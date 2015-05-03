Mas Bonet upsets sprinters on final stage of Tour of Turkey
Durasek wins overall classification
Stage 8: Istanbul - Istanbul
Lluis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) caught the sprinters by surprise with a late attack to win the final stage of the Tour of Turkey. Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) had the Spaniard in his sights with 50 metres to go but Mas Bonet held on for the biggest win of his career, while his teammate Carlos Barbero finished third.
"At the start we were only thinking about Carlos Barbero for the sprint but then in the final we entered into the final corner first place. I decided to attack and Carlos said don’t stop, don’t stop and I didn’t stop," a grinning Mas Bonet said before he stepped up on the podium to receive the plaudits.
Mas Bonet made his move as the peloton took a sharp right turn onto the cobbled climb to the finish. The dramatic narrowing of the road hampered the bunch in their chase and Mas Bonet was able to pull out 20 metre gap. Behind him Etixx-QuickStep had two men working to bring the Spaniard back but that quickly dropped to one as Tom Boonen pulled off.
It was left to Mark Renshaw to do the work on the front but the gap to Mas Bonet was not coming down quick enough. Normally taking Cavendish to within 100 metres of the line, Renshaw was done for the day with almost half a kilometre still to run. Cavendish gave a nervous glance to his lead-out man before picking up the chase but it wasn’t enough to close down the Caja Rural rider.
Mas Bonet could hardly believe it as he crossed the line, breaking into tears as he was congratulated by his teammates. He made a second trip to the podium on Sunday afternoon to accept the jersey for the Turkish Beatuies intermediate sprint competition. It’s been a great week for the Caja Rural team, with a stage win for Pello Bilbao two days prior.
Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) finished safely in the bunch to take victory the overall classification. Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché Environment) took second after Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) abandoned after a crash involving a dog.
How it happened
The Tour of Turkey reached its conclusion in its most iconic city of Istanbul with a short ride from Sultanahmet Square to the city centre for eight laps of a circuit. With negligible climbing to contend with the final day was set up perfectly for the sprinters but a cobbled climb in the final kilometre wouldn’t make it as clear cut as that. After his domination of the early stages, Cavendish was still the strong favourite at the start of the day.
Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Soudal), Kenny de Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) escaped early on. The peloton kept them at close quarters over the circuit, allowing them a meagre two minute advantage. With no race radios, Etixx-QuickStep and Lampre-Merida manned the front to ensure that the quartet couldn’t slip from their grasp.
After a tough week of racing, it was a relatively straightforward day for the riders although there were concerns over safety as spectators walked across the road and Cavendish made a number of trips to the commissaires’ car to discuss the issue. In the end, it wasn’t a spectator but a stray dog that caused problems for the riders.
With 29 kilometres to the finish, second placed Rebellin and another of his CCC Sprandi teammates were caught up in a crash. Initially it looked like the incident had been caused by a touch of wheels but the reactions of the riders that had been in front of the Italian indicated that there was something more. It transpired that Rebellin had been taken down by a dog crossing the road. Medics quickly attended him, strapping his leg, but as he gripped his left arm and side it was clear that he wasn’t going to continue. Rebellin eventually climbed into an ambulance and his race was ended.
The crash didn’t disrupt the chase and the peloton, lead for well over 20 kilometres by Iljo Keisse, continued to reel in the escapees. With some help from the Drapac team, the four men were caught with 4.5 kilometres remaining. The sprinters’ teams began assembling on the front, ready for a bunch finish.
Mas Bonet had other ideas though, attacking as the peloton was squeezed on the entry to the final climb to the finish to take the final stage win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:45:03
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|16
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:11
|20
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:18
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|38
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|43
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|44
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|49
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:28
|50
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|51
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|55
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:18
|57
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:45
|59
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|64
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:58
|68
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|70
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:01
|71
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:03
|73
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:05
|74
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:06
|75
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|83
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|87
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|89
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|90
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|92
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:16
|95
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:25
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|99
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|102
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:38
|103
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|104
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|105
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:18
|106
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|107
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:02
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:08
|112
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:10
|113
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|114
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|115
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:17
|116
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:27
|117
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:29
|118
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:50
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:57
|120
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:18
|125
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:00
|126
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:04
|127
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:18
|128
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|129
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:14
|134
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|135
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:21
|136
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:54
|137
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:56
|139
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|140
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|141
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|142
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:20
|143
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|144
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|145
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:15
|DNF
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNS
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|31:06:44
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:00
|3
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:00
|4
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:30
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:32
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:01
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:02
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:11
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:15
|11
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:22
|12
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:25
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|14
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:51
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:54
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:57
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:12
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:19
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:28
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|22
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:05:13
|23
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:32
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:50
|25
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:43
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:50
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:08
|28
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:24
|29
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:10:47
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:08
|31
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:09
|32
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:30
|33
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:38
|34
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:16:34
|35
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:47
|36
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:51
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:30
|38
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:00
|39
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:53
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:02
|41
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:00
|42
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:47
|43
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:06
|44
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:20:49
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:04
|46
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:29
|47
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:40
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:13
|49
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:17
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:01
|51
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:24:08
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:19
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:32
|54
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:02
|55
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:55
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:22
|57
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:25
|58
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:34
|59
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:29:08
|60
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:10
|61
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:17
|62
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:28
|63
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:38
|64
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:42
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:15
|66
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:27
|67
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:35
|68
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:45
|69
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:25
|70
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:33:11
|71
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:02
|72
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:34:06
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:12
|74
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:32
|75
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:44
|76
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:51
|77
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:05
|78
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:07
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:36:12
|80
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:36:16
|81
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:23
|82
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:25
|83
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:36
|84
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:36:50
|85
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:37:09
|86
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:10
|87
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:42
|88
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:12
|89
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:45
|90
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:41:17
|91
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:02
|92
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:42:27
|93
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:32
|94
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:43:17
|95
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:43:21
|96
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:46
|97
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:00
|98
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:13
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:17
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:23
|101
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:46:50
|102
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:47:09
|103
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:31
|104
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:43
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:58
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:49
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:49:47
|108
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:42
|109
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:50:57
|110
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:51:11
|111
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:58
|112
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:21
|113
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:57
|114
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:10
|115
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:54:05
|116
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:54:29
|117
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:34
|118
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:35
|119
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:05
|120
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:09
|121
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:55:26
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:08
|123
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:57:45
|124
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:59:05
|125
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:59:17
|126
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1:00:20
|127
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:00:35
|128
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:01:03
|129
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:01:08
|130
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:02:08
|131
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:02:58
|132
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:04:08
|133
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:05:24
|134
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:06:37
|135
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:06:51
|136
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:52
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:08:42
|138
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:08
|139
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:06
|140
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:11:33
|141
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:11:38
|142
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:14:21
|143
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:49
|144
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:27:44
|145
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:28:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|5
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|6
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|8
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|11
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|12
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|15
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|17
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|20
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|44
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|5
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|36
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|10
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|11
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|24
|12
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|14
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|15
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|17
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|18
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|18
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|20
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|23
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|27
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|28
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|29
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|30
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|11
|32
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|33
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|34
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|35
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|36
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|37
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|39
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|40
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|42
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|43
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|44
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|47
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|48
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|49
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|50
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|51
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|53
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|54
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|56
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|57
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|58
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|59
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|60
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|63
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|65
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|66
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|67
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|68
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|69
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|19
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|3
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|4
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|10
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|8
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|12
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|17
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|18
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|21
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|23
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|26
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1
|27
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|28
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93:28:53
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:22
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:40
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:45
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:03
|14
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:05
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:14
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|17
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:15
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:28
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:50
|20
|Southeast
|0:05:05
