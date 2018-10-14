Image 1 of 39 Eduard Prades shows of his Tour of Turkey spoils (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 BMC Racing sign off at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 39 The final podium of the 2018 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 39 Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) was happy to win overall and boost his career (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 39 Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 39 Basque pride: the Euskadi-Murias team celebrate Eduard Prades winning the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 39 BMC Racing celebrate winning the team prize (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 39 The points competition podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 39 BMC Racing won the team prize (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 39 The Euskad- Murias team celebrate Prades overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 39 Eduard Prades is lifted in the air by his Euskadi-Murias teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 39 Euskadi-Murias celebrate their Tour of Turkey win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 39 Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 39 The 2018 Tour of Turkey podium (l-r): Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) and Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 39 Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick Step Floors) was second in the points competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 39 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the points competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 39 Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) won the 2018 Tour of Tirkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 39 The peloton chase down the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) had hoped to keep the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 39 The long ride to Istanbul (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 39 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 39 The riders in the Eurasia Tunnel, connecting Anatolia and Europe, 100 meters underneath the sea (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 The Tour of Turkey peloton arrives in Istanbul (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) enjoys the moment (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) went deep to take a rare solo victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 The riders cover one of the many bridges of Istanbul (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 39 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was carefully protected by his teammates (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 39 There were a number of early attacks (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 39 The rain was also a factor during the ride to Istanbul (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 39 The race cut through the Turkish countryside (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 39 The riders were caught in a rain shower (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 39 The Tour of Turkey shut down the highway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 39 The early break of the day (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 39 The colours of the 2018 peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 39 The Turkish national team (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 39 The peloton enjoyed racing on wide highways (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Eduard Prades (Euskadi Murias) snatched overall victory at the Tour of Turkey from Andrey Lutsenko (Astana) thanks to second place on the final stage to Istanbul, a six-second time bonus and better placings during the six days of racing.

Prades and Lutsenko finished equal on time, but Prades' second place proved decisive as Lutsenko was only 13th on the final stage.

Katusha-Alpecin's Nathan Haas, who had been four seconds down in second and hoping to go for the win today, finished third overall, at four seconds. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) was fourth, also at four seconds.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage, opting to attack with more than a kilometre to go rather than wait for the narrow sprint finish. He stayed away to celebrate with his arms in the air. BMC Racing’s Jempy Drucker was third.

The last two kilometres were curving and slightly climbing, and Bennett jumped from the rushing field with 1.5km to go. The Irish rider quickly built up enough of a gap that he was able to take out in the final hundred meters and savour his win.

“I know the finish here pretty well and what it’s like, so I made the jump and went hard on the climb as much as I could. If you do that then you can recover round the corners. I looked back and saw I had done it when I got round the last corner because they were gone," Bennett explained.

“That wouldn’t have been possible today without the team, they were brilliant. It feels like I’ve managed to get some redemption after my crash here last year. For that and the type of finish it was today I think it was probably my favourite win out of any I’ve had.

“It’s great for morale going in to next season. I really want a leadership role at Paris-Nice and the Giro d’Italia and I’ll speak to the team in the next couple of weeks to plan out the season. But this has definitely got my spirits high going in to next year.”

Prades naturally celebrated the biggest win of his career with his teammates.

“We knew looking at the GC that it was nearly impossible because there wouldn’t be many opportunities but I liked the finish and it's one I know well so I knew it wasn’t impossible if I could get in the right position,"Prades explained.

“I managed to get in the right wheels up the climb and hold my strength in to the corners and I knew I had a chance.

“It’s been a great year for me and the team and we have had some good wins now like this one of course, the Vuelta and others and it’s just the best way to finish the season.”

How it unfolded

The decisive final stage to Instanbul featured a rolling course with one categorised climb and a ride through the Eurasia Tunnel, connecting Anatolia and Europe, 100 meters underneath the sea.

A three-man escape group eventually formed, including Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb), Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). They were later joined by Benat Txoperena (Euskadi-Murias), Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Muhammed Atalay (Turkey), Christophe Masson (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Pavel Cieślik (CCC). After nearly 90 km, the octet had just over three minutes on the field.

That gap gradually dropped and with 48km left, it was down to 1:15. With 44 km to go, Masson had to drop out of the group after his pedal came off the spindle. Multiple bike changes threw him further back and Atalay also left the group.

With the overall victory still up for grabs, the break group never had a chance, with the peloton also keen to fight for overall victory. Mihaylov was the next to be dropped, as the Eurasia Tunnel approached. The 5.4km long tunnel was only two lanes wide but relatively well-lit.

Vervaeke jumped from his remaining three break companions in the streets of Instanbul but he too was soon caught with 6.5km left. The front of the field was tightly packed as the sprinters’ teams wanted to set up their leaders for the stage win, whilst Astana and Katusha were fighting for the overall classification.

The narrow, twisting finish broke up the field and the sprint trains. Bora-Hansgrohe lead out Bennett but hit the front too early. Bennett took control and jumped with 1.5km to go, challenging his sprint rivals. Nobody had the speed or team to chase him, with Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Floors) soon easing up. Bennett used his power to stay clear and celebrated in style, finishing six seconds ahead of the chasing field.

A crash in the field on a late corner shuffled the peloton and cost Lutsenko a better place and perhaps overall victory. Prades was ahead of him and made sure he finished second to set up his smash and grab overall success.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:36:28 2 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:06 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 24 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 29 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 32 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 33 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 40 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 42 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 43 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 44 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 45 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 46 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 49 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 52 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 53 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 54 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 56 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 57 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 59 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 60 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 62 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 63 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 64 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 65 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:38 68 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 69 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 71 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 72 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 73 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 75 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 76 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:02 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 79 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:06 81 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:11 82 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 83 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:19 84 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 87 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 88 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 89 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 91 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:06 94 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:58 95 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 96 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 97 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:08 99 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 100 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 103 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 104 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 105 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 107 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 108 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15 109 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 113 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 114 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 115 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 116 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 118 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 122 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 123 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 124 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 125 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:24 126 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:36 128 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:18 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 130 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:37 131 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:12 132 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 133 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 134 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:40 135 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:08:19

Sprint 1 - 83.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 5 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 12 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 1 - 55.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora - Hansgrohe 10:49:36 2 Bmc Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 4 Trek - Segafredo 5 Team Katusha Alpecin 6 Team Sunweb 7 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Quick - Step Floors 9 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 10 Manzana Postobon Team 11 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 12 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 13 Gazprom - Rusvelo 14 Burgos - Bh 15 Uae Team Emirates 16 Turkish National Team 17 Bahrain - Merida 0:01:37 18 Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 19 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:08 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:54

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22:26:16 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09 6 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 7 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 14 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:22 16 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:24 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:25 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 20 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:39 22 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:41 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:49 26 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:00:53 27 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:10 28 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 0:01:23 30 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:28 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:42 32 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:43 33 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:45 34 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:52 35 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:55 36 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:04 38 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:19 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 40 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:31 41 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:43 42 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:44 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:04 44 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:15 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:03:36 46 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:39 47 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:53 48 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 49 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:04:06 50 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:29 51 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 0:04:31 52 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 53 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:08 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:14 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:15 56 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:05:21 57 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:30 58 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:37 59 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:41 60 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:42 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 62 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:55 63 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:06:02 64 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:06:29 65 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:35 66 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:04 67 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:31 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:40 69 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:50 70 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:05 71 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:09 72 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:15 73 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:17 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:36 75 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:51 76 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:05 77 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:06 78 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:16 79 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:09:28 80 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:32 81 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:38 82 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:52 84 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:09:55 85 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:57 86 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:18 87 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:21 88 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:32 89 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:10:50 90 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:08 91 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:26 92 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:42 93 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:17 94 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:19 95 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:32 96 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:45 97 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:12:55 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:01 99 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:06 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:14 101 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 102 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:43 103 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:53 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:34 105 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:14:38 106 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:11 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:21 109 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:34 110 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:47 111 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:50 112 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:15:54 113 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:59 114 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:16:41 115 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:50 116 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:10 117 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:17:35 118 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:49 119 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:08 120 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:19:36 121 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:06 122 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:07 123 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:19 124 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:27 125 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:39 126 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:21:26 127 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:21:43 128 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:22:14 129 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:14 130 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:15 131 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:26:09 132 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:26:44 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:54 134 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:52 135 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:30:21

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 41 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 38 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 37 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 28 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 27 11 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 12 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 14 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 15 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 16 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 20 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 18 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 20 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 21 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 12 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 12 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 24 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 11 25 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 26 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 28 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 29 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 30 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 7 31 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 34 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 35 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 36 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 37 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 40 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 41 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 5 42 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 43 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 44 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 45 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 46 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 47 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 48 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 49 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 50 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 51 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 52 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 53 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16 pts 2 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 3 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 4 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 7 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 8 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 9 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 12 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 1 14 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 15 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 16 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1 17 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 15 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 4 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 6 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 7 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 8 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 10 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 11 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 12 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 13 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 1 15 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1