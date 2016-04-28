Image 1 of 15 Jakub Mareczko (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 The peloton lined out at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 15 Tour of Turkey 2016 (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 4 of 15 On the coastline at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 5 of 15 The peloton racing through stage 5 at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 6 of 15 Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins stage 5 at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 7 of 15 Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins stage 5 at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 8 of 15 Beautiful Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 9 of 15 Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins Tour of Turkey stage (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 10 of 15 Cyclists begin to compete in the Alanya-Kemer stage of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey Image 11 of 15 Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 12 of 15 Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 13 of 15 Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 14 of 15 Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 15 of 15 Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal, Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela, and Manuel Belletti of Southeast-Venezuela celebrate on the podium for Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela claimed his first stage victory in the Presidential Tour of Turkey. It came just one week before going to start his first Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia, at the age of 22 [he’ll celebrate his birthday on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey]. He out-sprinted André Greipel in Kemer while his teammate Manuel Belletti completed the podium. Spain’s Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural-RGA retained the overall lead ahead of the queen stage to Elmali.

“Yesterday we launched the sprint too early but today we got it right,” Mareczko observed. “I was helped by Belletti, who led me out. It’s great to win again this month after I did it in January [at the Tour de San Luis], February [at Le Tour de Langkawi] and March [at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali]. Except in Belgium from where I came back with a throat inflammation, I’ve performed at every race I took part in.”

Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Michal Podlaski (Verva-Activejet), Kaspars Sergis (Alpha Baltic), Peter Schulting (Parkhotel), Ahmet Akdilek (Torku) and Enrico Salvador (Unieuro) formed the long lasting breakaway of the day after they managed to escape just before the twentieth kilometre of racing. The peloton didn’t allow them to enjoy more than two and half minutes of an advantage, so another bunch gallop looked inevitable. Sergis was the first one to surrender with 45km to go.

Schulting and Salvador forged on with 10km to go. The Dutchman continued solo until the whole bunch got back together again 3.5km before the finishing line. Italian continental team Unieuro seized the reins of the peloton before the most famous teams got organised for their lead out.

“My team did a really good job today,” Greipel said. “They timed it right. But racing against the wind wasn’t easy at all. The sprint happened to be too long. I lost the momentum a bit. Mareczko was strong and fast. I couldn’t go past him.”

“This is a good outcome,” Belletti echoed. “Well, first and third is more than good. We had planned that Mareczko would stay on my wheel before sprinting. It was a very convincing sprint by him. Our team rode at perfection today. We took our responsibilities from the start, and I completed the result with this third place. It’s a great satisfaction, as I came to Turkey in the unknown one month after breaking my scaphoid in Belgium. Now I’m focused on the second last stage finishing in Marmaris. I’ve won there before [in 2011], and I’d like to double up.”

Marmaris is the place where Mareczko will celebrate his 22nd birthday. “I have no experience of that finale because I pulled out during that stage last year”, the Polish-born sprinter recalled. “I know that it’s a difficult one because of the hill before riding down to town, but hopefully, I’ll be up there. I came to Turkey to shape up my form for the Giro where I hope for some result. A podium place would be great. It’s a big satisfaction to beat top sprinters like Greipel and [Sacha] Modolo today, but I can’t ask for too much at my first participation to the Giro. It’ll be more difficult than here with all the World Tour teams in contention.”

Stage 6 to Elmali will most probably designate the overall winner.

“We have been able to control the race without wasting too much energy,” race leader Bilbao explained. “With the top three positions in our camp, we can say that we are in a good position to keep the race lead tomorrow at least, so maybe I am more confident now that I was when I took the turquoise jersey on day 2. The team looks strong, and I think we can make a good race tomorrow. Lampre-Merida, Astana City, and CCC look like the most dangerous teams climbing, especially the Astana guy who is fourth now [Nikita Stalnov]. We have to keep him near all the time. I think we have a great climbing team, so we are hoping to race conservatively and let other teams work.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 4:20:28 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 4 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 10 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 11 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 12 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 15 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 16 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 17 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 18 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 20 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 21 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 22 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 26 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 27 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 28 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 30 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 33 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 35 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 36 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 38 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 39 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 40 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 41 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 42 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 43 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 45 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 47 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 49 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 50 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:08 51 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:00:12 52 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:16 53 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:17 54 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:27 55 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 56 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:30 60 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 61 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:33 62 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 0:00:37 64 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:39 65 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 66 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 67 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 68 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 72 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 73 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 75 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 76 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 78 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 79 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 80 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 81 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 83 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:01:19 84 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 90 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 91 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 92 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 93 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 94 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 95 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:25 96 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 97 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:01:40 98 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 99 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:02:11 100 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:16 101 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 102 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:02:53 103 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:09 104 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:07:33 DSQ Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNS Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNS Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 3 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 5 pts 2 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 13 4 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 12 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 6 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 9 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 7 10 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 6 11 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 14 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 2 15 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20:07:06 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:05 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:13 4 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:22 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:14 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:46 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:41 9 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:01 10 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:38 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:13:05 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:08 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:33 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:14:01 16 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:17 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 18 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:30 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:16:53 20 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:17:56 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:56 22 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:47 23 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:50 24 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:10 25 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:21:12 26 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:21:29 27 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:21:42 28 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:52 29 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:22:01 30 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:09 31 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:11 32 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:22:14 33 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:22:46 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:45 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:23:46 36 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:13 37 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:01 38 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:25:13 39 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:26:03 40 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:26:14 41 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 43 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:26:28 44 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:17 45 Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:27:33 46 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:30:40 47 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 49 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 50 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:31:51 51 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:32:02 52 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:32:40 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:33:05 55 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 56 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:33:25 57 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:33:41 58 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:34:47 59 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:34:58 60 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:35:10 61 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:35:29 62 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:12 63 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 0:37:12 64 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:37:31 65 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:38:41 66 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:38:50 67 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:20 68 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:39:46 69 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:42:58 70 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City 72 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 0:43:18 74 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:43:43 75 Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:43:55 76 André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:43:57 77 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:44:07 78 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:44:22 79 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 80 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:44:37 81 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:44:45 82 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:45:02 83 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:45:09 84 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:45:15 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:43 86 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 0:46:00 87 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:46:13 88 Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:46:27 89 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:46:33 90 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:46:56 91 Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:47:48 93 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:50:51 94 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:51:49 95 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:52:10 96 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:55:36 97 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:01:00 98 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:01:07 99 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 1:01:12 100 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 1:01:16 101 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:01:59 102 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1:02:03 103 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:06:29 104 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:27:38

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 35 pts 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 34 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 32 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 6 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 30 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 27 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 26 10 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 26 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 25 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 15 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 14 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 17 Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City 13 18 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 19 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 20 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth 12 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 23 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 10 24 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 25 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 26 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 10 27 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 9 28 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 29 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 8

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 11 3 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 11 4 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 5 6 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 3 8 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 9 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 3 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 11 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City 2 12 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 15 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 16 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 4 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 5 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 6 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 3 8 Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City 3 9 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv 3 10 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 1 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1 12 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 13 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 14 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1