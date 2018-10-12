Image 1 of 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Double stage winner Sam Bennett was in the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 Trek-Segafredo and Katusha-Alpecin stage 4 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 The day's breakaway at Tour of Turkey stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Tour of Turkey stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexey Lutsenko claimed victory on the hilltop finish at Selcuk on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey, getting the better of Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the final dash to the line.

Ulissi had triumphed on this very finish 12 months previously, and hit out with 150 metres to go, but Lutsenko came from behind and overhauled the Italian in the final 50 metres.

Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias), who started to jump at the same time as Ulissi, took third place, Lutsenko having ripped past him. James Knox (Quick-Step Floors) was fourth, with a small gap back to the rest of what was a sizeable group of around 15 riders.

"Today was a really long and hard day but this victory is important for me and my team. It's the last race of the season and my form is now coming back, but I'm very happy,” Lutsenko said.

"In my first race of the season, in Oman, I had the victory there, and the last race here, also a victory. That's good for me, and good for my team. This season has been very nice."

With bonuses of ten, six, and four seconds on the line for the top three, Lutsenko also took the overall lead of the race, as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the other sprinters who had been up at the top of the general classification were dropped early on the final climb.

Ulissi is second overall, trailing Lutsenko by four seconds, with Prades third at six seconds. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin, who finished 13th, is fourth at 12 seconds.

With two flatter stages to come, Lutsenko is in the driving seat, though the small gaps mean the overall title could come into play in the intermediate sprints and on the tricky finale in Istanbul on Sunday.

This stage, though, was the only obvious general classification battleground, with the familiar finish up at Selcuk by the old house of the Virgin Mary.

There was an early fight for the breakaway and an early first-category climb saw Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Jon Irisarri (Caja-Rural) and the Manzana Postobon duo of Yecid Sierra and Aldemar Reyes get away.

They established a lead of around three minutes but when it started to drop, three riders - Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) - attacked and bridged across to make it a lead group of eight.

Most were caught on the draggy third-category climb that directly preceded the steeper haul to Selcuk, but Bole attacked for KOM points and briefly linked up with Rubio on the other side, though the peloton would begin the final climb as one.

UAE had ridden hard on the preceding climb and were again prominent on the lower slopes to Selcuk. There were no big attacks early on but the Delko team regularly upped the tempo - along with Sunweb's Louis Vervaecke and Bahrain's Ramunas Navardauskas - and the bunch quickly thinned out.

The first big move came from Caja Rural's Sergio Pardilla with around 3.5km to go. He never got far but hung on out front before being dragged back by BMC with 1.2km to go. At that point, Ulissi came through with teammate Kristijan Durasek - also a former overall winner of the race - and marshalled the front of the group, which was down to fewer than 20.

Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin) put in a big attack in the final kilometre but he was dragged back by a Delko rider and the paced ebbed as Haas took to the front. Prades then began to make his way up, and just as he sprang out of the saddle, Ulissi did the same.

As he surged clear, it looked like déja-vu, but Lutsenko came storming up to punch the air and take control of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5:24:22 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 6 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:09 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:15 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:29 22 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 23 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 24 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 25 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:37 27 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:39 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 29 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:00:43 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 32 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 33 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:00 34 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:18 37 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:22 38 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:25 40 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:35 41 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:45 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:51 43 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:09 44 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 47 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:02:12 48 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:21 49 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:23 50 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:28 51 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:34 52 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 53 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:55 54 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 0:03:03 55 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:03:26 56 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:50 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:03:53 59 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 60 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 62 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:04:14 63 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 65 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:15 66 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:04:34 68 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:04 70 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:20 71 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 73 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:24 74 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:05:57 75 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:17 76 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:06:53 79 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 80 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 82 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 84 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 85 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 86 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:59 94 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:40 95 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 101 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:00 104 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:05 105 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:10 106 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:09:18 107 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 108 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 109 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:14 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 111 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 112 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 114 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 115 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 116 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:02 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:38 118 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 119 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:40 122 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 123 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 124 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 125 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:50 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 129 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:58 130 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:36 131 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:26 132 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:44 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:02 134 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 135 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:55 136 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:05

Sprint - 114.km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 4 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 8 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 7 10 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 1 - 36km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 10 pts 2 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 3 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 4 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3 5 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - 190.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Mountain 3 - 205.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 4 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 1

Beauties sprint - 152.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bmc Racing Team 16:13:06 2 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:23 3 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:45 4 Manzana Postobon Team 0:01:01 5 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 6 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:01:39 7 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 0:01:51 8 Burgos - Bh 0:04:27 9 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:37 10 Team Sunweb 0:04:46 11 Astana Pro Team 0:04:53 12 Bahrain - Merida 0:05:03 13 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:36 14 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:05:52 15 Uae Team Emirates 0:06:02 16 Quick - Step Floors 0:06:04 17 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:09:12 18 Turkish National Team 0:12:58 19 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:17 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:27:21

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15:34:30 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:06 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 5 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 14 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:22 16 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:24 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:25 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 20 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:39 22 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:41 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 26 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:47 27 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:49 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 29 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:00:53 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 32 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:10 33 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 0:01:23 36 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:28 37 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:30 38 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:32 39 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:35 40 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:45 41 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:55 42 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:19 43 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:27 46 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:31 47 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:38 48 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:44 49 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 50 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:59 51 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:03:36 52 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:04:00 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03 54 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:04:06 55 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:24 56 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:26 57 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 0:04:31 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:42 59 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:04 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:14 61 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:05:21 62 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:30 63 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:42 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 65 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:56 66 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:06:02 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 68 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:06:31 69 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:32 70 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:57 71 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:03 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:43 73 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:45 74 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:46 75 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:50 76 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:09 77 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:17 78 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:23 79 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:25 80 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:08:33 81 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:51 82 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:05 83 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:09:10 84 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:20 85 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:09:28 86 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:32 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:38 88 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:57 90 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:21 91 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:23 92 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:30 93 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:39 94 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:46 95 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:52 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:21 97 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:42 98 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:48 100 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:51 101 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:00 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:13 104 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:30 105 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:34 106 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:06 107 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:14 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:29 109 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:13:57 110 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:21 111 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:14:38 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:41 115 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:42 116 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:08 117 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:30 118 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:45 119 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:50 120 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:37 121 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:46 122 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:17:34 123 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:49 124 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:30 125 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:35 126 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:19:34 127 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 128 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:19 129 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:20:22 130 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:21:02 131 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:22:08 132 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:22:10 133 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:12 134 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:48 135 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45 136 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 29 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 26 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 22 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 17 9 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 16 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 13 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 14 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 15 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 12 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 12 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 18 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 11 20 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 21 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 10 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 25 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 7 26 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 27 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 29 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 30 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 33 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 5 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 36 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 37 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 39 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 40 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 41 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 42 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 43 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 44 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 46 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 47 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 48 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 49 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 13 3 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 4 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 7 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 8 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 10 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 11 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 1 12 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1 13 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 10 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 4 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 6 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 7 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 8 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 9 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 10 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1