Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen at the start of stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 11 Israel Start-Up Nation before stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty) Image 5 of 11 Mark Cavendish took his second win in as many days. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Mark Cavendish beat Jasper Philipsen to the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Mark Cavendish after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Stijn Steels congratulates Mark Cavendish on his victory. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Mark Cavendish outkicks the peloton to win stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel in action in the bunch sprint in Alanya. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won his second consecutive sprint victory on the longest stage of the Tour of Turkey to Alanya, coming off the wheels in the final 100 metres to beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Polish national champion Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces).

Israel Start-Up Nation worked hard to lead out André Greipel in the final kilometres but when the German jumped, Cavendish kicked too, avoided a fight for position and then used his rediscovered finishing speed to win with both arms in the air.

Thanks to the time bonus for his second stage victory, Cavendish extended his overall race lead to eight seconds ahead of Philipsen.

Cavendish had not won since 2018 before taking Monday’s stage. Now he has back-to-back wins and renewed confidence in his sprinting.

“My confidence is still coming back. I had more confidence today, I knew I could do it more,” Cavendish said after his win.

“I don’t think I have as much confidence and I used to have but it gives me confidence in myself more than any kind of swagger.”

Cavendish thanked his teammates for protecting him during the stage and the difficult to interpret sprint.

“We tried to take it on from the front today and it worked,” he said of his decision to kick early and to avoid the other riders.

Wednesday’s 184.km fourth stage is back along the coast from Alanya to Kemer, offering another chance to the sprinters. It could be for Cavendish or for a teammate.

“It’d be nice to get more stage wins for the team. We don’t have anyone for the GC, we have a collection of sprinters,” Cavendish said.

How it unfolded

The 212.6km stage from Beyşehir to Alanya on the coast was the longest of this year’s Tour of Turkey and took the race from the cold of inland Turkey to the spring warmth of the Mediterranean coast.

There were several attacks from the start, with one including French veteran Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels). However, they were pulled back after 40km, in time for Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel) to win the intermediate sprint.

The break of the day formed on the climb up to 1524m before the dive down towards the coast. Nicola Venchiarutti (Androni Giocattoli), Iker Ballarin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk) and Mexican national champion Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling) were given their freedom to enjoy a day out front.

They opened a gap of two minutes on the wide highways, with Venchiarutti taking both of the mountain sprints to move up to second in the classification behind Vitaliy Buts (Salcano Sakarya).

On the long descent towards the coast and then east towards Alanya the peloton and the break played cat and mouse, with the peloton finally reeling them in with 15km to go.

The sprint teams took over with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Israel Start-up Nation and Uno-X all increasing the pace on the wide and straight coastal road as tourists enjoyed the spring sun and 20°C temperatures.

Israel Start-Up Nation lined out the peloton with four kilometres to go and lead through a chicane onto the road into Alanya. They had four riders ahead of Greipel and seemed in charge of the sprint as others fought for their wheels.

Cavendish sat tight on Hodeg’s wheel while Alpecin-Fenix were more exposed to the wind and out of position as they tried to set up Philipsen. In the final kilometre, the Uno-X team moved up along the barriers for Kristoffer Halvorsen but they became trapped and out of position.

Israel Start-Up Nation lead out the sprint but when Greipel kicked with 150m metres to go, Cavendish went too, instinctively avoiding his lead-out man as he drifted back and accelerating on the other side of the road tucked low over his bike.

Philipsen tried a more protected route through the middle but was slowed by the Israel Start-Up Nation lead out and clashed with other riders.

Cavendish was simply faster and out front, and he had to time celebrate his second consecutive victory.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:10:30 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 7 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 8 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 10 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 14 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 15 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 16 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 17 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 18 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 19 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 20 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 21 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 26 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 28 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 29 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 30 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 33 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 34 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 36 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 37 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 38 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 39 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 41 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 42 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 43 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 44 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 45 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 46 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 48 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 49 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 50 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 52 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 53 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 54 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 55 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 56 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 57 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 58 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 62 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 63 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 64 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 65 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 66 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 67 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 68 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 70 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 71 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 72 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 73 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 74 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 75 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 76 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 77 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 78 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 79 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 80 Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 81 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 83 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 84 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 85 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 86 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 87 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 88 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 89 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 90 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 91 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 92 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 93 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 94 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 95 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 96 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 98 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 99 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 100 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 101 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 102 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 104 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 105 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 108 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 109 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 110 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 112 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 113 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 115 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 116 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 117 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 119 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 120 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 121 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 123 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 124 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 125 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 126 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 127 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 128 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 130 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 131 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 134 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 135 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 138 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 139 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 140 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 141 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 142 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 144 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 145 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 146 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 147 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 148 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 149 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 150 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 151 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 152 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 154 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 155 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 156 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 157 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 158 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 159 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 160 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 161 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 163 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:24 164 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 165 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 166 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 167 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:25 168 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 169 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 DNS Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko

Sprint 1 - 41km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 3 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14 3 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 13 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12 5 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 11 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10 7 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 9 8 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 9 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 7 10 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 11 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 12 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 14 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 2 15 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - 70.9km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 2 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2 3 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mountain 2 - 102.4km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 2 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 3 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Beauties of Turkey Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 2 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bingoal WB 15:31:30 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Delko 4 Uno - X pro Cycling Team 5 Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Alpecin-Fenix 7 Burgos-BH 8 Wildlife Generation pro Cycling 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Abloc CT 11 Astana-Premier Tech 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Team sks Sauerland NRW 15 Nippo-provence-pts Conti 16 Minsk Cycling Club 17 Salcano Sakarya Bb 18 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 19 Gazprom-RusVelo 20 Spor Toto Cycling Team 21 Rally Cycling 22 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 23 Team Sapura Cycling 24 Israel Start-up Nation 25 Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:03:14 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:08 3 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:16 6 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 7 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:17 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 11 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:00:18 12 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 0:00:19 15 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:20 16 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 19 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 20 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 21 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 24 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 25 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 26 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 27 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 28 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 30 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 31 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 32 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 33 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 35 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 36 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 37 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 38 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 39 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 40 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 41 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 43 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 44 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 45 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 47 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 48 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 49 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 51 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 53 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 54 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 55 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 56 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 61 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 62 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 63 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 64 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 65 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 66 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 67 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 69 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 70 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 72 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 74 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 76 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 77 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 78 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 79 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 80 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 81 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 82 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 83 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 85 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 86 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 88 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 90 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 91 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 92 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 93 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 94 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 95 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 96 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 97 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 98 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 99 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 101 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 102 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 104 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 105 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 106 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 107 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 108 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 109 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 110 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 112 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 113 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 114 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 115 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 116 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 118 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 119 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 120 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 123 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 124 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 125 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 126 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 127 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 128 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 129 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 131 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 132 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 133 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 134 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 135 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 136 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 137 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 138 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 139 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 140 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 141 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 142 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 143 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 144 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 145 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 146 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 147 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 148 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 149 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 150 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 151 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 152 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 153 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 155 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 157 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 158 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:44 159 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:48 160 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19 161 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:31 163 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:44 164 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:01:45 165 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 166 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:47 167 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:00 168 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:06 169 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39 3 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 36 4 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 34 5 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 26 6 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 24 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24 8 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 22 9 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 18 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18 11 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 14 12 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 13 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 14 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 7 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 17 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 6 18 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 19 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 20 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 21 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 22 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 23 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 25 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 26 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2 27 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 28 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 2 29 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2 30 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1 31 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 9 2 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 7 4 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 5 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 7 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2 8 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 9 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 10 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 3 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 4 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 5 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 6 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 7 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1 8 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1 9 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1