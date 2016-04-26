Trending

Tour of Turkey: Greipel wins stage 3 in Konya

Cecchin second and Boeckmans third

Image 1 of 30

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Turkey

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Turkey
Image 2 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 3 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 4 of 30

A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes

A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes
Image 5 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 6 of 30

Scenery along the route of stage 3 in Turkey

Scenery along the route of stage 3 in Turkey
Image 7 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 8 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 9 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 10 of 30

Lampre-Merida riders dressed for the weather in Turkey.

Lampre-Merida riders dressed for the weather in Turkey.
Image 11 of 30

A wet stage today in Turkey

A wet stage today in Turkey
Image 12 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 13 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 14 of 30

A wet stage today in Turkey

A wet stage today in Turkey
Image 15 of 30

A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes

A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes
Image 16 of 30

A lone Lotto Soudal rider during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

A lone Lotto Soudal rider during stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 17 of 30

Lotto Soudal cyclists lead the peloton during Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Lotto Soudal cyclists lead the peloton during Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 18 of 30

Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal reacts after winning Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal reacts after winning Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 19 of 30

Alberto Cecchin of Team Roth reacts after taking runner-up position during Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Alberto Cecchin of Team Roth reacts after taking runner-up position during Stage 3 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 20 of 30

Cecchin, Greipel and Boeckmans on the stage 3 podium in Turkey.

Cecchin, Greipel and Boeckmans on the stage 3 podium in Turkey.
Image 21 of 30

A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes

A spectator with a Turkish flag as the peloton passes
Image 22 of 30

The stage 3 podium: Alberto Cecchin, Andre Greipel and Kris Boeckmans

The stage 3 podium: Alberto Cecchin, Andre Greipel and Kris Boeckmans
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 23 of 30

Andre Greipel wins stage 3 in Turkey

Andre Greipel wins stage 3 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 24 of 30

Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel

Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 25 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 3 of Tour of Turkey

The peloton in action during stage 3 of Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 26 of 30

Young spectators watch the peloton pass by at Tour of Turkey.

Young spectators watch the peloton pass by at Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 27 of 30

Lampre-Merida’s Przemyslaw Niemiec

Lampre-Merida's Przemyslaw Niemiec
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 28 of 30

Echelons formed in the wet, blustery weather at Tour of Turkley stage 3

Echelons formed in the wet, blustery weather at Tour of Turkley stage 3
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 29 of 30

Fans wave Turkish flags as the peloton passes by

Fans wave Turkish flags as the peloton passes by
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 30 of 30

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

A race in the crosswinds of central Anatolia has completely reshuffled the overall classification of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey, with stage 2 winner Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural-RGA taking the turquoise jersey over from Lampre-Merida’s Przemyslaw Niemiec whilst André Greipel won in Konya after his Lotto-Soudal team ruled the race in the echelons.

“It was an advantage to know how to ride in the echelons with such a strong wind all day," Greipel commented after taking his 11th stage victory at the TUR to increase his record in the modern history of the Turkish event he’s been faithful to since 2010. “With the rain starting right at the beginning of the race, the peloton was a bit of a mess. Adam Hansen and I got a bit stuck behind when the fights begun, so our team-mates waited a bit and we went again. It was a nice team effort. I’m proud of my team-mates.”

The Presidential Tour of Turkey going for the first time to Konya, a bunch sprint and a Greipel win were expected after two very eventful first stages but windy and rainy conditions just after the start was given at Aksaray enabled Lotto-Soudal to contest stage 3 like a Belgian classic. All of their eight riders made a decisive echelon in the first 10 kilometers of racing.

The front group of 38 riders was then reduced to 24: Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida), Stig Broeckx, Gert Dockx, Frederik Frison, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Jelle Wallays, Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal), Pello Bilbao, José Gonçalves, David Arroyo, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA), Mikel Aristi (Delko Marseille), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Enrique Sanz (Southeast), Alberto Cecchin, Nicola Toffali (Roth), Adrian Banaszek (Verva), Anton Kuzmin, Nikita Stalnov, Maxim Satlikov (Astana City), Massimo Graziato (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Matteo Malucelli (Unieuro).

The main peloton maintained their deficit around 1:30 for a long time but they gave up at half way into the race. But race leader Niemiec was even further behind in a third group that kept losing time. With 50km to go, the second group was timed at 5:50 and the third one at 14 minutes.

Twenty-six km before the end, Lotto-Soudal rode their adversaries in the gutter again. Only Cecchin and Toffali from Roth managed to accompany six riders from the Belgian team, namely Broeckx, Dockx, Frison, Greipel, Henderson and Boeckmans. “We stayed near Lotto-Soudal because we could feel that sooner or later they’d create one more echelon," Cecchin said. “We were ready. Our stage result couldn’t be any better than this against Greipel and such a strong Lotto-Soudal team.”

Boeckmans was the last man to make that final move. “For me, it was close," commented the Belgian who had a life-threatening accident at the Vuelta a España last year. “A baby takes nine months to gestate. My rebirth also took nine months.”

The presence of the two Italians from Roth prevented Lotto-Soudal from giving the win to their Flemish rider, who miraculously came back racing this Spring. “I have won a lot of races in the past," Greipel said. “It’s a shame that only one of us can be declared the winner today. I tried to convince the sport director [Mario Aerts] to let somebody else win but he decided to stick to the plan and the plan this morning was for me to win. It’s been a long way for Kris to come back to the condition he has now.”

Interestingly, the biggest beneficiaries of the day are the riders from Caja Rural-RGA, who followed Lotto-Soudal in their first move but couldn’t do it again with 26km to go. By limiting the loss, three of them have moved into the top three positions in the overall ranking with Bilbao preceding Gonçalves by five seconds and Arroyo by thirteen seconds. “We did 160km full gas," noted Bilbao, who was hoping for a day to recover from the unexpected efforts of the first two days.

“We thought it could be a dangerous stage with the bad weather that was forecasted. But we didn’t expect a stage like that! What Lotto-Soudal has done is absolutely impressive. Now we’ll have to control the race. I hope the next two days won’t deliver another surprise but looking at today’s stage, we can’t say the battle for GC is over. Anything can happen till the last day.”

“If it’s the same kind of racing every day, it’s difficult to think of the general classification even if we’re so well placed as a team now," echoed Mas, who was still under shock after experiencing such a difficult racing like the whole peloton of the Tour of Turkey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:48:33
2Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:00:03
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
6Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
8Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:14
10Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
12Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:07:47
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
22Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
24Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:09:20
25Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:15:09
26Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
27Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
28Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
29Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
30Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
31Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
32Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
33Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
37Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
38Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
40Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
41Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
42Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
44Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
46Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
47Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
48Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
51Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
54Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
56Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
57Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
58Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:25:02
59Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
60Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
61Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
62Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
64Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
66Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
67Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
68Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
69Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
70Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
72Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
73Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
74Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
76Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
77Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
78Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
79Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
82Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
85Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
87Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
88Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
89Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
92Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
96Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
97Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
98Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
99Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
100Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
101Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
102André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
103Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
104Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
105Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
106Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
107Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
108Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFNathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City5pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal3
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City5pts
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth14
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal11
6Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
10Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
11Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
12Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11:20:12
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:05
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:13
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:22
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:14
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:21
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:41
9Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:34
10Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:34
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:05
12Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:08
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:42
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:17
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:30
20Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:16:53
21Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:17:56
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:46
23Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:24
24Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:19:55
25Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:10
26Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:26
27Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:20:47
28Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
29Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:50
31Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
32Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
33Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:21:05
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:21:10
36Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:02
38Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:41
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:22:42
40Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:17
41Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:23:19
42Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:21
43Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:25:10
44Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:25:43
46Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
47Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:26:03
48Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:27:36
50Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:30:18
51Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:30:40
52Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
54David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
55Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:43
56Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:30:58
58Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:31:00
59Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:31:21
60Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:33:05
61Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
62Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
63Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:33:21
64Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:33:25
65Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
66Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:31
67Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:33:46
68Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
69Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:33:54
70Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:34:12
71Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:34:30
72Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:35:29
73Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:37:16
74Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
75Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:39:46
77Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City0:42:58
78Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
80Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
83Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:43:18
84Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
85Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
86Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
87Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
88Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
89Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
90Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
91André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
92Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:25
93Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:43:28
94Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
95Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
96Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth0:43:34
97Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:43:39
98Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:47
99Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:59
101Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:44:02
102Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:44:06
103Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:44:32
104Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:44:54
105Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:45:41
106Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:46:04
107Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:47:09
108Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:48:05
109Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:10:33

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA32pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida27
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier25
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
5Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth19
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM17
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal16
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal14
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
10Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
11Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
12David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
13Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier11
14Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City10
15Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
16Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
17Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
18Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City9
19Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
21Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
22Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
23Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida7
26Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
28Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
29Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
3Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
4Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
7Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
8José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
3Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
4Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City3
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
6Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
8Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA34:00:54
2Lotto Soudal0:08:52
3Lampre Merida0:28:05
4Astana City0:28:25
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental0:37:59
6Unieuro Wilier0:39:54
7Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:43:44
8Team Roth0:44:26
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:06
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:01:38
11Torku Sekerspor1:08:05
12Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:11
13Southeast - Venezuela1:31:51
14Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:34:30
15Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:59:53
16Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv2:06:14

