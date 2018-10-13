Trending

Tour of Turkey: Hodeg wins stage 5

Lutsenko retains race lead

Image 1 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) points to the winner

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) points to the winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) takes centre stage on the podium

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) takes centre stage on the podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) edged passed Degenkolb

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) edged passed Degenkolb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) kicked early

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) kicked early
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

There was little time to see the sights

There was little time to see the sights
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

The stage visited the cotton fields of Turkey

The stage visited the cotton fields of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 20

The riders passed numerous olive groves during the 137km stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders passed numerous olive groves during the 137km stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 20

Trek-Segafredo worked hard to set up Degenkolb

Trek-Segafredo worked hard to set up Degenkolb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) faced a late challenge from John DEgenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) faced a late challenge from John DEgenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg celebrates another win for Quick Step Floors

Alvaro Hodeg celebrates another win for Quick Step Floors
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) got the better of Degenkolb in the final metres

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) got the better of Degenkolb in the final metres
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 20

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 20

The peloton was often lined-out due to the speed

The peloton was often lined-out due to the speed
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 20

The stages comes back together

The stages comes back together
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 20

Bora-Hansgrohe work to set up Sam Bennett

Bora-Hansgrohe work to set up Sam Bennett
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 20

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was carefully protected by his teammates

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was carefully protected by his teammates
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 20

The peloton passes a Turkish mosque

The peloton passes a Turkish mosque
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 20

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) show who won again

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) show who won again
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 20

The Astana team ride to protect

The Astana team ride to protect
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) took his fifth season win and his teams 71st victory, as he won the bunch sprint of the fifth stage at the Tour of Turkey. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) was second, with Katusha-Alpecin’s Nathan Haas third.

Alexey Lutsenko of Astana retained his overall lead, while Haas moved up to second, only four seconds down. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) dropped to third in the same time as Haas.

There was much shoulder bumping in the lead in to the finish line, but Hodeg moved to the front after lead-out man Max Richeze, winner of the first stage, peeled off, and his win was never in doubt. Degenkolb pulled up strongly for second, with Haas also putting in a surge for third. Double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) was a disappointing fourth.

The 137.7km stage was another day for the sprinters. A five-man break group formed some 30km into the stage, with Amaro Antunes (CCC), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural), Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) and Onur Balkan (Turkey) trying their luck. They extended their lead up to 2:35 at the top of the day’s only climb, which came just before the halfway point. However with the sprinters eying another bunch sprint, the group was not allowed to go clear on the often wet roads.

The gap had fallen to just 15 seconds with the Turkish Beauty Sprint in sight and Balkan jumped from the group to secure the points. His former break companions were soon absorbed back into the field but the Turkish rider hung bravely to his slim lead until being caught with 5.8 km left to race.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Pelucchi crashed alone with 2.5 km to go, meaning Sam Bennett lost a key rider for his sprint train.

The run-in to the finish line was on a broad avenue but that didn’t stop quite a bit of shoulder bumping and risk taking near the front of the field. Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick Step Floors fought to lead out the peloton and the Belgian team once again showed its dominance, with Hodeg becoming the first Colombian to win a stage in the Tour of Turkey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:15:12
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
7Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
13Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
14Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
19Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
20Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
27Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
28Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
31Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
39Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
42Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
48Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
51Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
52Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
53Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
55Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
56Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
58Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
60Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
62James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
64Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
65Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
66Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
71Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
78Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
80Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
82David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
83Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
84Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
86Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
89Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
93Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
94Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
98Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
100Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
101Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
102Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
103Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
105Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
107Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
108Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
110Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
112Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
115Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
119Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
120Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
121Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:25
122Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
125Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:35
126Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
127Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
128Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:44
129Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:48
130Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:15
131Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
132Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
133Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
134Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:02:58
DNSArtyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - 27km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo14
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin13
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe12
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb10
7Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida4
13Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo3
14Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1

KOM 1 - 53.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team5pts
2Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise9:45:36
2Team Katusha Alpecin
3Trek - Segafredo
4Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
5Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
6Quick - Step Floors
7Gazprom - Rusvelo
8Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
9Team Sunweb
10Bmc Racing Team
11Manzana Postobon Team
12Bahrain - Merida
13Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
14Uae Team Emirates
15Bora - Hansgrohe
16Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
17Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
18Burgos - Bh
19Turkish National Team
20Astana Pro Team

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18:49:42
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:06
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:09
6Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
14Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
16Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:24
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
20James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:41
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
25Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:47
27Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
29José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:00:53
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:57
32Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:10
33Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban0:01:23
36Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:28
37Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
38Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:32
39Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:35
40Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:45
41Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:55
42Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:19
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
44Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:27
46Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:31
47Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:44
48Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
49Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:59
50Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:13
51Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:03:36
52Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:00
53Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team0:04:06
54Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
55Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:26
56Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:28
57James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH0:04:31
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:42
59Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:04
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:05:14
61Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:21
62Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:30
63Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:42
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:56
66Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:06:02
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
68Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:06:31
69Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:32
70Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:57
71Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:03
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:07:40
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:07:43
74Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:45
75Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:50
76Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:09
77Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:15
78Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:17
79Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:23
80Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:51
81Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team0:08:58
82Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:05
83Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:09:10
84Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team0:09:28
85Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:32
86Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:38
87Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:57
89Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:21
90Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:30
91Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:46
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:52
93Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:08
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:19
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:21
96Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:23
97Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:42
98Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:48
100Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:51
101Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:13
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:25
103Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:12:30
104Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:35
105Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:06
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:09
107Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:13:14
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:29
109Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:13:57
110Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:21
111Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:14:38
112Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:41
114Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:33
115Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:45
116Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:50
117Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:57
118Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:01
119David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:37
120Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team0:17:34
121Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:49
122Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:09
123Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:18:30
124Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:35
125Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:19:34
126Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
127Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:19
128Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:20:22
129Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team0:22:08
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:22:10
131Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:12
132Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:48
133Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:24:00
134Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:45
135Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:47

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe56pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors41
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors37
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo36
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin32
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates29
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb27
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias22
11Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise22
12Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo13
17Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
18James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors12
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team12
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team11
21Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team11
22Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
23Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
24Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
25Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin7
27Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
29Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
30Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
31Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
32Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
35Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
36Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida4
39Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
41Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon3
42Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
43Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
44Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon2
45Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
46Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
47Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
48Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
49Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
50Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
51Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon14pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13
3Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
6Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
7Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team5
8Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4
9Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
12Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors1
14Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
15Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1
16Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team15pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
3Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team5
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
5Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
7Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
8Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
9Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
10Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
11Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
12Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
13Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team56:29:36
2Team Katusha Alpecin56:29:59
3Trek - Segafredo56:30:21
4Manzana Postobon Team56:30:37
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise56:31:06
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga56:31:15
7Delko Marseille Provence Ktm56:31:27
8Burgos - Bh56:34:03
9Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic56:34:13
10Team Sunweb56:34:22
11Astana Pro Team56:34:29
12Bahrain - Merida56:34:39
13Ccc Sprandi Polkowice56:35:12
14Gazprom - Rusvelo56:35:28
15Uae Team Emirates56:35:38
16Quick - Step Floors56:35:40
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias56:40:06
18Bora - Hansgrohe56:43:53
19Turkish National Team56:44:44
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia57:07:34

