Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3
Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter takes win number two in Alanya
Stage 3: Beysehir - Alanya
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won his second consecutive sprint victory on the longest stage of the Tour of Turkey to Alanya, coming off the wheels in the final 100 metres to beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Polish national champion Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces).
Israel Start-Up Nation worked hard to lead out André Greipel in the final kilometres but when the German jumped, Cavendish kicked too, avoided a fight for position and then used his rediscovered finishing speed to win with both arms in the air.
Thanks to the time bonus for his second stage victory, Cavendish extended his overall race lead to eight seconds ahead of Philipsen.
Cavendish had not won since 2018 before taking Monday’s stage. Now he has back-to-back wins and renewed confidence in his sprinting.
“My confidence is still coming back. I had more confidence today, I knew I could do it more,” Cavendish said after his win.
“I don’t think I have as much confidence and I used to have but it gives me confidence in myself more than any kind of swagger.”
Cavendish thanked his teammates for protecting him during the stage and the difficult to interpret sprint.
“We tried to take it on from the front today and it worked,” he said of his decision to kick early and to avoid the other riders.
Wednesday’s 184.km fourth stage is back along the coast from Alanya to Kemer, offering another chance to the sprinters. It could be for Cavendish or for a teammate.
“It’d be nice to get more stage wins for the team. We don’t have anyone for the GC, we have a collection of sprinters,” Cavendish said.
How it unfolded
The 212.6km stage from Beyşehir to Alanya on the coast was the longest of this year’s Tour of Turkey and took the race from the cold of inland Turkey to the spring warmth of the Mediterranean coast.
There were several attacks from the start, with one including French veteran Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels). However, they were pulled back after 40km, in time for Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel) to win the intermediate sprint.
The break of the day formed on the climb up to 1524m before the dive down towards the coast. Nicola Venchiarutti (Androni Giocattoli), Iker Ballarin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk) and Mexican national champion Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling) were given their freedom to enjoy a day out front.
They opened a gap of two minutes on the wide highways, with Venchiarutti taking both of the mountain sprints to move up to second in the classification behind Vitaliy Buts (Salcano Sakarya).
On the long descent towards the coast and then east towards Alanya the peloton and the break played cat and mouse, with the peloton finally reeling them in with 15km to go.
The sprint teams took over with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Israel Start-up Nation and Uno-X all increasing the pace on the wide and straight coastal road as tourists enjoyed the spring sun and 20°C temperatures.
Israel Start-Up Nation lined out the peloton with four kilometres to go and lead through a chicane onto the road into Alanya. They had four riders ahead of Greipel and seemed in charge of the sprint as others fought for their wheels.
Cavendish sat tight on Hodeg’s wheel while Alpecin-Fenix were more exposed to the wind and out of position as they tried to set up Philipsen. In the final kilometre, the Uno-X team moved up along the barriers for Kristoffer Halvorsen but they became trapped and out of position.
Israel Start-Up Nation lead out the sprint but when Greipel kicked with 150m metres to go, Cavendish went too, instinctively avoiding his lead-out man as he drifted back and accelerating on the other side of the road tucked low over his bike.
Philipsen tried a more protected route through the middle but was slowed by the Israel Start-Up Nation lead out and clashed with other riders.
Cavendish was simply faster and out front, and he had to time celebrate his second consecutive victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:10:30
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|7
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|8
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|10
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|11
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|12
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|14
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|15
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|16
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|17
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|18
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|19
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|21
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|26
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|28
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|29
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|30
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|31
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|33
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|34
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|36
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|37
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|39
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|41
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|42
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|43
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|44
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|45
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|46
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|48
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|49
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|50
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|52
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|53
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|54
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|55
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|56
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|57
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|58
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|62
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|63
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|64
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|65
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|66
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|67
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|68
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|70
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|71
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|72
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|73
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|74
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|75
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|76
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|77
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|78
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|79
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|80
|Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|81
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|83
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|84
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|85
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|86
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|87
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|88
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|89
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|90
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|91
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|92
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|93
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|94
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|95
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|96
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|98
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|99
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|100
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|101
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|102
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|104
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|105
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|109
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|112
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|113
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|116
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|117
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|119
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|120
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|121
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|123
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|124
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|125
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|126
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|127
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|128
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|130
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|131
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|134
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|135
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|138
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|139
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|140
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|141
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|142
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|144
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|145
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|146
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|147
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|148
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|149
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|150
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|151
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|152
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|154
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|155
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|156
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|157
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|158
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|159
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|160
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|161
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|163
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|164
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:54
|166
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|167
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:25
|168
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|169
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|DNS
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|3
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|3
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|13
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|9
|8
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|9
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|7
|10
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|11
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|12
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|14
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|2
|15
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|2
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|2
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|2
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bingoal WB
|15:31:30
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Delko
|4
|Uno - X pro Cycling Team
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Burgos-BH
|8
|Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Abloc CT
|11
|Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|Team sks Sauerland NRW
|15
|Nippo-provence-pts Conti
|16
|Minsk Cycling Club
|17
|Salcano Sakarya Bb
|18
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|20
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|21
|Rally Cycling
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|23
|Team Sapura Cycling
|24
|Israel Start-up Nation
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10:03:14
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:08
|3
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:16
|6
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|7
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:17
|9
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|11
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:00:18
|12
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|0:00:19
|15
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:20
|16
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|19
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|24
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|25
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|26
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|28
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|30
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|31
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|32
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|33
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|36
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|37
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|38
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|39
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|40
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|41
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|43
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|44
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|45
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|47
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|48
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|49
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|51
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|53
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|54
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|55
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|56
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|61
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|62
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|63
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|64
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|65
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|66
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|67
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|69
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|72
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|74
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|76
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|77
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|79
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|80
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|81
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|82
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|83
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|85
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|86
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|88
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|90
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|91
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|92
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|95
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|97
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|98
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|99
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|101
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|102
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|104
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|105
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|106
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|107
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|108
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|109
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|110
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|112
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|113
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|114
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|115
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|116
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|118
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|119
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|120
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|123
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|124
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|125
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|126
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|127
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|128
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|129
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|131
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|132
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|133
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|134
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|135
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|136
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|137
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|138
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|139
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|140
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|141
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|142
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|143
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|144
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|145
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|146
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|147
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|148
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|149
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|150
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|151
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|152
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|153
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|155
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|157
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|158
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:44
|159
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:00:48
|160
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:19
|161
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:31
|163
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|164
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:01:45
|165
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|166
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:47
|167
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:00
|168
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:06
|169
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|3
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|36
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|34
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|24
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|24
|8
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|22
|9
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|18
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|18
|11
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|14
|12
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|13
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|14
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|7
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|17
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|6
|18
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|19
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|20
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|22
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|23
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|3
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|25
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|26
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|2
|27
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|28
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|2
|29
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|30
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|1
|31
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|9
|2
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|5
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|6
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|7
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|8
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|9
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|10
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|3
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|4
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|5
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|6
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|7
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|8
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|9
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bingoal WB
|30:10:42
|2
|Delko
|3
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Abloc CT
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Uno - X pro Cycling Team
|8
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|9
|Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
|13
|Burgos-BH
|14
|Nippo-provence-pts Conti
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Team sks Sauerland NRW
|20
|Salcano Sakarya Bb
|21
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|22
|Rally Cycling
|23
|Minsk Cycling Club
|24
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|25
|Team Sapura Cycling
