Heavy rain forces cancellation of Tour of Turkey stage 5 after riders protest

Stage was initially altered then abandoned completely after riders protested about weather conditions during 151km stage to Aydın

Reflection of peloton on rain-soaked roads
The Tour of Turkey will continue on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

The stage had been initially set to run with large sections neutralised due to heavy rainfall in the region, and stage started, but rider protests early in the stage led to race organisers instead deciding to cancel the stage altogether.

