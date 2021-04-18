Trending

Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Tour of Turkey

José Manuel Díaz secures overall victory in Kusadasi

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 18 Sprint Arrival Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 8 a 1603km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2021 tourofturkeyTUR on April 18 2021 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) landed his fourth stage win of the Tour of Turkey in another sprint finish.

After missing out to Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in the previous two bunch sprints, Cavendish had the edge on Sunday, narrowly beating the Belgian to the line in what was a nervous, technical finale.

José Manuel Díaz held on to his slender one-second advantage to win the overall classification, on a day where his Delko team made no mistakes and defended well.

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:24:38
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling
4Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
5Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
6Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
7Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
8Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Delko 29:19:40
2Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:01
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni-Sidermec 0:00:06
4Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Premier Tech 0:00:28
6Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30
7Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko 0:00:33
8Atem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:52
9Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling 0:00:55
10Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01

