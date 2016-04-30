Image 1 of 21 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7. Image 3 of 21 Riders wait behind the official vehicle for the neutral start. Image 4 of 21 A riders takes a break for a shoeshine. Image 5 of 21 Stage 7 at the 2016 Tour of Turkey gets underway Image 6 of 21 Riders wait behind the official vehicle for the neutral start. Image 7 of 21 Cyclists compete during Stage 7 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 8 of 21 Antonio Viola of Nippo-Vini Fantini competes during Stage 7 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 9 of 21 Spectators watch the race from a roadside fruit stand. Image 10 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7. Image 11 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7. Image 12 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7. Image 13 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 7. Image 14 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton on the road to Marmaris. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 15 of 21 Sacha Modolo wins the stage 7 sprint in Turkey. Image 16 of 21 Sacha Modolo wins the stage 7 sprint in Turkey. Image 17 of 21 Lampre-Merida rode well in support of Sacha Modolo. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 18 of 21 Unieuro lead the peloton at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 19 of 21 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 20 of 21 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beat Manuel Belletti and Marco Zanotti on stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 21 of 21 The 2016 Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

In another all-Italian podium finish, Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) outsprinted his compatriots Manuel Belletti (Southeast) and Marco Zanotti (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the paradisiacal seaside of Marmaris, where Portugal’s José Gonçalves retained the lead on the eve of the conclusive stage in Selçuk.

Related Articles Modolo laments lack of investment in sprint trains for Italians

“Stage 4 went at perfection but today’s finale was even more suitable for me,” Modolo said after bagging his second victory at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, which is also his second success of the 2016 season.

“Uphill, downhill and a bunch sprint finish is exactly my forte. The whole team brought me here just as planned and Roberto Ferrari led me out for a very nice sprint. After the hiccups we encountered in March and April with almost the whole team on the ground at Milan-Sanremo, luck seems to be on our side now, right on time before the Giro d’Italia.”

It took 25 kilometres for the breakaway of the day to take shape, comprising Leszek Plucinski (CCC), David Belda (Roth), Pawel Cieslik (Verva), Florian Gaugl (Hrinkow) and Bram Nolten (Parkhotel). They got a maximum lead of 4:20. Southeast was the most active team in the chase on Jakub Mareczko’s birthday although they also had ambitions for Belletti, who was the only former winner in Marmaris taking part in the TUR after André Greipel left the race.

It was all together again with 16km to go as the peloton was driven by the Italian continental team Unieuro and particularly its young guns Simone Ravanelli and Marco Molteni – who aren’t related to the former football player and Eddy Merckx’s old sponsor. With 7.5km to go, Lluis Mas of Caja Rural-RGA attacked.

“Last year I attacked towards the top of the last climb before the downhill to Marmaris”, the punchy Spanish rider explained. “I remembered it was a great feeling so I tried again 1km before the summit with the idea of going for the stage win after the other tasks of the day were already completed. We had delivered José Gonçalves to the final part of the stage with no worries.”

The headwind brought Mas back to the bunch. Greg Henderson of Lotto-Soudal was the last rider to attack, in the downhill with 5km to go. “We took the responsibility of the chase behind him”, Belletti explained. “Because of doing this, only two teammates remained to lead me out and Liam Bertazzo has had to make an effort too early, at 500 metres to go. After that, the speed slowed down a bit and I was caught by surprise by the two Lampre riders and my chain dropped. I’m disappointed to have lost the stage. I wanted to win here in Marmaris for the second time. It’s a beautiful place. But that’s life.”

On the other hand, third placed Zanotti was full of joy: “Modolo and Belletti are stronger than me! All I could do was to finish third or fourth, so I followed the strongest people. Like every day, we’ve had someone from the team in the breakaway [Bram Nolten] to be seen on TV. Everyone in this team is strong. My team-mates also protected me from the strong head wind in the final climb so I could sprint and get this podium place that pleases me again.”

There’s only stage remaining in the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey. Selçuk has been an uphill finish in the past three years with a thrilling stage victory for neo-pro Adam Yates two years ago. Last year, Pello Bilbao outclassed Colombian prodigy Miguel Ángel López. The Basque rider pulled out due to sickness 40km before reaching Marmaris after winning stage 2 and leading the TUR for three days this time around. Selçuk will welcome the riders in what looks favourable to sprinters rather than the usual ascent to the house of Virgin Mary.

That removes worries from Gonçalves’ mind with one day to go. “My confidence is high,” the Portuguese said. “If I win the Tour of Turkey, I’ll be very pleased because it’ll be my first international stage race victory.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:15:14 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 7 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 15 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 16 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 18 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 20 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 22 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 30 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 31 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 36 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 37 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 38 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 39 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 40 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 41 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 46 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:00:12 48 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:15 49 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:33 50 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:18 51 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:01:59 53 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:20 54 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:30 55 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38 56 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 57 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 58 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:03:50 59 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 60 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 61 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 62 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 63 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 65 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 66 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:04:27 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 69 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 70 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 71 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 72 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 76 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 77 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:05:01 78 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 79 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 80 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 81 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 82 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 84 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 85 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 86 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:05:39 87 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 88 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 89 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:05:40 90 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:07:38 91 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 92 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 93 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:07:41 94 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:08:57 95 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 96 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier DNF Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth DNS Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida DNS Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 pts 2 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 pts 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 14 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 4 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 6 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 10 7 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 9 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 12 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 4 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 2 15 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26:45:15 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 3 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:46 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:21 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 7 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:22 8 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:46 9 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:58 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:04 11 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:34 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:57 13 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:15:22 14 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:16:06 15 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 16 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:19:28 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:27 18 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:07 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:23:13 20 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:23:50 21 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:17 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:19 23 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:26:58 24 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:27:09 25 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:34 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:31:07 27 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:31:52 28 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:57 29 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:00 30 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:33:43 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:34:09 32 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:34:46 33 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:35:26 34 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:37:04 35 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:37:52 36 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:21 37 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:40:50 38 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:41:22 39 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:43:22 40 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:16 41 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:46 42 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:46:56 43 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:48:44 44 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:59 45 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:50:25 46 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:50:28 47 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:17 48 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:52:11 49 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:52:16 50 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:52:28 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:53:09 52 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:54:06 53 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 0:54:23 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:54:30 55 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:55:02 56 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:56:09 57 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:56:17 58 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:56:36 59 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:56:44 60 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:56:53 61 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:57:22 62 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:57:39 63 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:58:11 64 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:58:23 65 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:59:29 66 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:00:32 67 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 1:00:43 68 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:02:10 69 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:20 70 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1:03:43 71 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:04:23 72 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1:04:28 73 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:05:41 74 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:06:27 75 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1:06:58 76 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 1:07:04 77 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1:07:24 78 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:08:47 79 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:10:10 80 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1:10:15 81 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:11:45 82 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:12:14 83 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 1:13:33 84 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:13:37 85 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:14:15 86 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:16:42 87 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1:16:44 88 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 1:24:11 89 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:25:15 90 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:25:36 91 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 1:27:59 92 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:28:27 93 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:31:36 94 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:31:58 95 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:35:18 96 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:36:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 53 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 46 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 45 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 41 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 7 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 39 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 36 10 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 30 11 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 26 12 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 13 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 15 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 19 16 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 17 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 17 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 16 20 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 14 21 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 14 22 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 24 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 13 25 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 26 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 27 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 28 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 29 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 30 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 10 31 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 32 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 33 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 10 34 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 35 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 8 36 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 37 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 40 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 41 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 6 42 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 44 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 45 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 46 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 4 47 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 48 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 49 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 50 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 51 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 52 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 53 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 2 54 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 2 55 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 56 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1 57 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 21 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 16 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 4 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 5 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 7 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 9 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 11 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 4 12 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 14 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 15 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 16 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 17 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 18 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 20 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 21 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 22 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1