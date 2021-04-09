Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey winners
By Cycling News
Winners of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2005-2019
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2019
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2018
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Euskadi-Murias
|2017
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2016
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2015
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2014
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEDGE
|2013
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|2012
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|2011
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis
|2010
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD-NERI
|2009
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Barloworld
|2008
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Karpin-Galicia
|2007
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Bul) Storez Ledecq Materiaux
|2006
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Brisaspor
|2005
|Svetoslav Tchanliev (Bul) Cycling Club Bourgas
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Chris Froome: In this condition I don't deserve a spot in the Olympics'I’m not seeing the same numbers in training but I’ve just got to trust in the process' says former Tour de France winner
-
'Heartbroken' Thibaut Pinot ruled out of Giro d'Italia due to back injury'Not racing in the Giro d'Italia is heartbreaking, we did everything to be there' says rider
-
5 riders to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesThe dark horse contenders who should not be overlooked for a victory in Liège
-
Object of Desire: Campagnolo-equipped Pinarello Dogma F12 DiskCyclingnews takes a closer look at the Campagnolo equipped Pinarello Dogma F12 test bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.