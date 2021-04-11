Trending

Tour of Turkey: Arvid de Kleijn wins photo-finish sprint on stage 1

By

Kristoffer Halvorsen forced to settle for second in Konya

Image 1 of 21

KONYA TURKEY APRIL 11 Arrival Sprint Arvid De Kleijn of Netherlands and Team Rally Cycling Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 724km stage from Konya to Konya 1030m Route modified due to snow on the original itinerary TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 11 2021 in Konya Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Fabio Jakobsen and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Mark Cavendish at stage 1 of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Alvaro Hodeg stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally) wins photo-finish sprint at stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Roads blocked by snow at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Roads blocked by snow at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Ivar Slik in the mountain classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

Tour of Turkey 2021

Sean De Bie wearing the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) won the shortened 72.4km opening stage of the Tour of Turkey, beating Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) in a close shoulder-to-shoulder sprint.

The two emerged clear of the other sprinters out of the final corner following a hectic final two kilometres in the centre of Konya, with the photo-finish needed to declare de Kleijn the winner. He leads Halvorsen by four seconds in the overall classification thanks to the time bonuses awarded at the finish.

Pierre Barbier (Delko) finished third a few metres behind, while Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came up from behind to finish fourth, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) fifth and Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) sixth. 

It was Rally Cycling’s first win of the 2021 European campaign. The American ProTeam has bigger ambitions this season, with Dutchman de Kleijn one of several new signings for 2021 along with former WorldTour riders Ben King and Joey Rosskopf.

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made his return to racing in Turkey, eight months after his terrible crash at the Tour de Pologne, with a number of riders giving him a warm and emotional welcome back to the peloton. He did not contrast the sprint, happy to finish the stage with little problem.   

How it unfolded

Following the cancellation of the opening stage due to snow, the Tour of Turkey caravan transferred southwest to Konya for the reduced 72.4km stage. 

The roads were dry but the skies were grey and the air cold, with riders wrapped up at the start with temperatures of just 5 centigrade and snow along the roadside. 

There were few attacks in the early kilometres of the out and back loop around the city and Sean De Bie (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces) and Ivar Slik (Abloc) were allowed to go away and share the spoils out on the road.

De Bie won the intermediate sprint after 36km and then allowed Slik to take the King of the Mountains sprint on a rolling highway after 52km.

The peloton awoke and upped the speed in the final 20km, with Israel Start-Up Nation, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Astana and Alpecin-Fenix leading the chase. 

De Bie and Slik were swept up with seven kilometres as the sprint teams prepared for the fast finish into the centre of Konya. A sweeping turn at three kilometres to go and a series of bridges and underpasses made positioning vital. 

Uno-X and Deceuninck-QuickStep seem best placed but a crash at 1.5km to go before a late right turn shuffled the pack. Uno-X lead into the final sweeping left turn to set up Halvorsen, with de Kleijn just behind him. 

Cavendish was forced to break after other riders mis-judged the final corner and that allowed Halvorsen and de Kleijn to open a gap. 

Halvorsen led out and seemed set to win only for de Kleijn to come up alongside him in sight of the line and then beat him with a slightly better bike throw.       

Thanks to his win, de Kleijn will wear the turquoise Tour of Turkey leader’s jersey during stage 2 on Monday.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 1:35:38
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
9Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
13Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
14Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
15Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
16Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
17Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
18Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
20Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
21Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
23Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
24Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
25Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
26Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
27Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
28Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
29Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
30Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
31Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
33Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
34Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
35David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
37Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
39Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
40Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
41Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
42Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
43Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
44Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
46Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
47Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
49Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
51Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
52Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
53Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
54Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
55Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
56Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
58Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
59Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
60Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
61Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
62Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
63Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
64Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
65Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
66Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
67Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
68Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
69Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
70Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
71Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
72Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
73Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
74Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
75Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
77Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
81Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
82Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
83Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
84Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
85Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
86Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
87Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
88Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
89Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
90Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
91Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
92Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
93Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
94Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
98Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
100Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
101Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
102Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
103Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
104Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
105Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
106Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
108Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
110Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
111Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
112Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
113Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
114Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
116Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
117Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
118Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
119Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
120Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
121David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
122Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
123Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
124Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
125Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
126Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
127Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
128Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
129Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
130Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
131Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
132Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
133Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
134Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
135Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
136Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
137Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
138Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
139Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
140Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
141Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
143Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
145Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
146Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
147Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
149Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
150Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
151Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
152Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
153Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
154Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
155Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
156Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
158Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
159Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
160Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:33
161Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
163Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:00:54
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:59
165Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09
166Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
167Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
168Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
169Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
170Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
171Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNSSimon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
2Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 15
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 13
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
9Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 7
10Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 6
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
12Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 4
13Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
14Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
15Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delko 4:46:54
2Abloc Ct
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
5Astana-Premier Tech
6Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
7Bingoal WB
8Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
9Burgos-BH
10Alpecin-Fenix
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Team Novo Nordisk
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Salcano Sakarya Bb
15Team sks Sauerland Nrw
16Rally Cycling
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Minsk Cycling Club
19B&B Hotels p/b KTM
20Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21Nippo-provence-pts Conti
22Team Sapura Cycling
23Gazprom-RusVelo
24Israel Start-up Nation
25Spor Toto Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 1:35:28
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:00:06
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:07
5Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:08
6Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 0:00:09
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
9André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
10Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
13Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
16Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
17Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
18Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
19Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
20Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
21Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
24Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
26Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
27Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
28Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
29Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
30Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
31Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
32Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
33Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
34Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
36Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
37Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
38David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
40Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
41Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
42Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
43Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
44Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
45Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
46Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
47Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
48Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
49Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
50Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
52Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
54Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
55Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
56Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
57Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
58Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
59Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
61Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
62Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
63Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
64Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
65Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
66Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
67Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
68Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
69Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
70Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
71Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
72Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
73Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
74Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
75Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
76Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
78Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
82Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
83Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
84Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
85Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
86Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
87Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
88Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
89Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
90Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
91Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
92Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
93Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
94Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
98Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
100Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
101Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
102Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
103Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
104Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
105Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
106Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
108Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
110Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
111Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
112Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
113Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
114Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
116Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
117Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
118Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
119Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
120Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
121David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
122Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
123Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
124Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
125Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
126Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
127Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
128Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
129Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
130Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
131Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
132Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
133Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
134Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
135Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
136Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
137Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
138Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
139Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
140Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
141Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
143Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
145Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
146Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
147Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
149Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
150Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
151Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
152Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
153Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
154Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
155Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
156Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
158Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
159Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
160Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
161Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
162Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
163Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
164Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
165Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
166Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:43
167Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
169Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:04
170Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:09
171Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 15
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 13
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
9Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 7
10Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 6
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
13Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 4
14Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
15Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
16Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
17Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1
18Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delko 4:46:54
2Abloc Ct
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
5Astana-Premier Tech
6Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
7Bingoal WB
8Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
9Burgos-BH
10Alpecin-Fenix
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Team Novo Nordisk
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Salcano Sakarya Bb
15Team sks Sauerland Nrw
16Rally Cycling
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Minsk Cycling Club
19B&B Hotels p/b KTM
20Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21Nippo-provence-pts Conti
22Team Sapura Cycling
23Gazprom-RusVelo
24Israel Start-up Nation
25Spor Toto Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews