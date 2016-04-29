Image 1 of 7 The start of the final climb (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 7 Caja Rural on the front (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 7 The riders enjoy the sunny weather (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 4 of 7 Caja Rural controlled the racing on the final climb (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 5 of 7 Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 6 of 7 Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) takes centre stage (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 7 of 7 New race leader José Gonçalves (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

Race leader Pello Bilbao fell sick with a stomach bug on the eve of the queen stage but his Caja Rural-RGA retained the overall race leadership at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, with Portuguese all rounder José Gonçalves moving into the lead after their neo-pro Jaime Roson outsprinted stage one winner Przemyslaw Niemiec of Lampre-Merida to win the stage atop the grueling climb of Göğübeli -seen as the key mountain stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” Roson reacted after his first ever win as a professional rider.

“I was close to winning the queen stage at the Vuelta Castilla y Leon but Alejandro Valverde brought me back with 400 metres to go. I didn’t feel good all day today after I worked a lot for the team during the previous days but I felt much better towards the end. Even though Niemiec caught me, I still had enough energy to beat him. It’s also thanks to our strategy. We had planned to have someone in the early break to force CCC to chase so we could remain quietly in the peloton before the final climb.”

The stage was a controlled affair until the climb to the finish. A breakaway was formed following Eduard Michael Grosu’s attack at kilometre 14. The Romanian from Nippo-Vini Fantini was rejoined by Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida), Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Soudal), Antonio Piedra (Funvic-Soul), Antonio Viola (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Nicolas Baldo (Roth), Galym Akhmetov (Astana City), Peter Schulting (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Nazim Bakirci (Torku), Enrico Salvador (Unieuro) and Gonçalves. CCC Polsat, who had ambitions for the stage victory, controlled the gap of the peloton just above two minutes.

Schulting, Broeckx and Bakirci rode away in the first category climb after 54.7km and then Baldo and Piedra went across. Their adventure came to an end with 30km to go, soon followed by an attack by Dominik Hrinkow (Hrinkow Advarics) and Simone Petilli (Lampre-Merida). It became a leading quartet with Liam Bertazzo (Southeast) and Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) adding their strength with 25km to go. They had one minute lead over the main peloton entering the final 20km.

Final attacks

Petilli forged on with 10km to go bur he was reined in by a group of 23 riders, six kilometres before the summit finish as the gradient steepened. Koshevoy accelerated with two kilometres to go, taking Roson and Jan Hirt (CCC) with him. Roson continued solo but Niemiec gradually came across to him under the flamme rouge. The young Spaniard, who secured his first pro contract by finishing twelfth at the USA Pro Challenge during his period as a trainee with Caja Rural-RGA in August last year, still had the kick needed for the final uphill stretch. He first matched Niemiec and then cracked him, gonig ahead to win.

“I thought he would be more tired than he effectively was”, Niemiec commented. “What a pity. I accelerated at the right moment. I fought till the end but I couldn’t get the stage win. However, I’m happy to lead the mountains classification. It shows that I’m climbing well and the preparation for the Giro has gone well. I’m satisfied with my results at the TUR so far: a stage win, a second place, a fourth one. After an early part of the season that was so so, I’m in a great shape now.”

His compatriot Pawel Cieslik, 30, was a surprise third placed. He rode in France as a junior and four years with Elite club teams CR4C Roanne and VC Vaulx-en-Velin until he finally turned professional with Mroz in 2009. This is his first stint in the Professional Continental ranks with newly upgraded Verva-Activejet.

“I was here to work for our leader Karel Hnik but I happened to be at the front”, Cieslik said. “I liked this mountain very much. It was a good finish for me. I’ve thought I was going to win but it was difficult against Lampre-Merida and Caja Rural, they were very strong. However, this is a good result for my team. It’s our first season as a Professional Continental team. It’s a pity I was sick during the Tour of Catalunya, which was our first wild card in the WorldTour, but the Tour of Turkey is the second biggest event we get a chance to take part in.”

With Bilbao sick and distances early on the 10km climb, it was up to Gonçalves to handle the responsibility of the leadership for Caja Rural-RGA who had the top three positions on GC before the race. He handled it well.

“I wanted to be in good shape for Tirreno-Adriatico but it didn’t work out”, the Portuguese rider explained. “I lost motivation for a while but with our good showing here in Turkey, I became super motivated again. After the work Ricardo Vilela did for me in the final climb today, I couldn’t let him down. I now lead the race with two days to but a race is only won on the last day. There are still a few climbs and it only takes a small sickness like it happen to Pello to lose it all.”

Gonçalves leads teammate David Arroyo by 18 seconds, with Nikita Stalnov (Astana City) third overall at 46 seconds.

Saturday’s 126km penultimate and seventh stage is from Fethiye and Marmaris and includes a late climb that should inspire attack and make the sprinters suffer for a chance of victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:22:16 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:00:02 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:16 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:19 6 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:30 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:38 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:40 9 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:51 11 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:59 12 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 13 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:24 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:32 16 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:34 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 18 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 19 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 20 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:10 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 22 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:43 23 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:30 24 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:43 26 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:04:04 27 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:04:11 28 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:33 29 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:37 30 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:05:48 31 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:06:25 32 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 33 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 34 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 36 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:53 37 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:09:19 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:09:20 39 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 41 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 42 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:09:51 43 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:56 44 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:10:26 45 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:11:05 46 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:19 47 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:36 48 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:49 49 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:14:20 52 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:15:03 53 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:16:03 54 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:17:50 55 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:18:09 56 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 57 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:20:27 58 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:46 59 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:21:07 60 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:21:15 61 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:22:04 62 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:22:10 65 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 66 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:22:11 67 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 68 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 69 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:22:13 70 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:22:33 71 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:25:08 72 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 73 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 74 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 76 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 77 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 78 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 79 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 80 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 81 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 82 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 84 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 85 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 86 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 88 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 89 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 90 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:14 92 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:25:17 93 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:28:07 94 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:29:32 95 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:29:34 96 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:30:06 97 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:30:09 98 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:30:18 99 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:30:39 100 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 0:30:48 101 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNS Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 3 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 14 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 6 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 9 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 11 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 5 12 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 15 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 pts 2 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 3 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 4 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 10 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23:29:57 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 3 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:46 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:21 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 7 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:22 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:14 9 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:46 10 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:58 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:08 12 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:34 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:57 14 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:15:22 15 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:16:06 16 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 17 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:19:28 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:27 19 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:07 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:23:13 21 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:23:50 22 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:17 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:25:55 24 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:11 25 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:19 26 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:27:02 27 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:30:59 28 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:46 29 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:31:52 30 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:01 31 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:33:32 32 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:34:09 33 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:34:46 34 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:35:30 35 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:35:53 36 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:37:04 37 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:37:52 38 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:25 39 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:41:26 40 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:43:22 41 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:20 42 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:46:02 43 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:25 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:46:42 45 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:50 46 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:46:56 47 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:47:19 48 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:47:25 49 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:48:46 50 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 0:48:48 51 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:50:36 53 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:51:01 54 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:21 55 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:50 56 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:52:15 57 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:52:23 58 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:52:28 59 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:53:48 60 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:53:53 61 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:54:00 62 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:54:34 63 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:56:17 64 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:56:24 65 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:56:48 66 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:57:13 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:57:26 68 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:57:57 69 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:57:58 70 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:58:07 71 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:58:48 72 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:59:20 73 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:59:31 74 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:59:50 75 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:02:04 76 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1:03:12 77 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 1:03:18 78 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:04:11 79 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:04:27 80 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:05:01 81 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:05:13 82 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1:07:49 83 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 1:07:58 84 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:08:28 85 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:08:40 86 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:18 87 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 1:11:09 88 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1:12:21 89 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:12:56 90 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:16:22 91 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 1:19:48 92 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 1:22:23 93 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:22:43 94 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 1:22:52 95 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 1:23:08 96 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:25:40 97 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:25:53 98 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:27:01 99 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:30:55 100 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:31:33 101 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:57:42

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 41 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 39 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 5 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 35 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 34 7 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 30 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 26 10 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 26 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 13 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 15 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 19 16 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 16 18 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 14 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 14 20 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 22 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 23 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 13 24 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 25 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 26 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 28 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 10 29 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 30 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 31 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 10 32 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 33 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 8 34 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 35 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 36 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 7 37 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 21 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 16 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 4 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 5 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 6 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 7 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 9 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 11 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 4 12 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 14 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 15 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 16 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 20 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 21 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 5 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 6 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 8 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 10 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 3 11 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 3 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 13 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 14 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 15 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1 16 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1