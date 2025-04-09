Scheldeprijs Men Live - Merlier and Philipsen lead elite sprinters field

By last updated

The peloton tackles 202.8km from Terneuzen to Schoten in mid-week Classic

Scheldeprijs 2025 profile

Scheldeprijs 2025 profile (Image credit: Flanders Classics / Scheldeprijs)

Scheldeprijs 2025

Guide to the Spring Classics 2025

Refresh

The pack of riders pictured during the start of the men's race of the 113th edition of the 'Scheldeprijs' one day cycling event, 202,8 km from Terneuzen, the Netherlands to Schoten, Belgium on Wednesday 09 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They and the rest of the field are on the move in the neutralised one, and will be racing for real soon.

That trend has continued into the last two editions, won by Jasper Philipsen in 2023 and Tim Merlier in 2024. Both riders are present again this year, and the two clear favourites for the win.

Mario Cipollini, Erik Zabel, Robbie McEwan, Tom Boonen, Mark Cavendish, Alessandro Pettachi, Marcel Kittel, Fabio Jakosen - it’s clear from just looking at the list of past recent winners that this is a race for the fast-man, often won by whichever rider is the quickest sprinter in the world at that time.

With the Tour of Flanders three days ago, and Paris-Roubaix coming up in four day’s time, the sprinters have a midweek day to enjoy in between the two cobbled monuments.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 men's Scheldeprijs!

More live reports
LODOSA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Bastien Tronchon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team Luca Van Boven of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wanty stage winner Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Thibaud Gruel of France and Team Groupama FDJ and Jon Aberasturi of Spain and Team EuskaltelEuskadi sprint at finish line during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 2 a 1866km stage from PamplonaIruna to Lodosa UCIWT on April 08 2025 in Lodosa Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

As it happened: Mass sprint concludes Itzulia Basque Country stage 2
Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 winner Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep)

As it happened: early starter triumphs in Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial
The peloton on stage two of Itzulia Basque Country 2025

Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 Live - The first major test for the GC riders
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews