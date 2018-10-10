Trending

Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett wins stage 2

Bora sprinter beats Hodeg in Antalya

Image 1 of 22

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

The breakaway from above

The breakaway from above
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

The peloton ploughs on

The peloton ploughs on
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

The run into Antalya

The run into Antalya
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

No celebration from Bennett as he didn't know if the break had been caught or not

No celebration from Bennett as he didn't know if the break had been caught or not
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Sam Bennett thanks his teammates

Sam Bennett thanks his teammates
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Celebrations for the Bora riders

Celebrations for the Bora riders
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Hodeg looks over and sees he has been beaten

Hodeg looks over and sees he has been beaten
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Quick-Step in the peloton

Quick-Step in the peloton
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

Jay McCarthy works for Bora

Jay McCarthy works for Bora
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

Sam Bennett beats Hodeg to the line

Sam Bennett beats Hodeg to the line
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

Max Richeze in the blue leader's jersey

Max Richeze in the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

The riders hit the coast

The riders hit the coast
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

The peloton in the early kilometres

The peloton in the early kilometres
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

The sun was out on stage 2

The sun was out on stage 2
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

The riders pass by a mosque

The riders pass by a mosque
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

The riders pass by a mosque

The riders pass by a mosque
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

Bora and Quick-Step shared chasing duties

Bora and Quick-Step shared chasing duties
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

Tim Declercq did the lion's share of the chasing of the break

Tim Declercq did the lion's share of the chasing of the break
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

Iljo Keisse working for Quick-Step

Iljo Keisse working for Quick-Step
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) gobbled up his first WorldTour win since the Giro d'Italia with victory on stage 2 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey. The Irishman, who finished second on stage 1, made no mistake 24 hours later after making use of a fine lead-out from his teammates before capitalising on a final charge to the line from Quick-Step Floors.

The Belgian team were hoping to set up their young sprinter Alvaro Hodeg but the Colombian could only manage second on the line, with Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) finishing a distant third.

Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader, Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors), turned lead-out man for stage 2 and dropped Hodeg off with 200m to go but Bennett showed the opposition a clean pair of heels.

Bennett now leads the race and pulls on the blue jersey, with Richeze relegated to second, six seconds back. The consistent Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) lies third on GC.

In a similar pattern to stage 1, Wednesday's stage came down to a bunch sprint. And in similar fashion a number of the pre-race favourites were found wanting, with John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) once again caught too far back as the sprinters jostled for position.

Bennett's teammate, Lukas Pöstlberger, lined the peloton out in the closing kilometre as the bunch rounded a crucial 90 degree left-hand turn before Quick-Step hit the front and drew Bennett with them. The Irishman, who dined on four stages in Turkey last year, followed Hodeg as the Colombian opened his sprint but the writing was already on the wall as the Bora sprinter opened up for the line.

"I'm happy. It's a bit of a relief. I came here after a quiet mid-season. I won't say I can relax now but some of the pressure has gone. I'm really happy," Bennett said of his win.

"There are still some opportunities to come and the guys did a fantastic job today, as well. I really want to thank them.

"I was waiting for them [ed. Quick-Step] but in the finale I didn't really know if we'd caught the breakaway or not because with around 10km to go it was so dangerous that I just had to concentrate on what I was doing. There was talking on the earpiece, and I would have liked to have put my hands up, but Quick-Step came with about 500-600m to go and it was perfect positioning. It's always good to get a victory going into the off-season. It keeps the morale high when you don't have much racing."

The Presidential Tour of Turkey continues on Thursday with stage 3 from Fethiye to Marmaris.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:24:37
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
27Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
28Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
31Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
35Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
37Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
39Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
40Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
47Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
48Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
49Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
50Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
52Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
55Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
56Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
57Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
61Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
62José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
63Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
65Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
71Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
73Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
75James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
76Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
77Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
78David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
82Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
83Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
84Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
85Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
87Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
88Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
92Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
95Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
101Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
103Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
104Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
107Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
108Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
109Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
111Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
112Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
114Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
115Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
117Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
121Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
122Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
123Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
125Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
126Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:37
127Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
129Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
130Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
131Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
133Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:11
134Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:20
135Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
136Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:36
137Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:30

Sprint 1 - 102.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team12
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida11
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb10
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo9
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
9Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia7
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
14Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Beauties Sprint - 59.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team5pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:13:51
2Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
3Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
4Bmc Racing Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
7Team Sunweb
8Uae Team Emirates
9Gazprom - Rusvelo
10Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
11Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
12Trek - Segafredo
13Quick - Step Floors
14Team Katusha Alpecin
15Bora - Hansgrohe
16Bahrain - Merida
17Manzana Postobon Team
18Burgos - Bh
19Turkish National Team
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe6:53:35
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
6Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:14
8Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:15
9Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:16
11Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
17Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
29Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
34Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
35Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
38Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
40Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
41Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
46Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
50Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
53Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
54Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
57Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
58Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
59Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
62Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
63Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
64Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
66Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
72Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
74Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
76Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
80Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
83James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
84Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
86Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
87Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
88Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
89Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:42
90Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
91Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
92James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
93Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
94Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
95Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
97Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
102Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:54
103David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
104Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:05
105Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
106Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
107Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
108Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:18
109Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:22
110Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:27
113Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
114Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
116Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:46
117Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
118Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
120Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
121Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
122Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
124Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:01:50
125Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:18
126Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:21
127Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:34
128Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:47
129Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:56
130Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:58
131Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:06
133Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:09
134Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:12
135Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
136Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:22
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:00

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe29pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors26
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb17
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias17
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors15
8Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
10Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida11
11Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
12Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo9
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
16Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic5
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin5
18Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
20Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
21Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
22Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
23Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
24Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
3Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team4
4Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1

Beauties of Turkey classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team10pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
4Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
5Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise20:41:33
2Quick - Step Floors
3Bahrain - Merida
4Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
5Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
6Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
7Bmc Racing Team
8Astana Pro Team
9Uae Team Emirates
10Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
11Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
12Team Sunweb
13Team Katusha Alpecin
14Gazprom - Rusvelo
15Trek - Segafredo
16Bora - Hansgrohe
17Manzana Postobon Team
18Burgos - Bh
19Turkish National Team0:00:52
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:22

Latest on Cyclingnews