Image 1 of 14 New race leader José Gonçalves (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 14 The Caja Rural team on the final podium at Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 14 Local fans watch stage 8 pass by at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 4 of 14 Scenery from along the route of stage 8 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 5 of 14 The peloton in action during stage 8 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 6 of 14 Stage 8 at the Tour of Turkey takes off. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 7 of 14 The Caja Rural team in Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 9 of 14 Final stage winner Jakub Mareczko (Southeast - Venezuela) and third-placed Francisco Chamorro (Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 10 of 14 Jakub Mareczko wins the final stage at Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 11 of 14 The peloton bears down in the finish line during the final stage in Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 12 of 14 Caja Rural on the front during the final stage in Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 14 of 14 Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast outsprinted Lampre-Merida’s Sacha Modolo on the final day of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey to equal his compatriot’s haul of stage victories in the pre-Giro d’Italia event. Portugal’s José Gonçalves of Caja Rural-RGA comfortably retained the overall lead to claim his first international stage race at the age of 27.

“This is an important victory in my career as I want to join a World Tour team,” Gonçalves explained. “I feel a bit of frustration for not taking the form I have now to the Giro but our team hasn’t been invited. However, the next big goal will be the Vuelta a España, where I expect to share the captaincy with Pello Bilbao. I’m an all-rounder and I want to capitalize on this victory in Turkey to improve my potential. This is a very nice race. I’m delighted with the experience.”

The last stage concluded in Selçuk, where the TUR has had an uphill finish in the past three editions, but it was a flat finish this time around. The uphill exit of the sea side city of Marmaris enabled four riders to break away: Muhammat Atalay (Torku), Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Alessandro Malaguti (Unieuro) and Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). For most of the race, they cruised with an advantage of 2:30 over the bunch led by Lampre-Merida but the Italian team gave up with 40km to and the time gap went out.

Baldo got dropped when Atalay, Malaguti and Hirt sped up to reach a maximum lead of 5.50 with 29km remaining into the last stage.

Astana City, the team of surprise third-place finisher Nikita Stalnov – he went by Umerbekov, his father’s name, until he changed for his mother’s name last year – was first to react. Lotto-Soudal also realized the danger and Lampre-Merida pulled again with 15km to go. It was all together again 12km before the finish in Selçuk.

A few attacks took place in the finale but a bunch sprint finish was inevitable. “I was guided by my teammates Eugert Zhupa, Liam Bertazzo and Manuel Belletti.” Mareczko explained. “300 metres before the line, I was on Modolo’s wheel and I managed to pass him. It’s a big satisfaction because today’s stage wasn’t flat. It didn’t exactly suit my characteristics. The team tremendously helped me in the hills, particularly in the long climb at the beginning. Having learned from yesterday, we rode uphill at the front of the bunch so I was able to crest the summit in the middle of the bunch and not get dropped.

“This has been a very positive Tour of Turkey for me ahead of the Giro d’Italia. I’m not going home, I’ll fly straight to Holland where I hope to get a good result in one of the first few stages of the Giro as well.”

The happiest people were obviously in the Caja Rural-RGA camp. “It’s been all nice today, the weather, the results, the atmosphere…” commented team captain and Beauties of Turkey competition winner Lluis Mas. “We were happy with the breakaway that took shape. In our quest for GC, it was fine for us if they made it to the finish. But with 40km to go, Lampre-Merida stopped pulling. They said we could let the breakaway five minutes ahead and catch them up later, so other teams went to the front. My only concern was to stay with José [Gonçalves].

“The race situation was perfect at the Beauties of Turkey point, because the riders in the lead were no threat for my jersey so I win it for the second straight year. We came to Turkey with the aim of winning GC, either with Pello Bilbao or José, but we would have never thought we could win the two hardest stages, come first, second and fourth overall, and win another classification like the Beauties of Turkey. For the second time, we get a big success in Turkey. We’re happy as a team.”

The 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey might have attracted fewer World Tour teams than in the past few years but all stage winners have exhibited a Grand Tour pedigree, successively Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Bilbao, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Modolo, and Mareczko, while the race also revealed the big potential of queen stage winner Jaime Roson, also from Caja Rural-RGA.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5:46:24 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 12 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 13 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 16 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 18 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 22 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 25 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 27 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 28 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 32 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 34 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 36 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 37 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 39 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 41 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 42 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 44 Karel Hnik (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago 45 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 46 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 47 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:00:10 49 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 51 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 52 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 53 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 55 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 56 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 57 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 58 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:15 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 61 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 62 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 63 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 64 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 66 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:20 67 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 69 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:30 71 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:32 72 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:36 74 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:00:50 75 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 0:01:09 76 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:28 77 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 78 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 79 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:47 80 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 81 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:22 82 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:03:23 83 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 84 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:04:24 85 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 86 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 88 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:28 89 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:24 90 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago DNF Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 pts 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 3 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 15 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 3 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 11 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 9 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 11 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 4 13 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 3 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 pts 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 3 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 4 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 5 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 pts 2 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1

Turkish Beauties # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Southeast - Venezuela 17:19:12 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 Torku Sekerspor 6 Team Roth 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 10 Unieuro Wilier 11 Veranclassic-Ago 0:00:10 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:15 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:20 15 Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 0:01:28 16 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:04:34

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32:31:35 2 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 3 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 7 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:22 8 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:46 9 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:58 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:08 11 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:34 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:57 13 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:15:32 14 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:16:06 15 Karel Hnik (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago 0:16:25 16 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:19:28 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:20:27 18 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:17 20 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:23:50 21 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:49 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:29 23 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:02 24 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:28:41 25 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:53 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:31:26 27 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:32:02 28 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:01 29 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:34:02 30 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:34:19 31 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:34:46 32 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:35:30 33 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:37:04 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:37:32 35 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:37:52 37 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:41:04 38 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:41:26 39 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 0:43:22 40 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:20 41 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:50 42 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:32 43 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:48:48 44 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:50:39 47 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 0:52:28 48 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:31 50 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:53:45 52 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:54:34 54 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:56:13 55 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:15 57 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:40 58 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:56:48 59 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:57:26 60 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:57:27 61 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:57:43 62 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 0:58:15 63 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 1:00:36 64 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 1:01:37 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:49 67 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:04:27 68 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:05:55 69 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1:06:00 70 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:06:38 71 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1:07:02 72 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:08 73 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1:10:51 76 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:12:36 77 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:13:15 78 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 1:13:56 79 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:16:06 80 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1:16:48 82 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:22:01 84 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:25:19 85 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:28:51 86 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:31:50 87 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam 1:33:11 90 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 1:36:50

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 62 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 54 4 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 5 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 46 6 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 45 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 8 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 41 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 41 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 36 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 12 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 27 13 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 14 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 22 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 17 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 19 18 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 19 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 20 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 14 21 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 14 22 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 24 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 13 25 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 13 26 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 27 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 28 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 29 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 30 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 31 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 10 32 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 33 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 34 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 35 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 10 36 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 37 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 8 38 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 39 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 42 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 43 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 6 44 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 45 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 4 46 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 4 47 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 4 48 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 49 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 3 50 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 51 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 52 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 2 53 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 2 54 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 55 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1 56 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 57 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1 58 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 21 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 16 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 4 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 5 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 7 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 11 8 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 9 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 10 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 7 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 12 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 13 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 14 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 4 16 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 17 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 18 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 19 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 20 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 22 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 23 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 24 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 25 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 26 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

Turkish Beauties # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 4 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 5 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 6 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 7 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 4 8 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 12 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 3 13 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 3 14 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 2 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 16 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 17 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1