Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3

By

Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter takes win number two in Alanya

Image 1 of 11

Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2021

Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty)
Image 3 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2021

Fabio Jakobsen at the start of stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty)
Image 4 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2021

Israel Start-Up Nation before stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty)
Image 5 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish took his second win in as many days. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish beat Jasper Philipsen to the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Stijn Steels congratulates Mark Cavendish on his victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish outkicks the peloton to win stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 of the 2021 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel in action in the bunch sprint in Alanya. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won his second consecutive sprint victory on the longest stage of the Tour of Turkey to Alanya, coming off the wheels in the final 100 metres to beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Polish national champion Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces).

Israel Start-Up Nation worked hard to lead out André Greipel in the final kilometres but when the German jumped, Cavendish kicked too, avoided a fight for position and then used his rediscovered finishing speed to win with both arms in the air.

Thanks to the time bonus for his second stage victory, Cavendish extended his overall race lead to eight seconds ahead of Philipsen.

Cavendish had not won since 2018 before taking Monday’s stage. Now he has back-to-back wins and renewed confidence in his sprinting.  

“My confidence is still coming back. I had more confidence today, I knew I could do it more,” Cavendish said after his win.

“I don’t think I have as much confidence and I used to have but it gives me confidence in myself more than any kind of swagger.” 

Cavendish thanked his teammates for protecting him during the stage and the difficult to interpret sprint.

“We tried to take it on from the front today and it worked,” he said of his decision to kick early and to avoid the other riders.

Wednesday’s 184.km fourth stage is back along the coast from Alanya to Kemer, offering another chance to the sprinters. It could be for Cavendish or for a teammate.

“It’d be nice to get more stage wins for the team. We don’t have anyone for the GC, we have a collection of sprinters,” Cavendish said.

How it unfolded

The 212.6km stage from Beyşehir to Alanya on the coast was the longest of this year’s Tour of Turkey and took the race from the cold of inland Turkey to the spring warmth of the Mediterranean coast.

There were several attacks from the start, with one including French veteran Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels). However, they were pulled back after 40km, in time for Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel) to win the intermediate sprint.

The break of the day formed on the climb up to 1524m before the dive down towards the coast. Nicola Venchiarutti (Androni Giocattoli), Iker Ballarin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk) and Mexican national champion Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling) were given their freedom to enjoy a day out front.

They opened a gap of two minutes on the wide highways, with Venchiarutti taking both of the mountain sprints to move up to second in the classification behind Vitaliy Buts (Salcano Sakarya).

On the long descent towards the coast and then east towards Alanya the peloton and the break played cat and mouse, with the peloton finally reeling them in with 15km to go.

The sprint teams took over with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Israel Start-up Nation and Uno-X all increasing the pace on the wide and straight coastal road as tourists enjoyed the spring sun and 20°C temperatures.

Israel Start-Up Nation lined out the peloton with four kilometres to go and lead through a chicane onto the road into Alanya. They had four riders ahead of Greipel and seemed in charge of the sprint as others fought for their wheels. 

Cavendish sat tight on Hodeg’s wheel while Alpecin-Fenix were more exposed to the wind and out of position as they tried to set up Philipsen. In the final kilometre, the Uno-X team moved up along the barriers for Kristoffer Halvorsen but they became trapped and out of position.

Israel Start-Up Nation lead out the sprint but when Greipel kicked with 150m metres to go, Cavendish went too, instinctively avoiding his lead-out man as he drifted back and accelerating on the other side of the road tucked low over his bike.

Philipsen tried a more protected route through the middle but was slowed by the Israel Start-Up Nation lead out and clashed with other riders.

Cavendish was simply faster and out front, and he had to time celebrate his second consecutive victory.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:10:30
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
7Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
8Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
9Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
10Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
11Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
12David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
14Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
15Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
16Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
17Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
18Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
19Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
20Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
21Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
24Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
25Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
26Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
28Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
29Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
30Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
31Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
33Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
34Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
36Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
37Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
38Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
39Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
40Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
41Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
42Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
43Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
44Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
45Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
46Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
48Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
49Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
50Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
51Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
52Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
53Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
54Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
55Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
56Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
57Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
58Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
60Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
62Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
63Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
64Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
65Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
66Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
68Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
70Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
71Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
72Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
73Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
74Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
75Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
76Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
77Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
78Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
79Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
80Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
81Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
82Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
83Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
84Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
85Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
86Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
87Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
88Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
89Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
90Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
91Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
92Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
93Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
94Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
95Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
96Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
97Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
98Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
99Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
100Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
101Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
102Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
104Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
105Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
106Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
108Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
109Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
110Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
112Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
113Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
114Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
116Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
117Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
119Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
120Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
121David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
122Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
123Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
124Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
125Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
126Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
127Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
128Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
129Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
130Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
131Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
134Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
135Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
138Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
139Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
140Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
141Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
142Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
144Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
145Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
146Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
147Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
148Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
149Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
150Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
151Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
152Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
154Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
155Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
156Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
157Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
158Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
159Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
160Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
161Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
163Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:24
164Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
165Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54
166Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
167Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:25
168Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
169Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17
DNSClément Berthet (Fra) Delko

Sprint 1 - 41km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
3Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14
3Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 13
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12
5André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 11
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10
7Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 9
8Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
9Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 7
10Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
11Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 5
12David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
13Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
14Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 2
15Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - 70.9km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2
3Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mountain 2 - 102.4km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
3Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
4Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Beauties of Turkey
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
2Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bingoal WB 15:31:30
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Delko
4Uno - X pro Cycling Team
5Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Alpecin-Fenix
7Burgos-BH
8Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Abloc CT
11Astana-Premier Tech
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14Team sks Sauerland NRW
15Nippo-provence-pts Conti
16Minsk Cycling Club
17Salcano Sakarya Bb
18Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
19Gazprom-RusVelo
20Spor Toto Cycling Team
21Rally Cycling
22Bardiani CSF Faizane'
23Team Sapura Cycling
24Israel Start-up Nation
25Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:03:14
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:08
3Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:10
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14
5André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:16
6Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
7Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:17
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
11Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:00:18
12Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 0:00:19
15Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:20
16Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
17Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
19Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
20Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
21Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
23Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
24Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
25Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
26Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
27Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
28Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
30Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
31Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
32Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
33David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
35Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
36Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
37Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
38Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
39Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
40Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
41Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
43Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
44Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
45Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
47Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
48Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
49Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
53Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
54Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
55Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
56Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
57Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
61Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
62Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
63Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
64Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
65Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
66Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
67Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
69Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
72Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
74Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
76Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
77Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
78Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
79Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
80Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
81Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
82Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
83Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
84Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
85Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
86Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
88Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
90Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
91Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
92Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
93Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
94Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
95Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
97Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
98Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
99Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
100Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
101Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
102Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
104Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
105Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
106Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
107Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
108Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
109Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
110Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
111Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
112Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
113Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
114Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
115Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
116Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
118Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
119Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
120Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
123Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
124Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
125Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
126Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
127David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
128Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
129Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
130Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
131Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
132Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
133Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
134Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
135Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
136Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
137Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
138Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
139Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
140Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
141Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
142Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
143Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
144Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
145Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
146Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
147Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
148Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
149Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
150Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
151Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
152Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
153Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
155Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
157Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
158Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:44
159Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:48
160Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
161Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:31
163Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:44
164Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:01:45
165Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
166Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:47
167Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:00
168Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:06
169Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39
3Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 36
4André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 34
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 26
6Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 24
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24
8Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 22
9Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 18
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18
11Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 14
12Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12
13Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
14Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7
15Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 7
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7
17Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 6
18Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
19Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
20Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
21Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
22David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
23Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
25Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
26Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2
27Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
28Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 2
29Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2
30Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 1
31Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 9
2Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 7
4Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
5Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
7Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2
8Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
9Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
10Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
3Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
4Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
5Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
6Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
7Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1
8Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1
9Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bingoal WB 30:10:42
2Delko
3Alpecin-Fenix
4Abloc CT
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Uno - X pro Cycling Team
8Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
9Israel Start-up Nation
10Astana-Premier Tech
11B&B Hotels p/b KTM
12Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
13Burgos-BH
14Nippo-provence-pts Conti
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Bardiani CSF Faizane'
17Team Novo Nordisk
18Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Team sks Sauerland NRW
20Salcano Sakarya Bb
21Gazprom-RusVelo
22Rally Cycling
23Minsk Cycling Club
24Spor Toto Cycling Team
25Team Sapura Cycling

