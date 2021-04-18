Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Tour of Turkey
José Manuel Díaz secures overall victory in Kusadasi
Stage 8: Bodrum - Kusadasi
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) landed his fourth stage win of the Tour of Turkey in another sprint finish.
After missing out to Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in the previous two bunch sprints, Cavendish had the edge on Sunday, narrowly beating the Belgian to the line in what was a nervous, technical finale.
José Manuel Díaz held on to his slender one-second advantage to win the overall classification, on a day where his Delko team made no mistakes and defended well.
More to follow…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:24:38
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|4
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|7
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|8
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Delko
|29:19:40
|2
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:01
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni-Sidermec
|0:00:06
|4
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Premier Tech
|0:00:28
|6
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko
|0:00:33
|8
|Atem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:52
|9
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|10
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
