Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) landed his fourth stage win of the Tour of Turkey in another sprint finish.

After missing out to Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in the previous two bunch sprints, Cavendish had the edge on Sunday, narrowly beating the Belgian to the line in what was a nervous, technical finale.

José Manuel Díaz held on to his slender one-second advantage to win the overall classification, on a day where his Delko team made no mistakes and defended well.

More to follow…

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:24:38 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling 4 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane 6 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 7 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 8 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura