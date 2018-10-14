Trending

Tour of Turkey: Prades snatches overall victory from Lutsenko

Bennett wins final stage in Istanbul with late solo attack

Image 1 of 39

Eduard Prades shows of his Tour of Turkey spoils

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 39

BMC Racing sign off at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 39

The final podium of the 2018 Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 39

Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) was happy to win overall and boost his career

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 39

Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 39

Basque pride: the Euskadi-Murias team celebrate Eduard Prades winning the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 39

BMC Racing celebrate winning the team prize

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 39

The points competition podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 39

BMC Racing won the team prize

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 39

The Euskad- Murias team celebrate Prades overall victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 39

Eduard Prades is lifted in the air by his Euskadi-Murias teammates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 39

Euskadi-Murias celebrate their Tour of Turkey win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 39

Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 39

The 2018 Tour of Turkey podium (l-r): Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) and Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 39

Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick Step Floors) was second in the points competition

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 39

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the points competition

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 39

Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) won the 2018 Tour of Tirkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 39

The peloton chase down the break

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 39

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) had hoped to keep the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 39

The long ride to Istanbul

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 39

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 39

The riders in the Eurasia Tunnel, connecting Anatolia and Europe, 100 meters underneath the sea

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 39

The Tour of Turkey peloton arrives in Istanbul

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 39

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 39

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) enjoys the moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 39

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) went deep to take a rare solo victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 39

The riders cover one of the many bridges of Istanbul

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 39

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates with his teammates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 39

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 39

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was carefully protected by his teammates

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 39

There were a number of early attacks

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 39

The rain was also a factor during the ride to Istanbul

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 39

The race cut through the Turkish countryside

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 39

The riders were caught in a rain shower

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 39

The Tour of Turkey shut down the highway

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 39

The early break of the day

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 39

The colours of the 2018 peloton

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 39

The Turkish national team

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 39

The peloton enjoyed racing on wide highways

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Eduard Prades (Euskadi Murias) snatched overall victory at the Tour of Turkey from Andrey Lutsenko (Astana) thanks to second place on the final stage to Istanbul, a six-second time bonus and better placings during the six days of racing. 

Prades and Lutsenko finished equal on time, but Prades' second place proved decisive as Lutsenko was only 13th on the final stage.

Katusha-Alpecin's Nathan Haas, who had been four seconds down in second and hoping to go for the win today, finished third overall, at four seconds. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) was fourth, also at four seconds.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage, opting to attack with more than a kilometre to go rather than wait for the narrow sprint finish. He stayed away to celebrate with his arms in the air. BMC Racing’s Jempy Drucker was third.

The last two kilometres were curving and slightly climbing, and Bennett jumped from the rushing field with 1.5km to go. The Irish rider quickly built up enough of a gap that he was able to take out in the final hundred meters and savour his win. 

“I know the finish here pretty well and what it’s like, so I made the jump and went hard on the climb as much as I could. If you do that then you can recover round the corners. I looked back and saw I had done it when I got round the last corner because they were gone," Bennett explained.

“That wouldn’t have been possible today without the team, they were brilliant. It feels like I’ve managed to get some redemption after my crash here last year. For that and the type of finish it was today I think it was probably my favourite win out of any I’ve had.

“It’s great for morale going in to next season. I really want a leadership role at Paris-Nice and the Giro d’Italia and I’ll speak to the team in the next couple of weeks to plan out the season. But this has definitely got my spirits high going in to next year.”

Prades naturally celebrated the biggest win of his career with his teammates. 

“We knew looking at the GC that it was nearly impossible because there wouldn’t be many opportunities but I liked the finish and it's one I know well so I knew it wasn’t impossible if I could get in the right position,"Prades explained.

“I managed to get in the right wheels up the climb and hold my strength in to the corners and I knew I had a chance.

“It’s been a great year for me and the team and we have had some good wins now like this one of course, the Vuelta and others and it’s just the best way to finish the season.”

How it unfolded

The decisive final stage to Instanbul featured a rolling course with one categorised climb and a ride through the Eurasia Tunnel, connecting Anatolia and Europe, 100 meters underneath the sea.

A three-man escape group eventually formed, including Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb), Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). They were later joined by Benat Txoperena (Euskadi-Murias), Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Muhammed Atalay (Turkey), Christophe Masson (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Pavel Cieślik (CCC). After nearly 90 km, the octet had just over three minutes on the field.

That gap gradually dropped and with 48km left, it was down to 1:15. With 44 km to go, Masson had to drop out of the group after his pedal came off the spindle. Multiple bike changes threw him further back and Atalay also left the group.

With the overall victory still up for grabs, the break group never had a chance, with the peloton also keen to fight for overall victory. Mihaylov was the next to be dropped, as the Eurasia Tunnel approached. The 5.4km long tunnel was only two lanes wide but relatively well-lit.

Vervaeke jumped from his remaining three break companions in the streets of Instanbul but he too was soon caught with 6.5km left. The front of the field was tightly packed as the sprinters’ teams wanted to set up their leaders for the stage win, whilst Astana and Katusha were fighting for the overall classification.

The narrow, twisting finish broke up the field and the sprint trains. Bora-Hansgrohe lead out Bennett but hit the front too early. Bennett took control and jumped with 1.5km to go, challenging his sprint rivals. Nobody had the speed or team to chase him, with Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Floors) soon easing up. Bennett used his power to stay clear and celebrated in style, finishing six seconds ahead of the chasing field.

A crash in the field on a late corner shuffled the peloton and cost Lutsenko a better place and perhaps overall victory. Prades was ahead of him and made sure he finished second to set up his smash and grab overall success.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:36:28
2Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:06
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
12Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
24Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
25Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
32Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
33Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
34Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
36Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
39Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
40Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
42Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
43Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
44Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
45Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
46Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
48James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
49Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
53Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
54Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
56Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
57Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
59James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
60Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
62Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
63Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
64Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
65Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:38
68Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:51
71Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
72Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
73Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
75Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
76Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:02
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
78Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
79Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:06
81Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:11
82Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:06
83Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:19
84Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
87Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
88Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
89Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
91Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
92David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:06
94Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:58
95Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
96Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
97Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:08
99Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
100Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
103Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
105Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
107Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
108Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:02:15
109Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
113Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
114Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
115Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
116Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
122Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
123Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
124Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:24
126Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
127Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:36
128Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:18
129Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
130Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:03:37
131Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:12
132Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
133Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
134Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:40
135Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team0:08:19

Sprint 1 - 83.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team3
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team13
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb12
5Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
9Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo7
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin5
12Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 1 - 55.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Turkish Beauties Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora - Hansgrohe10:49:36
2Bmc Racing Team0:00:06
3Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
4Trek - Segafredo
5Team Katusha Alpecin
6Team Sunweb
7Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Quick - Step Floors
9Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
10Manzana Postobon Team
11Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
12Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
13Gazprom - Rusvelo
14Burgos - Bh
15Uae Team Emirates
16Turkish National Team
17Bahrain - Merida0:01:37
18Astana Pro Team0:02:04
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:08
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:54

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias22:26:16
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:09
6Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
14Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
16Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:24
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
20James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:41
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
26José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:00:53
27Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:10
28Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban0:01:23
30Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:28
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:42
32Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:01:43
33Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:45
34Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:52
35Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:55
36Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:04
38Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:19
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
40Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:31
41Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:43
42Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:44
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:03:04
44Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:15
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:03:36
46Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:03:39
47Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:53
48Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
49Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team0:04:06
50Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:29
51James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH0:04:31
52Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
53Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:08
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:05:14
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:15
56Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:21
57Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:30
58Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:37
59Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:41
60Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:42
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
62Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:55
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:06:02
64Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:06:29
65Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:35
66Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:04
67Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:31
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:07:40
69Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:50
70Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:05
71Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:09
72Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:15
73Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:17
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:36
75Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:51
76Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:05
77Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:06
78Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:16
79Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team0:09:28
80Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:32
81Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:38
82Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
83Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:09:52
84Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:09:55
85Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:57
86Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:18
87Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:21
88Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:32
89Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team0:10:50
90Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:08
91Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:26
92Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:42
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:17
94Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:19
95Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:32
96Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:45
97Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:12:55
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:01
99Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:06
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:13:14
101Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
102Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:43
103Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:53
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:34
105Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:14:38
106Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:15:11
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:15:21
109Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:34
110Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:47
111Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:50
112Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:54
113Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:59
114Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:16:41
115Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:50
116Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:10
117Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:17:35
118Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:49
119David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:08
120Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team0:19:36
121Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:06
122Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:07
123Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:19
124Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:27
125Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:20:39
126Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:21:26
127Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:21:43
128Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:22:14
129Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:14
130Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:15
131Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:26:09
132Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:26:44
133Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:26:54
134Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:52
135Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team0:30:21

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe71pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors41
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team38
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors37
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin37
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo36
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates29
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias28
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team27
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb27
11Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise26
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias22
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
14Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo20
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
18Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb13
20Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
21James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors12
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team12
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team11
24Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team11
25Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
26Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
28Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
29Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
30Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin7
31Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
34Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
35Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
36Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
37Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
40Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
41Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida5
42Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
43Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
44Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team3
45Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
46Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon3
47Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
48Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon2
49Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
50Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
51Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
52Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
53Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16pts
2Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon16
3Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
6Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
7Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team5
8Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4
9Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
12Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors1
14Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon1
15Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
16Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1
17Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team15pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
4Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team5
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
6Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
7Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
8Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
10Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
11Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
12Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
13Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb1
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
16Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team67:19:18
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:23
3Trek - Segafredo0:00:45
4Manzana Postobon Team0:01:01
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:39
7Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:01:51
8Burgos - Bh0:04:27
9Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:37
10Team Sunweb0:04:46
11Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:05:36
12Gazprom - Rusvelo0:05:52
13Uae Team Emirates0:06:02
14Quick - Step Floors0:06:04
15Bahrain - Merida0:06:34
16Astana Pro Team0:06:51
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:12:32
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:11
19Turkish National Team0:15:08
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:40:46

 

