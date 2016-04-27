Trending

Tour of Turkey: Modolo wins bunch sprint in Alanya

Bilbao remains in the overall lead

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Daniele Colli of Nippo-Vini Fantini, Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida, and Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrate on the podium for stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
The jersey wearers at the Tour of Turkey before the start of stage 4

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates on the podium after taking third position in the Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Daniele Colli of Nippo-Vini Fantini celebrates on the podium after taking runner-up position in the Stage 4 the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida Italy reacts after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Daniele Colli of Nippo-Vini Fantini, Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida and Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrate on the podium for Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida wins Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida reacts after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida reacts after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo claimed his first victory of the year Wednesday at the Tour of Turkey, right on time to build his confidence ahead of the Giro d’Italia starting next week in Appeldoorn, The Netherlands. He outsprinted four of his compatriots in Alanya: Daniele Colli, Marco Zanotti, Manuel Belletti and Jakub Mareczko, while André Greipel remained isolated at the end as Lotto-Soudal paid for their enormous efforts of the previous day.

“This victory was necessary for several reasons," the Lampre-Merida sprinter said. “This year I’ve been feeling strong since the beginning. I’ve been close to the win on a few occasions but beaten by [Elia] Viviani at the Dubai Tour, by [Mark] Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar, I’ve made a couple of top 10 at Tirreno-Adriatico, I fell with 5km to go in Milan-Sanremo and I crashed again as I came here, during stage 1 in Istanbul and quite heavily as well. My morale wasn’t at its best. I was in pain on stage 2 but as I felt better yesterday I missed the split. A rider like me had to be at the front when echelons were made. So I was pissed off with myself but only the victory was missing.”

Stage 4 started with a long ascent and a category 1 climb at 31km. There was an atmosphere of revenge with the riders who had lost any hope on GC looking very determined, namely Ilia Koshevoy and former race leader Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) as well as Mauro Finetto (Unieuro), who went for King of the Mountains points but didn’t manage to dethrone Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille).

In the never-ending downhill towards the Mediterranean Sea, six riders went away: Nikolay Mikhaylov (CCC), Mirko Tedeschi (Southeast), Pawel Cieslik (Verva), Dominik Hrinkow (Hrinkow), Sven Van Luijk (Parkhotel) and Alessandro Malaguti (Unieuro). Forty kilometres before the end, Cieslik attacked, followed by Malaguti and rejoined by Van Luijk. Ten kilometeres further, their advantage over the peloton led by Lotto-Soudal was 2.20 but a bunch sprint finish looked unevitable although Malaguti forged on by himself until 5km to go.

“A bit of intelligence was required to win this sprint," the Italian commented. “It was a non-linear sprint because everyone waited for Lotto-Soudal to launch it but with 700 metres to go, the bunch slowed down. Zanotti’s team [Parkhotel Valkenburg] took over and I followed his wheel but it slowed down again at 400 to go. I thought I had lost the sprint but Belletti opened it and I passed him.”

“In the finale, Greipel and Modolo were the riders to watch for the sprint," runner-up Colli said. “Maybe there was a way for me to beat Modolo. I came back to him but I couldn’t do more.”

“It’s nice to be part of a fully Italian podium," Zanotti echoed. “My team has helped me all day. Sven [Van Luijk] was in the breakaway and the others protected me before they put me in the best position for sprinting. Even though I don’t often win races, they trust me. There are great sprinters here. It’s not easy to beat them. But every day we try and maybe one day they’ll make a mistake so we’ll take the top price.”

The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team of race leader Pello Bilbao enjoyed an easier ride from the Anatolian plateau to the Mediterranean Sea than the day before. “The start was really fast," the Basque rider said. “We didn’t want to let a too big group go. I don’t think Lampre-Merida was trying to get a revenge when Niemiec and Koshevoy attacked. There’s nothing personal. I just believe they have other goals now, like breaking away or taking mountain points. We collaborated with Lotto-Soudal because they wanted the same thing as us. At the end, it’s a great day for us because we want the situation to remain the same until stage 6.”

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA unexpectedly occupies the first three positions on GC at half way into the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:26:26
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
6Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
7Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
11Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
13Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
17José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
20David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
22Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
24Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
25Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
26Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
27Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
31Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
32Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
34Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
36Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
38Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
40André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
41Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
43David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
44Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
46Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
47Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:13
48Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:18
49Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:19
50Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
51Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:45
52Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:25
53Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
55Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
56Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
61Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
64Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
67Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
68Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
71Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:55
72Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
73Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
74Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:00:58
75Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
78Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
79Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:02
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
81Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:11
82Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
83Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:14
84Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:16
85Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:30
86Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
87Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:48
88Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:53
89Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
91Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:17:05
92Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
93Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
94Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
95Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
96Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
97Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
98Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
99Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
100Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
101Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
102Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
104Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
105Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
106Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
107Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:18:29

Sprint 1, 134.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
3Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida15pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela12
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela11
6Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv10
7Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth9
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier7
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City6
11Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
12Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
13Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
14Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

KOM 1, 31.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida10pts
2Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida5
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
5Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

KOM 2, 38km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida5pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
3Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1

KOM 3, 113km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Turkish Beauties, 153.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:46:38
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:05
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:13
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:22
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:14
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:41
9Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:34
10Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:59
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:05
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:08
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:33
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:14:01
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:17
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:30
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:16:53
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:29
21Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:17:56
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:55
23Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:47
24Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:50
25Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
26Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:08
28Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:10
29Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:21:12
30Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:19
31Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:21:35
32Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:42
33Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:22:01
34Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:22:07
35Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:20
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:23:07
37Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:42
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:46
39Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:24:34
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:24:55
41Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:25:35
42Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:26:03
44Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:26:28
45Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:26:54
46Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:30:40
47Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
49David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
50Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:30:43
51Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:31:00
53Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:31:08
54Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:31:21
55Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:33:05
56Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
57Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:33:25
58Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:33:41
59Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:34:19
60Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:34:30
61Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:47
62Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:35:10
63Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:35:29
64Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:37:00
65Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:37:31
66Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:38:11
67Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
68Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:04
69Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:39:46
70Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City0:42:58
71Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
73Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:43:18
75Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
76André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
77Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:43:28
78Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
79Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:43:43
80Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
81Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
82Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:43:56
83Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:44:03
84Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:44:12
85Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:44:16
86Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:44:23
87Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:24
88Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:44:41
89Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:45:09
90Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:45:46
91Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:45:54
92Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:46:29
93Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:47:09
94Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:48:03
95Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:50:30
96Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:50:51
97Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
98Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:00:23
99Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:00:33
100Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth1:00:39
101Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:52
102Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:01:07
103Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:01:11
104Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:01:27
105Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:01:59
106Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:05:10
107Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:27:38

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA32pts
2Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth28
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida27
4Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team26
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier25
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini21
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela21
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
10Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier18
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice18
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida17
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal16
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal14
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
16Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
17David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
18Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
19Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela11
20Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City10
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
22Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
23Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv10
24Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City9
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
26Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
27Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
28Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
29Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
30Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida7
31Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City7
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
33Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
34Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5
35Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
36Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
37Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida11
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida11
4Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
7Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
9Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
11Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
12Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
16Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Turkish Beauties Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
4Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
7Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City3
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
10Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
11Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA47:20:12
2Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:52
3Team Roth0:28:25
4Torku Sekerspor0:28:48
5Astana Pro Team0:37:59
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:33
7Lotto Soudal0:43:44
8Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam0:44:26
9Veranclassic-Ago0:59:06
10Southeast - Venezuela1:02:03
11Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:08:05
12Unieuro Wilier1:15:34
13Lampre - Merida1:32:11
14Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:35:41
15Nippo - Vini Fantini1:59:53
16Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv2:23:19

 

