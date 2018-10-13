Image 1 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) points to the winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) edged passed Degenkolb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) kicked early (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 There was little time to see the sights (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 The stage visited the cotton fields of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 The riders passed numerous olive groves during the 137km stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Trek-Segafredo worked hard to set up Degenkolb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) faced a late challenge from John DEgenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg celebrates another win for Quick Step Floors (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) got the better of Degenkolb in the final metres (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 20 The peloton was often lined-out due to the speed (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 20 The stages comes back together (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 20 Bora-Hansgrohe work to set up Sam Bennett (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was carefully protected by his teammates (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 20 The peloton passes a Turkish mosque (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) show who won again (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 The Astana team ride to protect (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) took his fifth season win and his teams 71st victory, as he won the bunch sprint of the fifth stage at the Tour of Turkey. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) was second, with Katusha-Alpecin’s Nathan Haas third.

Alexey Lutsenko of Astana retained his overall lead, while Haas moved up to second, only four seconds down. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) dropped to third in the same time as Haas.

There was much shoulder bumping in the lead in to the finish line, but Hodeg moved to the front after lead-out man Max Richeze, winner of the first stage, peeled off, and his win was never in doubt. Degenkolb pulled up strongly for second, with Haas also putting in a surge for third. Double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) was a disappointing fourth.

The 137.7km stage was another day for the sprinters. A five-man break group formed some 30km into the stage, with Amaro Antunes (CCC), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural), Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) and Onur Balkan (Turkey) trying their luck. They extended their lead up to 2:35 at the top of the day’s only climb, which came just before the halfway point. However with the sprinters eying another bunch sprint, the group was not allowed to go clear on the often wet roads.

The gap had fallen to just 15 seconds with the Turkish Beauty Sprint in sight and Balkan jumped from the group to secure the points. His former break companions were soon absorbed back into the field but the Turkish rider hung bravely to his slim lead until being caught with 5.8 km left to race.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Pelucchi crashed alone with 2.5 km to go, meaning Sam Bennett lost a key rider for his sprint train.

The run-in to the finish line was on a broad avenue but that didn’t stop quite a bit of shoulder bumping and risk taking near the front of the field. Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick Step Floors fought to lead out the peloton and the Belgian team once again showed its dominance, with Hodeg becoming the first Colombian to win a stage in the Tour of Turkey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:15:12 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 7 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 13 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 14 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 19 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 20 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 23 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 24 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 27 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 28 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 31 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 41 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 42 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 51 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 52 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 53 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 55 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 56 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 58 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 60 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 64 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 65 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 66 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 68 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 70 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 71 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 74 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 82 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 83 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 84 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 86 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 89 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 91 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 93 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 94 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 100 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 101 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 102 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 103 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 104 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 105 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 107 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 108 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 110 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 111 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 112 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 115 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 116 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 119 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 120 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 121 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:25 122 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:35 126 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 127 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 128 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:44 129 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:48 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:15 131 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 132 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 133 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 134 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:02:58 DNS Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - 27km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 14 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 7 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 12 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1

KOM 1 - 53.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 pts 2 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9:45:36 2 Team Katusha Alpecin 3 Trek - Segafredo 4 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 5 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 Quick - Step Floors 7 Gazprom - Rusvelo 8 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 9 Team Sunweb 10 Bmc Racing Team 11 Manzana Postobon Team 12 Bahrain - Merida 13 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 14 Uae Team Emirates 15 Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 17 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 18 Burgos - Bh 19 Turkish National Team 20 Astana Pro Team

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18:49:42 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:06 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09 6 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 7 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 14 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:22 16 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:24 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:25 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 20 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:39 22 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:41 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 25 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:47 27 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:49 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 29 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:00:53 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 32 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:10 33 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 0:01:23 36 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:28 37 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:30 38 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:32 39 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:35 40 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:45 41 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:55 42 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:19 43 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 44 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:27 46 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:31 47 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:44 48 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 49 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:59 50 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:13 51 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:03:36 52 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:04:00 53 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:04:06 54 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:24 55 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:26 56 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:28 57 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 0:04:31 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:42 59 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:04 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:14 61 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:05:21 62 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:30 63 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:42 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 65 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:56 66 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:06:02 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 68 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:06:31 69 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:32 70 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:57 71 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:03 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:40 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:43 74 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:45 75 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:50 76 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:09 77 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:15 78 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:17 79 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:23 80 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:51 81 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:08:58 82 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:05 83 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:09:10 84 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:09:28 85 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:32 86 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:38 87 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 88 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:57 89 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:21 90 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:30 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:46 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:52 93 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:08 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:19 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:21 96 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:23 97 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:42 98 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:48 100 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:51 101 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:13 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:25 103 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:30 104 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:35 105 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:06 106 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:09 107 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:14 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:29 109 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:13:57 110 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:21 111 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:14:38 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:41 114 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:33 115 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:45 116 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:50 117 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:57 118 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:01 119 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:37 120 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:17:34 121 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:49 122 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:09 123 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:30 124 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:35 125 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:19:34 126 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 127 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:19 128 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:20:22 129 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:22:08 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:22:10 131 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:12 132 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:48 133 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:24:00 134 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45 135 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:47

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 41 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 37 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 27 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 11 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 12 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 16 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 13 17 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 18 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 12 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 12 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 21 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 11 22 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 23 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 24 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 25 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 7 27 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 30 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 31 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 32 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 35 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 36 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 38 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4 39 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 40 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 41 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 42 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 43 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 44 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 45 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 46 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 48 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 49 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 50 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 13 3 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 4 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 7 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 8 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 9 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 12 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 1 14 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 15 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1 16 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 15 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 4 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 5 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 7 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 8 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 9 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 10 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 11 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 12 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1