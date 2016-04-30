Trending

Modolo claims second stage win at Tour of Turkey

Gonçalves retains overall lead

Image 1 of 21

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 2 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 3 of 21

Riders wait behind the official vehicle for the neutral start.

Riders wait behind the official vehicle for the neutral start.
Image 4 of 21

A riders takes a break for a shoeshine.

A riders takes a break for a shoeshine.
Image 5 of 21

Stage 7 at the 2016 Tour of Turkey gets underway

Stage 7 at the 2016 Tour of Turkey gets underway
Image 6 of 21

Riders wait behind the official vehicle for the neutral start.

Riders wait behind the official vehicle for the neutral start.
Image 7 of 21

Cyclists compete during Stage 7 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Cyclists compete during Stage 7 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 8 of 21

Antonio Viola of Nippo-Vini Fantini competes during Stage 7 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Antonio Viola of Nippo-Vini Fantini competes during Stage 7 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 9 of 21

Spectators watch the race from a roadside fruit stand.

Spectators watch the race from a roadside fruit stand.
Image 10 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 11 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 12 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 13 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7.
Image 14 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton on the road to Marmaris.

The Tour of Turkey peloton on the road to Marmaris.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 15 of 21

Sacha Modolo wins the stage 7 sprint in Turkey.

Sacha Modolo wins the stage 7 sprint in Turkey.
Image 16 of 21

Sacha Modolo wins the stage 7 sprint in Turkey.

Sacha Modolo wins the stage 7 sprint in Turkey.
Image 17 of 21

Lampre-Merida rode well in support of Sacha Modolo.

Lampre-Merida rode well in support of Sacha Modolo.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 18 of 21

Unieuro lead the peloton at the Tour of Turkey.

Unieuro lead the peloton at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 19 of 21

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 20 of 21

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beat Manuel Belletti and Marco Zanotti on stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beat Manuel Belletti and Marco Zanotti on stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 21 of 21

The 2016 Tour of Turkey.

The 2016 Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

In another all-Italian podium finish, Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) outsprinted his compatriots Manuel Belletti (Southeast) and Marco Zanotti (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the paradisiacal seaside of Marmaris, where Portugal’s José Gonçalves retained the lead on the eve of the conclusive stage in Selçuk.

“Stage 4 went at perfection but today’s finale was even more suitable for me,” Modolo said after bagging his second victory at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, which is also his second success of the 2016 season.

“Uphill, downhill and a bunch sprint finish is exactly my forte. The whole team brought me here just as planned and Roberto Ferrari led me out for a very nice sprint. After the hiccups we encountered in March and April with almost the whole team on the ground at Milan-Sanremo, luck seems to be on our side now, right on time before the Giro d’Italia.”

It took 25 kilometres for the breakaway of the day to take shape, comprising Leszek Plucinski (CCC), David Belda (Roth), Pawel Cieslik (Verva), Florian Gaugl (Hrinkow) and Bram Nolten (Parkhotel). They got a maximum lead of 4:20. Southeast was the most active team in the chase on Jakub Mareczko’s birthday although they also had ambitions for Belletti, who was the only former winner in Marmaris taking part in the TUR after André Greipel left the race.

It was all together again with 16km to go as the peloton was driven by the Italian continental team Unieuro and particularly its young guns Simone Ravanelli and Marco Molteni – who aren’t related to the former football player and Eddy Merckx’s old sponsor. With 7.5km to go, Lluis Mas of Caja Rural-RGA attacked.

“Last year I attacked towards the top of the last climb before the downhill to Marmaris”, the punchy Spanish rider explained. “I remembered it was a great feeling so I tried again 1km before the summit with the idea of going for the stage win after the other tasks of the day were already completed. We had delivered José Gonçalves to the final part of the stage with no worries.”

The headwind brought Mas back to the bunch. Greg Henderson of Lotto-Soudal was the last rider to attack, in the downhill with 5km to go. “We took the responsibility of the chase behind him”, Belletti explained. “Because of doing this, only two teammates remained to lead me out and Liam Bertazzo has had to make an effort too early, at 500 metres to go. After that, the speed slowed down a bit and I was caught by surprise by the two Lampre riders and my chain dropped. I’m disappointed to have lost the stage. I wanted to win here in Marmaris for the second time. It’s a beautiful place. But that’s life.”

On the other hand, third placed Zanotti was full of joy: “Modolo and Belletti are stronger than me! All I could do was to finish third or fourth, so I followed the strongest people. Like every day, we’ve had someone from the team in the breakaway [Bram Nolten] to be seen on TV. Everyone in this team is strong. My team-mates also protected me from the strong head wind in the final climb so I could sprint and get this podium place that pleases me again.”

There’s only stage remaining in the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey. Selçuk has been an uphill finish in the past three years with a thrilling stage victory for neo-pro Adam Yates two years ago. Last year, Pello Bilbao outclassed Colombian prodigy Miguel Ángel López. The Basque rider pulled out due to sickness 40km before reaching Marmaris after winning stage 2 and leading the TUR for three days this time around. Selçuk will welcome the riders in what looks favourable to sprinters rather than the usual ascent to the house of Virgin Mary.

That removes worries from Gonçalves’ mind with one day to go. “My confidence is high,” the Portuguese said. “If I win the Tour of Turkey, I’ll be very pleased because it’ll be my first international stage race victory.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:15:14
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
15Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
16Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
18Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
20Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
22Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
28José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
30Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
31Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
36Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
37Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
38Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
39Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
41Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
46Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:00:12
48Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:15
49Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:33
50Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:01:18
51Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:01:59
53Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:20
54Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:30
55Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:38
56Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
57Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:03:50
59Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
60André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
61Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
62Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
63Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
65Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
66Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:27
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
69Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
70Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
71Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
72Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
76Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
77Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:05:01
78Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
79Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
80Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
81Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
82Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
84David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
85Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
86Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:05:39
87Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
88Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
89Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City0:05:40
90Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:07:38
91Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
92Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
93Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:07:41
94Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:08:57
95Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
96Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFPello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRoberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFLucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
DNSXu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNSMatvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team5pts
2Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida15pts
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela14
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
4Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth10
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor9
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
10Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
12Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City4
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier2
15Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26:45:15
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
3Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:46
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:21
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
7Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:22
8Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:46
9Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:58
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:04
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:34
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:57
13Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:15:22
14Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:16:06
15Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
16Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:19:28
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:27
18Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:07
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:23:13
20Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:23:50
21Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:17
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:19
23Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:26:58
24Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:27:09
25Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:34
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:31:07
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:31:52
28Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:57
29Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:00
30Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:33:43
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:34:09
32Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:34:46
33Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:35:26
34Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:37:04
35Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:37:52
36Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:21
37David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:40:50
38Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:41:22
39Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:43:22
40Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:16
41Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:46
42Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:56
43Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:48:44
44Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:59
45Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:50:25
46Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:50:28
47Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:17
48Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:52:11
49Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:52:16
50Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:52:28
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:53:09
52Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:06
53Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City0:54:23
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:54:30
55Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:55:02
56Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:56:09
57Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:56:17
58Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:56:36
59Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:56:44
60Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:56:53
61Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:57:22
62Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:57:39
63Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:58:11
64Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:58:23
65Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:59:29
66Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:00:32
67Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth1:00:43
68Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:02:10
69Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:20
70Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1:03:43
71Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:23
72Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1:04:28
73Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:05:41
74Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:06:27
75Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1:06:58
76Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City1:07:04
77Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1:07:24
78Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:08:47
79Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:10:10
80Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1:10:15
81Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:11:45
82Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:12:14
83Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City1:13:33
84Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:13:37
85Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:15
86André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:16:42
87Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1:16:44
88Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth1:24:11
89Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:25:15
90Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:25:36
91Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City1:27:59
92Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:28:27
93Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:31:36
94Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:31:58
95Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:35:18
96Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:36:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela53pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini46
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth45
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA42
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida41
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida40
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team39
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice39
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier36
10Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier30
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela26
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal21
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
15Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida19
16David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
17Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team17
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor16
20Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City14
21Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal14
22Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
24Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City13
25Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
26Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
27Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
28Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
29Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
30Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City10
31Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
32Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
33Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv10
34Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
35Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier8
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
37Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
40Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
41Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela6
42Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
44Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team5
45Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
46Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City4
47Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
48Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
49Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
50Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
51Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
52Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
53Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam2
54Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth2
55Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
56Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1
57Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida21pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida16
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
4Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team14
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team13
6Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
7Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
11Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth4
12Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
14Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
15Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
16Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
17Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
18Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
19José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
20Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
21Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
22Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA80:15:24
2Lotto Soudal0:15:47
3Lampre - Merida0:37:03
4Astana City0:44:50
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental0:45:29
6CCCSprandi Polkowice1:00:25
7Unieuro Wilier1:00:54
8Team Roth1:10:32
9Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team1:14:04
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:18:29
11Torku Sekerspor1:19:34
12Nippo - Vini Fantini2:03:11
13Southeast - Venezuela2:13:37
14Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour2:48:26
15Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3:01:09
16Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv3:06:56

 

