Tour of Turkey: Lutsenko wins stage 4
Astana rider moves into overall lead
Stage 4: Marmaris - Selçuk
Alexey Lutsenko claimed victory on the hilltop finish at Selcuk on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey, getting the better of Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the final dash to the line.
Ulissi had triumphed on this very finish 12 months previously, and hit out with 150 metres to go, but Lutsenko came from behind and overhauled the Italian in the final 50 metres.
Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias), who started to jump at the same time as Ulissi, took third place, Lutsenko having ripped past him. James Knox (Quick-Step Floors) was fourth, with a small gap back to the rest of what was a sizeable group of around 15 riders.
"Today was a really long and hard day but this victory is important for me and my team. It's the last race of the season and my form is now coming back, but I'm very happy,” Lutsenko said.
"In my first race of the season, in Oman, I had the victory there, and the last race here, also a victory. That's good for me, and good for my team. This season has been very nice."
With bonuses of ten, six, and four seconds on the line for the top three, Lutsenko also took the overall lead of the race, as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the other sprinters who had been up at the top of the general classification were dropped early on the final climb.
Ulissi is second overall, trailing Lutsenko by four seconds, with Prades third at six seconds. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin, who finished 13th, is fourth at 12 seconds.
With two flatter stages to come, Lutsenko is in the driving seat, though the small gaps mean the overall title could come into play in the intermediate sprints and on the tricky finale in Istanbul on Sunday.
This stage, though, was the only obvious general classification battleground, with the familiar finish up at Selcuk by the old house of the Virgin Mary.
There was an early fight for the breakaway and an early first-category climb saw Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Jon Irisarri (Caja-Rural) and the Manzana Postobon duo of Yecid Sierra and Aldemar Reyes get away.
They established a lead of around three minutes but when it started to drop, three riders - Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) - attacked and bridged across to make it a lead group of eight.
Most were caught on the draggy third-category climb that directly preceded the steeper haul to Selcuk, but Bole attacked for KOM points and briefly linked up with Rubio on the other side, though the peloton would begin the final climb as one.
UAE had ridden hard on the preceding climb and were again prominent on the lower slopes to Selcuk. There were no big attacks early on but the Delko team regularly upped the tempo - along with Sunweb's Louis Vervaecke and Bahrain's Ramunas Navardauskas - and the bunch quickly thinned out.
The first big move came from Caja Rural's Sergio Pardilla with around 3.5km to go. He never got far but hung on out front before being dragged back by BMC with 1.2km to go. At that point, Ulissi came through with teammate Kristijan Durasek - also a former overall winner of the race - and marshalled the front of the group, which was down to fewer than 20.
Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin) put in a big attack in the final kilometre but he was dragged back by a Delko rider and the paced ebbed as Haas took to the front. Prades then began to make his way up, and just as he sprang out of the saddle, Ulissi did the same.
As he surged clear, it looked like déja-vu, but Lutsenko came storming up to punch the air and take control of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5:24:22
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:09
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:15
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|22
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|23
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|24
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:37
|27
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|29
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:00:43
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:45
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|32
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:00
|34
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:18
|37
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:22
|38
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:25
|40
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:35
|41
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:45
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:51
|43
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:09
|44
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:02:12
|48
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:21
|49
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:23
|50
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:28
|51
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:34
|52
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|53
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:55
|54
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|0:03:03
|55
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:26
|56
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:50
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:03:53
|59
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|62
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:14
|63
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|65
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:15
|66
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:04:34
|68
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:04
|70
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:20
|71
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:24
|74
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:57
|75
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:17
|76
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:06:53
|79
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|80
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|82
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|84
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:59
|94
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:40
|95
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|101
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:00
|104
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:05
|105
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:10
|106
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:09:18
|107
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|108
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|109
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:14
|110
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|111
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|112
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|114
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|115
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|116
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:02
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:38
|118
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|119
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:40
|122
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|123
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|124
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|125
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:50
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:58
|130
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:36
|131
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:26
|132
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:44
|133
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:02
|134
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:55
|136
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|8
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|3
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|4
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|5
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|16:13:06
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:23
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:45
|4
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:39
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:01:51
|8
|Burgos - Bh
|0:04:27
|9
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:46
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|12
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:05:03
|13
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:36
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:05:52
|15
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|16
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:06:04
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:12
|18
|Turkish National Team
|0:12:58
|19
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:17
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:27:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:34:30
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:06
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|5
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|14
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|16
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:24
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:41
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:47
|27
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|29
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:00:53
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|32
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:10
|33
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|0:01:23
|36
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:28
|37
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|38
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:32
|39
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|40
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:45
|41
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:55
|42
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:19
|43
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:27
|46
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:31
|47
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:38
|48
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:44
|49
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|50
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:59
|51
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:36
|52
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:00
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:03
|54
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:04:06
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:24
|56
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:26
|57
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|0:04:31
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:42
|59
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:04
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:14
|61
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:21
|62
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:30
|63
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:42
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|65
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:56
|66
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:06:02
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:27
|68
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:06:31
|69
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:32
|70
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:57
|71
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:03
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:43
|73
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:45
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:46
|75
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:50
|76
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:09
|77
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:17
|78
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:23
|79
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:25
|80
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:08:33
|81
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:51
|82
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:05
|83
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:09:10
|84
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:20
|85
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:09:28
|86
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:32
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:38
|88
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:57
|90
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:21
|91
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:23
|92
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:30
|93
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:39
|94
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:46
|95
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:52
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:21
|97
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:42
|98
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:48
|100
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:51
|101
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:00
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:13
|104
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:30
|105
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:34
|106
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:06
|107
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:14
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:29
|109
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:13:57
|110
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:21
|111
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:14:38
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:41
|115
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:42
|116
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:08
|117
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:30
|118
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:45
|119
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:50
|120
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:37
|121
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:46
|122
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:17:34
|123
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:49
|124
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:30
|125
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:35
|126
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:19:34
|127
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|128
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:19
|129
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:20:22
|130
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:21:02
|131
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:22:08
|132
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|133
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:12
|134
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:48
|135
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:45
|136
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|17
|9
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|14
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|18
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|11
|20
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|21
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|25
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|26
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|27
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|30
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|33
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|5
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|36
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|37
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|39
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|40
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|42
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|43
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|44
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|46
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|47
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|48
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|49
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|3
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|4
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|6
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|7
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|8
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|12
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|1
|13
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|6
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|8
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|9
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|10
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|46:44:00
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:23
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:45
|4
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:39
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:01:51
|8
|Burgos - Bh
|0:04:27
|9
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:46
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|12
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:05:03
|13
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:36
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:05:52
|15
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|16
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:06:04
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:10:30
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:17
|19
|Turkish National Team
|0:15:08
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:37:58
