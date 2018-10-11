Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett wins stage 3
Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter keeps overall lead after second consecutive stage victory
Stage 3: Fethiye - Marmaris
It was déja-vu at the Tour of Turkey as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 3, surviving the late climb and subsequent descent into Marmaris before sprinting to victory from a reduced peloton, exactly as he had done 12 months ago.
Bennett knew he'd be able to hang in on the late uncategorised climb, and when his chief rival, Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) was dropped, he was handed a relatively smooth path to victory.
A group of around 30 riders regrouped on the descent and two of Bennett’s teammates took control under the flamme rouge. Zdenek Stybar led out the sprint for Quick-Step’s plan B, stage 1 winner Max Richeze, but Bennett produced a commanding sprint to collect his second victory of the race.
Richeze initially had to jump onto Bennett’s wheel and although he made a decent effort to draw alongside he had to settle for second place. The final spot on the podium went to John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).
“I thought it’d be harder on the climb but I was actually comfortable. They only went hard the last 500 metres and I could hang on for that,” said Bennett.
“The descent was pretty fast. A lot of guys came back when I thought maybe they wouldn’t. It was hard fight for the wheels then but my guys did a great job and looked after me all day, on the climb as well. I was on the Quick-Step train again in the last 500m. There was a slight hesitation at 220-230m to go and I decided to hit it instead of letting guys come over the top of me. At that moment I thought ‘maybe I’ve gone too long here’, but I was able to hold onto it so I’m delighted.”
Bennett’s second victory saw him extend his lead at the top of the general classification. He now leads by 10 seconds over Richeze. Degenkolb is in third and Jempy Drucker (BMC) in fourth, both at 22 seconds back.
How it unfolded
A breakaway of seven riders had formed in the opening kilometres of the 132km stage from Fethiye to Marmaris, containing Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi-Muraias), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana-Postobon), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Muhammed Atalay (Turkey), and Ferit Samli (Turkey).
They built a lead of three minutes as they tackled a second-category climb in the first hour of racing and then settled in for the flatter - if still undulating - route to the finale.
The break split in two in the final 25km but they were all caught at the foot of the final climb, an uncategorised but nevertheless sapping 2.5km incline on a wide highway. As the peloton thinned, Hodeg soon found himself in trouble, before any big attacks had come from those looking to split the peloton.
Diego Ulissi (UAE) was the first to make a move, prompting a big acceleration from Nicolas Roche (BMC) and a response from Alexey Lutsenko, whose Astana teammates had set the pace at the start of the climb. There were several splits as the climb turned into a sweeping descent but a sizeable group reformed and, crucially, Bennett was there and Hodeg wasn’t.
UAE were the most prominent on the run-in through town, before Bennett put two teammates on the front going into the final kilometre. Stybar and Richeze were positioned behind and they led out the sprint proper, but Bennett went just as Stybar pulled off and never looked back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:16:27
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|19
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|25
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|26
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|30
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|37
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|40
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|44
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|48
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|63
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|77
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:11
|80
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|81
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:01:18
|82
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|84
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|85
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|89
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|90
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|91
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|93
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|95
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|96
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|97
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|99
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|100
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:48
|101
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|102
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|103
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:02
|105
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:13
|107
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|108
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:35
|110
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:45
|111
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:56
|112
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:14
|113
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|115
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:39
|118
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:45
|119
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:40
|120
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|123
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|126
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|128
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|129
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|130
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|131
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|132
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|133
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|135
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|136
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:09:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|3
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|11
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|10
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|13
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|pts
|2
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|3
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|3
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:49:21
|2
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|8
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Quick - Step Floors
|11
|Manzana Postobon Team
|12
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|13
|Uae Team Emirates
|14
|Bahrain - Merida
|15
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Burgos - Bh
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Turkish National Team
|0:01:18
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:08:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10:09:52
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:22
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:23
|6
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:24
|7
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:25
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|21
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|32
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|36
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|37
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|43
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|44
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|47
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|48
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|58
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|66
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|70
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:32
|74
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|76
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|78
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|81
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|82
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:46
|83
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:48
|84
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:01:56
|85
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:02:10
|87
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:14
|89
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|91
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:22
|92
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:28
|93
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:33
|94
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|95
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:39
|97
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:02:54
|98
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:55
|99
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:08
|101
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:11
|102
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|103
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:44
|104
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:47
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:59
|106
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:09
|107
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:10
|108
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:15
|109
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:22
|110
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:40
|111
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:44
|116
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:58
|117
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:09
|118
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:04
|119
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:06
|120
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:11
|122
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:08:32
|123
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:48
|125
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:08
|126
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:12
|127
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:22
|128
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:36
|129
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|130
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|131
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:09:40
|132
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:10:44
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:46
|134
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:48
|135
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:59
|136
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:11
|137
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|17
|9
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|10
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|12
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|11
|15
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|16
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|19
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|20
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|21
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|23
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|5
|24
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|25
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|26
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|27
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|29
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|30
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|32
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|34
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|35
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|3
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|4
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|5
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|5
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|6
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|7
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30:30:54
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|Quick - Step Floors
|4
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|7
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Uae Team Emirates
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|15
|Manzana Postobon Team
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|17
|Burgos - Bh
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:18
|19
|Turkish National Team
|0:02:10
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:10:37
