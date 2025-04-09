Scheldeprijs Men Live - Merlier and Philipsen lead elite sprinters field
The peloton tackles 202.8km from Terneuzen to Schoten in mid-week Classic
Weather can have an impact on Scheldeprijs and make things complicated for the sprinters, but that doesn’t appear to be the case today. The riders have been greeted by blue skies at the start, and wind isn’t set to be a factor today.
They and the rest of the field are on the move in the neutralised one, and will be racing for real soon.
That trend has continued into the last two editions, won by Jasper Philipsen in 2023 and Tim Merlier in 2024. Both riders are present again this year, and the two clear favourites for the win.
Mario Cipollini, Erik Zabel, Robbie McEwan, Tom Boonen, Mark Cavendish, Alessandro Pettachi, Marcel Kittel, Fabio Jakosen - it’s clear from just looking at the list of past recent winners that this is a race for the fast-man, often won by whichever rider is the quickest sprinter in the world at that time.
With the Tour of Flanders three days ago, and Paris-Roubaix coming up in four day’s time, the sprinters have a midweek day to enjoy in between the two cobbled monuments.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 men's Scheldeprijs!
