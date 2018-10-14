Tour of Turkey: Prades snatches overall victory from Lutsenko
Bennett wins final stage in Istanbul with late solo attack
Stage 6: Bursa - Istanbul
Eduard Prades (Euskadi Murias) snatched overall victory at the Tour of Turkey from Andrey Lutsenko (Astana) thanks to second place on the final stage to Istanbul, a six-second time bonus and better placings during the six days of racing.
Related Articles
Prades and Lutsenko finished equal on time, but Prades' second place proved decisive as Lutsenko was only 13th on the final stage.
Katusha-Alpecin's Nathan Haas, who had been four seconds down in second and hoping to go for the win today, finished third overall, at four seconds. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) was fourth, also at four seconds.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage, opting to attack with more than a kilometre to go rather than wait for the narrow sprint finish. He stayed away to celebrate with his arms in the air. BMC Racing’s Jempy Drucker was third.
The last two kilometres were curving and slightly climbing, and Bennett jumped from the rushing field with 1.5km to go. The Irish rider quickly built up enough of a gap that he was able to take out in the final hundred meters and savour his win.
“I know the finish here pretty well and what it’s like, so I made the jump and went hard on the climb as much as I could. If you do that then you can recover round the corners. I looked back and saw I had done it when I got round the last corner because they were gone," Bennett explained.
“That wouldn’t have been possible today without the team, they were brilliant. It feels like I’ve managed to get some redemption after my crash here last year. For that and the type of finish it was today I think it was probably my favourite win out of any I’ve had.
“It’s great for morale going in to next season. I really want a leadership role at Paris-Nice and the Giro d’Italia and I’ll speak to the team in the next couple of weeks to plan out the season. But this has definitely got my spirits high going in to next year.”
Prades naturally celebrated the biggest win of his career with his teammates.
“We knew looking at the GC that it was nearly impossible because there wouldn’t be many opportunities but I liked the finish and it's one I know well so I knew it wasn’t impossible if I could get in the right position,"Prades explained.
“I managed to get in the right wheels up the climb and hold my strength in to the corners and I knew I had a chance.
“It’s been a great year for me and the team and we have had some good wins now like this one of course, the Vuelta and others and it’s just the best way to finish the season.”
How it unfolded
The decisive final stage to Instanbul featured a rolling course with one categorised climb and a ride through the Eurasia Tunnel, connecting Anatolia and Europe, 100 meters underneath the sea.
A three-man escape group eventually formed, including Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb), Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). They were later joined by Benat Txoperena (Euskadi-Murias), Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Muhammed Atalay (Turkey), Christophe Masson (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Pavel Cieślik (CCC). After nearly 90 km, the octet had just over three minutes on the field.
That gap gradually dropped and with 48km left, it was down to 1:15. With 44 km to go, Masson had to drop out of the group after his pedal came off the spindle. Multiple bike changes threw him further back and Atalay also left the group.
With the overall victory still up for grabs, the break group never had a chance, with the peloton also keen to fight for overall victory. Mihaylov was the next to be dropped, as the Eurasia Tunnel approached. The 5.4km long tunnel was only two lanes wide but relatively well-lit.
Vervaeke jumped from his remaining three break companions in the streets of Instanbul but he too was soon caught with 6.5km left. The front of the field was tightly packed as the sprinters’ teams wanted to set up their leaders for the stage win, whilst Astana and Katusha were fighting for the overall classification.
The narrow, twisting finish broke up the field and the sprint trains. Bora-Hansgrohe lead out Bennett but hit the front too early. Bennett took control and jumped with 1.5km to go, challenging his sprint rivals. Nobody had the speed or team to chase him, with Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Floors) soon easing up. Bennett used his power to stay clear and celebrated in style, finishing six seconds ahead of the chasing field.
A crash in the field on a late corner shuffled the peloton and cost Lutsenko a better place and perhaps overall victory. Prades was ahead of him and made sure he finished second to set up his smash and grab overall success.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:36:28
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:06
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|24
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|32
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|35
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|40
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|42
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|43
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|44
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|45
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|46
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|52
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|53
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|57
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|59
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|60
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|64
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|65
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|68
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|69
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|71
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|72
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|75
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|76
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:02
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|79
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:06
|81
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:11
|82
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|83
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:19
|84
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|91
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:06
|94
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:58
|95
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|97
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:08
|99
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|100
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|102
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|103
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|107
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|108
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:15
|109
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|118
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|122
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|123
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|124
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|125
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:24
|126
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:36
|128
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:18
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:37
|131
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:12
|132
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|133
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|134
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:40
|135
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:08:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|5
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|10:49:36
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Quick - Step Floors
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|10
|Manzana Postobon Team
|11
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|12
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|14
|Burgos - Bh
|15
|Uae Team Emirates
|16
|Turkish National Team
|17
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:37
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:08
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22:26:16
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|6
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|7
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|14
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|16
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:24
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:41
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|26
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:00:53
|27
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:10
|28
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|0:01:23
|30
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:28
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|32
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:43
|33
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:45
|34
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:52
|35
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:55
|36
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:04
|38
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:19
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:31
|41
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:43
|42
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:44
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:04
|44
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:15
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:36
|46
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:39
|47
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:53
|48
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:04:06
|50
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:29
|51
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|0:04:31
|52
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|53
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:08
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:14
|55
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:15
|56
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:21
|57
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:30
|58
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:37
|59
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:41
|60
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:42
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|62
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:55
|63
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:06:02
|64
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:06:29
|65
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:35
|66
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:04
|67
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:31
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:40
|69
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:50
|70
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:05
|71
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:09
|72
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:15
|73
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:17
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:36
|75
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:51
|76
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:05
|77
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:06
|78
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:16
|79
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:09:28
|80
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:32
|81
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:38
|82
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:52
|84
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:09:55
|85
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:57
|86
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:18
|87
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:21
|88
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:32
|89
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:10:50
|90
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:08
|91
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:26
|92
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:42
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:17
|94
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:19
|95
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:32
|96
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:45
|97
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:12:55
|98
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:01
|99
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:06
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:14
|101
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|102
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:43
|103
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:53
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:34
|105
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:14:38
|106
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:11
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:21
|109
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:34
|110
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:47
|111
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:50
|112
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:54
|113
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:59
|114
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:16:41
|115
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:50
|116
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:10
|117
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:17:35
|118
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:49
|119
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:08
|120
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:19:36
|121
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:06
|122
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:07
|123
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:19
|124
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:27
|125
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:39
|126
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:21:26
|127
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:21:43
|128
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:22:14
|129
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:14
|130
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:15
|131
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:26:09
|132
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:26:44
|133
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:54
|134
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:52
|135
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:30:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|38
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|27
|11
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|14
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|18
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|20
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|21
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|24
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|11
|25
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|26
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|28
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|29
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|30
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|31
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|34
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|35
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|36
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|37
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|40
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|42
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|43
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|44
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|45
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|46
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|47
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|48
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|49
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|50
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|51
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|52
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|53
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|3
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|4
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|6
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|7
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|8
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|9
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|12
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|14
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|15
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|16
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|1
|17
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|4
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|6
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|8
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|10
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|11
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|12
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|13
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|67:19:18
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:23
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:45
|4
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:39
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:01:51
|8
|Burgos - Bh
|0:04:27
|9
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:46
|11
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:36
|12
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:05:52
|13
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|14
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:06:04
|15
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:34
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:51
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:12:32
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:11
|19
|Turkish National Team
|0:15:08
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:40:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy