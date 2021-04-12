Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory in over three years when he won stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) in a bunch sprint in Konya.

Philipsen hit the front early after a fine lead-out from his Alpecin-Fenix squad but Cavendish gaged his effort well, biding his time on Greipel’s wheel before emerging to swoop past the German and Philipsen within the final 100m to take stage victory and the overall lead.

“It’s incredible, it’s really, really nice. It’s super nice. I never get tired of that feeling,” Cavendish said.

“Turkey is not the Tour de France but to beat Jasper and André isn’t easy.”

The Manxman hadn’t tasted victory since he landed a stage of the Dubai Tour in February 2018, at a time when he was still hampered by Epstein Barr Virus. He continued to struggle in the intervening period, however, and he appeared on the brink of retirement after a difficult 2020 in the colours of Bahrain-McLaren.

Cavendish had shown signs of a return to form since returning to Deceuninck-QuickStep over the winter, claiming second place at the GP Monseré and third at Scheldeprijs last week. After placing 4th on the opening stage in Turkey, Cavendish tailored his sprint to the technical final 500m in Konya on Monday.

Philipsen kicked for home with 200m to go and opened what looked to be a winning gap, but Cavendish remained on his old rival Greipel’s wheel until they negotiated the gently curving bend with 150m to go. After passing Greipel on the right-hand side, Cavendish swooped past Philipsen’s left shoulder to take stage victory.

"We didn’t do exactly what I wanted with the guys, we still burned up too many guys early. We’re here only with six riders and Fabio [Jakobsen] is not able to go deep into the finales so we only have five guys. We had to be conservative, but we didn’t do it really. But everyone committed which is the main thing,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to Alvaro Hodeg’s efforts in the final kilometre.

“I knew if I was on Greipel’s wheel, I’d be in with a shot coming into the last couple of hundred metres. Philipsen jumped early and had a small gap. I was surprised at how quickly I came in the final.

Stage 1 winner Arvid de Kleijn (Rally Cycling) was a little too far back when the sprint began and he had to settle for fourth place in Konya, conceding his overall lead to Cavendish in the process, while Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Bingoal WB) claimed 5th.

How it unfolded

It was another frigid day in the uplands of the Central Anatolian Plateau, with the bulk of the peloton wrapped up warmly, mindful that the day’s stage would take place entirely above an altitude of 1,000 metres.

The bulk of the day’s climbing was concentrated in the first third of the stage, and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Meindert Weulink (ABLOC CT), Vitaliy Buts (Salcano Sakarya), Ayrtom Zakarov (Astana Premier Tech), Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Burgos BH), Josu Etxebarria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Szymon Tracz (Nippo-Provence-PTS) and Ulises Castillo (Wildlife Generation) forged clear in the opening kilometres.

From the outset, there were clear limits placed on the escapees’ freedom, and their gap never stretched as far as two minutes, with a willing coalition of sprinters’ teams eager to ensure that the opportunity didn’t pass the fast men by.

Buts led the break over the day’s opening climb, which brought the race to an altitude just shy of 1500m, and he was first to the top once again on the second ascent, but the peloton was never much more than arm’s length away.

With 30km to go, the gap was down to half a minute or so, with Rally, Delko and Deceuninck-QuickStep setting the pace in the peloton. They were content to let the escapees remain at that distance for much of the run-in, though the pace began to rise steadily inside the final 20km, and there was some nervousness, too, with Nikolas Zukowsky (Rally) among the fallers, though the Canadian remounted quickly and completed the stage in the peloton.

The break splintered inside the final 10km, with Tracz and the Mexican champion Castillo the last men standing, but they were swept up with 7km to go. Eolo-Kometa, Israel Start-Up Nation and B&B Hotels were all prominent on the run-in, but it was Alpecin-Fenix who took control in the final kilometre, where Matteo Malucelli (Androni-Sidermec) was a faller.

Fresh from Scheldeprijs victory, Philipsen looked poised to rack up another win when he hit the front inside the final 200m, but Cavendish’s late surge carried the day.

“I thought I was going to win. But in the finale, Cavendish came over so yes, it’s disappointing,” Philipsen said.

“I had a really good lead-out so it’s just my fault that I couldn’t finish it off. It was a super strong team, but I wasn’t good enough to cap it off.”

Greipel, who had to settle for third, was, as ever, magnanimous in defeat.

“I didn’t do my best sprint today. I was beaten by better sprinters than myself,” he said, though he might take some solace from the fact that his old teammate and rival won out. “It’s good to see that the old guys are still up there.”

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:26 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 5 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 6 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 11 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 12 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 14 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 18 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 19 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 21 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 23 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 24 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 25 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 27 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 28 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 29 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 30 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 31 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 32 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 34 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 35 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 36 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 37 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 39 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 40 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 42 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 43 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 44 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 45 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 46 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 49 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 50 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 51 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 52 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 53 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 54 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 55 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 56 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 58 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 59 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 60 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 61 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 62 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 65 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 66 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 67 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 69 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 71 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 73 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 76 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 77 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 78 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 79 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 80 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 81 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 82 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 83 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 84 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 85 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 86 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 87 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 89 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 91 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 92 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 93 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 94 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 95 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 96 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 97 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 98 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 99 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 100 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 101 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 102 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 103 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 104 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 105 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 106 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 107 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 108 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 109 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 110 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 112 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 113 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 116 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 117 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 118 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 120 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 121 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 124 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 125 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 126 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 127 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 128 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 129 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 130 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 131 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 132 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 134 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 135 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 136 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 137 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 138 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 139 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 140 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 141 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 142 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 144 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 145 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 146 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 147 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 148 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 149 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 150 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 151 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 152 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 153 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 154 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 155 Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko 156 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 157 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 158 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 159 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 160 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 161 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 162 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 164 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:35 166 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:46 167 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 168 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 169 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Sprint 1 - km 108.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 2 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - km 127.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 2 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 3 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14 3 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 13 4 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 12 5 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 11 6 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 8 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 10 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 5 12 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 13 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 3 14 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 1

Mountain 1 - 24.1km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 5 2 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 3 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2 4 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - 68.6km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 3 2 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2 3 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alpecin-Fenix 9:52:18 2 Bingoal WB 3 ABLOC CT 4 Israel Start-Up Nation 5 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 8 NIPPO-Provence-PTS Conti 9 Burgos-BH 10 Delko 11 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 Team Novo Nordisk 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Gazprom-RusVelo 15 Rally Cycling 16 Astana-Premier Tech 17 Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 18 Team SKS Sauerland NRW 19 Minsk Cycling Club 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Salcano Sakarya BB 24 Spor Toto Cycling Team 25 Team Sapura Cycling

General Classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:52:54 2 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:04 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:06 6 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:07 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 9 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:08 10 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 11 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 12 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:10 13 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 14 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 15 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 16 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 17 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 18 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 22 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 23 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Spor Toto Cycling Team 24 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 25 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 27 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Salcano Sakarya BB 28 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 29 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 30 Siarhei Shauchenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 31 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 32 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 33 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 34 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 35 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 36 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling 37 Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 39 Calvin Dik (Ger) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 40 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 41 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 42 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 43 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 45 Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 46 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 48 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 49 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 51 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 54 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 55 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 59 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 60 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 61 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 62 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 63 Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 64 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 65 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 67 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 69 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 70 Ivan Charniauski (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 71 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 73 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 74 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 75 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 76 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 77 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 78 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 81 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 83 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 84 Burak Abay (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 85 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 86 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 87 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 88 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 89 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 90 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 91 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 93 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 94 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 95 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 96 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 97 Onur Balkan (Tur) Salcano Sakarya BB 98 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 99 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 100 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 102 Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 103 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 104 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 106 Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko 107 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 108 Marti Vigo Del Arco (Spa) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 109 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Vasili Strokau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 111 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 112 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 113 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Salcano Sakarya BB 114 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 115 Nils Sinschek (Ned) Abloc CT 116 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko 117 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 119 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 122 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 124 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 125 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 127 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Team Sapura Cycling 128 Danilo Celano (Ita) Team Sapura Cycling 129 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 130 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 131 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 132 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 133 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 134 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 135 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 136 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 137 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 138 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 139 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 140 Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 141 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 142 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 143 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 144 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 145 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 146 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 147 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 148 Emre Yavuz (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 149 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 150 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 151 Halil Dogan (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 152 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 153 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 154 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 155 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 156 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 157 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal WB 160 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 161 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 162 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:43 163 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 164 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:56 165 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 0:01:04 166 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:09 167 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:21 168 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:56 169 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 2 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 27 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 25 4 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 23 5 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 18 6 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 18 7 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 11 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 11 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 12 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 7 14 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 7 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 16 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 18 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 19 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 20 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 21 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 3 22 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 23 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 2 24 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 25 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 2

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 5 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 5 3 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 4 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 5 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1 6 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Salcano Sakarya BB 9 2 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 3 Ivar Slik (Ned) Abloc CT 3 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 2 5 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 2 6 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 2 7 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1