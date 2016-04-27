Image 1 of 15 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 2 of 15 Daniele Colli of Nippo-Vini Fantini, Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida, and Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrate on the podium for stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 15 The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 4 of 15 The jersey wearers at the Tour of Turkey before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 5 of 15 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 6 of 15 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 7 of 15 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 8 of 15 Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates on the podium after taking third position in the Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 9 of 15 Daniele Colli of Nippo-Vini Fantini celebrates on the podium after taking runner-up position in the Stage 4 the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 10 of 15 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida Italy reacts after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 11 of 15 Daniele Colli of Nippo-Vini Fantini, Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida and Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrate on the podium for Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 12 of 15 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 13 of 15 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida wins Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 14 of 15 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida reacts after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 15 of 15 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida reacts after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Sacha Modolo claimed his first victory of the year Wednesday at the Tour of Turkey, right on time to build his confidence ahead of the Giro d’Italia starting next week in Appeldoorn, The Netherlands. He outsprinted four of his compatriots in Alanya: Daniele Colli, Marco Zanotti, Manuel Belletti and Jakub Mareczko, while André Greipel remained isolated at the end as Lotto-Soudal paid for their enormous efforts of the previous day.

“This victory was necessary for several reasons," the Lampre-Merida sprinter said. “This year I’ve been feeling strong since the beginning. I’ve been close to the win on a few occasions but beaten by [Elia] Viviani at the Dubai Tour, by [Mark] Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar, I’ve made a couple of top 10 at Tirreno-Adriatico, I fell with 5km to go in Milan-Sanremo and I crashed again as I came here, during stage 1 in Istanbul and quite heavily as well. My morale wasn’t at its best. I was in pain on stage 2 but as I felt better yesterday I missed the split. A rider like me had to be at the front when echelons were made. So I was pissed off with myself but only the victory was missing.”

Stage 4 started with a long ascent and a category 1 climb at 31km. There was an atmosphere of revenge with the riders who had lost any hope on GC looking very determined, namely Ilia Koshevoy and former race leader Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) as well as Mauro Finetto (Unieuro), who went for King of the Mountains points but didn’t manage to dethrone Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille).

In the never-ending downhill towards the Mediterranean Sea, six riders went away: Nikolay Mikhaylov (CCC), Mirko Tedeschi (Southeast), Pawel Cieslik (Verva), Dominik Hrinkow (Hrinkow), Sven Van Luijk (Parkhotel) and Alessandro Malaguti (Unieuro). Forty kilometres before the end, Cieslik attacked, followed by Malaguti and rejoined by Van Luijk. Ten kilometeres further, their advantage over the peloton led by Lotto-Soudal was 2.20 but a bunch sprint finish looked unevitable although Malaguti forged on by himself until 5km to go.

“A bit of intelligence was required to win this sprint," the Italian commented. “It was a non-linear sprint because everyone waited for Lotto-Soudal to launch it but with 700 metres to go, the bunch slowed down. Zanotti’s team [Parkhotel Valkenburg] took over and I followed his wheel but it slowed down again at 400 to go. I thought I had lost the sprint but Belletti opened it and I passed him.”

“In the finale, Greipel and Modolo were the riders to watch for the sprint," runner-up Colli said. “Maybe there was a way for me to beat Modolo. I came back to him but I couldn’t do more.”

“It’s nice to be part of a fully Italian podium," Zanotti echoed. “My team has helped me all day. Sven [Van Luijk] was in the breakaway and the others protected me before they put me in the best position for sprinting. Even though I don’t often win races, they trust me. There are great sprinters here. It’s not easy to beat them. But every day we try and maybe one day they’ll make a mistake so we’ll take the top price.”

The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team of race leader Pello Bilbao enjoyed an easier ride from the Anatolian plateau to the Mediterranean Sea than the day before. “The start was really fast," the Basque rider said. “We didn’t want to let a too big group go. I don’t think Lampre-Merida was trying to get a revenge when Niemiec and Koshevoy attacked. There’s nothing personal. I just believe they have other goals now, like breaking away or taking mountain points. We collaborated with Lotto-Soudal because they wanted the same thing as us. At the end, it’s a great day for us because we want the situation to remain the same until stage 6.”

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA unexpectedly occupies the first three positions on GC at half way into the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:26:26 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 6 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 7 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 10 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 11 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 13 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 17 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 19 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 20 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 22 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 24 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 25 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 26 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 27 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 31 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 32 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 34 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 36 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 38 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 39 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 40 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 41 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 43 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 44 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 46 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 47 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:13 48 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:18 49 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:19 50 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 51 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:45 52 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:25 53 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 55 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 56 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 61 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 64 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 67 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 68 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 71 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:55 72 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 73 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 74 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:00:58 75 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 76 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 77 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 78 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 79 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:01:02 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 81 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:11 82 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 83 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:14 84 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:16 85 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:30 86 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 87 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:48 88 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:53 89 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 91 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:17:05 92 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 93 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 94 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 95 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 96 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 97 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 98 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 99 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 100 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 101 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 102 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 104 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 105 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 106 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 107 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:18:29

Sprint 1, 134.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 12 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 11 6 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 10 7 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 9 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 7 10 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 6 11 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 12 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 13 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 14 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

KOM 1, 31.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 10 pts 2 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 5 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 5 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

KOM 2, 38km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 5 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 3 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1

KOM 3, 113km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Turkish Beauties, 153.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 3 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:46:38 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:05 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:13 4 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:22 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:14 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:46 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:41 9 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:34 10 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:59 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:05 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:08 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:33 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:14:01 16 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:17 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 18 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:30 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:16:53 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:29 21 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:17:56 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:55 23 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:47 24 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:50 25 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 26 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:08 28 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:10 29 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:21:12 30 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:19 31 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:21:35 32 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:21:42 33 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:22:01 34 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:22:07 35 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:20 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:23:07 37 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:42 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:46 39 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:24:34 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:24:55 41 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:25:35 42 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:26:03 44 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:26:28 45 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:26:54 46 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:30:40 47 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 49 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 50 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:30:43 51 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:31:00 53 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:31:08 54 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:31:21 55 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:33:05 56 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 57 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:33:25 58 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:33:41 59 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:34:19 60 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:34:30 61 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:34:47 62 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:35:10 63 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:35:29 64 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:37:00 65 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:37:31 66 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:38:11 67 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 68 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:04 69 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:39:46 70 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 0:42:58 71 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 73 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:43:18 75 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 76 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 77 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:43:28 78 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 79 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:43:43 80 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 81 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 82 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:43:56 83 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:44:03 84 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:44:12 85 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:44:16 86 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:44:23 87 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:24 88 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:44:41 89 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:45:09 90 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:45:46 91 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:45:54 92 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:46:29 93 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:47:09 94 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:48:03 95 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:50:30 96 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:50:51 97 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 98 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:00:23 99 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:00:33 100 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 1:00:39 101 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:00:52 102 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:01:07 103 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:01:11 104 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:01:27 105 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:01:59 106 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:05:10 107 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:27:38

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 pts 2 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 28 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 27 4 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 26 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 25 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 7 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 21 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 10 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 18 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 14 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 16 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 17 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 18 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 19 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 11 20 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 10 21 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 22 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 23 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 10 24 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 9 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 26 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 27 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 28 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 29 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 30 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 7 31 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 7 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 33 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 34 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 35 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 36 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 37 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 11 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 11 4 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 6 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 7 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 9 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 11 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 12 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 15 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 16 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Turkish Beauties Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 4 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 5 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 7 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 3 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 10 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 11 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1