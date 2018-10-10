Image 1 of 22 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 The breakaway from above (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 The peloton ploughs on (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 The run into Antalya (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 No celebration from Bennett as he didn't know if the break had been caught or not (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Sam Bennett thanks his teammates (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Celebrations for the Bora riders (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Hodeg looks over and sees he has been beaten (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Quick-Step in the peloton (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 The breakaway (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Jay McCarthy works for Bora (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Sam Bennett beats Hodeg to the line (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Max Richeze in the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 The riders hit the coast (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 The peloton in the early kilometres (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 The sun was out on stage 2 (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 The riders pass by a mosque (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 The riders pass by a mosque (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Bora and Quick-Step shared chasing duties (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Tim Declercq did the lion's share of the chasing of the break (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Iljo Keisse working for Quick-Step (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) gobbled up his first WorldTour win since the Giro d'Italia with victory on stage 2 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey. The Irishman, who finished second on stage 1, made no mistake 24 hours later after making use of a fine lead-out from his teammates before capitalising on a final charge to the line from Quick-Step Floors.

The Belgian team were hoping to set up their young sprinter Alvaro Hodeg but the Colombian could only manage second on the line, with Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) finishing a distant third.

Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader, Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors), turned lead-out man for stage 2 and dropped Hodeg off with 200m to go but Bennett showed the opposition a clean pair of heels.

Bennett now leads the race and pulls on the blue jersey, with Richeze relegated to second, six seconds back. The consistent Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) lies third on GC.

In a similar pattern to stage 1, Wednesday's stage came down to a bunch sprint. And in similar fashion a number of the pre-race favourites were found wanting, with John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) once again caught too far back as the sprinters jostled for position.

Bennett's teammate, Lukas Pöstlberger, lined the peloton out in the closing kilometre as the bunch rounded a crucial 90 degree left-hand turn before Quick-Step hit the front and drew Bennett with them. The Irishman, who dined on four stages in Turkey last year, followed Hodeg as the Colombian opened his sprint but the writing was already on the wall as the Bora sprinter opened up for the line.

"I'm happy. It's a bit of a relief. I came here after a quiet mid-season. I won't say I can relax now but some of the pressure has gone. I'm really happy," Bennett said of his win.

"There are still some opportunities to come and the guys did a fantastic job today, as well. I really want to thank them.

"I was waiting for them [ed. Quick-Step] but in the finale I didn't really know if we'd caught the breakaway or not because with around 10km to go it was so dangerous that I just had to concentrate on what I was doing. There was talking on the earpiece, and I would have liked to have put my hands up, but Quick-Step came with about 500-600m to go and it was perfect positioning. It's always good to get a victory going into the off-season. It keeps the morale high when you don't have much racing."

The Presidential Tour of Turkey continues on Thursday with stage 3 from Fethiye to Marmaris.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:24:37 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 27 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 28 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 32 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 35 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 39 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 45 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 47 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 48 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 49 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 50 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 51 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 52 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 56 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 57 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 60 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 61 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 62 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 63 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 69 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 71 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 73 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 75 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 76 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 77 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 82 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 83 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 84 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 85 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 87 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 88 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 92 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 95 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 96 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 99 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 101 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 103 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 104 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 105 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 107 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 108 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 109 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 111 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 112 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 114 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 115 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 117 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 121 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 122 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 123 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 125 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:37 127 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 129 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 130 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 131 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 133 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:11 134 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:20 135 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 136 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36 137 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:30

Sprint 1 - 102.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 9 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 7 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 12 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 14 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Beauties Sprint - 59.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10:13:51 2 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 3 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 Bmc Racing Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 7 Team Sunweb 8 Uae Team Emirates 9 Gazprom - Rusvelo 10 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 11 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 12 Trek - Segafredo 13 Quick - Step Floors 14 Team Katusha Alpecin 15 Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Bahrain - Merida 17 Manzana Postobon Team 18 Burgos - Bh 19 Turkish National Team 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 6:53:35 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 6 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:14 8 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:15 9 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 11 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 17 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 34 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 35 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 38 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 40 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 45 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 46 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 50 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 53 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 54 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 57 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 58 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 59 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 62 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 63 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 64 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 66 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 67 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 68 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 72 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 74 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 76 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 80 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 84 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 86 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 87 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 88 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 89 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:42 90 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 91 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 92 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 93 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 94 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 95 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 97 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 102 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:54 103 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:58 104 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:05 105 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 106 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 107 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 108 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:18 109 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:22 110 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 112 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:27 113 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 114 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 116 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:46 117 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 118 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 120 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 121 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 122 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 124 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:01:50 125 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:18 126 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:21 127 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:34 128 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:47 129 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:56 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:58 131 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 132 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:06 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:09 134 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:12 135 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 136 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:22 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:00

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 26 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 17 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 15 8 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 10 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 11 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 12 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 9 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 16 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 5 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 18 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 20 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 21 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 22 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 24 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 pts 2 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 3 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 4 4 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1

Beauties of Turkey classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 10 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 4 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 5 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1