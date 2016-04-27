Tour of Turkey: Modolo wins bunch sprint in Alanya
Bilbao remains in the overall lead
Stage 4: Seydisehir - Alanya
Sacha Modolo claimed his first victory of the year Wednesday at the Tour of Turkey, right on time to build his confidence ahead of the Giro d’Italia starting next week in Appeldoorn, The Netherlands. He outsprinted four of his compatriots in Alanya: Daniele Colli, Marco Zanotti, Manuel Belletti and Jakub Mareczko, while André Greipel remained isolated at the end as Lotto-Soudal paid for their enormous efforts of the previous day.
“This victory was necessary for several reasons," the Lampre-Merida sprinter said. “This year I’ve been feeling strong since the beginning. I’ve been close to the win on a few occasions but beaten by [Elia] Viviani at the Dubai Tour, by [Mark] Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar, I’ve made a couple of top 10 at Tirreno-Adriatico, I fell with 5km to go in Milan-Sanremo and I crashed again as I came here, during stage 1 in Istanbul and quite heavily as well. My morale wasn’t at its best. I was in pain on stage 2 but as I felt better yesterday I missed the split. A rider like me had to be at the front when echelons were made. So I was pissed off with myself but only the victory was missing.”
Stage 4 started with a long ascent and a category 1 climb at 31km. There was an atmosphere of revenge with the riders who had lost any hope on GC looking very determined, namely Ilia Koshevoy and former race leader Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) as well as Mauro Finetto (Unieuro), who went for King of the Mountains points but didn’t manage to dethrone Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille).
In the never-ending downhill towards the Mediterranean Sea, six riders went away: Nikolay Mikhaylov (CCC), Mirko Tedeschi (Southeast), Pawel Cieslik (Verva), Dominik Hrinkow (Hrinkow), Sven Van Luijk (Parkhotel) and Alessandro Malaguti (Unieuro). Forty kilometres before the end, Cieslik attacked, followed by Malaguti and rejoined by Van Luijk. Ten kilometeres further, their advantage over the peloton led by Lotto-Soudal was 2.20 but a bunch sprint finish looked unevitable although Malaguti forged on by himself until 5km to go.
“A bit of intelligence was required to win this sprint," the Italian commented. “It was a non-linear sprint because everyone waited for Lotto-Soudal to launch it but with 700 metres to go, the bunch slowed down. Zanotti’s team [Parkhotel Valkenburg] took over and I followed his wheel but it slowed down again at 400 to go. I thought I had lost the sprint but Belletti opened it and I passed him.”
“In the finale, Greipel and Modolo were the riders to watch for the sprint," runner-up Colli said. “Maybe there was a way for me to beat Modolo. I came back to him but I couldn’t do more.”
“It’s nice to be part of a fully Italian podium," Zanotti echoed. “My team has helped me all day. Sven [Van Luijk] was in the breakaway and the others protected me before they put me in the best position for sprinting. Even though I don’t often win races, they trust me. There are great sprinters here. It’s not easy to beat them. But every day we try and maybe one day they’ll make a mistake so we’ll take the top price.”
The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team of race leader Pello Bilbao enjoyed an easier ride from the Anatolian plateau to the Mediterranean Sea than the day before. “The start was really fast," the Basque rider said. “We didn’t want to let a too big group go. I don’t think Lampre-Merida was trying to get a revenge when Niemiec and Koshevoy attacked. There’s nothing personal. I just believe they have other goals now, like breaking away or taking mountain points. We collaborated with Lotto-Soudal because they wanted the same thing as us. At the end, it’s a great day for us because we want the situation to remain the same until stage 6.”
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA unexpectedly occupies the first three positions on GC at half way into the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:26:26
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|6
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|7
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|11
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|20
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|22
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|25
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|26
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|31
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|36
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|39
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|40
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|41
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|43
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|44
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|46
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|47
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:13
|48
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:18
|49
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:19
|50
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|51
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:45
|52
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:25
|53
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|55
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|56
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|61
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|64
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|68
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|71
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:55
|72
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|73
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|74
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:58
|75
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|78
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|79
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:02
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|81
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:11
|82
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|83
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:14
|84
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:16
|85
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:30
|86
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|87
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:48
|88
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:53
|89
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|91
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:17:05
|92
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|93
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|94
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|95
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|96
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|98
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|99
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|100
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|101
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|102
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|105
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|106
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|107
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:18:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|12
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|11
|6
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|10
|7
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|9
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|7
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|6
|11
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|13
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|14
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|5
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|5
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|3
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:46:38
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:05
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:22
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:46
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:41
|9
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:34
|10
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:59
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:05
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:08
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:33
|15
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:14:01
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:17
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:30
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:16:53
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:29
|21
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:17:56
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:55
|23
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:47
|24
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:50
|25
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:08
|28
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:10
|29
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:21:12
|30
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:19
|31
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:35
|32
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:42
|33
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:22:01
|34
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:22:07
|35
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:20
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:07
|37
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:42
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:46
|39
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:24:34
|40
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:55
|41
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:35
|42
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:26:03
|44
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:26:28
|45
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:26:54
|46
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:30:40
|47
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|49
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|50
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:30:43
|51
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:31:00
|53
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:31:08
|54
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:31:21
|55
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:05
|56
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|57
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:33:25
|58
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:33:41
|59
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:34:19
|60
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:34:30
|61
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:34:47
|62
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:35:10
|63
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:35:29
|64
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:37:00
|65
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|66
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:38:11
|67
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|68
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:04
|69
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:39:46
|70
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:42:58
|71
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|73
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:43:18
|75
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|76
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|77
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:43:28
|78
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|79
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:43:43
|80
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|81
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|82
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:43:56
|83
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:44:03
|84
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:44:12
|85
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:16
|86
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:44:23
|87
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:24
|88
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:44:41
|89
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:45:09
|90
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:45:46
|91
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:45:54
|92
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:46:29
|93
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:47:09
|94
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:48:03
|95
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:50:30
|96
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:50:51
|97
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|98
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:00:23
|99
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:00:33
|100
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|1:00:39
|101
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:00:52
|102
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:01:07
|103
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:11
|104
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:01:27
|105
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:01:59
|106
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:05:10
|107
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:27:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|pts
|2
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|28
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|27
|4
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|25
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|7
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|21
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|10
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|18
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|14
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|16
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|17
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|18
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|19
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|11
|20
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|10
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|22
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|23
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|10
|24
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|9
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|26
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|27
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|29
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|30
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|7
|31
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|7
|32
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|33
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|34
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|35
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|36
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|37
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|11
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|11
|4
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|7
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|9
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|11
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|12
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|16
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|4
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|7
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|3
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|10
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|11
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47:20:12
|2
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:52
|3
|Team Roth
|0:28:25
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:28:48
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:37:59
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:33
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43:44
|8
|Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|0:44:26
|9
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:59:06
|10
|Southeast - Venezuela
|1:02:03
|11
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:08:05
|12
|Unieuro Wilier
|1:15:34
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|1:32:11
|14
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:35:41
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:59:53
|16
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|2:23:19
