanned across the road at the line, with points classification leader Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) taking fourth after narrowly avoiding being taken out by Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles) metres before the line.

Greipel's ISN squad had taken charge in the final kilometre, dropping their sprinter off with 150 metres to go. Both Philipsen and Aniołkowski sat behind him, each moving either side at the 100-metre mark, with Halvorsen and Cavendish moving out to the margins of the finishing straight.

Ultimately, the German veteran couldn't hold his pace all the way to the line, with Philipsen edging past him as Halvorsen moved from the Belgian's slipstream into third down the barriers.

On the left-hand side of the road, Aniołkowski almost barged into Cavendish in the closing metres, but saved it for fifth place, while the Manxman – unimpeded by the Polish champion but forced to take the long way to the line – finished fourth on a day he was looking for his fourth win at the race.

José Manuel Díaz (Delko) continues in the race lead after winning the stage 5 summit finish at Elmalı. The Spaniard holds a four-second lead over Alpecin-Fenix's Jay Vine heading into Saturday's penultimate stage to Turgutreis, while Eduardo Sepùlveda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) lies third at six seconds.

"It was really disappointed with the three second places so I knew the victory was really close. Everything had to fall in a good place with no mistakes in the sprint, so I'm really happy," Philipsen said after the stage.

"We had to change the tactics a little bit. We lost three guys, so I didn't have a full lead-out train and I had to use the other teams a little bit. In the last five kilometres, my chain fell off my rear derailleur, so it wasn't on the wheel, so I had to push a lot more watts to keep the speed going.

"I was almost sure I was never going to win the sprint. I followed the good wheels and then I could sprint a little bit. I'm happy that Greipel opened up otherwise it would have been impossible.

"I'm just really happy with this victory. It was also a real team effort. To win a stage here, this week is a good one. Let's hope that we make it an even better week at the next race."

How it unfolded

Stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey took the peloton 129.1 kilometres west from Fethiye to the resort town of Marmaris. The second-shortest stage of the race, offered up two climbs, including a second-category, three-kilometre hill at 11 kilometres from the finish, plus two intermediate sprints ahead of a flat finish but a sprint finish was always likely.

The break of the day took almost half the stage to establish themselves after a quick start and plenty of attacks which never quite stuck. Nonetheless, mountain classification leader Vitaly Buts (Salcano Sakarya BB) took the points over the first climb of the day, a third-category test after 51.5 kilometres of racing.

It wasn't until the kilometre 64 of racing that the break managed to get away, just before the mid-stage feed zone. 

Five men got out front – Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Tom Paquot (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), and Ivar Slik (Abloc) all made it away.

They were let go by the peloton but didn't amass a huge lead with just 65 kilometres of racing left. At the 50-kilometre mark, their advantage maxed out at 2:30, as Deceuninck-QuickStep and Delko worked on the front of the peloton for three-time stage winner Cavendish and race leader Díaz, respectively.

The break remained together until an unclassified climb 25 kilometres from the finish. There, Slik was detached and caught by the peloton as his breakmates pushed on from a 20-second lead back up to over a minute. 

Back in the peloton, Josu Etxeberria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Matvey Mamykin (Nippo-Provence-PTS), and Jesse Ewart (Sapura) were among a small group of riders trying a move before quickly being brought back.

On the flat lead-in to the day's final climb, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Delko once again took over at the front to reduce the break's advantage to 20 seconds, with Fabio Jakobsen prominent at the head of the peloton as he continued to improve in his comeback race, eight months after his terrible Tour de Pologne crash.

Astana-Premier Tech moved to the front on the climb, ending the breakaway's hopes at the 12-kilometre mark before Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) put in the next attack. More men, including Vine and Merhawi Kudus (Astana-Premier Tech) pushed on towards the top, but no riders could achieve any separation over the top.

At the rear, several groups of riders had been dropped by the high pace, but a number of sprinters – including Cavendish, Greipel and Philipsen – had survived in the main peloton.

A speedy descent down the highway followed, with a mix of teams taking to the front and no one squad taking charge on the front until  Deceuninck-QuickStep got back on the front at the five-kilometre mark. B&B Hotels and Israel Start-Up Nation also moved up as the peloton quickly shut down a solo move from an Abloc rider.

The same three teams remained in charge through the town, with ISN pushing the pace alone under the flamme rouge onto the brick-paved finishing straight. 

Greipel was the first to launch into the wind, sprinting from 150 metres to go, but it was Philipsen who proved the quickest finisher, coming from the 38-year-old's wheel to take his second win of 2021.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:55:50
2André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
6Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
8Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
9Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
11Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
12Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
17Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
20Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
22Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
23Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
24Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
25Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
26Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
27Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
28Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
31Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
34Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
35Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
36Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
37Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
38Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
39Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
40Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
41Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
42Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
45Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
46Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
47Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
48Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
49Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
52Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
53Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
55Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
56Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
60Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
61Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
62Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
64Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
67Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
68Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
69Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
70Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
71Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
74Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
75Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
76Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
77Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
78Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
79Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
82Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
84Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
85Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:38
86Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:22
87Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:01:36
88Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:01:38
89Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
90Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
91Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
92Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
93Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:19
94Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
95Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
96Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
97Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
98Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
99Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
100Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
101Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
102Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
103Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
104Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
105Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
109Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
110Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
111Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
112Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
113Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
114Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
115Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
116Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
117Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
118Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
119Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
120Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
121Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
122Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
123Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
124Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
125Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
126Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
127Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
128Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
130Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:14
131Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
132Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:15
133Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
134Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:05:41
135Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
136Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:07:29
137Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:56
138Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
139Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
140Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
141Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
142Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
143Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
144Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
145Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
146Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
147Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:58
148Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
149Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
150Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
151Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
152Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:10
DNFCalvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
DNFUlises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
DNSNikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
DNSAnton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
DNSPier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSArvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
DNSGavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSKyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSEmerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling

Sprint 1 - 59.8km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5
2Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 3
3Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15
2André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 14
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 11
6Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
8Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
9Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 7
10Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 6
11Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 5
12Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
13Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
14David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2
15Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 1 - 51.7km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 3
2Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
3Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 2 - 118km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 5
2Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
3Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 1

Beauties of Turkey sprint - 98km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 5
2Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
3Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8:47:30
2Alpecin-Fenix
3Israel Start-up Nation
4Delko
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
7Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
8Burgos-BH
9Gazprom-RusVelo
10Astana-Premier Tech
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Abloc CT
13Team Sapura
14Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Minsk Cycling Club
17Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Team Novo Nordisk
19Bingoal WB
20Salcano Sakarya BB
21Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:01:38
22Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:02:19
23Wildlife Generation
24Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:06:14

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 21:34:17
2Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:04
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:06
4Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:28
6Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 0:00:33
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:48
9Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:52
10Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01
12Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21
13Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:29
14Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 0:01:31
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:01:33
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:39
18Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13
19Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:30
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
22Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:02:43
23Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:49
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:56
25Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:03:10
26Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:16
27Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:23
28Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:31
29Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:03:35
30Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
31Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:46
32Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:03:56
33Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:04:00
34Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 0:04:03
35Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:07
36Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:09
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:24
38Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
39Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:05:07
40Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:19
41David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
42Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:29
43Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
44Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:05:31
45Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 0:05:38
46Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:59
47Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:26
48Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 0:06:30
49Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:26
50Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:07:31
51Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:38
52Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 0:07:42
53Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:07:46
54Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:48
55Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:00
56Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:15
57Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:08:46
58Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:00
59Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:09:11
60Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:18
61Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:21
62Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:09:28
63Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:55
64Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:05
65André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:34
66Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:40
67Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:04
68Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:17
69Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 0:11:22
70Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:11:41
71Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 0:11:43
72Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:09
73Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:23
74Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:29
75Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:36
76Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
77Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:39
78Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
79Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
80Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
81Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
84Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
86Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
87Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:13:03
88Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:12
89Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:20
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:50
91Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:17
92Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:57
93Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:14:58
94Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
95Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
96Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
97Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
99Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:03
100Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:18
101Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:26
102Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:32
103Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 0:16:13
104Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:16:41
105Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 0:17:10
106Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:17:26
107Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
108Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:17:44
109Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:18:01
110Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:13
111Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:18:15
112Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:18:18
113Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:18:24
114Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:18:59
116Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:19:00
117David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:03
118Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:19:08
120Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:19:26
121Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:19:28
122Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:19:34
123Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:19:39
124Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:19:45
125Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:19:46
126Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:19:59
127Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:20:35
128Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
129Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:20:37
130Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:20:42
131Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:20:43
132Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
133Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:21:05
134Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:21:21
135Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:22
136Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:25
137Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:21:38
138Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:21:47
139Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:22:00
140Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:29
141Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:51
142Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:03
143Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:24:22
144Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:46
145Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:25:49
146Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:26:12
147Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:26:24
148Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:28
149Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:45
150Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:28:22
151Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:30:29
152Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:45:25

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 68
3André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 48
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 48
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 43
6Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 33
7Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 29
8Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 27
9Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
10Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 20
11Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 19
12David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16
13Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 15
14Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 15
15Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 14
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
17Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13
18Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12
19Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 10
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9
22Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
23Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 8
25Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7
28Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 7
29Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7
30Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
31Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
32Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5
33Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
34Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
35Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
37Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 5
38Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 4
39Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
41Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3
42Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 3
43Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
44Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
45Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
46Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
47Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2
48Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2
49Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
50Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1
51Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1
52Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1
53Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1
54Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 1
55Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 22
2Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 11
3Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 10
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
5Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 5
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
8Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 5
9Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
10Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
11Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3
12Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
13Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3
14Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 3
15Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
16Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2
17Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
19Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 2
20Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
21Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 1
22Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1
23Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 1
24Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1
25Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 13
2Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 5
3Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
4Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
6Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 3
7Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
8Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
9Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
10Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
11Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1
12Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1
13Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1
14Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1
15Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delko 64:45:05
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:04
3Gazprom-RusVelo 0:03:57
4Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:25
5B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:34
6Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:02
7Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:08:47
8Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:34
9Burgos-BH 0:10:04
10Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:11:20
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:51
12Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:12:17
13Team Sapura 0:12:24
14Salcano Sakarya BB 0:13:46
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:09
16Abloc CT 0:16:30
17Wildlife Generation 0:17:25
18Bingoal WB 0:20:17
19Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:20:23
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:03
21Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:23
22Minsk Cycling Club 0:31:30
23Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:59
24Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:39:23

