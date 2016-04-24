Trending

Tour of Turkey: Niemiec goes solo to win opening stage

Pole takes leader's jersey

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) solos to victory at Tour of Turkey stage 1

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) solos to victory at Tour of Turkey stage 1
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Tour of Turkey stage 1 podium: Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) takes the win

Tour of Turkey stage 1 podium: Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) takes the win
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) takes the first leader's jersey at Tour of Turkey

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) takes the first leader's jersey at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) on his way to a solo victory in Turkey

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) on his way to a solo victory in Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Tour of Turkey stage 1 in Istanbul

Tour of Turkey stage 1 in Istanbul
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Born in Oswiecim 36 years ago, Przemyslaw Niemiec, the Lampre-Merida climber whose name means "German" in Polish, delivered a surprise victory in Istanbul at the Tour of Turkey as he reached the mythical district of Sultanahmet with a 16-second lead over the peloton after breaking away early.

"It's a surprise indeed," Niemiec admitted. "At the start, everybody expected a bunch sprint finish but when my breakaway companions decided to give up as our advantage was reduced to 40 seconds, I decided to continue. I'm glad I did. This victory is important for me and for Lampre-Merida. I had a lot of bad luck last year and as a team, we didn't have the best early part of the season this year and we came here to do well after we won the Tour of Turkey with Kristijan Durasek last year."

The Croatian started as a defending champion with a suspected fractured rib after he badly crashed at the Giro del Appenino one week ago. Therefore, Lampre-Merida could use diverse tactics in stage 1, the ultimate one being to set up a sprint finish for Sacha Modolo who is the most notable sprinter of this event after André Greipel.

The race started with a 17km-long neutralization due to crashes that notably affected Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-RGA) who was one of the stage’s favourites and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) who was forced to pull out of the Tour of Turkey one year ago due to an injury on the last day in Istanbul while he was second on GC.

Following the second start proper with 113km of actual racing to go, a four-man breakaway took shape including Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Nikita Stalnov (Astana City) and José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-RGA). But the latter suffered a mechanical in the only categorized climb of the day after 29km covered. Di Gregorio crested the summit first and therefore secured the King of the Mountains lead after winning that same price at the Tour La Provence in February and the Criterium International.

"I'd like to do it here as well but it's too early to make it a goal," the Frenchman said. "This is new to me. I don't know the climbs in Turkey."

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) and Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-RGA) made it across to the three remaining leaders with 90km to go. Setting the pace of the peloton, the Southeast-Venezuela team stabilized the time gap around two minutes until they received some help from CCC Sprandi Polkowice with 57km to go. Niemiec rode away solo with 39.5km remaining on the scenic laps around Istanbul's historical district of Sultanahmet. Hansen, Mas, Di Gregorio and Stalnov waited for the peloton.

"I don’t know if the people in the peloton didn’t know that he was still away or if they didn't know who Niemiec is but he's a top rider," commented Mas, who won the classification of the beauties of Turkey last year and took the white jersey again after winning the sprint on the Galata bridge. "With three minutes lead, of course he could win the race."

Interestingly, Niemiec made a bigger gap for himself than previously with his four breakaway companions. His advantage reached three minutes with 23km to go while Southeast-Venezuela couldn't find any ally to bring the peloton back onto the Polish rider. Niemiec still had 2.45 lead with 15km to go so the way was paved for a surprise victory near the Blue Mosque.

The Lotto-Soudal team finally showed up in the first positions of the peloton with 8km to go but it was too late to catch the lone leader.

"I dedicate this victory to my wife and my two children, the third one is due to arrive in September," said Niemiec, who kissed his two arms as a victory salute in Sultanahmet. Gonçalves rode strongly to second place to make it up for his disappointment of being ejected from the early breakaway.

The new format of the 2.HC event attended by UCI president Brian Cookson enabled the continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg to make the podium ceremony with Marco Zanotti, third.

"Had it been a bunch sprint for the win, I might have won," Zanotti said. "I love those finales with 90° curves like this. Anyway, to make the podium in such an important race is great. We're a small team and this is the biggest race we get access to. It's a great incentive for racing well." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida3:10:18
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:16
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
6Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
12Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
13Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
15Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
17Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
21Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
22Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
23Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
25Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
27Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
30Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
31Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
32Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
33Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
38Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
40Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
42Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
44Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
45Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
46Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
48Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
49Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
50Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:34
52Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
53Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
56Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
57Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
58Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
59Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
60André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
61Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
62Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
63Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
64Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
65Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
66Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
67Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
68Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
69Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
71Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:43
72Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:00:46
73Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
74Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
75Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth0:00:52
76Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:00:57
77Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
78Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
79Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:05
82Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
83Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
84Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:17
86Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:01:20
87Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:23
88Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
89Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:35
90Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:41
91Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
92Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:07
95Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
96Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:12
97Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
98Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:47
99Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
100Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:54
101Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
104Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
105Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:22
106Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:27
107Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
108Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
110Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:05:23
111Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:09
112Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:27:51
113Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
114Rasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
115Valters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
116Ansis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:28:37
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMagno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City3
3Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida15pts
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier12
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier11
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth5
12Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela4
13Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
15Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1

Turkish Beauties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida3:10:18
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:16
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
6Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
12Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
13Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
15Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
17Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
21Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
22Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
23Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
25Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
27Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
30Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
31Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
32Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
33Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
38Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
40Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
42Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
44Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
45Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
46Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
48Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
49Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
50Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:34
52Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
53Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
56Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
57Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
58Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
59Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
60André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
61Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
62Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
63Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
64Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
65Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
66Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
67Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
68Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
69Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
71Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:43
72Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:00:46
73Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
74Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
75Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth0:00:52
76Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:00:57
77Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
78Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
79Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:05
82Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
83Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
84Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:17
86Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:01:20
87Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:23
88Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
89Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:35
90Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:41
91Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
92Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:07
95Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
96Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:12
97Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
98Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:47
99Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
100Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:54
101Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
104Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
105Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:22
106Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:27
107Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
108Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
110Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:05:23
111Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:09
112Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:27:51
113Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
114Rasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
115Valters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
116Ansis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:28:37
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMagno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida15pts
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier12
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier11
6Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
12Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth5
13Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela4
14Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
15Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City3
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
17Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City1
18Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida9:31:26
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
3Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:16
4Unieuro Wilier
5Astana City
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Torku Sekerspor
9Verva Activejet Pro Cycling team
10Southeast -Venezuela0:00:32
11Team Roth0:00:36
12Nippo Vini-Fantini0:00:43
13Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour0:00:56
14Lotto Soudal0:00:57
15Alpha Baltic-Maratoni.LV0:01:06
16Hrinkow Advarics CycleangTeam0:01:26

