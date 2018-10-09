Tour of Turkey: Richeze wins opening stage
Quick-Step lead-out man springs a surprise after Gaviria crash
Stage 1: Konya - Konya
Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) plucked a surprise victory on stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey after catching the opposition napping and opening his sprint with over 600 metres to go.
The win for the Belgian team came after their pre-race hope Fernando Gaviria crashed in the closing kilometres. The Colombian finished the stage but was seen nursing his right shoulder as he came over the line several minutes later.
Richeze, who will lead the race on stage 2, held off a late charge from Samuel Bennnet (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) taking third place.
In the penultimate WorldTour stage race of the season, a number of the best sprinters were on show. Bennett and Gaviria were billed as the hottest tickets in town but when the Colombian crashed with 3.6km to go after a clash of wheels, the race looked open for Bennett.
However, the Irishman was caught with minimum support in the final portion of the race, while Quick-Step quickly rallied when it became clear that Gaviria was out of contention. The Belgian team, who recently announced a new title sponsor for 2019, hit the front of the peloton and when the road switched to the right with 600m to go Richeze cut through the corner and quickly opened up a gap.
This left Bennett on the front and a moment of hesitation from the Irishman was all that Richeze needed as he opened up his sprint. The Bora sprinter was unwilling to close the gap on his own and waited for Drucker to kick for the line. By the time Drucker and Bennett had hit top speed Richeze had already started his celebration.
Richeze leads the race from Bennett by four seconds, with Drucker a further two seconds adrift.
The early break of Nicolas Sessler (Burgos BH), Ander Barrenetxea (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Kenneth Van Rooy (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Feritcan Şamlı (Turkey National Team) built up a lead of over two minutes but was caught inside the final 15 kilometres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:29:14
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|10
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|38
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish National Team
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|44
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|50
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|59
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|61
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|65
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|66
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|69
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|72
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|76
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|81
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|83
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|87
|James Mitri (NZL) Burgos BH
|88
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|90
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Manzana Postoban
|0:00:26
|92
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|93
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkish National Team
|94
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|99
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|101
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish National Team
|106
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:38
|108
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|109
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:49
|110
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|111
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkish National Team
|112
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|113
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:02
|114
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:06
|115
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|117
|Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|118
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|119
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:30
|120
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish National Team
|122
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|123
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|124
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|125
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|126
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|129
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:01:36
|130
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:05
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|133
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:40
|136
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|137
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:44
|138
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|10:27:42
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|3
|Delko Marseillle Provence KTM
|4
|BMC Racing
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|14
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|16
|Manzana Postobon Team
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Burgos - Bh
|19
|Turkish National Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:22
