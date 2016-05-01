Trending

Image 1 of 14

New race leader José Gonçalves (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 2 of 14

The Caja Rural team on the final podium at Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 3 of 14

Local fans watch stage 8 pass by at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 4 of 14

Scenery from along the route of stage 8 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 5 of 14

The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 6 of 14

Stage 8 at the Tour of Turkey takes off.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 7 of 14

The Caja Rural team in Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 8 of 14

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 9 of 14

Final stage winner Jakub Mareczko (Southeast - Venezuela) and third-placed Francisco Chamorro (Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour)

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 10 of 14

Jakub Mareczko wins the final stage at Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 11 of 14

The peloton bears down in the finish line during the final stage in Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 12 of 14

Caja Rural on the front during the final stage in Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 13 of 14

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 14 of 14

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast outsprinted Lampre-Merida’s Sacha Modolo on the final day of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey to equal his compatriot’s haul of stage victories in the pre-Giro d’Italia event. Portugal’s José Gonçalves of Caja Rural-RGA comfortably retained the overall lead to claim his first international stage race at the age of 27.

“This is an important victory in my career as I want to join a World Tour team,” Gonçalves explained. “I feel a bit of frustration for not taking the form I have now to the Giro but our team hasn’t been invited. However, the next big goal will be the Vuelta a España, where I expect to share the captaincy with Pello Bilbao. I’m an all-rounder and I want to capitalize on this victory in Turkey to improve my potential. This is a very nice race. I’m delighted with the experience.”

The last stage concluded in Selçuk, where the TUR has had an uphill finish in the past three editions, but it was a flat finish this time around. The uphill exit of the sea side city of Marmaris enabled four riders to break away: Muhammat Atalay (Torku), Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Alessandro Malaguti (Unieuro) and Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). For most of the race, they cruised with an advantage of 2:30 over the bunch led by Lampre-Merida but the Italian team gave up with 40km to and the time gap went out.

Baldo got dropped when Atalay, Malaguti and Hirt sped up to reach a maximum lead of 5.50 with 29km remaining into the last stage.

Astana City, the team of surprise third-place finisher Nikita Stalnov – he went by Umerbekov, his father’s name, until he changed for his mother’s name last year – was first to react. Lotto-Soudal also realized the danger and Lampre-Merida pulled again with 15km to go. It was all together again 12km before the finish in Selçuk.

A few attacks took place in the finale but a bunch sprint finish was inevitable. “I was guided by my teammates Eugert Zhupa, Liam Bertazzo and Manuel Belletti.” Mareczko explained. “300 metres before the line, I was on Modolo’s wheel and I managed to pass him. It’s a big satisfaction because today’s stage wasn’t flat. It didn’t exactly suit my characteristics. The team tremendously helped me in the hills, particularly in the long climb at the beginning. Having learned from yesterday, we rode uphill at the front of the bunch so I was able to crest the summit in the middle of the bunch and not get dropped.

“This has been a very positive Tour of Turkey for me ahead of the Giro d’Italia. I’m not going home, I’ll fly straight to Holland where I hope to get a good result in one of the first few stages of the Giro as well.”

The happiest people were obviously in the Caja Rural-RGA camp. “It’s been all nice today, the weather, the results, the atmosphere…” commented team captain and Beauties of Turkey competition winner Lluis Mas. “We were happy with the breakaway that took shape. In our quest for GC, it was fine for us if they made it to the finish. But with 40km to go, Lampre-Merida stopped pulling. They said we could let the breakaway five minutes ahead and catch them up later, so other teams went to the front. My only concern was to stay with José [Gonçalves].

“The race situation was perfect at the Beauties of Turkey point, because the riders in the lead were no threat for my jersey so I win it for the second straight year. We came to Turkey with the aim of winning GC, either with Pello Bilbao or José, but we would have never thought we could win the two hardest stages, come first, second and fourth overall, and win another classification like the Beauties of Turkey. For the second time, we get a big success in Turkey. We’re happy as a team.”

The 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey might have attracted fewer World Tour teams than in the past few years but all stage winners have exhibited a Grand Tour pedigree, successively Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Bilbao, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Modolo, and Mareczko, while the race also revealed the big potential of queen stage winner Jaime Roson, also from Caja Rural-RGA.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5:46:24
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
3Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
12Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
13Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
16Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
18Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
22Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
25Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
32Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
36Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
37Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
39Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
41Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
42Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
44Karel Hnik (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
45Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
46Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
47Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Michal Podlaski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:00:10
49Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
51David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
52Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
53Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
55Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
56Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
57Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
58Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:15
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
61Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
63Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
64Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
66Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:20
67Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
69Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:30
71Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
72Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:36
74Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:00:50
75Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam0:01:09
76Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:01:28
77Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
78Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
79Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:47
80Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
81Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:22
82Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:03:23
83Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
84Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:04:24
85Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
86Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
88Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:28
89Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:24
90Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFAdrian Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFKristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5pts
2Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
3Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela15pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
3Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor11
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
11Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
12Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier4
13Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth3
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10pts
2Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5
4Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
5Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1

Turkish Beauties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Southeast - Venezuela17:19:12
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Lotto Soudal
4Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Torku Sekerspor
6Team Roth
7Astana Pro Team
8Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
10Unieuro Wilier
11Veranclassic-Ago0:00:10
12Lampre - Merida
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:15
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:20
15Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv0:01:28
16Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:04:34

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA32:31:35
2David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
3Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
7Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:22
8Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:46
9Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:58
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:08
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:34
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:57
13Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:15:32
14Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:16:06
15Karel Hnik (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago0:16:25
16Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:19:28
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:20:27
18Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:17
20Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:23:50
21Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:49
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:29
23Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:02
24Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:28:41
25Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:53
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:31:26
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:32:02
28Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:01
29Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:34:02
30Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:34:19
31Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:34:46
32Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:35:30
33Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:37:04
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:37:32
35Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:37:52
37David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:41:04
38Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:41:26
39Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv0:43:22
40Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:20
41Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:50
42Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:32
43Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:48:48
44Michal Podlaski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:50:39
47Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam0:52:28
48Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:31
50Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:53:45
52Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:54:34
54Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:56:13
55Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:15
57Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:40
58Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:56:48
59Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:57:26
60Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:57:27
61Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:57:43
62Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv0:58:15
63Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam1:00:36
64Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth1:01:37
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:49
67Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:27
68Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:05:55
69Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1:06:00
70Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:06:38
71Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1:07:02
72Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:08
73Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1:10:51
76Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:12:36
77Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:13:15
78Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam1:13:56
79Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:16:06
80Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1:16:48
82Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:22:01
84Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:25:19
85Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:28:51
86Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:31:50
87Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam1:33:11
90Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv1:36:50

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela62pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini56
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida54
4Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice47
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team46
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth45
7José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA44
8Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela41
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida41
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier36
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
12Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor27
13Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
14Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team22
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
16Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice19
17Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida19
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
19Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
20Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City14
21Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal14
22Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
24Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier13
25Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City13
26Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
27Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
28Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
29Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
30Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
31Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City10
32Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
33Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
34Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
35Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv10
36Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
37Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier8
38Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
39Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
42Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
43Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela6
44Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
45Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City4
46Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth4
47Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier4
48Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
49Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth3
50Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
51Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
52Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam2
53Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth2
54Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
55Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1
56Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
57Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1
58Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida21pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida16
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
4Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team14
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team13
6Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
7Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor11
8Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
9Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
10Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth7
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
12Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
13Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
14Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier4
16Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
17Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
18Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
19Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
20Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
21Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
22Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
23José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
24Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
25Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
26Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Turkish Beauties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team8
3Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
5Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
6Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
7Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier4
8Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
12Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City3
13Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv3
14Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth2
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
16Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
17Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA97:34:28
2Lotto Soudal0:15:47
3Lampre - Merida0:37:22
4Astana Pro Team0:44:54
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:45:29
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:00:45
7Unieuro Wilier1:01:08
8Team Roth1:10:36
9Veranclassic-Ago1:14:14
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:18:29
11Torku Sekerspor1:19:34
12Nippo - Vini Fantini2:03:39
13Southeast - Venezuela2:13:45
14Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour2:53:04
15Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam3:01:13
16Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv3:08:28

