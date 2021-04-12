Trending

Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

By

Manxman takes overall lead after first win in three years

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory in over three years when he won stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) in a bunch sprint in Konya.

Philipsen hit the front early after a fine lead-out from his Alpecin-Fenix squad but Cavendish gaged his effort well, biding his time on Greipel’s wheel before emerging to swoop past the German and Philipsen within the final 100m to take stage victory and the overall lead.

“It’s incredible, it’s really, really nice. It’s super nice. I never get tired of that feeling,” Cavendish said. 

“Turkey is not the Tour de France but to beat Jasper and André isn’t easy.”

The Manxman hadn’t tasted victory since he landed a stage of the Dubai Tour in February 2018, at a time when he was still hampered by Epstein Barr Virus. He continued to struggle in the intervening period, however, and he appeared on the brink of retirement after a difficult 2020 in the colours of Bahrain-McLaren.

Cavendish had shown signs of a return to form since returning to Deceuninck-QuickStep over the winter, claiming second place at the GP Monseré and third at Scheldeprijs last week. After placing 4th on the opening stage in Turkey, Cavendish tailored his sprint to the technical final 500m in Konya on Monday.

Philipsen kicked for home with 200m to go and opened what looked to be a winning gap, but Cavendish remained on his old rival Greipel’s wheel until they negotiated the gently curving bend with 150m to go. After passing Greipel on the right-hand side, Cavendish swooped past Philipsen’s left shoulder to take stage victory.

"We didn’t do exactly what I wanted with the guys, we still burned up too many guys early. We’re here only with six riders and Fabio [Jakobsen] is not able to go deep into the finales so we only have five guys. We had to be conservative, but we didn’t do it really. But everyone committed which is the main thing,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to Alvaro Hodeg’s efforts in the final kilometre.

“I knew if I was on Greipel’s wheel, I’d be in with a shot coming into the last couple of hundred metres. Philipsen jumped early and had a small gap. I was surprised at how quickly I came in the final.

Stage 1 winner Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) was a little too far back when the sprint began and he had to settle for fourth place in Konya, conceding his overall lead to Cavendish in the process, while Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Bingoal WB) claimed 5th.

How it unfolded

It was another frigid day in the uplands of the Central Anatolian Plateau, with the bulk of the peloton wrapped up warmly, mindful that the day’s stage would take place entirely above an altitude of 1,000 metres.

The bulk of the day’s climbing was concentrated in the first third of the stage, and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Meindert Weulink (ABLOC CT), Vitaliy Buts (Salcano Sakarya), Ayrtom Zakarov (Astana Premier Tech), Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Burgos BH), Josu Etxebarria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Szymon Tracz (Nippo-Provence-PTS) and Ulises Castillo (Wildlife Generation) forged clear in the opening kilometres.

From the outset, there were clear limits placed on the escapees’ freedom, and their gap never stretched as far as two minutes, with a willing coalition of sprinters’ teams eager to ensure that the opportunity didn’t pass the fast men by.

Buts led the break over the day’s opening climb, which brought the race to an altitude just shy of 1500m, and he was first to the top once again on the second ascent, but the peloton was never much more than arm’s length away.

With 30km to go, the gap was down to half a minute or so, with Rally, Delko and Deceuninck-QuickStep setting the pace in the peloton. They were content to let the escapees remain at that distance for much of the run-in, though the pace began to rise steadily inside the final 20km, and there was some nervousness, too, with Nikolas Zukowsky (Rally) among the fallers, though the Canadian remounted quickly and completed the stage in the peloton.

The break splintered inside the final 10km, with Tracz and the Mexican champion Castillo the last men standing, but they were swept up with 7km to go. Eolo-Kometa, Israel Start-Up Nation and B&B Hotels were all prominent on the run-in, but it was Alpecin-Fenix who took control in the final kilometre, where Matteo Malucelli (Androni-Sidermec) was a faller.

Fresh from Scheldeprijs victory, Philipsen looked poised to rack up another win when he hit the front inside the final 200m, but Cavendish’s late surge carried the day.

“I thought I was going to win. But in the finale, Cavendish came over so yes, it’s disappointing,” Philipsen said. 

“I had a really good lead-out so it’s just my fault that I couldn’t finish it off. It was a super strong team, but I wasn’t good enough to cap it off.”

Greipel, who had to settle for third, was, as ever, magnanimous in defeat.

 “I didn’t do my best sprint today. I was beaten by better sprinters than myself,” he said, though he might take some solace from the fact that his old teammate and rival won out. “It’s good to see that the old guys are still up there.”

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:26
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
6Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
8Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
10Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
11Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
12Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
13Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
14Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
18Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
19Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
20Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
21Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
23Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
24Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
25Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
27Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
29Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
30Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
31Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
32Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
34Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
35Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
36Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
37Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT
39Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
40Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
41Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
42Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
43Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
44Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
45Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
46Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
49Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
50Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
51Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
52Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
53Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
54Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
55Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
56David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
58Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
59Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
60Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
61Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
62Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
63Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
64Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
65Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
66Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
67Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
69Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
71Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
73Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
76Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
77Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
78Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
79Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
80Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
81Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
82Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
83Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
84Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
85Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
86Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
87Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
89Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
91Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
92Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
93Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
94Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
95Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
96Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
97Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
98Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
99Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
100Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
101Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
102Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
103Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
104Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
105Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
106Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
107Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
108Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
109Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
110Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
111Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
112Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
113Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
115Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
116Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
117Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
118Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
120Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
121Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
123Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
124Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
125Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
126Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
127Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
128Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
129Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
130Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
131Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
132Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
134Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
135Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
136Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
137Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
138Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
139Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
140Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
141Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
142Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
144Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
145Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
146Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
147Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
148Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
149Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
150Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
151Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
152Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
153Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
154Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
155Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
156Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
157Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
158Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
159Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
160Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
161Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
162Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
164Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:35
166Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:46
167Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46
168Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
169Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Sprint 1 - km 108.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
2Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - km 127.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
2Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
3Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14
3André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 13
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 12
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 11
6Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 10
7Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
8Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7
10Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 6
11Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 5
12Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
13Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 3
14Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 1

Mountain 1 - 24.1km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 5
2Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
3Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2
4Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - 68.6km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 3
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2
3Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alpecin-Fenix 9:52:18
2Bingoal WB
3ABLOC CT
4Israel Start-Up Nation
5B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
8NIPPO-Provence-PTS Conti
9Burgos-BH
10Delko
11Bardiani CSF Faizane'
12Team Novo Nordisk
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Gazprom-RusVelo
15Rally Cycling
16Astana-Premier Tech
17Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
18Team SKS Sauerland NRW
19Minsk Cycling Club
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
22Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Salcano Sakarya BB
24Spor Toto Cycling Team
25Team Sapura Cycling

General Classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:52:54
2Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:04
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:06
6Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:07
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
9Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:08
10Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
11Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
12Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:10
13Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
14Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
15Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
16Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
17Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
18Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
21Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
22Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
23Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team
24Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
25Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
27Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB
28Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
29Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
30Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
31Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
32Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
33Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
34Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
35Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
36Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
37Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
38Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
39Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
40Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
41Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
42Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
43David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
45Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
46Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
47Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
48Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
49Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
50Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
54Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
55Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
59Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
60Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
61Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
62Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
63Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
64Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
65Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
66Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB
67Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
69Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
70Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
71Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
73Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
74Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
75Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
76Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
77Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
78Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
81Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
83Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
84Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
85Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
86Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
87Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
88Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
89Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
90Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
91Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
93Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
94Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
95Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
96Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
97Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB
98Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
99Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
100Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
102Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
103Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
104Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
106Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
107Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
108Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
109Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
111Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
112Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
113Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB
114Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
115Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT
116Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
117Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
118Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
119Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
120Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
122Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
124Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
125David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
126Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
127Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling
128Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling
129Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
130Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
131Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
132Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
133Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
134Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
135Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
136Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
137Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
138Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
139Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
140Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
141Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
142Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
143Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
144Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
145Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
146Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
147Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
148Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
149Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
150Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
151Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
152Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
153Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
154Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
155Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
156Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
157Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB
160Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
161Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
162Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:43
163Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46
164Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:56
165Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:04
166Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:09
167Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:21
168Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:56
169Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27
2Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 27
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 25
4André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 23
5Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 18
6Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 18
7Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14
9Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 11
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
11Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
12Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7
13Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 7
14Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 7
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7
16Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
18Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
19Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
20Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
21Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3
22Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
23Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2
24Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2
25Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5
3Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
4Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
5Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1
6Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 9
2Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
3Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2
5Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2
6Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2
7Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alpecin-fenix 14:39:12
2Delko
3ABLOC CT
4Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
5Deceuninck - QuickStep
6Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
7Israel Start-Up Nation
8Astana - Premier Tech
9B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
11Wildlife Generation pro Cycling
12Uno - X Pro Cycling Team
13NIPPO-Provence-PTS Conti
14Burgos-BH
15Bardiani CSF Faizane`
16Team Novo Nordisk
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Salcano Sakarya BB
19Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Rally Cycling
21Team SKS Sauerland NRW

