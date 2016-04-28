Trending

Mareczko wins stage 5 of Tour of Turkey

Bilbao retains overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast)

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

The peloton lined out at Tour of Turkey

The peloton lined out at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 3 of 15

Tour of Turkey 2016

Tour of Turkey 2016
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 4 of 15

On the coastline at Tour of Turkey

On the coastline at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 5 of 15

The peloton racing through stage 5 at Tour of Turkey

The peloton racing through stage 5 at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 6 of 15

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins stage 5 at Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins stage 5 at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 7 of 15

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins stage 5 at Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins stage 5 at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 8 of 15

Beautiful Tour of Turkey

Beautiful Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 9 of 15

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins Tour of Turkey stage

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) wins Tour of Turkey stage
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)
Image 10 of 15

Cyclists begin to compete in the Alanya-Kemer stage of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

Cyclists begin to compete in the Alanya-Kemer stage of the 52nd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
Image 11 of 15

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 12 of 15

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 13 of 15

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 14 of 15

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey
Image 15 of 15

Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal, Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela, and Manuel Belletti of Southeast-Venezuela celebrate on the podium for Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal, Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela, and Manuel Belletti of Southeast-Venezuela celebrate on the podium for Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela claimed his first stage victory in the Presidential Tour of Turkey. It came just one week before going to start his first Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia, at the age of 22 [he’ll celebrate his birthday on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey]. He out-sprinted André Greipel in Kemer while his teammate Manuel Belletti completed the podium. Spain’s Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural-RGA retained the overall lead ahead of the queen stage to Elmali.

“Yesterday we launched the sprint too early but today we got it right,” Mareczko observed. “I was helped by Belletti, who led me out. It’s great to win again this month after I did it in January [at the Tour de San Luis], February [at Le Tour de Langkawi] and March [at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali]. Except in Belgium from where I came back with a throat inflammation, I’ve performed at every race I took part in.”

Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Michal Podlaski (Verva-Activejet), Kaspars Sergis (Alpha Baltic), Peter Schulting (Parkhotel), Ahmet Akdilek (Torku) and Enrico Salvador (Unieuro) formed the long lasting breakaway of the day after they managed to escape just before the twentieth kilometre of racing. The peloton didn’t allow them to enjoy more than two and half minutes of an advantage, so another bunch gallop looked inevitable. Sergis was the first one to surrender with 45km to go.

Schulting and Salvador forged on with 10km to go. The Dutchman continued solo until the whole bunch got back together again 3.5km before the finishing line. Italian continental team Unieuro seized the reins of the peloton before the most famous teams got organised for their lead out.

“My team did a really good job today,” Greipel said. “They timed it right. But racing against the wind wasn’t easy at all. The sprint happened to be too long. I lost the momentum a bit. Mareczko was strong and fast. I couldn’t go past him.”

“This is a good outcome,” Belletti echoed. “Well, first and third is more than good. We had planned that Mareczko would stay on my wheel before sprinting. It was a very convincing sprint by him. Our team rode at perfection today. We took our responsibilities from the start, and I completed the result with this third place. It’s a great satisfaction, as I came to Turkey in the unknown one month after breaking my scaphoid in Belgium. Now I’m focused on the second last stage finishing in Marmaris. I’ve won there before [in 2011], and I’d like to double up.”

Marmaris is the place where Mareczko will celebrate his 22nd birthday. “I have no experience of that finale because I pulled out during that stage last year”, the Polish-born sprinter recalled. “I know that it’s a difficult one because of the hill before riding down to town, but hopefully, I’ll be up there. I came to Turkey to shape up my form for the Giro where I hope for some result. A podium place would be great. It’s a big satisfaction to beat top sprinters like Greipel and [Sacha] Modolo today, but I can’t ask for too much at my first participation to the Giro. It’ll be more difficult than here with all the World Tour teams in contention.”

Stage 6 to Elmali will most probably designate the overall winner.

“We have been able to control the race without wasting too much energy,” race leader Bilbao explained. “With the top three positions in our camp, we can say that we are in a good position to keep the race lead tomorrow at least, so maybe I am more confident now that I was when I took the turquoise jersey on day 2. The team looks strong, and I think we can make a good race tomorrow. Lampre-Merida, Astana City, and CCC look like the most dangerous teams climbing, especially the Astana guy who is fourth now [Nikita Stalnov]. We have to keep him near all the time. I think we have a great climbing team, so we are hoping to race conservatively and let other teams work.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela4:20:28
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
4Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
11Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
12Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
14Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
15Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
16Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
17Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
20Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
21Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
26Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
27Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
30Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
33Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
38Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
39Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
40David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
41Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
42Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
43Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
45Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
47Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
49Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
50Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:08
51Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:00:12
52Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:16
53Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
54Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:27
55Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
56Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:30
60Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
61Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:33
62Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth0:00:37
64Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:39
65Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
66Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
67André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
68Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
72Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
73Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
75Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
77Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
78Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
79Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
80Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
81Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
83Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:01:19
84Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
90Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
91Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
92Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
93Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
94Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
95Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:25
96Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
97Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:40
98Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
99Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:02:11
100Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:16
101Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
102Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:02:53
103Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:09
104Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:07:33
DSQNorbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNSAlex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNSMustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5pts
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
3Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier5pts
2Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal14
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela13
4Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier12
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
6Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
9Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth7
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City6
11Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5
12José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
14Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth2
15Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20:07:06
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:05
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:13
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:22
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:14
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:41
9Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:01
10Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:38
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:13:05
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:08
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:33
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:14:01
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:17
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:30
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:16:53
20Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:17:56
21Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:56
22Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:47
23Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:50
24Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:10
25Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:21:12
26Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:21:29
27Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:42
28Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:52
29Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:22:01
30Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:09
31Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:11
32Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:22:14
33Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:22:46
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:45
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:23:46
36Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:13
37Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:01
38Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:25:13
39Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:26:03
40Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:26:14
41Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
43Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:26:28
44Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:17
45Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:27:33
46Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:30:40
47Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
49David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
50Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:31:51
51Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:32:02
52Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:32:40
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:33:05
55Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
56Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:33:25
57Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:33:41
58Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:34:47
59Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:34:58
60Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:35:10
61Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:35:29
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:12
63Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:37:12
64Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:37:31
65Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:38:41
66Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:38:50
67Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:20
68Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:39:46
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:42:58
70Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
72Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv0:43:18
74Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:43:43
75Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:43:55
76André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:43:57
77Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:44:07
78Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:44:22
79Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
80Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:44:37
81Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:44:45
82Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:45:02
83Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:45:09
84Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:45:15
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:43
86Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City0:46:00
87Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:46:13
88Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:46:27
89Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:46:33
90Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:46:56
91Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:47:48
93Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:50:51
94Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:51:49
95Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City0:52:10
96Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:55:36
97Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:01:00
98Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:01:07
99Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv1:01:12
100Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth1:01:16
101Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:01:59
102Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1:02:03
103Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:06:29
104Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:27:38

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth35pts
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela34
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA32
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini32
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal30
6Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier30
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida27
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela26
10Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team26
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier25
13José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
15Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal14
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
17Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City13
18Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13
19Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
20Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth12
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
23Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City10
24Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
25Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
26Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv10
27Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City9
28Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
29Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier8

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida11
3Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida11
4Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela5
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier3
8Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
9Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth3
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
11Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City2
12Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
16Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
5Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
6Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela3
8Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City3
9Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv3
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier1
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1
12Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
13Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
14Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA60:21:36
2Lotto Soudal0:08:52
3Astana City0:30:06
4LAMPRE - MERIDA
5Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental0:37:59
6Unieuro Wilier0:40:13
7Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:43:44
8Team Roth0:44:26
9Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:59:45
10Delko Marseille Provence Ktm1:02:30
11Torku Sekerspor1:08:05
12Nippo - Vini Fantini1:15:58
13Southeast - Venezuela1:31:51
14Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:35:41
15Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam2:00:20
16Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv2:23:19

 

Latest on Cyclingnews