Bilbao wins Tour of Turkey stage 2
Niemiec retains leader's jersey
Stage 2: Kapadokya - Kapadokya
The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team made the Cappadocia stage a decisive one as they catapulted Pello Bilbao to a brilliant victory in Uçhisar in the heart of the astonishing natural beauty of the central Anatolia, but stage 1 winner Przemyslaw Niemiec of Lampre-Merida defended his lead to retain the turquoise jersey by a mere six seconds in the absence of time bonuses in the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey.
"Having done the Vuelta al Pais Vasco at WorldTour level and ridden so well at the Vuelta Castilla y Leon, where only Alejandro [Valverde] and Movistar could beat us, we knew we were coming to Turkey with the possibility to perform," Bilbao said. "We can even aim higher [than two stage wins by himself and Lluis Mas]. It was a great opportunity for me today and the way we rode as a team with six of us in the 15-man front group, even though it wasn’t a pre-race strategy to do that, the stage winner could have been David Arroyo or another team-mate."
Bilbao was – and remains – one of the hot favorites for this year’s TUR. He missed out on GC last year after suffering a puncture at the worst moment in the crosswinds with 50km to go into the queen stage to Elmali. "That day, I said goodbye to the overall," he sadly remembered, but Turkey caught his heart.
"I first came on holiday to Istanbul three years ago but this is my first time in Cappadocia," he said. "During the first two laps today I could have a look at the landscape and see what an excellent place it is. It’s so different from the other parts of the world we get the chance to explore while racing."
The 18 knots wind in Cappadocia offered the big teams an opportunity for creating echelons, but CCC Sprandi Polkowice was more worried about the condition of their captain Davide Rebellin, who was injured in a crash early in stage 1 while Lampre-Merida was busy defending the lead of Niemiec. Motivated teams like Caja Rural-Seguros RGA were in the unknown of how hard the climb of Göreme was. Therefore, three riders escaped from the gun: Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Eugert Zhupa (Southeast), who just returned to racing after breaking a collarbone at the Three Days of De Panne one month ago.
The trio got a maximum lead of 4:20 after 60km of racing. "That wasn’t too difficult to control," Niemiec admitted. Lampre-Merida took the responsibility of the pace of the peloton until continental teams showed some great determination with 60km to go, successively Torku, Unieuro and Astana City. It was all together again 45km before the conclusion of the stage.
Caja Rural-RGA put the hammer down with 40km to go. They created a front group of 15 riders: Ilia Koshevoy and Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Bilbao, José Gonçalves, Ricardo Vilela, Jaime Roson, David Arroyo, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA), Sylvester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Rémy Di Gregorio and Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille), Nikita Stalnov (Astana City), Ahmet Örken (Torku), Giovanni Carboni and Mauro Finetto (Unieuro). The Spanish squad rode hard enough to leave a seven man group with Rebellin and Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) one minute behind with 20km to go.
"In the final ascent, we got Ricardo Vilela to attack to make the leader’s life difficult and that led to a counter attack by Pello Bilbao [with 2.5km to go]," beauties of Turkey leader Mas explained. "It’s perfect because out of the six of us in the front group, our GC rider eventually wins the stage."
"It’s always good to make the podium even though it would have been better to win but after all the work they’ve done, Caja Rural deserved to win. They have made the decision," commented third placed Finetto, who also remained in contention for the overall victory.
"It’s been a hard day but I managed to reach my goal of keeping the lead," Niemiec said. "I owe a beer to Ilia Koshevoy who helped me tremendously. This is my first time holding a leader’s jersey in a stage race since the Route du Sud I won in France in 2009 but it won’t be easy to stay on top of the classification against a team like Caja Rural."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:18:51
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|5
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:17
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:22
|12
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:29
|13
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:47
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|16
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:35
|21
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:58
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:31
|23
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:30
|24
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:07:50
|25
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:52
|26
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|27
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|28
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|29
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|30
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|31
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|32
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|34
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|35
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:55
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|38
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:12:41
|49
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:16:58
|50
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:20:10
|51
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|53
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|54
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|55
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|56
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|57
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|58
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|59
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|60
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|61
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|62
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|63
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|64
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|65
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|66
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|67
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|68
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|69
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|71
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|74
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|75
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|76
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|78
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|79
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|80
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|81
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|85
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|86
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|87
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|89
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|90
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|91
|Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|92
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|93
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|94
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|97
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|98
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|100
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|101
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|102
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|103
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|104
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|105
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|108
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:20:19
|110
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:04
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Ansis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|DNF
|Rasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|DNS
|Valters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|13
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|12
|5
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|11
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|5
|12
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|13
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12:56:56
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:26
|3
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:08:26
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:23
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:04
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:25
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:41
|8
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|9
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:22
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:17
|11
|Team Roth
|0:35:31
|12
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:35:34
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:49
|14
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|0:56:55
|15
|Southeast - Venezuela
|1:00:07
|16
|Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|7:29:19
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:06
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:11
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:16
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:19
|6
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:28
|10
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:35
|11
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:37
|12
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:39
|13
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:53
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|15
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:28
|16
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:41
|21
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:04
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:37
|23
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:36
|24
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:58
|25
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|27
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|29
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|31
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:01
|32
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|36
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:08:16
|39
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|40
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:08:18
|41
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:21
|42
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:08:39
|44
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:50
|45
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:45
|47
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:49
|48
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:12:47
|49
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:17:04
|50
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:20:16
|51
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|53
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|54
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|55
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|57
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|58
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|60
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|63
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:20:32
|64
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:20:36
|66
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|67
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|68
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|69
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|71
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|72
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|73
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|74
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|75
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|76
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|78
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:43
|81
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:20:46
|82
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|83
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|84
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|0:20:52
|85
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:20:57
|86
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|87
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|88
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:05
|89
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|90
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:06
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:17
|93
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:21:20
|94
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:21:23
|95
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:24
|96
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:35
|97
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:41
|98
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:50
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:08
|100
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:22:12
|101
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|102
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:47
|103
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:59
|104
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:22
|105
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:24:27
|106
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|107
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|108
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|109
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:25:23
|110
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:47:51
|111
|Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|27
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|25
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|6
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|7
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|8
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|11
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|10
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|13
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|8
|14
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|7
|15
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|16
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|19
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|5
|20
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|21
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|4
|22
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|23
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|24
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|25
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|27
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|1
|28
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|3
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|4
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|7
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|9
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|3
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|6
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22:28:33
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:15
|3
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:08:31
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:28
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:09
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:30
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:46
|8
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|9
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:27
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:22
|11
|Team Roth
|0:35:56
|12
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:35:59
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:48:21
|14
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|0:57:50
|15
|Southeast - Venezuela
|1:00:28
|16
|Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|1:01:22
