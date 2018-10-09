Trending

Tour of Turkey: Richeze wins opening stage

Quick-Step lead-out man springs a surprise after Gaviria crash

Image 1 of 21

Max Richeze celebrates as he catches the sprinters off-guard

Max Richeze celebrates as he catches the sprinters off-guard
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton

Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton

Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

Max Richeze celebrates his win

Max Richeze celebrates his win
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

Max Richeze celebrates his win

Max Richeze celebrates his win
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

Max Richeze celebrates his win

Max Richeze celebrates his win
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

Max Richeze celebrates a smart win

Max Richeze celebrates a smart win
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

Richeze sits up and celebrates

Richeze sits up and celebrates
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton

Quick-Step and Bora did the work in the peloton
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

The peloton in the early kilometres

The peloton in the early kilometres
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

The peloton was never going to let the break stay away

The peloton was never going to let the break stay away
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

The breakaway in action

The breakaway in action
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

Plenty of fans turned out for the opening stage

Plenty of fans turned out for the opening stage
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

The riders making their way through central Turkey

The riders making their way through central Turkey
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

The riders pass by a mosque

The riders pass by a mosque
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

The riders making their way through central Turkey

The riders making their way through central Turkey
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

The riders making their way through central Turkey

The riders making their way through central Turkey
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

Richeze after crossing the line

Richeze after crossing the line
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) plucked a surprise victory on stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey after catching the opposition napping and opening his sprint with over 600 metres to go.

The win for the Belgian team came after their pre-race hope Fernando Gaviria crashed in the closing kilometres. The Colombian finished the stage but was seen nursing his right shoulder as he came over the line several minutes later.

Richeze, who will lead the race on stage 2, held off a late charge from Samuel Bennnet (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) taking third place.

In the penultimate WorldTour stage race of the season, a number of the best sprinters were on show. Bennett and Gaviria were billed as the hottest tickets in town but when the Colombian crashed with 3.6km to go after a clash of wheels, the race looked open for Bennett.

However, the Irishman was caught with minimum support in the final portion of the race, while Quick-Step quickly rallied when it became clear that Gaviria was out of contention. The Belgian team, who recently announced a new title sponsor for 2019, hit the front of the peloton and when the road switched to the right with 600m to go Richeze cut through the corner and quickly opened up a gap.

This left Bennett on the front and a moment of hesitation from the Irishman was all that Richeze needed as he opened up his sprint. The Bora sprinter was unwilling to close the gap on his own and waited for Drucker to kick for the line. By the time Drucker and Bennett had hit top speed Richeze had already started his celebration.

Richeze leads the race from Bennett by four seconds, with Drucker a further two seconds adrift.

The early break of Nicolas Sessler (Burgos BH), Ander Barrenetxea (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Kenneth Van Rooy (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Feritcan Şamlı (Turkey National Team) built up a lead of over two minutes but was caught inside the final 15 kilometres.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:29:14
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
14Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
18Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
24Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
27Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
38Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
44Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
45Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
46Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
48Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
49Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
52Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
58Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
59Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
61Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
65José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
66Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
70Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
72Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
81Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
83Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
85Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
87James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
88Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
89Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
90Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban0:00:26
92Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
93Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
94James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
95Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
97Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
98Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
100Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
106Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:38
108David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
109Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:49
110Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
111Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
112Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
113Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:02
114Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:06
115Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
117Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:16
118Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:20
119Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:30
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
122Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
123Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
124Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
125Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
126Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
129Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:01:36
130Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:05
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
132Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
133Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
134Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:40
136Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:05
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:44
138Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:55

Sprint 1 - 35.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
3Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team13
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors12
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
7Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb7
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin5
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
14Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
15Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1

Mountain 1 - 60.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
3Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1

Mountain 2 - 108.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team1

Beauties Sprint - 137.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team5pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors10:27:42
2Bahrain - Merida
3Delko Marseillle Provence KTM
4BMC Racing
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6UAE Team Emirates
7Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
8Team Katusha Alpecin
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Trek - Segafredo
11Team Sunweb
12Astana Pro Team
13Bora - Hansgrohe
14WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Gazprom - Rusvelo
16Manzana Postobon Team
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Burgos - Bh
19Turkish National Team0:00:52
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:22

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:29:04
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
5Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:09
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
11Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
15Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
17Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
19Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
20Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
28Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
33Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
39Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
44Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
45Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
46Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
48Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
49Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
52Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
57Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
58Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
59Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
64José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
65Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
66Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
67Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
69Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
71Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
75Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
77Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
82Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
84Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
86James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
87Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
88Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
91Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban0:00:36
92Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
93Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
94James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
95Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
97Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
98Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
100Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
106Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:48
108David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
109Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:59
110Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
111Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
112Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
113Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:12
114Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:16
115Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
117Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:26
118Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:30
119Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:40
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
122Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
123Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
124Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
125Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
126Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
129Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team0:01:44
130Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:15
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
132Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
133Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
134Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:50
136Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:15
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:54
138Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:05:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team13
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors12
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM11
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
7Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb7
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida3
15Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team3
16Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
17Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
18Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
3Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team4
4Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH1

Beauties of Turkey classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team5pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors10:27:42
2Bahrain - Merida
3Delko Marseillle Provence KTM
4BMC Racing
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6UAE Team Emirates
7Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
8Team Katusha Alpecin
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Trek - Segafredo
11Team Sunweb
12Astana Pro Team
13Bora - Hansgrohe
14WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Gazprom - Rusvelo
16Manzana Postobon Team
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Burgos - Bh
19Turkish National Team0:00:52
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:22

