Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett wins stage 2
Bora sprinter beats Hodeg in Antalya
Stage 2: Alanya - Antalya
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) gobbled up his first WorldTour win since the Giro d'Italia with victory on stage 2 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey. The Irishman, who finished second on stage 1, made no mistake 24 hours later after making use of a fine lead-out from his teammates before capitalising on a final charge to the line from Quick-Step Floors.
The Belgian team were hoping to set up their young sprinter Alvaro Hodeg but the Colombian could only manage second on the line, with Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) finishing a distant third.
Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader, Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors), turned lead-out man for stage 2 and dropped Hodeg off with 200m to go but Bennett showed the opposition a clean pair of heels.
Bennett now leads the race and pulls on the blue jersey, with Richeze relegated to second, six seconds back. The consistent Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) lies third on GC.
In a similar pattern to stage 1, Wednesday's stage came down to a bunch sprint. And in similar fashion a number of the pre-race favourites were found wanting, with John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) once again caught too far back as the sprinters jostled for position.
Bennett's teammate, Lukas Pöstlberger, lined the peloton out in the closing kilometre as the bunch rounded a crucial 90 degree left-hand turn before Quick-Step hit the front and drew Bennett with them. The Irishman, who dined on four stages in Turkey last year, followed Hodeg as the Colombian opened his sprint but the writing was already on the wall as the Bora sprinter opened up for the line.
"I'm happy. It's a bit of a relief. I came here after a quiet mid-season. I won't say I can relax now but some of the pressure has gone. I'm really happy," Bennett said of his win.
"There are still some opportunities to come and the guys did a fantastic job today, as well. I really want to thank them.
"I was waiting for them [ed. Quick-Step] but in the finale I didn't really know if we'd caught the breakaway or not because with around 10km to go it was so dangerous that I just had to concentrate on what I was doing. There was talking on the earpiece, and I would have liked to have put my hands up, but Quick-Step came with about 500-600m to go and it was perfect positioning. It's always good to get a victory going into the off-season. It keeps the morale high when you don't have much racing."
The Presidential Tour of Turkey continues on Thursday with stage 3 from Fethiye to Marmaris.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:24:37
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|27
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|28
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|39
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|49
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|50
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|52
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|61
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|62
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|63
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|65
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|71
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|73
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|76
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|84
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|85
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|87
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|88
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|96
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|104
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|107
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|108
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|109
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|111
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|112
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|114
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|115
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|117
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|118
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|121
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|122
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|123
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|125
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:37
|127
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|129
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|130
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|131
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|133
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:11
|134
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:20
|135
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|136
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:36
|137
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|9
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|7
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|13
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|14
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:13:51
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|3
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Uae Team Emirates
|9
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Quick - Step Floors
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|17
|Manzana Postobon Team
|18
|Burgos - Bh
|19
|Turkish National Team
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6:53:35
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|6
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:14
|8
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:15
|9
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|11
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|17
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|35
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|40
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|46
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|53
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|54
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|58
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|64
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|66
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|68
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|76
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|84
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|88
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|89
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:42
|90
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|91
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|92
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|95
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|96
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|103
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|104
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:05
|105
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|106
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|107
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|108
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:18
|109
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:22
|110
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:27
|113
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|114
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:36
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|116
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:46
|117
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|118
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|120
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|121
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|122
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|124
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:01:50
|125
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:18
|126
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:21
|127
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:34
|128
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:47
|129
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:56
|130
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:58
|131
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:06
|133
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:09
|134
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:12
|135
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|136
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:22
|137
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|17
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|8
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|10
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|11
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|12
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|16
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|5
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|18
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|20
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|3
|21
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|22
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|24
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|3
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|4
|4
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|4
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|5
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20:41:33
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|3
|Bahrain - Merida
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|6
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|10
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|Team Sunweb
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|17
|Manzana Postobon Team
|18
|Burgos - Bh
|19
|Turkish National Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:22
