Mareczko wins stage 5 of Tour of Turkey
Bilbao retains overall lead
Stage 5: Alanya - Kemer
Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela claimed his first stage victory in the Presidential Tour of Turkey. It came just one week before going to start his first Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia, at the age of 22 [he’ll celebrate his birthday on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey]. He out-sprinted André Greipel in Kemer while his teammate Manuel Belletti completed the podium. Spain’s Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural-RGA retained the overall lead ahead of the queen stage to Elmali.
“Yesterday we launched the sprint too early but today we got it right,” Mareczko observed. “I was helped by Belletti, who led me out. It’s great to win again this month after I did it in January [at the Tour de San Luis], February [at Le Tour de Langkawi] and March [at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali]. Except in Belgium from where I came back with a throat inflammation, I’ve performed at every race I took part in.”
Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Michal Podlaski (Verva-Activejet), Kaspars Sergis (Alpha Baltic), Peter Schulting (Parkhotel), Ahmet Akdilek (Torku) and Enrico Salvador (Unieuro) formed the long lasting breakaway of the day after they managed to escape just before the twentieth kilometre of racing. The peloton didn’t allow them to enjoy more than two and half minutes of an advantage, so another bunch gallop looked inevitable. Sergis was the first one to surrender with 45km to go.
Schulting and Salvador forged on with 10km to go. The Dutchman continued solo until the whole bunch got back together again 3.5km before the finishing line. Italian continental team Unieuro seized the reins of the peloton before the most famous teams got organised for their lead out.
“My team did a really good job today,” Greipel said. “They timed it right. But racing against the wind wasn’t easy at all. The sprint happened to be too long. I lost the momentum a bit. Mareczko was strong and fast. I couldn’t go past him.”
“This is a good outcome,” Belletti echoed. “Well, first and third is more than good. We had planned that Mareczko would stay on my wheel before sprinting. It was a very convincing sprint by him. Our team rode at perfection today. We took our responsibilities from the start, and I completed the result with this third place. It’s a great satisfaction, as I came to Turkey in the unknown one month after breaking my scaphoid in Belgium. Now I’m focused on the second last stage finishing in Marmaris. I’ve won there before [in 2011], and I’d like to double up.”
Marmaris is the place where Mareczko will celebrate his 22nd birthday. “I have no experience of that finale because I pulled out during that stage last year”, the Polish-born sprinter recalled. “I know that it’s a difficult one because of the hill before riding down to town, but hopefully, I’ll be up there. I came to Turkey to shape up my form for the Giro where I hope for some result. A podium place would be great. It’s a big satisfaction to beat top sprinters like Greipel and [Sacha] Modolo today, but I can’t ask for too much at my first participation to the Giro. It’ll be more difficult than here with all the World Tour teams in contention.”
Stage 6 to Elmali will most probably designate the overall winner.
“We have been able to control the race without wasting too much energy,” race leader Bilbao explained. “With the top three positions in our camp, we can say that we are in a good position to keep the race lead tomorrow at least, so maybe I am more confident now that I was when I took the turquoise jersey on day 2. The team looks strong, and I think we can make a good race tomorrow. Lampre-Merida, Astana City, and CCC look like the most dangerous teams climbing, especially the Astana guy who is fourth now [Nikita Stalnov]. We have to keep him near all the time. I think we have a great climbing team, so we are hoping to race conservatively and let other teams work.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|4:20:28
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|4
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|11
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|12
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|15
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|16
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|17
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|20
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|21
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|26
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|30
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|33
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|39
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|40
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|41
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|42
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|43
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|45
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|47
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|50
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:08
|51
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:12
|52
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:16
|53
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:17
|54
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:27
|55
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|56
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:30
|60
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|61
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:33
|62
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|0:00:37
|64
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:39
|65
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|66
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|67
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|68
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|72
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|73
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|79
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|81
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|83
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:01:19
|84
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|85
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|90
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|91
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|92
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|93
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|94
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|95
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:25
|96
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|97
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:40
|98
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|99
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:11
|100
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:16
|101
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|102
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:02:53
|103
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:09
|104
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:07:33
|DSQ
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNS
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|3
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|pts
|2
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|15
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|13
|4
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|12
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|6
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|9
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|7
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|6
|11
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|14
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|2
|15
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20:07:06
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:05
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:22
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:46
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:41
|9
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:01
|10
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:38
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:13:05
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:08
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:33
|15
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:14:01
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:17
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:30
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:16:53
|20
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:17:56
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:56
|22
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:47
|23
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:50
|24
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:10
|25
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:21:12
|26
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:29
|27
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:42
|28
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:52
|29
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:22:01
|30
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:09
|31
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:11
|32
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:14
|33
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:22:46
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:45
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:46
|36
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:13
|37
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:01
|38
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:25:13
|39
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:26:03
|40
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:14
|41
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|43
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:26:28
|44
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:17
|45
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:27:33
|46
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:30:40
|47
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|49
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|50
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:31:51
|51
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:32:02
|52
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:32:40
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:05
|55
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|56
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:33:25
|57
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:33:41
|58
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:34:47
|59
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:34:58
|60
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:35:10
|61
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:35:29
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:12
|63
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:37:12
|64
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|65
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:38:41
|66
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:38:50
|67
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:20
|68
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:39:46
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:42:58
|70
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|72
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|0:43:18
|74
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:43:43
|75
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:43:55
|76
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:43:57
|77
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:44:07
|78
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:44:22
|79
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|80
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:44:37
|81
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:44:45
|82
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:45:02
|83
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:45:09
|84
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:45:15
|85
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:43
|86
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:46:00
|87
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:46:13
|88
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:27
|89
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:46:33
|90
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:46:56
|91
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:47:48
|93
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:50:51
|94
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:51:49
|95
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:52:10
|96
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:55:36
|97
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:01:00
|98
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:01:07
|99
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|1:01:12
|100
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|1:01:16
|101
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:01:59
|102
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1:02:03
|103
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:06:29
|104
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:27:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|35
|pts
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|34
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|32
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|6
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|30
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|27
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|26
|10
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|25
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|15
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|14
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|17
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|13
|18
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|19
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|20
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|23
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|10
|24
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|25
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|26
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|10
|27
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|9
|28
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|29
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|11
|3
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|11
|4
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|3
|8
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|9
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|3
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|11
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|2
|12
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|16
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|5
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|6
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|8
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|3
|9
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|3
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|1
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|12
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|13
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|14
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60:21:36
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:52
|3
|Astana City
|0:30:06
|4
|LAMPRE - MERIDA
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental
|0:37:59
|6
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:40:13
|7
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:44
|8
|Team Roth
|0:44:26
|9
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:45
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|1:02:30
|11
|Torku Sekerspor
|1:08:05
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:15:58
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|1:31:51
|14
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:35:41
|15
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|2:00:20
|16
|Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|2:23:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy