Tour of Turkey: Hodeg wins stage 5
Lutsenko retains race lead
Stage 5: Selçuk - Manisa
Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) took his fifth season win and his teams 71st victory, as he won the bunch sprint of the fifth stage at the Tour of Turkey. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) was second, with Katusha-Alpecin’s Nathan Haas third.
Alexey Lutsenko of Astana retained his overall lead, while Haas moved up to second, only four seconds down. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) dropped to third in the same time as Haas.
There was much shoulder bumping in the lead in to the finish line, but Hodeg moved to the front after lead-out man Max Richeze, winner of the first stage, peeled off, and his win was never in doubt. Degenkolb pulled up strongly for second, with Haas also putting in a surge for third. Double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) was a disappointing fourth.
The 137.7km stage was another day for the sprinters. A five-man break group formed some 30km into the stage, with Amaro Antunes (CCC), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural), Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) and Onur Balkan (Turkey) trying their luck. They extended their lead up to 2:35 at the top of the day’s only climb, which came just before the halfway point. However with the sprinters eying another bunch sprint, the group was not allowed to go clear on the often wet roads.
The gap had fallen to just 15 seconds with the Turkish Beauty Sprint in sight and Balkan jumped from the group to secure the points. His former break companions were soon absorbed back into the field but the Turkish rider hung bravely to his slim lead until being caught with 5.8 km left to race.
Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Pelucchi crashed alone with 2.5 km to go, meaning Sam Bennett lost a key rider for his sprint train.
The run-in to the finish line was on a broad avenue but that didn’t stop quite a bit of shoulder bumping and risk taking near the front of the field. Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick Step Floors fought to lead out the peloton and the Belgian team once again showed its dominance, with Hodeg becoming the first Colombian to win a stage in the Tour of Turkey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:15:12
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|7
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|20
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|24
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|28
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|41
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|42
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|51
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|52
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|56
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|58
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|60
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|64
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|65
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|66
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|68
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|70
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|82
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|84
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|93
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|94
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|100
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|101
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|102
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|103
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|105
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|110
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|111
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|115
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|118
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|120
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|121
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|122
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:35
|126
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|127
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:44
|129
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:48
|130
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:15
|131
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|132
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|133
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|134
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:02:58
|DNS
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|12
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9:45:36
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|5
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|Quick - Step Floors
|7
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Manzana Postobon Team
|12
|Bahrain - Merida
|13
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|15
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|17
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|18
|Burgos - Bh
|19
|Turkish National Team
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18:49:42
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:06
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|6
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|7
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|14
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|16
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:24
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:41
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:47
|27
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|29
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:00:53
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|32
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:10
|33
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|0:01:23
|36
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:28
|37
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|38
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:32
|39
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|40
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:45
|41
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:55
|42
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:19
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:27
|46
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:31
|47
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:44
|48
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|49
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:59
|50
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:13
|51
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:36
|52
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:00
|53
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:04:06
|54
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:24
|55
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:26
|56
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:28
|57
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|0:04:31
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:42
|59
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:04
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:14
|61
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:21
|62
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:30
|63
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:42
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|65
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:56
|66
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:06:02
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:27
|68
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:06:31
|69
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:32
|70
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:57
|71
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:03
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:40
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:43
|74
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:45
|75
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:50
|76
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:09
|77
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:15
|78
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:17
|79
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:23
|80
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:51
|81
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:08:58
|82
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:05
|83
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:09:10
|84
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:09:28
|85
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:32
|86
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:38
|87
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|88
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:57
|89
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:21
|90
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:30
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:46
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:52
|93
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:08
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:19
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:21
|96
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:23
|97
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:42
|98
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:48
|100
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:51
|101
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:13
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:25
|103
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:30
|104
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:35
|105
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:06
|106
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:09
|107
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:14
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:29
|109
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:13:57
|110
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:21
|111
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:14:38
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:41
|114
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:33
|115
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:45
|116
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:50
|117
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:57
|118
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:01
|119
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:37
|120
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:17:34
|121
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:49
|122
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:09
|123
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:30
|124
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:35
|125
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:19:34
|126
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|127
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:19
|128
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:20:22
|129
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:22:08
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|131
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:12
|132
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:48
|133
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:24:00
|134
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:45
|135
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|27
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|11
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|12
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|17
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|21
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|11
|22
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|23
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|24
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|25
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|27
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|30
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|31
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|32
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|35
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|36
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|39
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|40
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|41
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|42
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|43
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|44
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|45
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|46
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|48
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|49
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|50
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|51
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|3
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|4
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|6
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|7
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|8
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|9
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|12
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|14
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|1
|16
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|5
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|8
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|9
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|10
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|12
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|56:29:36
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|56:29:59
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|56:30:21
|4
|Manzana Postobon Team
|56:30:37
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56:31:06
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|56:31:15
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|56:31:27
|8
|Burgos - Bh
|56:34:03
|9
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|56:34:13
|10
|Team Sunweb
|56:34:22
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|56:34:29
|12
|Bahrain - Merida
|56:34:39
|13
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|56:35:12
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|56:35:28
|15
|Uae Team Emirates
|56:35:38
|16
|Quick - Step Floors
|56:35:40
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|56:40:06
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|56:43:53
|19
|Turkish National Team
|56:44:44
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|57:07:34
