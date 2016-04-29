Jaime Roson wins Tour of Turkey stage 6 on summit finish
Conclaves takes overall lead from teammate Bilbao
Stage 6: Kumluca - Elmali
Race leader Pello Bilbao fell sick with a stomach bug on the eve of the queen stage but his Caja Rural-RGA retained the overall race leadership at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, with Portuguese all rounder José Gonçalves moving into the lead after their neo-pro Jaime Roson outsprinted stage one winner Przemyslaw Niemiec of Lampre-Merida to win the stage atop the grueling climb of Göğübeli -seen as the key mountain stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey.
“This is absolutely fantastic,” Roson reacted after his first ever win as a professional rider.
“I was close to winning the queen stage at the Vuelta Castilla y Leon but Alejandro Valverde brought me back with 400 metres to go. I didn’t feel good all day today after I worked a lot for the team during the previous days but I felt much better towards the end. Even though Niemiec caught me, I still had enough energy to beat him. It’s also thanks to our strategy. We had planned to have someone in the early break to force CCC to chase so we could remain quietly in the peloton before the final climb.”
The stage was a controlled affair until the climb to the finish. A breakaway was formed following Eduard Michael Grosu’s attack at kilometre 14. The Romanian from Nippo-Vini Fantini was rejoined by Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida), Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Soudal), Antonio Piedra (Funvic-Soul), Antonio Viola (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Galym Akhmetov (Astana City), Peter Schulting (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Nazim Bakirci (Torku), Enrico Salvador (Unieuro) and Gonçalves. CCC Polsat, who had ambitions for the stage victory, controlled the gap of the peloton just above two minutes.
Schulting, Broeckx and Bakirci rode away in the first category climb after 54.7km and then Baldo and Piedra went across. Their adventure came to an end with 30km to go, soon followed by an attack by Dominik Hrinkow (Hrinkow Advarics) and Simone Petilli (Lampre-Merida). It became a leading quartet with Liam Bertazzo (Southeast) and Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) adding their strength with 25km to go. They had one minute lead over the main peloton entering the final 20km.
Final attacks
Petilli forged on with 10km to go bur he was reined in by a group of 23 riders, six kilometres before the summit finish as the gradient steepened. Koshevoy accelerated with two kilometres to go, taking Roson and Jan Hirt (CCC) with him. Roson continued solo but Niemiec gradually came across to him under the flamme rouge. The young Spaniard, who secured his first pro contract by finishing twelfth at the USA Pro Challenge during his period as a trainee with Caja Rural-RGA in August last year, still had the kick needed for the final uphill stretch. He first matched Niemiec and then cracked him, gonig ahead to win.
“I thought he would be more tired than he effectively was”, Niemiec commented. “What a pity. I accelerated at the right moment. I fought till the end but I couldn’t get the stage win. However, I’m happy to lead the mountains classification. It shows that I’m climbing well and the preparation for the Giro has gone well. I’m satisfied with my results at the TUR so far: a stage win, a second place, a fourth one. After an early part of the season that was so so, I’m in a great shape now.”
His compatriot Pawel Cieslik, 30, was a surprise third placed. He rode in France as a junior and four years with Elite club teams CR4C Roanne and VC Vaulx-en-Velin until he finally turned professional with Mroz in 2009. This is his first stint in the Professional Continental ranks with newly upgraded Verva-Activejet.
“I was here to work for our leader Karel Hnik but I happened to be at the front”, Cieslik said. “I liked this mountain very much. It was a good finish for me. I’ve thought I was going to win but it was difficult against Lampre-Merida and Caja Rural, they were very strong. However, this is a good result for my team. It’s our first season as a Professional Continental team. It’s a pity I was sick during the Tour of Catalunya, which was our first wild card in the WorldTour, but the Tour of Turkey is the second biggest event we get a chance to take part in.”
With Bilbao sick and distances early on the 10km climb, it was up to Gonçalves to handle the responsibility of the leadership for Caja Rural-RGA who had the top three positions on GC before the race. He handled it well.
“I wanted to be in good shape for Tirreno-Adriatico but it didn’t work out”, the Portuguese rider explained. “I lost motivation for a while but with our good showing here in Turkey, I became super motivated again. After the work Ricardo Vilela did for me in the final climb today, I couldn’t let him down. I now lead the race with two days to but a race is only won on the last day. There are still a few climbs and it only takes a small sickness like it happen to Pello to lose it all.”
Gonçalves leads teammate David Arroyo by 18 seconds, with Nikita Stalnov (Astana City) third overall at 46 seconds.
Saturday’s 126km penultimate and seventh stage is from Fethiye and Marmaris and includes a late climb that should inspire attack and make the sprinters suffer for a chance of victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:22:16
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:16
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:19
|6
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:30
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:38
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:40
|9
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:51
|11
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:59
|12
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|13
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:24
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:32
|16
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:34
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|18
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|19
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|20
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:10
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|22
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:43
|23
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:30
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|26
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:04
|27
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:04:11
|28
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:33
|29
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:37
|30
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:05:48
|31
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:25
|32
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|33
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|36
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:53
|37
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:09:19
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:20
|39
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|41
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:09:51
|43
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:56
|44
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:10:26
|45
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:11:05
|46
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:19
|47
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:36
|48
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:49
|49
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:14:20
|52
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:15:03
|53
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:16:03
|54
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:17:50
|55
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:18:09
|56
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|57
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:20:27
|58
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:46
|59
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:21:07
|60
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:21:15
|61
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:04
|62
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:10
|65
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:11
|67
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|68
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|69
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:22:13
|70
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:22:33
|71
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:25:08
|72
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|73
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|74
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|76
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|77
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|78
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|81
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|82
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|84
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|85
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|86
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|88
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|89
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|90
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:14
|92
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:17
|93
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:28:07
|94
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:29:32
|95
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:29:34
|96
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:30:06
|97
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:30:09
|98
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:30:18
|99
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:30:39
|100
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|0:30:48
|101
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|3
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|14
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|6
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|9
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|9
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|11
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|5
|12
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|15
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|3
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|4
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|10
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23:29:57
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|3
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:46
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:21
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|7
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:22
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:14
|9
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:46
|10
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:58
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:08
|12
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:34
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:57
|14
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:15:22
|15
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:16:06
|16
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|17
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:19:28
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|19
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:07
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:13
|21
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:23:50
|22
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:17
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:55
|24
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:11
|25
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:19
|26
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:27:02
|27
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:59
|28
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:31:46
|29
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:31:52
|30
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:01
|31
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:32
|32
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:34:09
|33
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:34:46
|34
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:35:30
|35
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:35:53
|36
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:37:04
|37
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:37:52
|38
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:25
|39
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:41:26
|40
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:43:22
|41
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:20
|42
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:02
|43
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:25
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:46:42
|45
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:50
|46
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:46:56
|47
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:47:19
|48
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:47:25
|49
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:48:46
|50
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:48:48
|51
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:50:36
|53
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:51:01
|54
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:21
|55
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:50
|56
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:52:15
|57
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:52:23
|58
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:52:28
|59
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:53:48
|60
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:53:53
|61
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:54:00
|62
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:54:34
|63
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:56:17
|64
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:56:24
|65
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:56:48
|66
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:57:13
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:57:26
|68
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:57:57
|69
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:57:58
|70
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:58:07
|71
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:58:48
|72
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:59:20
|73
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:59:31
|74
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:59:50
|75
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:04
|76
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1:03:12
|77
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|1:03:18
|78
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:04:11
|79
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:27
|80
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:05:01
|81
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:13
|82
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1:07:49
|83
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|1:07:58
|84
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:08:28
|85
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:08:40
|86
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:18
|87
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|1:11:09
|88
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1:12:21
|89
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:12:56
|90
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:16:22
|91
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|1:19:48
|92
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|1:22:23
|93
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:22:43
|94
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|1:22:52
|95
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|1:23:08
|96
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:25:40
|97
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:25:53
|98
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:27:01
|99
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:30:55
|100
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:31:33
|101
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:57:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|41
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|39
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|35
|5
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|35
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|34
|7
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|30
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|26
|10
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|13
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|15
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|19
|16
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|16
|18
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|14
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|14
|20
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|22
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|23
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|13
|24
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|25
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|26
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|27
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|28
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|10
|29
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|30
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|31
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|10
|32
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|33
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|34
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|35
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|36
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|37
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|21
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|16
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|4
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|6
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|7
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|11
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|4
|12
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|14
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|15
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|16
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|20
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|21
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|5
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|6
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|8
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|10
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|3
|11
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|3
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|13
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|14
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|15
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1
|16
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70:29:34
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:47
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:37:07
|4
|Astana City
|0:41:04
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental
|0:45:29
|6
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:55:57
|7
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|1:00:25
|8
|Team Roth
|1:08:37
|9
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:37
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|1:18:29
|11
|Torku Sekerspor
|1:19:34
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:00:59
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|2:13:12
|14
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|2:39:39
|15
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|2:54:45
|16
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|3:02:33
