Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey maps and profiles

2021 Tour of Turkey overall route map

(Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 1 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 1 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 1 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 1 map (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 2 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 2 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 2 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 2 map (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 3 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 3 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 3 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 3 map (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 4 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 4 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 4 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 4 map (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 5 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 5 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 5 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 5 map (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 6 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 6 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 6 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 6 map (Image credit: CEO Eventy)
stage 7 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 7 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 7 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 7 map (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 8 profile Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 8 profile (Image credit: CEO Event)
stage 8 map Tour of Turkey 2021

Stage 8 map (Image credit: CEO Event)

