Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett wins stage 3

Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter keeps overall lead after second consecutive stage victory

Image 1 of 42

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 sprint at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 sprint at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 42

The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey

The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 42

Nathan Haas, Rafael Ferreira Reis and Matteo Fabbro during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nathan Haas, Rafael Ferreira Reis and Matteo Fabbro during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 42

The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey

The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 42

Mads Wurtz Schmidt in the breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Wurtz Schmidt in the breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 42

Sam Bennett in blue during stage 3 in Turkey

Sam Bennett in blue during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 42

The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey

The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 42

A bike throw at the line earned the win for Bennett on stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

A bike throw at the line earned the win for Bennett on stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 42

Onur Balkan in white after stage 3 in Turkey

Onur Balkan in white after stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 42

John Degenkolb on the Tour of Turley podium for third on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Degenkolb on the Tour of Turley podium for third on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 42

Max Richeze on the Tour of Turley podium for second on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Richeze on the Tour of Turley podium for second on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 42

Sam Bennett tosses his bouquet from the podium after winning stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett tosses his bouquet from the podium after winning stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 42

Richeze, Bennett and Degenkolb on the stage 3 podium in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richeze, Bennett and Degenkolb on the stage 3 podium in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 42

Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey after stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey after stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 42

Richeze, Bennett and Degenkolb on the stage 3 podium in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richeze, Bennett and Degenkolb on the stage 3 podium in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 42

Sam Bennett celebrates after winning stage 3 in Turkey

Sam Bennett celebrates after winning stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 42

Sam Bennett in blue during stage 3 in Turkey

Sam Bennett in blue during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 42

The Tour of Turkey peloton

The Tour of Turkey peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 42

Matteo Fabbro signs in before stage 3 in Turkey

Matteo Fabbro signs in before stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 42

Katusha riders fuel up in a coffee shop before stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katusha riders fuel up in a coffee shop before stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 42

Sam Bennett in green after stage 3 in Turkey

Sam Bennett in green after stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 42

Sam Bennett won his second consecutive stage at Tour of Turkey, stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett won his second consecutive stage at Tour of Turkey, stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 42

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the points and overall classifications at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the points and overall classifications at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 42

John Degenkolb deals with a mechanical during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb deals with a mechanical during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 42

Bahrain-Merida lined up during stage 3 in Turkey

Bahrain-Merida lined up during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

A carpet hangs along the route as the peloton passes

A carpet hangs along the route as the peloton passes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 42

Diego Ulissi at the UAE team car

Diego Ulissi at the UAE team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 42

Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey

Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 42

Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey

Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 42

Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey

Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 42

The breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey

The breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 42

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 42

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was déja-vu at the Tour of Turkey as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 3, surviving the late climb and subsequent descent into Marmaris before sprinting to victory from a reduced peloton, exactly as he had done 12 months ago.

Bennett knew he'd be able to hang in on the late uncategorised climb, and when his chief rival, Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) was dropped, he was handed a relatively smooth path to victory.

A group of around 30 riders regrouped on the descent and two of Bennett’s teammates took control under the flamme rouge. Zdenek Stybar led out the sprint for Quick-Step’s plan B, stage 1 winner Max Richeze, but Bennett produced a commanding sprint to collect his second victory of the race.

Richeze initially had to jump onto Bennett’s wheel and although he made a decent effort to draw alongside he had to settle for second place. The final spot on the podium went to John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).

“I thought it’d be harder on the climb but I was actually comfortable. They only went hard the last 500 metres and I could hang on for that,” said Bennett.

“The descent was pretty fast. A lot of guys came back when I thought maybe they wouldn’t. It was hard fight for the wheels then but my guys did a great job and looked after me all day, on the climb as well. I was on the Quick-Step train again in the last 500m. There was a slight hesitation at 220-230m to go and I decided to hit it instead of letting guys come over the top of me. At that moment I thought ‘maybe I’ve gone too long here’, but I was able to hold onto it so I’m delighted.”

Bennett’s second victory saw him extend his lead at the top of the general classification. He now leads by 10 seconds over Richeze. Degenkolb is in third and Jempy Drucker (BMC) in fourth, both at 22 seconds back.

How it unfolded

A breakaway of seven riders had formed in the opening kilometres of the 132km stage from Fethiye to Marmaris, containing Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi-Muraias), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana-Postobon), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Muhammed Atalay (Turkey), and Ferit Samli (Turkey).

They built a lead of three minutes as they tackled a second-category climb in the first hour of racing and then settled in for the flatter - if still undulating - route to the finale.

The break split in two in the final 25km but they were all caught at the foot of the final climb, an uncategorised but nevertheless sapping 2.5km incline on a wide highway. As the peloton thinned, Hodeg soon found himself in trouble, before any big attacks had come from those looking to split the peloton.

Diego Ulissi (UAE) was the first to make a move, prompting a big acceleration from Nicolas Roche (BMC) and a response from Alexey Lutsenko, whose Astana teammates had set the pace at the start of the climb. There were several splits as the climb turned into a sweeping descent but a sizeable group reformed and, crucially, Bennett was there and Hodeg wasn’t.

UAE were the most prominent on the run-in through town, before Bennett put two teammates on the front going into the final kilometre. Stybar and Richeze were positioned behind and they led out the sprint proper, but Bennett went just as Stybar pulled off and never looked back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:16:27
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
19Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
25Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
26Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
32Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
35Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
37Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
38Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
40Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
42Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
44Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
48Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
52Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
53Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
56Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
59Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
63Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
68Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
74Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
76Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
77Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:11
80Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
81Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team0:01:18
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
83Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
84James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
85Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
89Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
90Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
93Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
95Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
96Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
97Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
99Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
100Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:48
101Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
102Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
103Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:02
105Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:13
107Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
108Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
109Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:35
110Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:45
111Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:56
112Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:14
113Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
115Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
116Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:39
118Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:45
119Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:07:40
120David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
121Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
123Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
124Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
125Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
126Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
127Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
128Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
129Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
130Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
131Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
132Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
133Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
135Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
136Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team0:09:29

Sprint - 65.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon3
3Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors14
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo13
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team12
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team11
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin8
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
10Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain - 33.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon5pts
2Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
3Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team1

Beauties sprint - 101.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team5pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
3Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo9:49:21
2Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
3Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
4Team Sunweb
5Team Katusha Alpecin
6Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
7Bmc Racing Team
8Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
9Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Quick - Step Floors
11Manzana Postobon Team
12Gazprom - Rusvelo
13Uae Team Emirates
14Bahrain - Merida
15Bora - Hansgrohe
16Burgos - Bh
17Astana Pro Team
18Turkish National Team0:01:18
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:08:15

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe10:09:52
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:23
6Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:24
7Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:25
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
20Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
21Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
29Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
32Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
35Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
36Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
37Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
41Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
43José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
44Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
46Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
47Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
49Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
50Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
53Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
55Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
58Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
60Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
65Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
66James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
67Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
70Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:32
74Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:40
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:44
76Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
78Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
81James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
82Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:46
83Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:48
84Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team0:01:56
85Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team0:02:10
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:14
89Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
91Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:22
92Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:28
93Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:33
94Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
95Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:39
97Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:02:54
98Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:55
99Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:08
101Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:11
102Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
103Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:44
104Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:47
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:59
106Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:09
107Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:10
108Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:15
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:22
110Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:40
111Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
114Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:44
116Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:58
117Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:09
118Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:04
119Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:08:06
120Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:11
122Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team0:08:32
123Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
124David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:48
125Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:08
126Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:12
127Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:22
128Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:36
129Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
130Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
131Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:09:40
132Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team0:10:44
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:46
134Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:48
135Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:10:59
136Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:11
137Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe44pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors29
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors26
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo22
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida21
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb17
9Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias17
10Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin13
12Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team12
14Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team11
15Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
16Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
19Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
20Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
21Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
23Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic5
24Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
25Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
26Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
27Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon3
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
29Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
30Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
32Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
33Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
34Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
35Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
36Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
3Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon5
4Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team5
5Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1

Beauties of Turkey sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team10pts
2Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team5
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
5Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
6Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
7Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
8Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise30:30:54
2Trek - Segafredo
3Quick - Step Floors
4Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
5Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
6Bahrain - Merida
7Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
8Bmc Racing Team
9Team Sunweb
10Team Katusha Alpecin
11Astana Pro Team
12Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
13Uae Team Emirates
14Gazprom - Rusvelo
15Manzana Postobon Team
16Bora - Hansgrohe
17Burgos - Bh
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:18
19Turkish National Team0:02:10
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:10:37

