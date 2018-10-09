Image 1 of 21 Max Richeze celebrates as he catches the sprinters off-guard (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Max Richeze celebrates his win (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Max Richeze celebrates his win (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Max Richeze celebrates his win (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Max Richeze celebrates a smart win (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Richeze sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 The peloton (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 The peloton in the early kilometres (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 The peloton was never going to let the break stay away (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 The breakaway in action (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Plenty of fans turned out for the opening stage (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 The riders making their way through central Turkey (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 The riders pass by a mosque (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 The riders making their way through central Turkey (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 The riders making their way through central Turkey (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Richeze after crossing the line (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) plucked a surprise victory on stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey after catching the opposition napping and opening his sprint with over 600 metres to go.

The win for the Belgian team came after their pre-race hope Fernando Gaviria crashed in the closing kilometres. The Colombian finished the stage but was seen nursing his right shoulder as he came over the line several minutes later.

Richeze, who will lead the race on stage 2, held off a late charge from Samuel Bennnet (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) taking third place.

In the penultimate WorldTour stage race of the season, a number of the best sprinters were on show. Bennett and Gaviria were billed as the hottest tickets in town but when the Colombian crashed with 3.6km to go after a clash of wheels, the race looked open for Bennett.

However, the Irishman was caught with minimum support in the final portion of the race, while Quick-Step quickly rallied when it became clear that Gaviria was out of contention. The Belgian team, who recently announced a new title sponsor for 2019, hit the front of the peloton and when the road switched to the right with 600m to go Richeze cut through the corner and quickly opened up a gap.

This left Bennett on the front and a moment of hesitation from the Irishman was all that Richeze needed as he opened up his sprint. The Bora sprinter was unwilling to close the gap on his own and waited for Drucker to kick for the line. By the time Drucker and Bennett had hit top speed Richeze had already started his celebration.

Richeze leads the race from Bennett by four seconds, with Drucker a further two seconds adrift.

The early break of Nicolas Sessler (Burgos BH), Ander Barrenetxea (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Kenneth Van Rooy (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Feritcan Şamlı (Turkey National Team) built up a lead of over two minutes but was caught inside the final 15 kilometres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:29:14 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 14 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 16 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 24 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 27 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 38 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 42 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 44 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 45 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 48 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 50 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 52 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 58 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 59 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 61 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 65 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 66 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 69 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 70 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 72 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 81 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 83 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 85 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 87 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 88 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 89 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 90 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 0:00:26 92 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 93 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 94 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 95 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 97 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 98 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 101 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 106 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:38 108 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 109 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:49 110 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 111 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 112 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 113 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:02 114 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:06 115 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 117 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:16 118 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:20 119 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:30 120 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 122 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 123 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 124 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 125 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 126 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 129 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:01:36 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:05 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 134 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:40 136 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:44 138 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:55

Sprint 1 - 35.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 3 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 7 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 15 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1

Mountain 1 - 60.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 3 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1

Mountain 2 - 108.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 1

Beauties Sprint - 137.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 10:27:42 2 Bahrain - Merida 3 Delko Marseillle Provence KTM 4 BMC Racing 5 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 8 Team Katusha Alpecin 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Trek - Segafredo 11 Team Sunweb 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Bora - Hansgrohe 14 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 15 Gazprom - Rusvelo 16 Manzana Postobon Team 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Burgos - Bh 19 Turkish National Team 0:00:52 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:22

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:29:04 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 5 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:09 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 11 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 15 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 17 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 20 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 28 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 33 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 39 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team 42 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 44 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 45 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 48 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 50 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 52 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 57 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 58 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 59 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 64 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 65 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 66 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 67 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 69 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 71 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 75 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 77 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 80 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 82 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 84 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 86 James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH 87 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 88 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 91 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban 0:00:36 92 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team 93 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team 94 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 95 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 97 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 98 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 101 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team 106 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:48 108 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 109 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:59 110 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 111 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team 112 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 113 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:12 114 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:16 115 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 117 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:26 118 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:30 119 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:40 120 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 122 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 123 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 124 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 125 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 126 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 129 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:01:44 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:15 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 134 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:50 136 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:15 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:54 138 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 7 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 3 15 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 3 16 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 17 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 18 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 pts 2 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 3 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team 4 4 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 1

Beauties of Turkey classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team 5 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1