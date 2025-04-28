Tibor Del Grosso's first pro victory at Tour of Turkey invites comparisons: 'I don’t know if a new Van der Poel exists'

By published

Dutchman vows to continue in cyclocross despite strong indicators for his road career

Tibor del Grosso on the podium
Tibor Del Grosso claimed his first professional win at the Tour of Turkey on stage 2 and took over the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even in Kaç, on the sun-drenched Turkish shores of the Mediterranean, Tibor Del Grosso was asked by the local press about his potential to fill the shoes of teammate Mathieu van der Poel. There are a few parallels between the Paris-Roubaix winner and Del Grosso, who claimed his first pro victory on Monday at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

"I get compared a lot with Mathieu van der Poel, being from the same team and the same country, and maybe a similar type of rider," Del Grosso answered, "but I don't like to compare myself with other riders and especially a rider like Mathieu. People forget how special of a rider he is. He's out of this world. I'd love to come close to being as good as he is but I don't know if a new Van der Poel exists."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.