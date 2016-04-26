Tour of Turkey: Greipel wins stage 3 in Konya
Cecchin second and Boeckmans third
Stage 3: Aksaray - Konya
A race in the crosswinds of central Anatolia has completely reshuffled the overall classification of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey, with stage 2 winner Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural-RGA taking the turquoise jersey over from Lampre-Merida’s Przemyslaw Niemiec whilst André Greipel won in Konya after his Lotto-Soudal team ruled the race in the echelons.
Related Articles
“It was an advantage to know how to ride in the echelons with such a strong wind all day," Greipel commented after taking his 11th stage victory at the TUR to increase his record in the modern history of the Turkish event he’s been faithful to since 2010. “With the rain starting right at the beginning of the race, the peloton was a bit of a mess. Adam Hansen and I got a bit stuck behind when the fights begun, so our team-mates waited a bit and we went again. It was a nice team effort. I’m proud of my team-mates.”
The Presidential Tour of Turkey going for the first time to Konya, a bunch sprint and a Greipel win were expected after two very eventful first stages but windy and rainy conditions just after the start was given at Aksaray enabled Lotto-Soudal to contest stage 3 like a Belgian classic. All of their eight riders made a decisive echelon in the first 10 kilometers of racing.
The front group of 38 riders was then reduced to 24: Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida), Stig Broeckx, Gert Dockx, Frederik Frison, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Jelle Wallays, Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal), Pello Bilbao, José Gonçalves, David Arroyo, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA), Mikel Aristi (Delko Marseille), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Enrique Sanz (Southeast), Alberto Cecchin, Nicola Toffali (Roth), Adrian Banaszek (Verva), Anton Kuzmin, Nikita Stalnov, Maxim Satlikov (Astana City), Massimo Graziato (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Matteo Malucelli (Unieuro).
The main peloton maintained their deficit around 1:30 for a long time but they gave up at half way into the race. But race leader Niemiec was even further behind in a third group that kept losing time. With 50km to go, the second group was timed at 5:50 and the third one at 14 minutes.
Twenty-six km before the end, Lotto-Soudal rode their adversaries in the gutter again. Only Cecchin and Toffali from Roth managed to accompany six riders from the Belgian team, namely Broeckx, Dockx, Frison, Greipel, Henderson and Boeckmans. “We stayed near Lotto-Soudal because we could feel that sooner or later they’d create one more echelon," Cecchin said. “We were ready. Our stage result couldn’t be any better than this against Greipel and such a strong Lotto-Soudal team.”
Boeckmans was the last man to make that final move. “For me, it was close," commented the Belgian who had a life-threatening accident at the Vuelta a España last year. “A baby takes nine months to gestate. My rebirth also took nine months.”
The presence of the two Italians from Roth prevented Lotto-Soudal from giving the win to their Flemish rider, who miraculously came back racing this Spring. “I have won a lot of races in the past," Greipel said. “It’s a shame that only one of us can be declared the winner today. I tried to convince the sport director [Mario Aerts] to let somebody else win but he decided to stick to the plan and the plan this morning was for me to win. It’s been a long way for Kris to come back to the condition he has now.”
Interestingly, the biggest beneficiaries of the day are the riders from Caja Rural-RGA, who followed Lotto-Soudal in their first move but couldn’t do it again with 26km to go. By limiting the loss, three of them have moved into the top three positions in the overall ranking with Bilbao preceding Gonçalves by five seconds and Arroyo by thirteen seconds. “We did 160km full gas," noted Bilbao, who was hoping for a day to recover from the unexpected efforts of the first two days.
“We thought it could be a dangerous stage with the bad weather that was forecasted. But we didn’t expect a stage like that! What Lotto-Soudal has done is absolutely impressive. Now we’ll have to control the race. I hope the next two days won’t deliver another surprise but looking at today’s stage, we can’t say the battle for GC is over. Anything can happen till the last day.”
“If it’s the same kind of racing every day, it’s difficult to think of the general classification even if we’re so well placed as a team now," echoed Mas, who was still under shock after experiencing such a difficult racing like the whole peloton of the Tour of Turkey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:48:33
|2
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:03
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|6
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|8
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:14
|10
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|18
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:07:47
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|22
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|24
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:09:20
|25
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:15:09
|26
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|27
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|29
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|31
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|32
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|37
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|38
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|39
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|41
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|42
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|44
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|46
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|47
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|48
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|51
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|54
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|56
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|58
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:25:02
|59
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|60
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|61
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|62
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|66
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|69
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|70
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|72
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|73
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|74
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|76
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|77
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|78
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|79
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|85
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|87
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|88
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|89
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|92
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|96
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|97
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|98
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|99
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|100
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|101
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|102
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|103
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|104
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|105
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|106
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|107
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|108
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|109
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|5
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|5
|pts
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|14
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|11
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11:20:12
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:05
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:22
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:21
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:41
|9
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:34
|10
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:34
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:05
|12
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:08
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:42
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:17
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:30
|20
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:16:53
|21
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:17:56
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:46
|23
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:24
|24
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:19:55
|25
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:10
|26
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:26
|27
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:20:47
|28
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|29
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:50
|31
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|33
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:21:05
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:10
|36
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:02
|38
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:41
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:42
|40
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:17
|41
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:19
|42
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:21
|43
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:10
|44
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:25:43
|46
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|47
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:26:03
|48
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:27:36
|50
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:30:18
|51
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:30:40
|52
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|54
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|55
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:43
|56
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:30:58
|58
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:31:00
|59
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:31:21
|60
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:05
|61
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|62
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:33:21
|64
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:33:25
|65
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|66
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:31
|67
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:33:46
|68
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|69
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:33:54
|70
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:34:12
|71
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:34:30
|72
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:35:29
|73
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:37:16
|74
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|75
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:39:46
|77
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:42:58
|78
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|80
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|83
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:43:18
|84
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|85
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|86
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|87
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|88
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|89
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|90
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|91
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|92
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:25
|93
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:43:28
|94
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|95
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|96
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|0:43:34
|97
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:43:39
|98
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:47
|99
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|100
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:59
|101
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:44:02
|102
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:06
|103
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:44:32
|104
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:44:54
|105
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:45:41
|106
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:46:04
|107
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:47:09
|108
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:48:05
|109
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:10:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|27
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|25
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|5
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|19
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|14
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|10
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|11
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|12
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|13
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|11
|14
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|10
|15
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|16
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|17
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|18
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|9
|19
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|21
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|22
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|7
|26
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|28
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|29
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|3
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|4
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|7
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|8
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|3
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|4
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|3
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|6
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|8
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34:00:54
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:52
|3
|Lampre Merida
|0:28:05
|4
|Astana City
|0:28:25
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental
|0:37:59
|6
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:39:54
|7
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:44
|8
|Team Roth
|0:44:26
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:06
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:01:38
|11
|Torku Sekerspor
|1:08:05
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:11
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|1:31:51
|14
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:34:30
|15
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:59:53
|16
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|2:06:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy