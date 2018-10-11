Image 1 of 42 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 sprint at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 42 The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 42 Nathan Haas, Rafael Ferreira Reis and Matteo Fabbro during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 42 The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 42 Mads Wurtz Schmidt in the breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 42 Sam Bennett in blue during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 42 The day's breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 42 A bike throw at the line earned the win for Bennett on stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 42 Onur Balkan in white after stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 42 John Degenkolb on the Tour of Turley podium for third on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 42 Max Richeze on the Tour of Turley podium for second on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 42 Sam Bennett tosses his bouquet from the podium after winning stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 42 Richeze, Bennett and Degenkolb on the stage 3 podium in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 42 Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey after stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 42 Richeze, Bennett and Degenkolb on the stage 3 podium in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 42 Sam Bennett celebrates after winning stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 42 Sam Bennett in blue during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 42 The Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 42 Matteo Fabbro signs in before stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 42 Katusha riders fuel up in a coffee shop before stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 42 Sam Bennett in green after stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 42 Sam Bennett won his second consecutive stage at Tour of Turkey, stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 42 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the points and overall classifications at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 42 John Degenkolb deals with a mechanical during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Bahrain-Merida lined up during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 A carpet hangs along the route as the peloton passes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 Diego Ulissi at the UAE team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 Sam Bennett lands another win in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 The breakaway during stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 42 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was déja-vu at the Tour of Turkey as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 3, surviving the late climb and subsequent descent into Marmaris before sprinting to victory from a reduced peloton, exactly as he had done 12 months ago.

Bennett knew he'd be able to hang in on the late uncategorised climb, and when his chief rival, Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) was dropped, he was handed a relatively smooth path to victory.

A group of around 30 riders regrouped on the descent and two of Bennett’s teammates took control under the flamme rouge. Zdenek Stybar led out the sprint for Quick-Step’s plan B, stage 1 winner Max Richeze, but Bennett produced a commanding sprint to collect his second victory of the race.

Richeze initially had to jump onto Bennett’s wheel and although he made a decent effort to draw alongside he had to settle for second place. The final spot on the podium went to John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).

“I thought it’d be harder on the climb but I was actually comfortable. They only went hard the last 500 metres and I could hang on for that,” said Bennett.

“The descent was pretty fast. A lot of guys came back when I thought maybe they wouldn’t. It was hard fight for the wheels then but my guys did a great job and looked after me all day, on the climb as well. I was on the Quick-Step train again in the last 500m. There was a slight hesitation at 220-230m to go and I decided to hit it instead of letting guys come over the top of me. At that moment I thought ‘maybe I’ve gone too long here’, but I was able to hold onto it so I’m delighted.”

Bennett’s second victory saw him extend his lead at the top of the general classification. He now leads by 10 seconds over Richeze. Degenkolb is in third and Jempy Drucker (BMC) in fourth, both at 22 seconds back.

How it unfolded

A breakaway of seven riders had formed in the opening kilometres of the 132km stage from Fethiye to Marmaris, containing Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi-Muraias), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana-Postobon), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Muhammed Atalay (Turkey), and Ferit Samli (Turkey).

They built a lead of three minutes as they tackled a second-category climb in the first hour of racing and then settled in for the flatter - if still undulating - route to the finale.

The break split in two in the final 25km but they were all caught at the foot of the final climb, an uncategorised but nevertheless sapping 2.5km incline on a wide highway. As the peloton thinned, Hodeg soon found himself in trouble, before any big attacks had come from those looking to split the peloton.

Diego Ulissi (UAE) was the first to make a move, prompting a big acceleration from Nicolas Roche (BMC) and a response from Alexey Lutsenko, whose Astana teammates had set the pace at the start of the climb. There were several splits as the climb turned into a sweeping descent but a sizeable group reformed and, crucially, Bennett was there and Hodeg wasn’t.

UAE were the most prominent on the run-in through town, before Bennett put two teammates on the front going into the final kilometre. Stybar and Richeze were positioned behind and they led out the sprint proper, but Bennett went just as Stybar pulled off and never looked back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:16:27 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 19 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 25 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 26 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 32 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 35 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 37 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 40 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 42 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 44 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 48 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 52 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 56 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 59 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 63 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 68 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 74 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 76 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 77 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11 80 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 81 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:01:18 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 83 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 84 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 85 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 89 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 90 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 93 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 95 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 96 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 97 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 99 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 100 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:48 101 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 102 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 103 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:02 105 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:13 107 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 108 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:35 110 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:45 111 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:56 112 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:14 113 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 115 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 116 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 117 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:39 118 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:45 119 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:40 120 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 121 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 123 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 124 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 126 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 127 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 128 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 129 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 130 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 131 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 132 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 133 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 135 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 136 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:09:29

Sprint - 65.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 3 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 11 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 9 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 10 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 13 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain - 33.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 pts 2 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 3 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 1

Beauties sprint - 101.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 3 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek - Segafredo 9:49:21 2 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 3 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 4 Team Sunweb 5 Team Katusha Alpecin 6 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 Bmc Racing Team 8 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 9 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Quick - Step Floors 11 Manzana Postobon Team 12 Gazprom - Rusvelo 13 Uae Team Emirates 14 Bahrain - Merida 15 Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Burgos - Bh 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Turkish National Team 0:01:18 19 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:08:15

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 10:09:52 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:23 6 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:24 7 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:25 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 31 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 32 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 35 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 36 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 37 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 43 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 44 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 46 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 47 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 48 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 50 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 53 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 55 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 58 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 60 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 65 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:52 66 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 67 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 70 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:32 74 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 76 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 78 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 81 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 82 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:46 83 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:48 84 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:01:56 85 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:02:10 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:14 89 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 91 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:22 92 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:28 93 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:33 94 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 95 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39 97 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:02:54 98 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:55 99 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:08 101 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:11 102 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 103 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:44 104 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:47 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:59 106 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:09 107 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:10 108 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:15 109 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:22 110 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:40 111 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 114 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:44 116 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:58 117 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:09 118 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:04 119 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:06 120 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:11 122 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:08:32 123 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 124 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:48 125 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:08 126 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:12 127 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:22 128 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:36 129 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 130 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 131 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:09:40 132 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:10:44 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:46 134 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:48 135 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:59 136 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:11 137 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 29 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 26 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 22 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 17 9 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 10 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 12 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 11 15 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 19 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 20 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 21 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 23 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 5 24 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 25 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 26 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 27 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 29 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 30 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 32 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 34 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 35 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 pts 2 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 3 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 4 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 5 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1

Beauties of Turkey sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 10 pts 2 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 5 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 6 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 7 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 8 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1