Jose Goncalves wins the Tour of Turkey
Jakub Mareczko claims final stage
Stage 8: Marmaris - Selcuk
Jakub Mareczko of Southeast outsprinted Lampre-Merida’s Sacha Modolo on the final day of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey to equal his compatriot’s haul of stage victories in the pre-Giro d’Italia event. Portugal’s José Gonçalves of Caja Rural-RGA comfortably retained the overall lead to claim his first international stage race at the age of 27.
“This is an important victory in my career as I want to join a World Tour team,” Gonçalves explained. “I feel a bit of frustration for not taking the form I have now to the Giro but our team hasn’t been invited. However, the next big goal will be the Vuelta a España, where I expect to share the captaincy with Pello Bilbao. I’m an all-rounder and I want to capitalize on this victory in Turkey to improve my potential. This is a very nice race. I’m delighted with the experience.”
The last stage concluded in Selçuk, where the TUR has had an uphill finish in the past three editions, but it was a flat finish this time around. The uphill exit of the sea side city of Marmaris enabled four riders to break away: Muhammat Atalay (Torku), Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Alessandro Malaguti (Unieuro) and Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). For most of the race, they cruised with an advantage of 2:30 over the bunch led by Lampre-Merida but the Italian team gave up with 40km to and the time gap went out.
Baldo got dropped when Atalay, Malaguti and Hirt sped up to reach a maximum lead of 5.50 with 29km remaining into the last stage.
Astana City, the team of surprise third-place finisher Nikita Stalnov – he went by Umerbekov, his father’s name, until he changed for his mother’s name last year – was first to react. Lotto-Soudal also realized the danger and Lampre-Merida pulled again with 15km to go. It was all together again 12km before the finish in Selçuk.
A few attacks took place in the finale but a bunch sprint finish was inevitable. “I was guided by my teammates Eugert Zhupa, Liam Bertazzo and Manuel Belletti.” Mareczko explained. “300 metres before the line, I was on Modolo’s wheel and I managed to pass him. It’s a big satisfaction because today’s stage wasn’t flat. It didn’t exactly suit my characteristics. The team tremendously helped me in the hills, particularly in the long climb at the beginning. Having learned from yesterday, we rode uphill at the front of the bunch so I was able to crest the summit in the middle of the bunch and not get dropped.
“This has been a very positive Tour of Turkey for me ahead of the Giro d’Italia. I’m not going home, I’ll fly straight to Holland where I hope to get a good result in one of the first few stages of the Giro as well.”
The happiest people were obviously in the Caja Rural-RGA camp. “It’s been all nice today, the weather, the results, the atmosphere…” commented team captain and Beauties of Turkey competition winner Lluis Mas. “We were happy with the breakaway that took shape. In our quest for GC, it was fine for us if they made it to the finish. But with 40km to go, Lampre-Merida stopped pulling. They said we could let the breakaway five minutes ahead and catch them up later, so other teams went to the front. My only concern was to stay with José [Gonçalves].
“The race situation was perfect at the Beauties of Turkey point, because the riders in the lead were no threat for my jersey so I win it for the second straight year. We came to Turkey with the aim of winning GC, either with Pello Bilbao or José, but we would have never thought we could win the two hardest stages, come first, second and fourth overall, and win another classification like the Beauties of Turkey. For the second time, we get a big success in Turkey. We’re happy as a team.”
The 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey might have attracted fewer World Tour teams than in the past few years but all stage winners have exhibited a Grand Tour pedigree, successively Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Bilbao, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Modolo, and Mareczko, while the race also revealed the big potential of queen stage winner Jaime Roson, also from Caja Rural-RGA.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5:46:24
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|12
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|13
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|16
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|18
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|22
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|32
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|36
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|37
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|39
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|41
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|42
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|44
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
|45
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|46
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|47
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:00:10
|49
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|51
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|52
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|53
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|55
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|56
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|57
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|58
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:15
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|61
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|62
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|64
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|66
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:20
|67
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|69
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:30
|71
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|72
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:36
|74
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:50
|75
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|0:01:09
|76
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:28
|77
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|79
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:47
|80
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|81
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:22
|82
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:03:23
|83
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|84
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:04:24
|85
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|86
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|88
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:28
|89
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:24
|90
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|3
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|15
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|3
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|11
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|11
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|4
|13
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|3
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|4
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|5
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Southeast - Venezuela
|17:19:12
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Team Roth
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|10
|Unieuro Wilier
|11
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:00:10
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:15
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:20
|15
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|0:01:28
|16
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:04:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32:31:35
|2
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|3
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|7
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:22
|8
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:46
|9
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:58
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:08
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:34
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:57
|13
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:15:32
|14
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:16:06
|15
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:16:25
|16
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:19:28
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:20:27
|18
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:17
|20
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:23:50
|21
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:49
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:29
|23
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:02
|24
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:41
|25
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:53
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:26
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:32:02
|28
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:01
|29
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:02
|30
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:34:19
|31
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:34:46
|32
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:35:30
|33
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:37:04
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:37:32
|35
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:37:52
|37
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:41:04
|38
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:41:26
|39
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|0:43:22
|40
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:20
|41
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:50
|42
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:32
|43
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:48:48
|44
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:50:39
|47
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|0:52:28
|48
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:31
|50
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:53:45
|52
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:54:34
|54
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:56:13
|55
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:15
|57
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:40
|58
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:56:48
|59
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:57:26
|60
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:57:27
|61
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:57:43
|62
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|0:58:15
|63
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|1:00:36
|64
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|1:01:37
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:49
|67
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:27
|68
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:05:55
|69
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1:06:00
|70
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:06:38
|71
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1:07:02
|72
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:08
|73
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1:10:51
|76
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:12:36
|77
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:13:15
|78
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|1:13:56
|79
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:16:06
|80
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1:16:48
|82
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:01
|84
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:25:19
|85
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:28:51
|86
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:31:50
|87
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|1:33:11
|90
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|1:36:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|62
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|54
|4
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|46
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|45
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|8
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|41
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|41
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|36
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|12
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|27
|13
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|14
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|22
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|16
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|17
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|19
|18
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|19
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|20
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|14
|21
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|14
|22
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|24
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|13
|25
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|13
|26
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|27
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|28
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|29
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|30
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|31
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|10
|32
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|33
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|34
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|35
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|10
|36
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|37
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|38
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|39
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|42
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|43
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|6
|44
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|45
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|4
|46
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|4
|47
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|4
|48
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|49
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|3
|50
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|51
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|52
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|2
|53
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|2
|54
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|55
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|56
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|57
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|58
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|21
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|16
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|4
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|7
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|11
|8
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|9
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|10
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|7
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|12
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|13
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|14
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|4
|16
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|19
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|20
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|22
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|23
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|25
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|26
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|5
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|6
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|7
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|4
|8
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|12
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|3
|13
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|3
|14
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|2
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|16
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|17
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97:34:28
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:47
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|0:37:22
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44:54
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:45:29
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:00:45
|7
|Unieuro Wilier
|1:01:08
|8
|Team Roth
|1:10:36
|9
|Veranclassic-Ago
|1:14:14
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:18:29
|11
|Torku Sekerspor
|1:19:34
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:03:39
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|2:13:45
|14
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|2:53:04
|15
|Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|3:01:13
|16
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|3:08:28
