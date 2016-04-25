Image 1 of 21 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 21 ilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Spain reacts after winning Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 3 of 21 The peloton riders during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 4 of 21 Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at the 2016 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 5 of 21 Scenery from along the route of the 2016 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 6 of 21 Taiwan's Feng Chun Kai leads the chase during stage 2 at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 7 of 21 The peloton riders during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 8 of 21 The peloton climbs during stage 2 at the Tor of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 9 of 21 Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 10 of 21 José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mauro Finetto (Unieuro Wilier) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 11 of 21 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 12 of 21 A breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey Image 13 of 21 Cyclists compete in the Nevsehir lap of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey Image 14 of 21 Jose Goncalves of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Bilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Mauro Finetto of Unieuro Wilier celebrate on the stage 2 podium at Tour of Turkey Image 15 of 21 Jose Goncalves of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Bilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Mauro Finetto of Unieuro Wilier celebrate on the stage 2 podium at Tour of Turkey Image 16 of 21 The peloton passes a local market during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 17 of 21 ilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Spain reacts after winning Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 18 of 21 Scenery from along the route of stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 19 of 21 Turkeys police stands guard during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 20 of 21 115 cyclists compete in the Nevsehir lap of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey Image 21 of 21 Locals watch cyclists compete during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team made the Cappadocia stage a decisive one as they catapulted Pello Bilbao to a brilliant victory in Uçhisar in the heart of the astonishing natural beauty of the central Anatolia, but stage 1 winner Przemyslaw Niemiec of Lampre-Merida defended his lead to retain the turquoise jersey by a mere six seconds in the absence of time bonuses in the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey.

"Having done the Vuelta al Pais Vasco at WorldTour level and ridden so well at the Vuelta Castilla y Leon, where only Alejandro [Valverde] and Movistar could beat us, we knew we were coming to Turkey with the possibility to perform," Bilbao said. "We can even aim higher [than two stage wins by himself and Lluis Mas]. It was a great opportunity for me today and the way we rode as a team with six of us in the 15-man front group, even though it wasn’t a pre-race strategy to do that, the stage winner could have been David Arroyo or another team-mate."

Bilbao was – and remains – one of the hot favorites for this year’s TUR. He missed out on GC last year after suffering a puncture at the worst moment in the crosswinds with 50km to go into the queen stage to Elmali. "That day, I said goodbye to the overall," he sadly remembered, but Turkey caught his heart.

"I first came on holiday to Istanbul three years ago but this is my first time in Cappadocia," he said. "During the first two laps today I could have a look at the landscape and see what an excellent place it is. It’s so different from the other parts of the world we get the chance to explore while racing."

The 18 knots wind in Cappadocia offered the big teams an opportunity for creating echelons, but CCC Sprandi Polkowice was more worried about the condition of their captain Davide Rebellin, who was injured in a crash early in stage 1 while Lampre-Merida was busy defending the lead of Niemiec. Motivated teams like Caja Rural-Seguros RGA were in the unknown of how hard the climb of Göreme was. Therefore, three riders escaped from the gun: Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Eugert Zhupa (Southeast), who just returned to racing after breaking a collarbone at the Three Days of De Panne one month ago.

The trio got a maximum lead of 4:20 after 60km of racing. "That wasn’t too difficult to control," Niemiec admitted. Lampre-Merida took the responsibility of the pace of the peloton until continental teams showed some great determination with 60km to go, successively Torku, Unieuro and Astana City. It was all together again 45km before the conclusion of the stage.

Caja Rural-RGA put the hammer down with 40km to go. They created a front group of 15 riders: Ilia Koshevoy and Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Bilbao, José Gonçalves, Ricardo Vilela, Jaime Roson, David Arroyo, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA), Sylvester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Rémy Di Gregorio and Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille), Nikita Stalnov (Astana City), Ahmet Örken (Torku), Giovanni Carboni and Mauro Finetto (Unieuro). The Spanish squad rode hard enough to leave a seven man group with Rebellin and Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) one minute behind with 20km to go.

"In the final ascent, we got Ricardo Vilela to attack to make the leader’s life difficult and that led to a counter attack by Pello Bilbao [with 2.5km to go]," beauties of Turkey leader Mas explained. "It’s perfect because out of the six of us in the front group, our GC rider eventually wins the stage."

"It’s always good to make the podium even though it would have been better to win but after all the work they’ve done, Caja Rural deserved to win. They have made the decision," commented third placed Finetto, who also remained in contention for the overall victory.

"It’s been a hard day but I managed to reach my goal of keeping the lead," Niemiec said. "I owe a beer to Ilia Koshevoy who helped me tremendously. This is my first time holding a leader’s jersey in a stage race since the Route du Sud I won in France in 2009 but it won’t be easy to stay on top of the classification against a team like Caja Rural."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:18:51 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 5 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:13 6 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:22 12 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:29 13 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:47 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:14 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 16 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 17 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:35 21 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:58 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:05:31 23 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:30 24 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:07:50 25 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:52 26 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 27 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 28 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 29 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 30 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 31 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 32 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 34 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 35 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:55 36 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 38 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 40 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 41 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 47 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 48 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:12:41 49 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:16:58 50 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:20:10 51 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 52 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 53 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 54 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 55 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 56 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 57 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 58 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 59 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 60 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 61 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 62 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 63 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 64 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 65 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 66 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 67 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 68 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 69 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 71 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 72 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 74 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 75 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 76 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 77 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 78 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 79 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 80 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 81 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 83 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 85 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 86 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 87 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 88 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 89 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 90 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 91 Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 92 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 93 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 94 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 97 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 98 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 99 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 100 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 101 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 102 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 103 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 104 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 106 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 108 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 109 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:20:19 110 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:22:04 DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida DNF Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Ansis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv DNF Rasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor DNS Valters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv

Sprint 1, km 37 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 pts 2 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 13 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 12 5 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 6 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 11 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 5 12 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 13 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1

Turkish Beauties sprint, km. 78.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1

Mountain 1, km 81.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 pts 2 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountain 2, km 117.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 pts 2 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12:56:56 2 Lampre - Merida 0:02:26 3 Unieuro Wilier 0:08:26 4 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:23 5 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:12:04 6 Lotto Soudal 0:15:25 7 Astana Pro Team 0:15:41 8 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:17:49 9 Torku Sekerspor 0:19:22 10 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:17 11 Team Roth 0:35:31 12 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:35:34 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:49 14 Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv 0:56:55 15 Southeast - Venezuela 1:00:07 16 Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 7:29:19 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:06 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:11 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:16 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:19 6 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:28 10 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:35 11 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:37 12 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:39 13 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:53 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 15 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:28 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 18 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:41 21 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:04:04 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:05:37 23 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:36 24 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:58 25 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 27 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 29 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 31 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:01 32 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 34 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 35 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 36 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 38 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:08:16 39 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 40 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:08:18 41 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:08:21 42 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:08:39 44 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:50 45 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:45 47 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:49 48 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:12:47 49 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:17:04 50 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:20:16 51 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 53 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 54 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 55 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 57 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 58 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 60 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 62 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 63 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:20:32 64 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 65 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:20:36 66 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 67 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 68 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 69 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 70 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 71 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 72 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 73 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 74 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 75 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 76 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 77 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 78 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 79 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 80 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:43 81 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:20:46 82 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 83 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 84 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 0:20:52 85 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:20:57 86 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 87 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 88 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:05 89 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 90 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:06 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:17 93 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:21:20 94 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:21:23 95 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:21:24 96 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:35 97 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:21:41 98 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:21:50 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:08 100 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:22:12 101 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 102 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:22:47 103 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:22:59 104 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:22 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:24:27 106 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 107 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 108 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 109 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:25:23 110 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:47:51 111 Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 27 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 25 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 6 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 7 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 8 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 11 9 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 10 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 9 12 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 13 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 8 14 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 7 15 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 16 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 19 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 5 20 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 21 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 4 22 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 23 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 24 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 25 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 27 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 1 28 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 3 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 4 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 7 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 9 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 3 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 6 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1