Jaime Roson wins Tour of Turkey stage 6 on summit finish

Conclaves takes overall lead from teammate Bilbao

Image 1 of 7

The start of the final climb

The start of the final climb
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 2 of 7

Caja Rural on the front

Caja Rural on the front
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 3 of 7

The riders enjoy the sunny weather

The riders enjoy the sunny weather
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 4 of 7

Caja Rural controlled the racing on the final climb

Caja Rural controlled the racing on the final climb
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 5 of 7

Jaime Roson (Caja Rural)

Jaime Roson (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 6 of 7

Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) takes centre stage

Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) takes centre stage
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 7 of 7

New race leader José Gonçalves (Caja Rural)

New race leader José Gonçalves (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

Race leader Pello Bilbao fell sick with a stomach bug on the eve of the queen stage but his Caja Rural-RGA retained the overall race leadership at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, with Portuguese all rounder José Gonçalves moving into the lead after their neo-pro Jaime Roson outsprinted stage one winner Przemyslaw Niemiec of Lampre-Merida to win the stage atop the grueling climb of Göğübeli -seen as the key mountain stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” Roson reacted after his first ever win as a professional rider.

“I was close to winning the queen stage at the Vuelta Castilla y Leon but Alejandro Valverde brought me back with 400 metres to go. I didn’t feel good all day today after I worked a lot for the team during the previous days but I felt much better towards the end. Even though Niemiec caught me, I still had enough energy to beat him. It’s also thanks to our strategy. We had planned to have someone in the early break to force CCC to chase so we could remain quietly in the peloton before the final climb.”

The stage was a controlled affair until the climb to the finish. A breakaway was formed following Eduard Michael Grosu’s attack at kilometre 14. The Romanian from Nippo-Vini Fantini was rejoined by Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida), Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Soudal), Antonio Piedra (Funvic-Soul), Antonio Viola (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Galym Akhmetov (Astana City), Peter Schulting (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Nazim Bakirci (Torku), Enrico Salvador (Unieuro) and Gonçalves. CCC Polsat, who had ambitions for the stage victory, controlled the gap of the peloton just above two minutes.

Schulting, Broeckx and Bakirci rode away in the first category climb after 54.7km and then Baldo and Piedra went across. Their adventure came to an end with 30km to go, soon followed by an attack by Dominik Hrinkow (Hrinkow Advarics) and Simone Petilli (Lampre-Merida). It became a leading quartet with Liam Bertazzo (Southeast) and Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) adding their strength with 25km to go. They had one minute lead over the main peloton entering the final 20km.

Final attacks

Petilli forged on with 10km to go bur he was reined in by a group of 23 riders, six kilometres before the summit finish as the gradient steepened. Koshevoy accelerated with two kilometres to go, taking Roson and Jan Hirt (CCC) with him. Roson continued solo but Niemiec gradually came across to him under the flamme rouge. The young Spaniard, who secured his first pro contract by finishing twelfth at the USA Pro Challenge during his period as a trainee with Caja Rural-RGA in August last year, still had the kick needed for the final uphill stretch. He first matched Niemiec and then cracked him, gonig ahead to win.

“I thought he would be more tired than he effectively was”, Niemiec commented. “What a pity. I accelerated at the right moment. I fought till the end but I couldn’t get the stage win. However, I’m happy to lead the mountains classification. It shows that I’m climbing well and the preparation for the Giro has gone well. I’m satisfied with my results at the TUR so far: a stage win, a second place, a fourth one. After an early part of the season that was so so, I’m in a great shape now.”

His compatriot Pawel Cieslik, 30, was a surprise third placed. He rode in France as a junior and four years with Elite club teams CR4C Roanne and VC Vaulx-en-Velin until he finally turned professional with Mroz in 2009. This is his first stint in the Professional Continental ranks with newly upgraded Verva-Activejet.

“I was here to work for our leader Karel Hnik but I happened to be at the front”, Cieslik said. “I liked this mountain very much. It was a good finish for me. I’ve thought I was going to win but it was difficult against Lampre-Merida and Caja Rural, they were very strong. However, this is a good result for my team. It’s our first season as a Professional Continental team. It’s a pity I was sick during the Tour of Catalunya, which was our first wild card in the WorldTour, but the Tour of Turkey is the second biggest event we get a chance to take part in.”

With Bilbao sick and distances early on the 10km climb, it was up to Gonçalves to handle the responsibility of the leadership for Caja Rural-RGA who had the top three positions on GC before the race. He handled it well.

“I wanted to be in good shape for Tirreno-Adriatico but it didn’t work out”, the Portuguese rider explained. “I lost motivation for a while but with our good showing here in Turkey, I became super motivated again. After the work Ricardo Vilela did for me in the final climb today, I couldn’t let him down. I now lead the race with two days to but a race is only won on the last day. There are still a few climbs and it only takes a small sickness like it happen to Pello to lose it all.”

Gonçalves leads teammate David Arroyo by 18 seconds, with Nikita Stalnov (Astana City) third overall at 46 seconds.

Saturday’s 126km penultimate and seventh stage is from Fethiye and Marmaris and includes a late climb that should inspire attack and make the sprinters suffer for a chance of victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:22:16
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:02
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:16
5Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:19
6José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:30
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:38
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:40
9David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:51
11Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:59
12Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
13Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:24
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:32
16Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:34
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
18Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
19Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
20Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:10
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
22Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:43
23Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:03:30
24Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
26Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:04:04
27Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:04:11
28Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:33
29Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:37
30David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:05:48
31Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:06:25
32Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
33Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
36Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:53
37Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:09:19
38Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:09:20
39Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
41Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:09:51
43Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:56
44Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:10:26
45Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:11:05
46Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:19
47Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:36
48Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:49
49Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:14:20
52Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:15:03
53Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:16:03
54Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:17:50
55Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:18:09
56Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
57Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:20:27
58Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:46
59Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:21:07
60Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:21:15
61Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:04
62Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:10
65Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
66Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:11
67Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
68Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
69Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:22:13
70Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:22:33
71Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:25:08
72Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
73Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
74Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
76Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
77Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
78Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
79Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
80Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
81Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
82Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
84Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
85Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
86Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
88Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
89Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
90Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:14
92Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:25:17
93Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:28:07
94Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:29:32
95André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:29:34
96Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:30:06
97Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:30:09
98Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:30:18
99Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:30:39
100Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City0:30:48
101Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNSJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSEnrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
3Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida14
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team13
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
5Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
6José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier9
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
11Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City5
12Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
15Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10pts
2Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
3Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
4Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida10
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team8
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
5Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23:29:57
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
3Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:46
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:21
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
7Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:22
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:14
9Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:46
10Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:58
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:08
12Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:34
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:57
14Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:15:22
15Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:16:06
16Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
17Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:19:28
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:27
19Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:07
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:23:13
21Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:23:50
22Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:17
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:25:55
24Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:11
25Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:19
26Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:27:02
27Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:30:59
28Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:46
29Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:31:52
30Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:01
31Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:33:32
32Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:34:09
33Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:34:46
34Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:35:30
35David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:35:53
36Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:37:04
37Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:37:52
38Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:25
39Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:41:26
40Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:43:22
41Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:20
42Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:46:02
43Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:25
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:46:42
45Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:50
46Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:56
47Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:47:19
48Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:47:25
49Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:48:46
50Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City0:48:48
51Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:50:36
53Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:51:01
54Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:21
55Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:50
56Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:52:15
57Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:52:23
58Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:52:28
59Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:53:48
60Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:53:53
61Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:54:00
62Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:54:34
63Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:56:17
64Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:56:24
65Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:56:48
66Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:57:13
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:57:26
68Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:57:57
69Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:57:58
70Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:58:07
71Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:58:48
72Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:59:20
73Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:59:31
74Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:59:50
75Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:02:04
76Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1:03:12
77Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City1:03:18
78Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:04:11
79Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:27
80Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:05:01
81Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:13
82Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1:07:49
83Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City1:07:58
84Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:08:28
85Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:08:40
86Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:18
87Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida1:11:09
88Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1:12:21
89André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:12:56
90Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:16:22
91Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth1:19:48
92Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City1:22:23
93Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:22:43
94Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth1:22:52
95Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City1:23:08
96Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:25:40
97Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:25:53
98Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:27:01
99Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:30:55
100Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:31:33
101Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:57:42

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA42pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida41
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela39
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini35
5Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth35
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier34
7Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier30
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela26
10Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team26
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
13Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
15Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida19
16David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team16
18Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City14
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal14
20Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
22Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13
23Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City13
24Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
25Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
26Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
27Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
28Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City10
29Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
30Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
31Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv10
32Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
33Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier8
34Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
35Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
36Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor7
37Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida7

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida21pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida16
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
4Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team14
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
6Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
7Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team10
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
11Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth4
12Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
14Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
15Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
16Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
19José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
20Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
21Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
5Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
6Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
7Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
8Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
10Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City3
11Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv3
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
13Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
14Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
15Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1
16Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA70:29:34
2Lotto Soudal0:15:47
3Lampre-Merida0:37:07
4Astana City0:41:04
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental0:45:29
6Unieuro Wilier0:55:57
7Ccc Sprandi Polkowice1:00:25
8Team Roth1:08:37
9Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team1:09:37
10Delko Marseille Provence Ktm1:18:29
11Torku Sekerspor1:19:34
12Nippo - Vini Fantini2:00:59
13Southeast - Venezuela2:13:12
14Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour2:39:39
15Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam2:54:45
16Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv3:02:33

