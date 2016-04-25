Trending

Bilbao wins Tour of Turkey stage 2

Niemiec retains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 21

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 2 of 21

ilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Spain reacts after winning Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

ilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Spain reacts after winning Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 3 of 21

The peloton riders during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton riders during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 4 of 21

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at the 2016 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 5 of 21

Scenery from along the route of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Scenery from along the route of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 6 of 21

Taiwan's Feng Chun Kai leads the chase during stage 2 at Tour of Turkey

Taiwan's Feng Chun Kai leads the chase during stage 2 at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 7 of 21

The peloton riders during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton riders during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 8 of 21

The peloton climbs during stage 2 at the Tor of Turkey.

The peloton climbs during stage 2 at the Tor of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 9 of 21

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 10 of 21

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mauro Finetto (Unieuro Wilier)

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mauro Finetto (Unieuro Wilier)
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 11 of 21

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 12 of 21

A breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey

A breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour of Turkey
Image 13 of 21

Cyclists compete in the Nevsehir lap of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

Cyclists compete in the Nevsehir lap of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
Image 14 of 21

Jose Goncalves of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Bilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Mauro Finetto of Unieuro Wilier celebrate on the stage 2 podium at Tour of Turkey

Jose Goncalves of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Bilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Mauro Finetto of Unieuro Wilier celebrate on the stage 2 podium at Tour of Turkey
Image 15 of 21

Jose Goncalves of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Bilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Mauro Finetto of Unieuro Wilier celebrate on the stage 2 podium at Tour of Turkey

Jose Goncalves of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Bilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Mauro Finetto of Unieuro Wilier celebrate on the stage 2 podium at Tour of Turkey
Image 16 of 21

The peloton passes a local market during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

The peloton passes a local market during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 17 of 21

ilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Spain reacts after winning Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

ilbao Lopez de Armentia Pello of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Spain reacts after winning Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 18 of 21

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 19 of 21

Turkeys police stands guard during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Turkeys police stands guard during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 20 of 21

115 cyclists compete in the Nevsehir lap of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

115 cyclists compete in the Nevsehir lap of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
Image 21 of 21

Locals watch cyclists compete during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Locals watch cyclists compete during Stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team made the Cappadocia stage a decisive one as they catapulted Pello Bilbao to a brilliant victory in Uçhisar in the heart of the astonishing natural beauty of the central Anatolia, but stage 1 winner Przemyslaw Niemiec of Lampre-Merida defended his lead to retain the turquoise jersey by a mere six seconds in the absence of time bonuses in the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey.

"Having done the Vuelta al Pais Vasco at WorldTour level and ridden so well at the Vuelta Castilla y Leon, where only Alejandro [Valverde] and Movistar could beat us, we knew we were coming to Turkey with the possibility to perform," Bilbao said. "We can even aim higher [than two stage wins by himself and Lluis Mas]. It was a great opportunity for me today and the way we rode as a team with six of us in the 15-man front group, even though it wasn’t a pre-race strategy to do that, the stage winner could have been David Arroyo or another team-mate."

Bilbao was – and remains – one of the hot favorites for this year’s TUR. He missed out on GC last year after suffering a puncture at the worst moment in the crosswinds with 50km to go into the queen stage to Elmali. "That day, I said goodbye to the overall," he sadly remembered, but Turkey caught his heart.

"I first came on holiday to Istanbul three years ago but this is my first time in Cappadocia," he said. "During the first two laps today I could have a look at the landscape and see what an excellent place it is. It’s so different from the other parts of the world we get the chance to explore while racing."

The 18 knots wind in Cappadocia offered the big teams an opportunity for creating echelons, but CCC Sprandi Polkowice was more worried about the condition of their captain Davide Rebellin, who was injured in a crash early in stage 1 while Lampre-Merida was busy defending the lead of Niemiec. Motivated teams like Caja Rural-Seguros RGA were in the unknown of how hard the climb of Göreme was. Therefore, three riders escaped from the gun: Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Eugert Zhupa (Southeast), who just returned to racing after breaking a collarbone at the Three Days of De Panne one month ago.

The trio got a maximum lead of 4:20 after 60km of racing. "That wasn’t too difficult to control," Niemiec admitted. Lampre-Merida took the responsibility of the pace of the peloton until continental teams showed some great determination with 60km to go, successively Torku, Unieuro and Astana City. It was all together again 45km before the conclusion of the stage.

Caja Rural-RGA put the hammer down with 40km to go. They created a front group of 15 riders: Ilia Koshevoy and Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Bilbao, José Gonçalves, Ricardo Vilela, Jaime Roson, David Arroyo, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA), Sylvester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Rémy Di Gregorio and Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille), Nikita Stalnov (Astana City), Ahmet Örken (Torku), Giovanni Carboni and Mauro Finetto (Unieuro). The Spanish squad rode hard enough to leave a seven man group with Rebellin and Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) one minute behind with 20km to go.

"In the final ascent, we got Ricardo Vilela to attack to make the leader’s life difficult and that led to a counter attack by Pello Bilbao [with 2.5km to go]," beauties of Turkey leader Mas explained. "It’s perfect because out of the six of us in the front group, our GC rider eventually wins the stage."

"It’s always good to make the podium even though it would have been better to win but after all the work they’ve done, Caja Rural deserved to win. They have made the decision," commented third placed Finetto, who also remained in contention for the overall victory.

"It’s been a hard day but I managed to reach my goal of keeping the lead," Niemiec said. "I owe a beer to Ilia Koshevoy who helped me tremendously. This is my first time holding a leader’s jersey in a stage race since the Route du Sud I won in France in 2009 but it won’t be easy to stay on top of the classification against a team like Caja Rural."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:18:51
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
5David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:13
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:22
12Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:29
13Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:47
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:14
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
16Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
17Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:35
21Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:03:58
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:05:31
23Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:30
24Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:07:50
25Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:52
26Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
27Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
28Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
29Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
30Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
31David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
32Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
34Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
35Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:55
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
38Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
40Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
41Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
47André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
48Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:12:41
49Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:16:58
50Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:20:10
51Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
52Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
53Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
54Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
55Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
56Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
57Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
58Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
59Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
60Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
61Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
62Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
63Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
64Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
65Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
66Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
68Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
69Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
71Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
74Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
75Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
76Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
77Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
78Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
79Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
80Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
81Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
83Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
85Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
86Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
87Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
89Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
90Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
91Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
92Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
93Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
94Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
97Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
99Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
100Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
101Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
102Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
104Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
105Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
106Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
108Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
109Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:20:19
110Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:22:04
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFAnsis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
DNFRasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
DNSValters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv

Sprint 1, km 37
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5pts
2Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier13
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida12
5David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida7
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
11Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City5
12Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
13Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1

Turkish Beauties sprint, km. 78.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Mountain 1, km 81.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5pts
2Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 2, km 117.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5pts
2Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12:56:56
2Lampre - Merida0:02:26
3Unieuro Wilier0:08:26
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:23
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:04
6Lotto Soudal0:15:25
7Astana Pro Team0:15:41
8Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:17:49
9Torku Sekerspor0:19:22
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:17
11Team Roth0:35:31
12Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:35:34
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:49
14Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv0:56:55
15Southeast - Venezuela1:00:07
16Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida7:29:19
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:06
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:16
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
6David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:28
10Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:35
11Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:37
12Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:39
13Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:53
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
15Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:28
16Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
18Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:41
21Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:04:04
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:05:37
23Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:36
24Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:58
25Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
27Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
29Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
31Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:01
32Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
33Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
34Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
35Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
36Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
38Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:08:16
39Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
40Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:08:18
41Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:08:21
42Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:08:39
44Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:50
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:45
47Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:49
48Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:12:47
49Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:17:04
50Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:20:16
51Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
53Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
54Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
55Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
56Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
57Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
58Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
60Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
62Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
63Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:20:32
64Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
65Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:20:36
66Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
67Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
68Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
69Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
71Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
72Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
73Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
74André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
75Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
76Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
77Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
78Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
80Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:43
81Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:20:46
82Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
83Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
84Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth0:20:52
85Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:20:57
86Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
87Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
88Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:05
89Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
90Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:06
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:17
93Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:21:20
94Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:21:23
95Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:21:24
96Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:35
97Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:41
98Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:50
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:08
100Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:22:12
101Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
102Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:47
103Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:22:59
104Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:22
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:24:27
106Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
107Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
108Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:25:23
110Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:47:51
111Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida27
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier25
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM17
6Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
7David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
8Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier11
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
10Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
13Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City8
14Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida7
15Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
16Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
19Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth5
20Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
21Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela4
22Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
23Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
24Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
25Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
27Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City1
28Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
3Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
4Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
7Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
9José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
3Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
6Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22:28:33
2Lampre - Merida0:02:15
3Unieuro Wilier0:08:31
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:28
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:09
6Lotto Soudal0:15:30
7Astana Pro Team0:15:46
8Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
9Torku Sekerspor0:19:27
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:22
11Team Roth0:35:56
12Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:35:59
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:48:21
14Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv0:57:50
15Southeast - Venezuela1:00:28
16Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam1:01:22

 

