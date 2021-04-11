Tour of Turkey: Arvid de Kleijn wins photo-finish sprint on stage 1

Image 1 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Mark Cavendish at stage 1 of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Alvaro Hodeg stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Roads blocked by snow at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Roads blocked by snow at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Ivar Slik in the mountain classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Sean De Bie wearing the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) won the shortened 72.4km opening stage of the Tour of Turkey, beating Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) in a close shoulder-to-shoulder sprint.

The two emerged clear of the other sprinters out of the final corner following a hectic final two kilometres in the centre of Konya, with the photo-finish needed to declare de Kleijn the winner. He leads Halvorsen by four seconds in the overall classification thanks to the time bonuses awarded at the finish.

Pierre Barbier (Delko) finished third a few metres behind, while Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came up from behind to finish fourth, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) fifth and Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) sixth.

It was Rally Cycling’s first win of the 2021 European campaign. The American ProTeam has bigger ambitions this season, with Dutchman de Kleijn one of several new signings for 2021 along with former WorldTour riders Ben King and Joey Rosskopf.

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made his return to racing in Turkey, eight months after his terrible crash at the Tour de Pologne, with a number of riders giving him a warm and emotional welcome back to the peloton. He did not contrast the sprint, happy to finish the stage with little problem.

How it unfolded

Following the cancellation of the opening stage due to snow, the Tour of Turkey caravan transferred southwest to Konya for the reduced 72.4km stage.

The roads were dry but the skies were grey and the air cold, with riders wrapped up at the start with temperatures of just 5 centigrade and snow along the roadside.

There were few attacks in the early kilometres of the out and back loop around the city and Sean De Bie (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces) and Ivar Slik (Abloc) were allowed to go away and share the spoils out on the road.

De Bie won the intermediate sprint after 36km and then allowed Slik to take the King of the Mountains sprint on a rolling highway after 52km.

The peloton awoke and upped the speed in the final 20km, with Israel Start-Up Nation, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Astana and Alpecin-Fenix leading the chase.

De Bie and Slik were swept up with seven kilometres as the sprint teams prepared for the fast finish into the centre of Konya. A sweeping turn at three kilometres to go and a series of bridges and underpasses made positioning vital.

Uno-X and Deceuninck-QuickStep seem best placed but a crash at 1.5km to go before a late right turn shuffled the pack. Uno-X lead into the final sweeping left turn to set up Halvorsen, with de Kleijn just behind him.

Cavendish was forced to break after other riders mis-judged the final corner and that allowed Halvorsen and de Kleijn to open a gap.

Halvorsen led out and seemed set to win only for de Kleijn to come up alongside him in sight of the line and then beat him with a slightly better bike throw.

Thanks to his win, de Kleijn will wear the turquoise Tour of Turkey leader’s jersey during stage 2 on Monday.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 1:35:38 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 11 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 13 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 14 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 16 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 17 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 18 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 21 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 23 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 24 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 25 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 26 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 27 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 28 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 29 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 30 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 31 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 33 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 34 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 35 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 37 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 39 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 40 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 41 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 42 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 43 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 44 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 46 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 47 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko 49 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 51 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 52 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 53 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 54 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 55 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 56 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 58 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 59 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 60 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 61 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 62 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 63 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 64 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 65 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 66 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 67 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 68 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 69 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 70 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 71 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 73 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 74 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 75 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 77 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 81 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 82 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 83 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 84 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 85 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 86 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 87 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 88 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 89 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 90 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 91 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 92 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 93 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 94 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 98 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 100 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 101 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 102 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 103 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 104 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 105 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 106 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 108 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 110 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 111 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 112 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 113 Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 114 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 115 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 116 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 117 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 119 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 121 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 123 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 124 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 125 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 126 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 127 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 128 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 129 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 130 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 131 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 132 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 133 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 134 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 135 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 136 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 137 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 138 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 139 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 140 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 141 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 142 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 143 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 145 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 146 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 147 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 149 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 150 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 151 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 152 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 153 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 154 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 155 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 156 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 158 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 159 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 160 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:33 161 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 163 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:00:54 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:59 165 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 166 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 167 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 168 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 169 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 170 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 171 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNS Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 2 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 15 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 13 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 9 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 7 10 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 6 11 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 12 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 4 13 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 14 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 15 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Delko 4:46:54 2 Abloc Ct 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 Astana-Premier Tech 6 Wildlife Generation pro Cycling 7 Bingoal WB 8 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9 Burgos-BH 10 Alpecin-Fenix 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 Team Novo Nordisk 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Salcano Sakarya Bb 15 Team sks Sauerland Nrw 16 Rally Cycling 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Minsk Cycling Club 19 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 21 Nippo-provence-pts Conti 22 Team Sapura Cycling 23 Gazprom-RusVelo 24 Israel Start-up Nation 25 Spor Toto Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 1:35:28 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:00:06 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:07 5 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:08 6 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:00:09 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 13 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 16 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 17 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 19 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 20 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 21 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 24 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 26 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 27 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 28 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 29 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 30 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 31 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 32 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 33 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 34 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 36 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 37 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 38 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 40 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 42 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 43 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 44 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 46 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 47 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 48 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 49 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko 52 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 54 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 55 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 56 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 57 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 58 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 59 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 61 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 62 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 63 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 64 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 65 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 66 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 67 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 68 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 69 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 70 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 71 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 72 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 73 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 75 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 76 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 78 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 82 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 83 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 84 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 85 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 86 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 87 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 88 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 89 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 90 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 91 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 92 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 93 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 94 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 98 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 100 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 101 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 102 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 103 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 104 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 105 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 106 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 108 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 110 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 111 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 112 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 113 Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 114 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 115 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 116 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 117 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 119 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 121 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 123 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 124 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 125 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 126 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 127 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 128 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 129 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 130 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 131 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 132 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 133 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 134 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 135 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 136 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 137 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 138 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 139 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 140 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 141 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 142 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 143 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 145 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 146 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 147 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 149 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 150 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 151 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 152 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 153 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 154 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 155 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 156 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 158 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 159 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 160 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 161 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 162 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 163 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 164 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 165 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 166 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:43 167 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 169 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:04 170 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:09 171 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 15 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 13 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 9 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 7 10 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 6 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 13 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 4 14 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 15 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 16 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 17 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1 18 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1