Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Manxman takes overall lead after first win in three years
Stage 2: Konya - Konya
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory in over three years when he won stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) in a bunch sprint in Konya.
Philipsen hit the front early after a fine lead-out from his Alpecin-Fenix squad but Cavendish gaged his effort well, biding his time on Greipel’s wheel before emerging to swoop past the German and Philipsen within the final 100m to take stage victory and the overall lead.
“It’s incredible, it’s really, really nice. It’s super nice. I never get tired of that feeling,” Cavendish said.
“Turkey is not the Tour de France but to beat Jasper and André isn’t easy.”
The Manxman hadn’t tasted victory since he landed a stage of the Dubai Tour in February 2018, at a time when he was still hampered by Epstein Barr Virus. He continued to struggle in the intervening period, however, and he appeared on the brink of retirement after a difficult 2020 in the colours of Bahrain-McLaren.
Cavendish had shown signs of a return to form since returning to Deceuninck-QuickStep over the winter, claiming second place at the GP Monseré and third at Scheldeprijs last week. After placing 4th on the opening stage in Turkey, Cavendish tailored his sprint to the technical final 500m in Konya on Monday.
Philipsen kicked for home with 200m to go and opened what looked to be a winning gap, but Cavendish remained on his old rival Greipel’s wheel until they negotiated the gently curving bend with 150m to go. After passing Greipel on the right-hand side, Cavendish swooped past Philipsen’s left shoulder to take stage victory.
"We didn’t do exactly what I wanted with the guys, we still burned up too many guys early. We’re here only with six riders and Fabio [Jakobsen] is not able to go deep into the finales so we only have five guys. We had to be conservative, but we didn’t do it really. But everyone committed which is the main thing,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to Alvaro Hodeg’s efforts in the final kilometre.
“I knew if I was on Greipel’s wheel, I’d be in with a shot coming into the last couple of hundred metres. Philipsen jumped early and had a small gap. I was surprised at how quickly I came in the final.
Stage 1 winner Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) was a little too far back when the sprint began and he had to settle for fourth place in Konya, conceding his overall lead to Cavendish in the process, while Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Bingoal WB) claimed 5th.
How it unfolded
It was another frigid day in the uplands of the Central Anatolian Plateau, with the bulk of the peloton wrapped up warmly, mindful that the day’s stage would take place entirely above an altitude of 1,000 metres.
The bulk of the day’s climbing was concentrated in the first third of the stage, and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Meindert Weulink (ABLOC CT), Vitaliy Buts (Salcano Sakarya), Ayrtom Zakarov (Astana Premier Tech), Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Burgos BH), Josu Etxebarria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Szymon Tracz (Nippo-Provence-PTS) and Ulises Castillo (Wildlife Generation) forged clear in the opening kilometres.
From the outset, there were clear limits placed on the escapees’ freedom, and their gap never stretched as far as two minutes, with a willing coalition of sprinters’ teams eager to ensure that the opportunity didn’t pass the fast men by.
Buts led the break over the day’s opening climb, which brought the race to an altitude just shy of 1500m, and he was first to the top once again on the second ascent, but the peloton was never much more than arm’s length away.
With 30km to go, the gap was down to half a minute or so, with Rally, Delko and Deceuninck-QuickStep setting the pace in the peloton. They were content to let the escapees remain at that distance for much of the run-in, though the pace began to rise steadily inside the final 20km, and there was some nervousness, too, with Nikolas Zukowsky (Rally) among the fallers, though the Canadian remounted quickly and completed the stage in the peloton.
The break splintered inside the final 10km, with Tracz and the Mexican champion Castillo the last men standing, but they were swept up with 7km to go. Eolo-Kometa, Israel Start-Up Nation and B&B Hotels were all prominent on the run-in, but it was Alpecin-Fenix who took control in the final kilometre, where Matteo Malucelli (Androni-Sidermec) was a faller.
Fresh from Scheldeprijs victory, Philipsen looked poised to rack up another win when he hit the front inside the final 200m, but Cavendish’s late surge carried the day.
“I thought I was going to win. But in the finale, Cavendish came over so yes, it’s disappointing,” Philipsen said.
“I had a really good lead-out so it’s just my fault that I couldn’t finish it off. It was a super strong team, but I wasn’t good enough to cap it off.”
Greipel, who had to settle for third, was, as ever, magnanimous in defeat.
“I didn’t do my best sprint today. I was beaten by better sprinters than myself,” he said, though he might take some solace from the fact that his old teammate and rival won out. “It’s good to see that the old guys are still up there.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:17:26
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|6
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|12
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|14
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|15
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|18
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|19
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|21
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|23
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|24
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|25
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|27
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|29
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|30
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|32
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|35
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|36
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|37
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|39
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|40
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|42
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|43
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|44
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|45
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|46
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|49
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|50
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|51
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|52
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|53
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|54
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|55
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|56
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|58
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|60
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|61
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|65
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|66
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|67
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|69
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|71
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|72
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|73
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|76
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|77
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|78
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|79
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|81
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|82
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|83
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|84
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|85
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|86
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|87
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|89
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|91
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|92
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|93
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|94
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|95
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|96
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|97
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|98
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|99
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|100
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|101
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|102
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|103
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|104
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|105
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|106
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|107
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|108
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|109
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|110
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|112
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|113
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|115
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|116
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|117
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|118
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|120
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|121
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|124
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|125
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|126
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|128
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|129
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|130
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|131
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|132
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|134
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|135
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|136
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|137
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|138
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|139
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|140
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|141
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|142
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|144
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|145
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|146
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|147
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|148
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|149
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|150
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|151
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|152
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|153
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|154
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|155
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
|156
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|157
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|158
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|159
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|160
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|161
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|162
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|164
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:35
|166
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:46
|167
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|168
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|2
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|3
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|2
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|3
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|13
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|12
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|11
|6
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|8
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|10
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|5
|12
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|13
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|3
|14
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|15
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|5
|2
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|3
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|4
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|3
|2
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:52:18
|2
|Bingoal WB
|3
|ABLOC CT
|4
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|NIPPO-Provence-PTS Conti
|9
|Burgos-BH
|10
|Delko
|11
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|15
|Rally Cycling
|16
|Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|18
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|19
|Minsk Cycling Club
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Salcano Sakarya BB
|24
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|25
|Team Sapura Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:52:54
|2
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:04
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:06
|6
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:07
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|9
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:00:08
|10
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|11
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|12
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:10
|13
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|15
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|17
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|22
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|23
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|24
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|25
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|27
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
|28
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|30
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|31
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|32
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|33
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|34
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|35
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|36
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
|37
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|39
|Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|40
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|41
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|42
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|43
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|45
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|46
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|48
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|49
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|51
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|54
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|55
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|59
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|60
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|61
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|62
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|63
|Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|64
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|65
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|67
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|69
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|70
|Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|71
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|73
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|74
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|75
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|76
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|77
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|81
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|83
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|84
|Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|85
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|86
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|87
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|88
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|89
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|90
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|91
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|93
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|94
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|95
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|96
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|97
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
|98
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|99
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|100
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|102
|Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|103
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|104
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|106
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
|107
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|108
|Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|109
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|111
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|112
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|113
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
|114
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|115
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
|116
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|117
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|118
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|119
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|122
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|123
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|124
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|125
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|127
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
|128
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
|129
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|130
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|131
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|132
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|133
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|134
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|135
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|136
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|137
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|138
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|139
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|140
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|141
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|142
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|143
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|144
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|145
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|146
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|147
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|148
|Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|149
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|150
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|151
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|152
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|153
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|154
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|155
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|156
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|157
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
|160
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|161
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|162
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:43
|163
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|164
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:56
|165
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|166
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:09
|167
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:21
|168
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:56
|169
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|2
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|27
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|23
|5
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|18
|6
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|18
|7
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|11
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|12
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|7
|14
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|7
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|16
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|19
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|20
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|21
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|3
|22
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|23
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|2
|24
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|25
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|3
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|4
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|5
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|6
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
|9
|2
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|3
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
|3
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|5
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|2
|7
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alpecin-fenix
|14:39:12
|2
|Delko
|3
|ABLOC CT
|4
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|5
|Deceuninck - QuickStep
|6
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|7
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
|12
|Uno - X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|NIPPO-Provence-PTS Conti
|14
|Burgos-BH
|15
|Bardiani CSF Faizane`
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Salcano Sakarya BB
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Rally Cycling
|21
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Chris Froome: In this condition I don't deserve a spot in the Olympics'I’m not seeing the same numbers in training but I’ve just got to trust in the process' says former Tour de France winner
-
'Heartbroken' Thibaut Pinot ruled out of Giro d'Italia due to back injury'Not racing in the Giro d'Italia is heartbreaking, we did everything to be there' says rider
-
5 riders to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesThe dark horse contenders who should not be overlooked for a victory in Liège
-
Object of Desire: Campagnolo-equipped Pinarello Dogma F12 DiskCyclingnews takes a closer look at the Campagnolo equipped Pinarello Dogma F12 test bike
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.