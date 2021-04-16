Tour of Turkey: Jasper Philipsen wins sprint in Marmaris
Belgian beats Greipel, Halvorsen and Cavendish in fast finish
Stage 6: Fethiye - Marmaris
After picking up three second places earlier in the race, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took his first win of the 2021 Tour of Turkey in Marmaris, sprinting to victory centimetres ahead of André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) on stage 6 to Marmaris despite suffering a rear derailleur problem.
Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) took third place as five sprinters fanned across the road at the line, with points classification leader Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) taking fourth after narrowly avoiding being taken out by Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles) metres before the line.
Greipel's ISN squad had taken charge in the final kilometre, dropping their sprinter off with 150 metres to go. Both Philipsen and Aniołkowski sat behind him, each moving either side at the 100-metre mark, with Halvorsen and Cavendish moving out to the margins of the finishing straight.
Ultimately, the German veteran couldn't hold his pace all the way to the line, with Philipsen edging past him as Halvorsen moved from the Belgian's slipstream into third down the barriers.
On the left-hand side of the road, Aniołkowski almost barged into Cavendish in the closing metres, but saved it for fifth place, while the Manxman – unimpeded by the Polish champion but forced to take the long way to the line – finished fourth on a day he was looking for his fourth win at the race.
José Manuel Díaz (Delko) continues in the race lead after winning the stage 5 summit finish at Elmalı. The Spaniard holds a four-second lead over Alpecin-Fenix's Jay Vine heading into Saturday's penultimate stage to Turgutreis, while Eduardo Sepùlveda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) lies third at six seconds.
"It was really disappointed with the three second places so I knew the victory was really close. Everything had to fall in a good place with no mistakes in the sprint, so I'm really happy," Philipsen said after the stage.
"We had to change the tactics a little bit. We lost three guys, so I didn't have a full lead-out train and I had to use the other teams a little bit. In the last five kilometres, my chain fell off my rear derailleur, so it wasn't on the wheel, so I had to push a lot more watts to keep the speed going.
"I was almost sure I was never going to win the sprint. I followed the good wheels and then I could sprint a little bit. I'm happy that Greipel opened up otherwise it would have been impossible.
"I'm just really happy with this victory. It was also a real team effort. To win a stage here, this week is a good one. Let's hope that we make it an even better week at the next race."
How it unfolded
Stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey took the peloton 129.1 kilometres west from Fethiye to the resort town of Marmaris. The second-shortest stage of the race, offered up two climbs, including a second-category, three-kilometre hill at 11 kilometres from the finish, plus two intermediate sprints ahead of a flat finish but a sprint finish was always likely.
The break of the day took almost half the stage to establish themselves after a quick start and plenty of attacks which never quite stuck. Nonetheless, mountain classification leader Vitaly Buts (Salcano Sakarya BB) took the points over the first climb of the day, a third-category test after 51.5 kilometres of racing.
It wasn't until the kilometre 64 of racing that the break managed to get away, just before the mid-stage feed zone.
Five men got out front – Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Tom Paquot (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), and Ivar Slik (Abloc) all made it away.
They were let go by the peloton but didn't amass a huge lead with just 65 kilometres of racing left. At the 50-kilometre mark, their advantage maxed out at 2:30, as Deceuninck-QuickStep and Delko worked on the front of the peloton for three-time stage winner Cavendish and race leader Díaz, respectively.
The break remained together until an unclassified climb 25 kilometres from the finish. There, Slik was detached and caught by the peloton as his breakmates pushed on from a 20-second lead back up to over a minute.
Back in the peloton, Josu Etxeberria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Matvey Mamykin (Nippo-Provence-PTS), and Jesse Ewart (Sapura) were among a small group of riders trying a move before quickly being brought back.
On the flat lead-in to the day's final climb, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Delko once again took over at the front to reduce the break's advantage to 20 seconds, with Fabio Jakobsen prominent at the head of the peloton as he continued to improve in his comeback race, eight months after his terrible Tour de Pologne crash.
Astana-Premier Tech moved to the front on the climb, ending the breakaway's hopes at the 12-kilometre mark before Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) put in the next attack. More men, including Vine and Merhawi Kudus (Astana-Premier Tech) pushed on towards the top, but no riders could achieve any separation over the top.
At the rear, several groups of riders had been dropped by the high pace, but a number of sprinters – including Cavendish, Greipel and Philipsen – had survived in the main peloton.
A speedy descent down the highway followed, with a mix of teams taking to the front and no one squad taking charge on the front until Deceuninck-QuickStep got back on the front at the five-kilometre mark. B&B Hotels and Israel Start-Up Nation also moved up as the peloton quickly shut down a solo move from an Abloc rider.
The same three teams remained in charge through the town, with ISN pushing the pace alone under the flamme rouge onto the brick-paved finishing straight.
Greipel was the first to launch into the wind, sprinting from 150 metres to go, but it was Philipsen who proved the quickest finisher, coming from the 38-year-old's wheel to take his second win of 2021.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:55:50
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|6
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|9
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|11
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|12
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|20
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|23
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|25
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|26
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|27
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|28
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|31
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|34
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|36
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|37
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|38
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|39
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|40
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|41
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|45
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|46
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|47
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|48
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|49
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|56
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|60
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|61
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|62
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|63
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|64
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|67
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|69
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|70
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|71
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|75
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|76
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|77
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|78
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|79
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|82
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|84
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|85
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:38
|86
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:22
|87
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:01:36
|88
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:01:38
|89
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|90
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|91
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|92
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|93
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:19
|94
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|95
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|96
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|97
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|98
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|99
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|100
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|101
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|102
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|103
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|104
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|105
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|109
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|110
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|111
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|112
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|113
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|114
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|115
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|116
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|117
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|118
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|119
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|120
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|121
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|122
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|123
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|124
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|125
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|126
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|127
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|130
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:14
|131
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|132
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:15
|133
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|134
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|135
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|136
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:07:29
|137
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|138
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|139
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|140
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|141
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|142
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|143
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|144
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|145
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|146
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|147
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|148
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|150
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|151
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:10
|DNF
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|DNF
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|DNS
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|DNS
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|2
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|3
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|11
|6
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|7
|10
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|6
|11
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|5
|12
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|13
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|14
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|3
|2
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|3
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|2
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|5
|2
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|3
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:47:30
|2
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Delko
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|7
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Burgos-BH
|9
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Abloc CT
|13
|Team Sapura
|14
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Minsk Cycling Club
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Bingoal WB
|20
|Salcano Sakarya BB
|21
|Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:01:38
|22
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|23
|Wildlife Generation
|24
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:06:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|21:34:17
|2
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:04
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:06
|4
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:28
|6
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|0:00:33
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:48
|9
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:52
|10
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|12
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:21
|13
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|14
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|0:01:31
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:01:33
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:39
|18
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|19
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:30
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|21
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|22
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|0:02:43
|23
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:49
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:56
|25
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|26
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:16
|27
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:23
|28
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:31
|29
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|30
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|31
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:46
|32
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:03:56
|33
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:04:00
|34
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:04:03
|35
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:07
|36
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:09
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|38
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|39
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:05:07
|40
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:19
|41
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:29
|43
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|44
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:05:31
|45
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:05:38
|46
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:05:59
|47
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:26
|48
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|0:06:30
|49
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|50
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:07:31
|51
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:07:38
|52
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:07:42
|53
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|54
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:48
|55
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:08:00
|56
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:15
|57
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|0:08:46
|58
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:00
|59
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:09:11
|60
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:21
|62
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:09:28
|63
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:55
|64
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:10:05
|65
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:10:34
|66
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:40
|67
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:04
|68
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:17
|69
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:11:22
|70
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:11:41
|71
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:11:43
|72
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:09
|73
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:12:23
|74
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|75
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:36
|76
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|77
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:12:39
|78
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|79
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|81
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|84
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|86
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:13:03
|88
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|89
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:20
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:50
|91
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:17
|92
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:57
|93
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:14:58
|94
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|95
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|97
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|99
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:03
|100
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:18
|101
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:26
|102
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:32
|103
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|0:16:13
|104
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:16:41
|105
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:17:10
|106
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:17:26
|107
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|108
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:17:44
|109
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|110
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:18:13
|111
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:18:15
|112
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:18:18
|113
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|0:18:24
|114
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:18:59
|116
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:19:00
|117
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:03
|118
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:19:08
|120
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:19:26
|121
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:19:28
|122
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:19:34
|123
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:19:39
|124
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:19:45
|125
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:19:46
|126
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|127
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:20:35
|128
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:20:37
|130
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:20:42
|131
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|132
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|133
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:21:05
|134
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:21:21
|135
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:22
|136
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:21:25
|137
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:21:38
|138
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:21:47
|139
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:22:00
|140
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:29
|141
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:51
|142
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:23:03
|143
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:24:22
|144
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:46
|145
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:49
|146
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:12
|147
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:24
|148
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:28
|149
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:45
|150
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|151
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:30:29
|152
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:45:25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|68
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|48
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|48
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|43
|6
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|33
|7
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|29
|8
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|27
|9
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|10
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|20
|11
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|19
|12
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|13
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|15
|14
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|15
|15
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|17
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|18
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12
|19
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|10
|21
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|22
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|23
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|8
|25
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|28
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|7
|29
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|31
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|32
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|33
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|34
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|35
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|37
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|5
|38
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|4
|39
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|41
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|3
|42
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|43
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|44
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|45
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|46
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|47
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|2
|48
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|2
|49
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|50
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|51
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|52
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|1
|53
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|54
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|55
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|22
|2
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|3
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|10
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|5
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|8
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|9
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|10
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|11
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|12
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|13
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|3
|15
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|17
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|19
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|2
|20
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|21
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|1
|22
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1
|23
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|24
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|13
|2
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|5
|3
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|4
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|6
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|3
|7
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|8
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|11
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|12
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|15
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delko
|64:45:05
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:04
|3
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:03:57
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:25
|5
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:34
|6
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:02
|7
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:34
|9
|Burgos-BH
|0:10:04
|10
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:11:51
|12
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|13
|Team Sapura
|0:12:24
|14
|Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:13:46
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:09
|16
|Abloc CT
|0:16:30
|17
|Wildlife Generation
|0:17:25
|18
|Bingoal WB
|0:20:17
|19
|Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:20:23
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:03
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:23
|22
|Minsk Cycling Club
|0:31:30
|23
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:59
|24
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:39:23
