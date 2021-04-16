Tour of Turkey: Jasper Philipsen wins sprint in Marmaris

Image 1 of 8 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 German national champion Marcel Meisen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 Iljo Keisse (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has some fun at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) beat Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Mark Cavendish had to go wide to avoid Polish national champion Stanisław Aniołkowski (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) heads to the Tour of Turkey podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 The Tour of Turkey stage 6 podium (l-r): Andre Greipel, Jasper Philipsen and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Image credit: Getty Images)

After picking up three second places earlier in the race, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took his first win of the 2021 Tour of Turkey in Marmaris, sprinting to victory centimetres ahead of André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) on stage 6 to Marmaris despite suffering a rear derailleur problem.

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) took third place as five sprinters fanned across the road at the line, with points classification leader Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) taking fourth after narrowly avoiding being taken out by Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles) metres before the line.

Greipel's ISN squad had taken charge in the final kilometre, dropping their sprinter off with 150 metres to go. Both Philipsen and Aniołkowski sat behind him, each moving either side at the 100-metre mark, with Halvorsen and Cavendish moving out to the margins of the finishing straight.

Ultimately, the German veteran couldn't hold his pace all the way to the line, with Philipsen edging past him as Halvorsen moved from the Belgian's slipstream into third down the barriers.

On the left-hand side of the road, Aniołkowski almost barged into Cavendish in the closing metres, but saved it for fifth place, while the Manxman – unimpeded by the Polish champion but forced to take the long way to the line – finished fourth on a day he was looking for his fourth win at the race.

José Manuel Díaz (Delko) continues in the race lead after winning the stage 5 summit finish at Elmalı. The Spaniard holds a four-second lead over Alpecin-Fenix's Jay Vine heading into Saturday's penultimate stage to Turgutreis, while Eduardo Sepùlveda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) lies third at six seconds.

"It was really disappointed with the three second places so I knew the victory was really close. Everything had to fall in a good place with no mistakes in the sprint, so I'm really happy," Philipsen said after the stage.

"We had to change the tactics a little bit. We lost three guys, so I didn't have a full lead-out train and I had to use the other teams a little bit. In the last five kilometres, my chain fell off my rear derailleur, so it wasn't on the wheel, so I had to push a lot more watts to keep the speed going.

"I was almost sure I was never going to win the sprint. I followed the good wheels and then I could sprint a little bit. I'm happy that Greipel opened up otherwise it would have been impossible.

"I'm just really happy with this victory. It was also a real team effort. To win a stage here, this week is a good one. Let's hope that we make it an even better week at the next race."

How it unfolded

Stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey took the peloton 129.1 kilometres west from Fethiye to the resort town of Marmaris. The second-shortest stage of the race, offered up two climbs, including a second-category, three-kilometre hill at 11 kilometres from the finish, plus two intermediate sprints ahead of a flat finish but a sprint finish was always likely.

The break of the day took almost half the stage to establish themselves after a quick start and plenty of attacks which never quite stuck. Nonetheless, mountain classification leader Vitaly Buts (Salcano Sakarya BB) took the points over the first climb of the day, a third-category test after 51.5 kilometres of racing.

It wasn't until the kilometre 64 of racing that the break managed to get away, just before the mid-stage feed zone.

Five men got out front – Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Tom Paquot (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), and Ivar Slik (Abloc) all made it away.

They were let go by the peloton but didn't amass a huge lead with just 65 kilometres of racing left. At the 50-kilometre mark, their advantage maxed out at 2:30, as Deceuninck-QuickStep and Delko worked on the front of the peloton for three-time stage winner Cavendish and race leader Díaz, respectively.

The break remained together until an unclassified climb 25 kilometres from the finish. There, Slik was detached and caught by the peloton as his breakmates pushed on from a 20-second lead back up to over a minute.

Back in the peloton, Josu Etxeberria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Matvey Mamykin (Nippo-Provence-PTS), and Jesse Ewart (Sapura) were among a small group of riders trying a move before quickly being brought back.

On the flat lead-in to the day's final climb, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Delko once again took over at the front to reduce the break's advantage to 20 seconds, with Fabio Jakobsen prominent at the head of the peloton as he continued to improve in his comeback race, eight months after his terrible Tour de Pologne crash.

Astana-Premier Tech moved to the front on the climb, ending the breakaway's hopes at the 12-kilometre mark before Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) put in the next attack. More men, including Vine and Merhawi Kudus (Astana-Premier Tech) pushed on towards the top, but no riders could achieve any separation over the top.

At the rear, several groups of riders had been dropped by the high pace, but a number of sprinters – including Cavendish, Greipel and Philipsen – had survived in the main peloton.

A speedy descent down the highway followed, with a mix of teams taking to the front and no one squad taking charge on the front until Deceuninck-QuickStep got back on the front at the five-kilometre mark. B&B Hotels and Israel Start-Up Nation also moved up as the peloton quickly shut down a solo move from an Abloc rider.

The same three teams remained in charge through the town, with ISN pushing the pace alone under the flamme rouge onto the brick-paved finishing straight.

Greipel was the first to launch into the wind, sprinting from 150 metres to go, but it was Philipsen who proved the quickest finisher, coming from the 38-year-old's wheel to take his second win of 2021.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:55:50 2 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 6 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 10 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 11 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 12 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 20 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 22 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 23 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 25 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 26 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 27 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 28 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 31 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 34 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 35 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 36 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 37 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 38 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 39 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 41 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 42 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 46 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 47 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 48 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 49 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 50 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 52 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 55 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 56 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 60 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 61 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 62 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 63 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 64 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 67 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 69 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 70 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 71 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 75 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 76 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 77 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 78 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 79 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 82 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 84 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 85 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:38 86 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:22 87 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:01:36 88 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:01:38 89 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 90 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 91 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 92 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 93 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:19 94 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 95 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 96 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 97 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 98 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 99 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 100 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 101 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 102 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 103 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 104 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 105 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 109 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 110 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 111 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 112 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 113 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 114 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 115 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 116 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 117 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 118 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 119 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 120 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 121 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 122 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 123 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 124 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 125 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 126 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 127 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 130 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:14 131 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 132 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:15 133 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 134 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:05:41 135 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:07:29 137 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:56 138 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 139 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 140 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 141 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 142 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 143 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 144 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 145 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 146 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 147 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:58 148 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 149 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 150 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 151 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 152 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:10 DNF Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti DNF Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling DNS Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo DNS Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo DNS Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling DNS Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling DNS Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling DNS Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling DNS Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling DNS Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling

Sprint 1 - 59.8km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5 2 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 3 3 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15 2 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 14 3 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 5 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 11 6 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 8 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 9 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 7 10 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 6 11 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 5 12 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 13 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 14 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 1 - 51.7km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 3 2 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 3 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 2 - 118km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 5 2 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 4 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 1

Beauties of Turkey sprint - 98km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 5 2 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 3 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8:47:30 2 Alpecin-Fenix 3 Israel Start-up Nation 4 Delko 5 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 7 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 8 Burgos-BH 9 Gazprom-RusVelo 10 Astana-Premier Tech 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Abloc CT 13 Team Sapura 14 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Minsk Cycling Club 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Team Novo Nordisk 19 Bingoal WB 20 Salcano Sakarya BB 21 Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:01:38 22 Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:02:19 23 Wildlife Generation 24 Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:06:14

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 21:34:17 2 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:04 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:06 4 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:28 6 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 7 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 0:00:33 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:48 9 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:52 10 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 12 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21 13 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:29 14 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 0:01:31 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:01:33 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:39 18 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13 19 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:30 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 21 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 22 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:02:43 23 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:49 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:56 25 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:03:10 26 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:16 27 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:23 28 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:31 29 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:03:35 30 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 31 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:46 32 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:03:56 33 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:04:00 34 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 0:04:03 35 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:07 36 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:09 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:24 38 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:05:07 40 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:19 41 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 42 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:29 43 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 44 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:05:31 45 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 0:05:38 46 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:59 47 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:26 48 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 0:06:30 49 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:26 50 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:07:31 51 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:38 52 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 0:07:42 53 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:07:46 54 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:48 55 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:08:00 56 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:15 57 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:08:46 58 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:00 59 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:09:11 60 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:18 61 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:21 62 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:09:28 63 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:55 64 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:05 65 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:34 66 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:40 67 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:04 68 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:17 69 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 0:11:22 70 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:11:41 71 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 0:11:43 72 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:09 73 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:23 74 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:29 75 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:36 76 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 77 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:39 78 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 79 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 81 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 84 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 86 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 87 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:13:03 88 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:12 89 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:20 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:50 91 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:17 92 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:57 93 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:14:58 94 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 95 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 97 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 99 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:03 100 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:18 101 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:26 102 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:32 103 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 0:16:13 104 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:16:41 105 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 0:17:10 106 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:17:26 107 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 108 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:17:44 109 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:18:01 110 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:13 111 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:18:15 112 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:18:18 113 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:18:24 114 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:18:59 116 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:19:00 117 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:03 118 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:19:08 120 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:19:26 121 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:19:28 122 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:19:34 123 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:19:39 124 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:19:45 125 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:19:46 126 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:19:59 127 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:20:35 128 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:20:37 130 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:20:42 131 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:20:43 132 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 133 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:21:05 134 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:21:21 135 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:22 136 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:25 137 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:21:38 138 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:21:47 139 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:22:00 140 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:29 141 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:51 142 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:03 143 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:24:22 144 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:46 145 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:25:49 146 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:26:12 147 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:26:24 148 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:28 149 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:45 150 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:28:22 151 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:30:29 152 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:45:25

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 68 3 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 48 4 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 48 5 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 43 6 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 33 7 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 29 8 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 27 9 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 10 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 20 11 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 19 12 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 13 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 15 14 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 15 15 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 14 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 17 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13 18 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12 19 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 10 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 22 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 23 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 8 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 28 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 7 29 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 30 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 31 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 32 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5 33 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 34 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 35 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 37 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 5 38 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB 4 39 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 41 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3 42 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 3 43 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 44 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 45 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 46 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 47 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2 48 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2 49 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 50 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1 51 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 52 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1 53 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 54 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 1 55 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 22 2 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 11 3 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 10 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 5 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 5 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 8 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 5 9 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 10 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 11 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 12 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 13 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 3 15 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 16 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2 17 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 18 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 19 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 2 20 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 1 22 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1 23 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 1 24 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1 25 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 13 2 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 5 3 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 4 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 6 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 3 7 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 8 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 10 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 11 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1 12 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1 13 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1 14 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 15 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 1