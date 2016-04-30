Modolo claims second stage win at Tour of Turkey
Gonçalves retains overall lead
Stage 7: Fethiye - Marmaris
In another all-Italian podium finish, Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) outsprinted his compatriots Manuel Belletti (Southeast) and Marco Zanotti (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the paradisiacal seaside of Marmaris, where Portugal’s José Gonçalves retained the lead on the eve of the conclusive stage in Selçuk.
Related Articles
“Stage 4 went at perfection but today’s finale was even more suitable for me,” Modolo said after bagging his second victory at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, which is also his second success of the 2016 season.
“Uphill, downhill and a bunch sprint finish is exactly my forte. The whole team brought me here just as planned and Roberto Ferrari led me out for a very nice sprint. After the hiccups we encountered in March and April with almost the whole team on the ground at Milan-Sanremo, luck seems to be on our side now, right on time before the Giro d’Italia.”
It took 25 kilometres for the breakaway of the day to take shape, comprising Leszek Plucinski (CCC), David Belda (Roth), Pawel Cieslik (Verva), Florian Gaugl (Hrinkow) and Bram Nolten (Parkhotel). They got a maximum lead of 4:20. Southeast was the most active team in the chase on Jakub Mareczko’s birthday although they also had ambitions for Belletti, who was the only former winner in Marmaris taking part in the TUR after André Greipel left the race.
It was all together again with 16km to go as the peloton was driven by the Italian continental team Unieuro and particularly its young guns Simone Ravanelli and Marco Molteni – who aren’t related to the former football player and Eddy Merckx’s old sponsor. With 7.5km to go, Lluis Mas of Caja Rural-RGA attacked.
“Last year I attacked towards the top of the last climb before the downhill to Marmaris”, the punchy Spanish rider explained. “I remembered it was a great feeling so I tried again 1km before the summit with the idea of going for the stage win after the other tasks of the day were already completed. We had delivered José Gonçalves to the final part of the stage with no worries.”
The headwind brought Mas back to the bunch. Greg Henderson of Lotto-Soudal was the last rider to attack, in the downhill with 5km to go. “We took the responsibility of the chase behind him”, Belletti explained. “Because of doing this, only two teammates remained to lead me out and Liam Bertazzo has had to make an effort too early, at 500 metres to go. After that, the speed slowed down a bit and I was caught by surprise by the two Lampre riders and my chain dropped. I’m disappointed to have lost the stage. I wanted to win here in Marmaris for the second time. It’s a beautiful place. But that’s life.”
On the other hand, third placed Zanotti was full of joy: “Modolo and Belletti are stronger than me! All I could do was to finish third or fourth, so I followed the strongest people. Like every day, we’ve had someone from the team in the breakaway [Bram Nolten] to be seen on TV. Everyone in this team is strong. My team-mates also protected me from the strong head wind in the final climb so I could sprint and get this podium place that pleases me again.”
There’s only stage remaining in the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey. Selçuk has been an uphill finish in the past three years with a thrilling stage victory for neo-pro Adam Yates two years ago. Last year, Pello Bilbao outclassed Colombian prodigy Miguel Ángel López. The Basque rider pulled out due to sickness 40km before reaching Marmaris after winning stage 2 and leading the TUR for three days this time around. Selçuk will welcome the riders in what looks favourable to sprinters rather than the usual ascent to the house of Virgin Mary.
That removes worries from Gonçalves’ mind with one day to go. “My confidence is high,” the Portuguese said. “If I win the Tour of Turkey, I’ll be very pleased because it’ll be my first international stage race victory.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:15:14
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|7
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|15
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|16
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|18
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|30
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|31
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|36
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|37
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|39
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|41
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|45
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:12
|48
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:15
|49
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:33
|50
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:18
|51
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:59
|53
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:20
|54
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:30
|55
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|56
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|57
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:03:50
|59
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|60
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|61
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|62
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|63
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|65
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|66
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:27
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|69
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|71
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|72
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|77
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:05:01
|78
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|79
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|80
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|81
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|82
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|84
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|85
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|86
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:05:39
|87
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|88
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|89
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:05:40
|90
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:07:38
|91
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|92
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|93
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:07:41
|94
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:08:57
|95
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|96
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|DNS
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNS
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|14
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|4
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|10
|7
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|9
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|12
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|4
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|2
|15
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26:45:15
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|3
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:46
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:21
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|7
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:22
|8
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:46
|9
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:58
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:04
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:34
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:57
|13
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:15:22
|14
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:16:06
|15
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|16
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:19:28
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|18
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:07
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:13
|20
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:23:50
|21
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:17
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:19
|23
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:26:58
|24
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:09
|25
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:34
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:07
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:31:52
|28
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:57
|29
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:00
|30
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:43
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:34:09
|32
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:34:46
|33
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:35:26
|34
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:37:04
|35
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:37:52
|36
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:21
|37
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:40:50
|38
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:41:22
|39
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:43:22
|40
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:16
|41
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:46
|42
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:46:56
|43
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:48:44
|44
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:59
|45
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:25
|46
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:50:28
|47
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:17
|48
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:52:11
|49
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:52:16
|50
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:52:28
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:53:09
|52
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:06
|53
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:54:23
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:54:30
|55
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:55:02
|56
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:56:09
|57
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:56:17
|58
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:56:36
|59
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:56:44
|60
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:56:53
|61
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:57:22
|62
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:57:39
|63
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:58:11
|64
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:58:23
|65
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:59:29
|66
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:00:32
|67
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|1:00:43
|68
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:02:10
|69
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:20
|70
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1:03:43
|71
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:23
|72
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1:04:28
|73
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:05:41
|74
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:27
|75
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1:06:58
|76
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|1:07:04
|77
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1:07:24
|78
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:08:47
|79
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:10:10
|80
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1:10:15
|81
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:11:45
|82
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:12:14
|83
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|1:13:33
|84
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:13:37
|85
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:15
|86
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:16:42
|87
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1:16:44
|88
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|1:24:11
|89
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:25:15
|90
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:25:36
|91
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|1:27:59
|92
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:28:27
|93
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:31:36
|94
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:31:58
|95
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:35:18
|96
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:36:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|53
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|46
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|45
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|41
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|40
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|39
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|36
|10
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|30
|11
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|26
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|15
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|19
|16
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|17
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|17
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|16
|20
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|14
|21
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|14
|22
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|24
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|13
|25
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|26
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|27
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|28
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|29
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|30
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|10
|31
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|32
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|33
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|10
|34
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|35
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|37
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|40
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|41
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|6
|42
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|44
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|45
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|4
|47
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|48
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|49
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|50
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|51
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|52
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|53
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|2
|54
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|2
|55
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|56
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|57
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|21
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|16
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|4
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|7
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|11
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|4
|12
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|14
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|15
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|16
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|17
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|18
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|20
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|21
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|22
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80:15:24
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:47
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|0:37:03
|4
|Astana City
|0:44:50
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental
|0:45:29
|6
|CCCSprandi Polkowice
|1:00:25
|7
|Unieuro Wilier
|1:00:54
|8
|Team Roth
|1:10:32
|9
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:04
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:18:29
|11
|Torku Sekerspor
|1:19:34
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:03:11
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|2:13:37
|14
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|2:48:26
|15
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3:01:09
|16
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|3:06:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy