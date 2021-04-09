Trending

Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey winners

By

Winners of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2005-2019

Tour of Turkey stage 1 in Istanbul
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2019Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
2018Eduard Prades (Spa) Euskadi-Murias
2017Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
2016José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2015Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
2014Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEDGE
2013Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
2012Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
2011Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis
2010Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD-NERI
2009Daryl Impey (RSA) Barloworld
2008David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Karpin-Galicia
2007Ivailo Gabrovski (Bul) Storez Ledecq Materiaux
2006Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Brisaspor
2005Svetoslav Tchanliev (Bul) Cycling Club Bourgas

Latest on Cyclingnews