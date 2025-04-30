'It's a big goal' - Wout Poels aims to join elite group of winners of stages in all three Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia

Dutch veteran climber in a good position to win Tour of Turkey after taking the queen stage before heading to Albania for the Italian Grand Tour

(Image credit: Metin Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
With nine days to go to the start of the Giro d'Italia in Albania, Wout Poels (XDS Astana) showed he is on good form as he hunts for a stage win to complete his Grand Tour trilogy, taking out the queen stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey on Wednesday.

"It's a big goal of mine", Poels said of the Grand Tour goal after winning the hilltop finish of Akyaka (Kiran) - a climb local cycling enthusiasts rate as the Turkish l'Alpe d'Huez.

