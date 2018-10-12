Trending

Tour of Turkey: Lutsenko wins stage 4

Astana rider moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey and moves into overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Double stage winner Sam Bennett was in the overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Trek-Segafredo and Katusha-Alpecin stage 4 Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The day's breakaway at Tour of Turkey stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of Turkey stage 4 breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexey Lutsenko claimed victory on the hilltop finish at Selcuk on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey, getting the better of Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the final dash to the line.

Ulissi had triumphed on this very finish 12 months previously, and hit out with 150 metres to go, but Lutsenko came from behind and overhauled the Italian in the final 50 metres.

Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias), who started to jump at the same time as Ulissi, took third place, Lutsenko having ripped past him. James Knox (Quick-Step Floors) was fourth, with a small gap back to the rest of what was a sizeable group of around 15 riders.

"Today was a really long and hard day but this victory is important for me and my team. It's the last race of the season and my form is now coming back, but I'm very happy,” Lutsenko said.

"In my first race of the season, in Oman, I had the victory there, and the last race here, also a victory. That's good for me, and good for my team. This season has been very nice."

With bonuses of ten, six, and four seconds on the line for the top three, Lutsenko also took the overall lead of the race, as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the other sprinters who had been up at the top of the general classification were dropped early on the final climb.

Ulissi is second overall, trailing Lutsenko by four seconds, with Prades third at six seconds. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin, who finished 13th, is fourth at 12 seconds.

With two flatter stages to come, Lutsenko is in the driving seat, though the small gaps mean the overall title could come into play in the intermediate sprints and on the tricky finale in Istanbul on Sunday.

This stage, though, was the only obvious general classification battleground, with the familiar finish up at Selcuk by the old house of the Virgin Mary.

There was an early fight for the breakaway and an early first-category climb saw Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Jon Irisarri (Caja-Rural) and the Manzana Postobon duo of Yecid Sierra and Aldemar Reyes get away.

They established a lead of around three minutes but when it started to drop, three riders - Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) - attacked and bridged across to make it a lead group of eight.

Most were caught on the draggy third-category climb that directly preceded the steeper haul to Selcuk, but Bole attacked for KOM points and briefly linked up with Rubio on the other side, though the peloton would begin the final climb as one.

UAE had ridden hard on the preceding climb and were again prominent on the lower slopes to Selcuk. There were no big attacks early on but the Delko team regularly upped the tempo - along with Sunweb's Louis Vervaecke and Bahrain's Ramunas Navardauskas - and the bunch quickly thinned out.

The first big move came from Caja Rural's Sergio Pardilla with around 3.5km to go. He never got far but hung on out front before being dragged back by BMC with 1.2km to go. At that point, Ulissi came through with teammate Kristijan Durasek - also a former overall winner of the race - and marshalled the front of the group, which was down to fewer than 20.

Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin) put in a big attack in the final kilometre but he was dragged back by a Delko rider and the paced ebbed as Haas took to the front. Prades then began to make his way up, and just as he sprang out of the saddle, Ulissi did the same.

As he surged clear, it looked like déja-vu, but Lutsenko came storming up to punch the air and take control of the race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5:24:22
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
6Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
10Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:09
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:15
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
22Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
23Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
24Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
25Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:37
27Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
29José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:00:43
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:47
32Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:00
34Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:18
37Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:22
38Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:25
40Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:35
41Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:45
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:51
43Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:09
44Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
47Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team0:02:12
48Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:21
49Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:23
50Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:28
51Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:34
52Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
53Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:55
54James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH0:03:03
55Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:03:26
56Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:03:50
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:03:53
59Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
60Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
62Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:14
63Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:15
66Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:04:34
68Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:05:04
70Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:20
71Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:05:24
74Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:57
75Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:17
76Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team0:06:53
79Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
80Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
82Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
84Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
85Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
86Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:59
94Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:40
95Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
97Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
101John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:00
104David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:05
105Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:08:10
106Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team0:09:18
107Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
108Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
109Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:10:14
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
111Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
112Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
114Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
115Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
116Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:02
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:38
118Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
119Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:40
122Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
123Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
124Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
125Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:50
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
128Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
129Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:58
130Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:12:36
131Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:26
132Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:44
133Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:02
134Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
135Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:55
136Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:05

Sprint - 114.km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias13
4James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors12
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team11
6Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo10
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
8Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon2
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 1 - 36km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida10pts
2Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon7
3Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
4Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3
5Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - 190.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1

Mountain 3 - 205.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
4James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors1

Beauties sprint - 152.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team16:13:06
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:23
3Trek - Segafredo0:00:45
4Manzana Postobon Team0:01:01
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:39
7Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:01:51
8Burgos - Bh0:04:27
9Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:37
10Team Sunweb0:04:46
11Astana Pro Team0:04:53
12Bahrain - Merida0:05:03
13Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:05:36
14Gazprom - Rusvelo0:05:52
15Uae Team Emirates0:06:02
16Quick - Step Floors0:06:04
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:12
18Turkish National Team0:12:58
19Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:17
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:27:21

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:34:30
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:04
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:06
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
5Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
6Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
14Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
16Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:24
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
20James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:41
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
26Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:47
27Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
29José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:00:53
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:57
32Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:10
33Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban0:01:23
36Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:28
37Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
38Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:32
39Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:35
40Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:45
41Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:55
42Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:19
43Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:27
46Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:31
47Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:38
48Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:44
49Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
50Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:59
51Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:03:36
52Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:00
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:03
54Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team0:04:06
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
56Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:26
57James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH0:04:31
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:42
59Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:04
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:05:14
61Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:21
62Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:30
63Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:42
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:56
66Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:06:02
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
68Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:06:31
69Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:32
70Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:57
71Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:03
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:07:43
73Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:45
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:07:46
75Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:50
76Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:09
77Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:17
78Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:23
79Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:25
80Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team0:08:33
81Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:51
82Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:05
83Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:09:10
84Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:20
85Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team0:09:28
86Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:32
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:38
88Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:57
90Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:21
91Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:23
92Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:30
93Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:39
94Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:46
95Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:52
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:21
97Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:42
98Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:48
100Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:51
101Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:00
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:13
104Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:12:30
105Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:34
106Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:06
107Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:13:14
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:29
109Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:13:57
110Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:21
111Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:14:38
112Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:41
115Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:42
116Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:08
117Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:30
118Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:45
119Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:50
120David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:37
121Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:46
122Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team0:17:34
123Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:49
124Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:18:30
125Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:35
126Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:19:34
127Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
128Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:19
129Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:20:22
130Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:21:02
131Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team0:22:08
132Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:22:10
133Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:12
134Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:48
135Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:45
136Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe44pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors29
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors26
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo22
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb17
9Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias17
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin16
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
13Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
14Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
15James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors12
16Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team12
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team11
18Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team11
20Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
21Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo10
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
25Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin7
26Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
27Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
28Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
30Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
32Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
33Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic5
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
35Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
36Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
37Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
39Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon3
40Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
41Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
42Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon2
43Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
44Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
45Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
46Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
47Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
48Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
49Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
50Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon14pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13
3Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
6Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
7Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team5
8Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
10Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
11James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors1
12Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1
13Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team10pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
3Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team5
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
6Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
7Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
8Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
9Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
10Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
11Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team46:44:00
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:23
3Trek - Segafredo0:00:45
4Manzana Postobon Team0:01:01
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:39
7Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:01:51
8Burgos - Bh0:04:27
9Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:37
10Team Sunweb0:04:46
11Astana Pro Team0:04:53
12Bahrain - Merida0:05:03
13Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:05:36
14Gazprom - Rusvelo0:05:52
15Uae Team Emirates0:06:02
16Quick - Step Floors0:06:04
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:10:30
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:17
19Turkish National Team0:15:08
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:37:58

