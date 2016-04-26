Image 1 of 30 Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Turkey Image 2 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 3 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 4 of 30 A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes Image 5 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 6 of 30 Scenery along the route of stage 3 in Turkey Image 7 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 8 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 9 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 10 of 30 Lampre-Merida riders dressed for the weather in Turkey. Image 11 of 30 A wet stage today in Turkey Image 12 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 13 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 14 of 30 A wet stage today in Turkey Image 15 of 30 A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes Image 16 of 30 A lone Lotto Soudal rider during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. Image 17 of 30 Lotto Soudal cyclists lead the peloton during Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 18 of 30 Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal reacts after winning Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 19 of 30 Alberto Cecchin of Team Roth reacts after taking runner-up position during Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 20 of 30 Cecchin, Greipel and Boeckmans on the stage 3 podium in Turkey. Image 21 of 30 A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes Image 22 of 30 The stage 3 podium: Alberto Cecchin, Andre Greipel and Kris Boeckmans (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 23 of 30 Andre Greipel wins stage 3 in Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 24 of 30 Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 25 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 3 of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 26 of 30 Young spectators watch the peloton pass by at Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 27 of 30 Lampre-Merida’s Przemyslaw Niemiec (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 28 of 30 Echelons formed in the wet, blustery weather at Tour of Turkley stage 3 (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 29 of 30 Fans wave Turkish flags as the peloton passes by (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 30 of 30 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

A race in the crosswinds of central Anatolia has completely reshuffled the overall classification of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey, with stage 2 winner Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural-RGA taking the turquoise jersey over from Lampre-Merida’s Przemyslaw Niemiec whilst André Greipel won in Konya after his Lotto-Soudal team ruled the race in the echelons.

“It was an advantage to know how to ride in the echelons with such a strong wind all day," Greipel commented after taking his 11th stage victory at the TUR to increase his record in the modern history of the Turkish event he’s been faithful to since 2010. “With the rain starting right at the beginning of the race, the peloton was a bit of a mess. Adam Hansen and I got a bit stuck behind when the fights begun, so our team-mates waited a bit and we went again. It was a nice team effort. I’m proud of my team-mates.”

The Presidential Tour of Turkey going for the first time to Konya, a bunch sprint and a Greipel win were expected after two very eventful first stages but windy and rainy conditions just after the start was given at Aksaray enabled Lotto-Soudal to contest stage 3 like a Belgian classic. All of their eight riders made a decisive echelon in the first 10 kilometers of racing.

The front group of 38 riders was then reduced to 24: Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida), Stig Broeckx, Gert Dockx, Frederik Frison, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Jelle Wallays, Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal), Pello Bilbao, José Gonçalves, David Arroyo, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA), Mikel Aristi (Delko Marseille), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Enrique Sanz (Southeast), Alberto Cecchin, Nicola Toffali (Roth), Adrian Banaszek (Verva), Anton Kuzmin, Nikita Stalnov, Maxim Satlikov (Astana City), Massimo Graziato (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Matteo Malucelli (Unieuro).

The main peloton maintained their deficit around 1:30 for a long time but they gave up at half way into the race. But race leader Niemiec was even further behind in a third group that kept losing time. With 50km to go, the second group was timed at 5:50 and the third one at 14 minutes.

Twenty-six km before the end, Lotto-Soudal rode their adversaries in the gutter again. Only Cecchin and Toffali from Roth managed to accompany six riders from the Belgian team, namely Broeckx, Dockx, Frison, Greipel, Henderson and Boeckmans. “We stayed near Lotto-Soudal because we could feel that sooner or later they’d create one more echelon," Cecchin said. “We were ready. Our stage result couldn’t be any better than this against Greipel and such a strong Lotto-Soudal team.”

Boeckmans was the last man to make that final move. “For me, it was close," commented the Belgian who had a life-threatening accident at the Vuelta a España last year. “A baby takes nine months to gestate. My rebirth also took nine months.”

The presence of the two Italians from Roth prevented Lotto-Soudal from giving the win to their Flemish rider, who miraculously came back racing this Spring. “I have won a lot of races in the past," Greipel said. “It’s a shame that only one of us can be declared the winner today. I tried to convince the sport director [Mario Aerts] to let somebody else win but he decided to stick to the plan and the plan this morning was for me to win. It’s been a long way for Kris to come back to the condition he has now.”

Interestingly, the biggest beneficiaries of the day are the riders from Caja Rural-RGA, who followed Lotto-Soudal in their first move but couldn’t do it again with 26km to go. By limiting the loss, three of them have moved into the top three positions in the overall ranking with Bilbao preceding Gonçalves by five seconds and Arroyo by thirteen seconds. “We did 160km full gas," noted Bilbao, who was hoping for a day to recover from the unexpected efforts of the first two days.

“We thought it could be a dangerous stage with the bad weather that was forecasted. But we didn’t expect a stage like that! What Lotto-Soudal has done is absolutely impressive. Now we’ll have to control the race. I hope the next two days won’t deliver another surprise but looking at today’s stage, we can’t say the battle for GC is over. Anything can happen till the last day.”

“If it’s the same kind of racing every day, it’s difficult to think of the general classification even if we’re so well placed as a team now," echoed Mas, who was still under shock after experiencing such a difficult racing like the whole peloton of the Tour of Turkey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:48:33 2 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:00:03 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 6 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 8 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:14 10 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 17 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 18 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:07:47 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 22 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 24 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:09:20 25 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:15:09 26 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 27 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 28 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 29 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 30 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 31 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 32 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 33 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 34 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 36 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 37 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 38 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 39 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 40 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 41 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 42 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 44 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 46 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 47 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 48 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 51 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 54 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 56 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 57 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 58 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:25:02 59 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 60 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 61 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 62 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 64 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 66 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 67 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 68 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 69 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 70 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 72 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 73 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 74 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 76 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 77 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 78 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 79 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 82 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 85 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 87 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 88 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 89 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 92 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 96 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 97 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 98 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 99 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 100 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 101 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 102 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 103 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 104 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 105 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 106 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 107 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 108 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 109 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 5 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 3 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 5 pts 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 14 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 11 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11:20:12 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:05 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:13 4 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:22 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:14 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:21 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:41 9 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:34 10 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:34 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:05 12 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:08 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:42 16 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:17 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:30 20 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:16:53 21 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:17:56 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:46 23 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:24 24 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:19:55 25 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:10 26 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:26 27 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:20:47 28 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 29 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:50 31 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 32 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 33 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:21:05 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:21:10 36 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:02 38 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:22:41 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:22:42 40 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:17 41 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:23:19 42 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:21 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:25:10 44 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:25:43 46 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 47 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:26:03 48 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 49 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:27:36 50 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:30:18 51 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:30:40 52 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 54 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 55 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:43 56 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:30:58 58 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:31:00 59 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:31:21 60 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:33:05 61 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 62 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 63 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:33:21 64 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:33:25 65 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 66 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:31 67 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:33:46 68 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 69 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:33:54 70 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:34:12 71 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:34:30 72 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:35:29 73 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:37:16 74 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 75 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 76 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:39:46 77 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 0:42:58 78 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 80 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 82 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 83 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:43:18 84 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 85 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 86 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 87 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 88 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 89 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 90 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 91 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 92 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:25 93 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:43:28 94 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 95 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 96 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 0:43:34 97 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:43:39 98 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:47 99 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 100 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:59 101 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:44:02 102 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:44:06 103 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:44:32 104 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:44:54 105 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:45:41 106 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:46:04 107 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:47:09 108 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:48:05 109 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:10:33

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 27 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 25 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 5 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 19 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 14 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 10 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 11 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 12 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 13 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 11 14 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 10 15 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 16 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 17 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 18 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 9 19 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 9 21 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 22 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 23 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 7 26 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 28 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 29 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 3 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 4 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 7 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 8 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 3 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 4 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 3 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 6 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 8 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1