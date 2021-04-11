Tour of Turkey: Arvid de Kleijn wins photo-finish sprint on stage 1
Kristoffer Halvorsen forced to settle for second in Konya
Stage 1: Nevşehir - Ürgüp
Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) won the shortened 72.4km opening stage of the Tour of Turkey, beating Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) in a close shoulder-to-shoulder sprint.
The two emerged clear of the other sprinters out of the final corner following a hectic final two kilometres in the centre of Konya, with the photo-finish needed to declare de Kleijn the winner. He leads Halvorsen by four seconds in the overall classification thanks to the time bonuses awarded at the finish.
Pierre Barbier (Delko) finished third a few metres behind, while Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came up from behind to finish fourth, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) fifth and Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) sixth.
It was Rally Cycling’s first win of the 2021 European campaign. The American ProTeam has bigger ambitions this season, with Dutchman de Kleijn one of several new signings for 2021 along with former WorldTour riders Ben King and Joey Rosskopf.
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made his return to racing in Turkey, eight months after his terrible crash at the Tour de Pologne, with a number of riders giving him a warm and emotional welcome back to the peloton. He did not contrast the sprint, happy to finish the stage with little problem.
How it unfolded
Following the cancellation of the opening stage due to snow, the Tour of Turkey caravan transferred southwest to Konya for the reduced 72.4km stage.
The roads were dry but the skies were grey and the air cold, with riders wrapped up at the start with temperatures of just 5 centigrade and snow along the roadside.
There were few attacks in the early kilometres of the out and back loop around the city and Sean De Bie (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces) and Ivar Slik (Abloc) were allowed to go away and share the spoils out on the road.
De Bie won the intermediate sprint after 36km and then allowed Slik to take the King of the Mountains sprint on a rolling highway after 52km.
The peloton awoke and upped the speed in the final 20km, with Israel Start-Up Nation, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Astana and Alpecin-Fenix leading the chase.
De Bie and Slik were swept up with seven kilometres as the sprint teams prepared for the fast finish into the centre of Konya. A sweeping turn at three kilometres to go and a series of bridges and underpasses made positioning vital.
Uno-X and Deceuninck-QuickStep seem best placed but a crash at 1.5km to go before a late right turn shuffled the pack. Uno-X lead into the final sweeping left turn to set up Halvorsen, with de Kleijn just behind him.
Cavendish was forced to break after other riders mis-judged the final corner and that allowed Halvorsen and de Kleijn to open a gap.
Halvorsen led out and seemed set to win only for de Kleijn to come up alongside him in sight of the line and then beat him with a slightly better bike throw.
Thanks to his win, de Kleijn will wear the turquoise Tour of Turkey leader’s jersey during stage 2 on Monday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|1:35:38
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|9
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|13
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|14
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|17
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|18
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|21
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|23
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|24
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|25
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|26
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|27
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|28
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|29
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|30
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|31
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|33
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|34
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|35
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|39
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|40
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|41
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|42
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|43
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|44
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|46
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|47
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
|49
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|51
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|52
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|53
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|54
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|56
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|58
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|59
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|60
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|61
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|62
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|63
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|64
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|65
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|66
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|67
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|68
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|69
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|70
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|71
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|73
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|74
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|75
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|77
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|81
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|82
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|83
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|84
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|85
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|86
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|87
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|88
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|89
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|90
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|91
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|92
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|93
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|94
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|100
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|101
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|102
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|103
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|104
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|105
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|106
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|108
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|110
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|111
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|112
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|113
|Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|114
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|115
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|116
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|117
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|119
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|121
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|123
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|124
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|125
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|126
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|127
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|128
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|129
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|130
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|131
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|132
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|133
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|134
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|135
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|136
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|137
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|138
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|139
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|140
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|141
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|143
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|145
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|146
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|147
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|149
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|150
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|151
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|152
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|153
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|154
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|155
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|156
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|158
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|159
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|160
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:33
|161
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|163
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:59
|165
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|166
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|167
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|168
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|169
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|170
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|171
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNS
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|2
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|15
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|13
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|7
|10
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|6
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|12
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|4
|13
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|14
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|15
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delko
|4:46:54
|2
|Abloc Ct
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
|7
|Bingoal WB
|8
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Burgos-BH
|10
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Salcano Sakarya Bb
|15
|Team sks Sauerland Nrw
|16
|Rally Cycling
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Minsk Cycling Club
|19
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|21
|Nippo-provence-pts Conti
|22
|Team Sapura Cycling
|23
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|24
|Israel Start-up Nation
|25
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|1:35:28
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:00:06
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:00:07
|5
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:00:08
|6
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|0:00:09
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|16
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|17
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|20
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|21
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|24
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|26
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|27
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|28
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|29
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|30
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|31
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|32
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|33
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|34
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|36
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|37
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|38
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|40
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|42
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|43
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|44
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|46
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|47
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|48
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|49
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
|52
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|54
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|56
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|57
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|58
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|59
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|61
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|63
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|64
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|65
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|66
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|67
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|68
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|69
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|70
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|71
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|72
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|73
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|75
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|76
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|78
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|82
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|83
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|84
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|85
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|86
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|87
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|88
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|89
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|90
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|91
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|92
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|93
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|94
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|100
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|101
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|102
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|103
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|104
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|105
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|106
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|108
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|110
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|111
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|112
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|113
|Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|114
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|115
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|116
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|117
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|119
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|121
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|123
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|124
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|125
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|126
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|127
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|128
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|129
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|130
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|131
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|132
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|133
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|134
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|135
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|136
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|137
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|138
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|139
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|140
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|141
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|143
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|145
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|146
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|147
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|149
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|150
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|151
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|152
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|153
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|154
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|155
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|156
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|158
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|159
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|160
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|161
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|162
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|163
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|164
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|165
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|166
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:43
|167
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|169
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|170
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:09
|171
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|15
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|13
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|7
|10
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|6
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|13
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|4
|14
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|15
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|16
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|17
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|1
|18
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delko
|4:46:54
|2
|Abloc Ct
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
|7
|Bingoal WB
|8
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Burgos-BH
|10
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Salcano Sakarya Bb
|15
|Team sks Sauerland Nrw
|16
|Rally Cycling
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Minsk Cycling Club
|19
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|21
|Nippo-provence-pts Conti
|22
|Team Sapura Cycling
|23
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|24
|Israel Start-up Nation
|25
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
