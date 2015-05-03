Trending

Mas Bonet upsets sprinters on final stage of Tour of Turkey

Durasek wins overall classification

Image 1 of 75

Lluis Mas Bonet took the final stage of the Tour of Turkey

Lluis Mas Bonet took the final stage of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 75

The peloton all strung out during the fast final stage

The peloton all strung out during the fast final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 75

Istanbul was the host of the final day circuit race

Istanbul was the host of the final day circuit race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 75

The peloton passes under a bridge

The peloton passes under a bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 75

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) hit a dog mid-race and was forced to withdraw while placed second overall

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) hit a dog mid-race and was forced to withdraw while placed second overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 75

Davide Rebellin's legs after he hit a dog and was forced to abandon the race

Davide Rebellin's legs after he hit a dog and was forced to abandon the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) timed his attack to perfect to claim an upset victory

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) timed his attack to perfect to claim an upset victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 75

Mark Cavendish after the final stage in which he placed second

Mark Cavendish after the final stage in which he placed second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 75

The jersey winners pose on the podium

The jersey winners pose on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 75

The Turkish coastline

The Turkish coastline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 75

The final day Tour of Turkey stage

The final day Tour of Turkey stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 75

An Istanbul shop front

An Istanbul shop front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 75

The sight from the back of the peloton

The sight from the back of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 75

A fan gets into a prime position to watch the race come past

A fan gets into a prime position to watch the race come past
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 75

The Hagia Sophia makes for a picturesque backdrop

The Hagia Sophia makes for a picturesque backdrop
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 75

A Roman aqueduct

A Roman aqueduct
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 75

The peloton passing under a Roman aqueduct

The peloton passing under a Roman aqueduct
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 75

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 75

The peloton...

The peloton...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 75

Mark Cavendish is all smiles at sign on

Mark Cavendish is all smiles at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 75

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 75

Eduard Grosu (Nippo – Vini Fantini), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) and Boris Vallée (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Eduard Grosu (Nippo – Vini Fantini), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) and Boris Vallée (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 75

Race leader Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

Race leader Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 75

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 75

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 75

Orica-GreenEdge swell to the front

Orica-GreenEdge swell to the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 75

Kristijan Durasek protected by his Lampre-Merida teammates

Kristijan Durasek protected by his Lampre-Merida teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 75

SouthEast come to the front

SouthEast come to the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 75

One long line of the peloton

One long line of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 75

The peloton passes under one of the aqueducts in Istanbul

The peloton passes under one of the aqueducts in Istanbul
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 75

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 75

Southeast and Etixx-Quick Step on the front of the bunch

Southeast and Etixx-Quick Step on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 75

Istanbul's Hagia Sophia on display

Istanbul's Hagia Sophia on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 75

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 75

Etixx-Quick Step at the front

Etixx-Quick Step at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 75

Etixx-Quick Step were riding for Mark Cavendish on the sprint friendly stage

Etixx-Quick Step were riding for Mark Cavendish on the sprint friendly stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 75

The peloton passes over the bridge

The peloton passes over the bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 75

It's all Etixx-Quick Step at the front

It's all Etixx-Quick Step at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 75

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step)

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 75

Fans watch the race come past

Fans watch the race come past
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 75

The peloton passing over a bridge

The peloton passing over a bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 75

Tirkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the race leader's jersey

Tirkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 75

Prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talks to the crowd

Prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talks to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 75

Mark Cavendish and Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural)

Mark Cavendish and Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 75

Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 75

Mark Cavendish won the sprint for second place

Mark Cavendish won the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 75

It was a big celebration by Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural)

It was a big celebration by Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) wins the final stage

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) upsets the sprinters

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) upsets the sprinters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) pips Mark Cavendish to the stage

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) pips Mark Cavendish to the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) just gets home in time to celebrate victory

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) just gets home in time to celebrate victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 75

Daniele Ratto protected by UnitedHealthcare teammates

Daniele Ratto protected by UnitedHealthcare teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 75

Mark Cavendish about to be presented with the points jersey by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Mark Cavendish about to be presented with the points jersey by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 75

Mark Cavendish sealed the points jersey on the final day

Mark Cavendish sealed the points jersey on the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 75

CCC Sprandi's orange is easy to spot in the peloton

CCC Sprandi's orange is easy to spot in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 75

The three rider breakaway on the bridge

The three rider breakaway on the bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 75

The Istanbul skyline on display

The Istanbul skyline on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 75

It was a fast final day

It was a fast final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 75

The jersey leader's on the start line

The jersey leader's on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 75

The peloton ready and primed for the final stage

The peloton ready and primed for the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 75

Race leader Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and points classification leader Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare)

Race leader Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and points classification leader Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 75

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) celebrates his stage win

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 75

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) soloing to victory

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) soloing to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 75

Novo-Nordisk lead into the final corner

Novo-Nordisk lead into the final corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 75

The Bretagne-Séché Environnement team at sign on

The Bretagne-Séché Environnement team at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 75

Etixx-Quick Step at sign on

Etixx-Quick Step at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 75

Lluis Mas Bonet held off the sprinters on the final day

Lluis Mas Bonet held off the sprinters on the final day
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 69 of 75

The jersey winners

The jersey winners
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 70 of 75

Lluis Mas Bonet escaped on the final climb

Lluis Mas Bonet escaped on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 75

Kristijan Durasek won the overall classification

Kristijan Durasek won the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 75

Lluis Mas Bonet celebrates his surprise win

Lluis Mas Bonet celebrates his surprise win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 75

It has been a good week for Caja Rural

It has been a good week for Caja Rural
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 75

A disappointed looking Mark Cavendish on the podium

A disappointed looking Mark Cavendish on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 75

Mark Cavendish takes second with Calos Barbero in third

Mark Cavendish takes second with Calos Barbero in third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lluis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) caught the sprinters by surprise with a late attack to win the final stage of the Tour of Turkey. Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) had the Spaniard in his sights with 50 metres to go but Mas Bonet held on for the biggest win of his career, while his teammate Carlos Barbero finished third.

"At the start we were only thinking about Carlos Barbero for the sprint but then in the final we entered into the final corner first place. I decided to attack and Carlos said don’t stop, don’t stop and I didn’t stop," a grinning Mas Bonet said before he stepped up on the podium to receive the plaudits.

Mas Bonet made his move as the peloton took a sharp right turn onto the cobbled climb to the finish. The dramatic narrowing of the road hampered the bunch in their chase and Mas Bonet was able to pull out 20 metre gap. Behind him Etixx-QuickStep had two men working to bring the Spaniard back but that quickly dropped to one as Tom Boonen pulled off.

It was left to Mark Renshaw to do the work on the front but the gap to Mas Bonet was not coming down quick enough. Normally taking Cavendish to within 100 metres of the line, Renshaw was done for the day with almost half a kilometre still to run. Cavendish gave a nervous glance to his lead-out man before picking up the chase but it wasn’t enough to close down the Caja Rural rider.

Mas Bonet could hardly believe it as he crossed the line, breaking into tears as he was congratulated by his teammates. He made a second trip to the podium on Sunday afternoon to accept the jersey for the Turkish Beatuies intermediate sprint competition. It’s been a great week for the Caja Rural team, with a stage win for Pello Bilbao two days prior.

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) finished safely in the bunch to take victory the overall classification. Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché Environment) took second after Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) abandoned after a crash involving a dog.

How it happened

The Tour of Turkey reached its conclusion in its most iconic city of Istanbul with a short ride from Sultanahmet Square to the city centre for eight laps of a circuit. With negligible climbing to contend with the final day was set up perfectly for the sprinters but a cobbled climb in the final kilometre wouldn’t make it as clear cut as that. After his domination of the early stages, Cavendish was still the strong favourite at the start of the day.

Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Soudal), Kenny de Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) escaped early on. The peloton kept them at close quarters over the circuit, allowing them a meagre two minute advantage. With no race radios, Etixx-QuickStep and Lampre-Merida manned the front to ensure that the quartet couldn’t slip from their grasp.

After a tough week of racing, it was a relatively straightforward day for the riders although there were concerns over safety as spectators walked across the road and Cavendish made a number of trips to the commissaires’ car to discuss the issue. In the end, it wasn’t a spectator but a stray dog that caused problems for the riders.

With 29 kilometres to the finish, second placed Rebellin and another of his CCC Sprandi teammates were caught up in a crash. Initially it looked like the incident had been caused by a touch of wheels but the reactions of the riders that had been in front of the Italian indicated that there was something more. It transpired that Rebellin had been taken down by a dog crossing the road. Medics quickly attended him, strapping his leg, but as he gripped his left arm and side it was clear that he wasn’t going to continue. Rebellin eventually climbed into an ambulance and his race was ended.

The crash didn’t disrupt the chase and the peloton, lead for well over 20 kilometres by Iljo Keisse, continued to reel in the escapees. With some help from the Drapac team, the four men were caught with 4.5 kilometres remaining. The sprinters’ teams began assembling on the front, ready for a bunch finish.

Mas Bonet had other ideas though, attacking as the peloton was squeezed on the entry to the final climb to the finish to take the final stage win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:45:03
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:11
20Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
28Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:18
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
41Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
42Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
43Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
44Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
49Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:00:28
50Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
51Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
55Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:18
57Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:42
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:45
59David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
60Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
61Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
65José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
67Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:58
68Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
69Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
71Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:03
73Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:01:05
74Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:01:06
75Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
78Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
87Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
89Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
91Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
92Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
94Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:16
95Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:25
98Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
99Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
102John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:01:38
103Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
104Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:55
105Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:00:18
106Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
107Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:02
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
109Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:08
112Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:10
113Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
114Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:11
115Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:17
116Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:27
117Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:29
118Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:50
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:57
120Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
122Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
123Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:18
125Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:00
126Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:04
127Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:18
128Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:10
129Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
130Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
131Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
133Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:14
134Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
135Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:03:21
136Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:54
137Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:04:56
139Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:05:16
140Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
141Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling0:05:18
142Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:20
143Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
144Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
145Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:15
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDavide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFStefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNSIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
DNSAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - km 32.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint Prime - km 82.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint Prime -Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step14
3Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling12
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
8Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge6
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
13Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida31:06:44
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:00
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:00
4Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:30
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:32
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:01
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:02
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:11
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:15
11Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:22
12Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:25
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:26
14Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
15Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:51
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:54
17Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:57
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:12
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:19
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:28
21Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:54
22Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:05:13
23Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:32
24Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:50
25Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:43
26José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:50
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:08
28Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:24
29Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:10:47
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:08
31Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:09
32Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:30
33Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:14:38
34Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:16:34
35Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:16:47
36Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:51
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:30
38Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:00
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:53
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:02
41Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:00
42Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:47
43Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:06
44Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:20:49
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:04
46Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:29
47Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:40
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:13
49Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:17
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:01
51Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:24:08
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:19
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:32
54Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:02
55Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:55
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:22
57Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:25
58Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:34
59Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:29:08
60Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:10
61Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:17
62Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:28
63Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:38
64Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:42
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:15
66Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:30:27
67Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:35
68Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:45
69Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:25
70Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:33:11
71Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:02
72Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:34:06
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:12
74Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:32
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:44
76James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:51
77Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:05
78Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:07
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:36:12
80Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:36:16
81Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:36:23
82Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:25
83Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:36
84Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:36:50
85Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:37:09
86Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:10
87Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:42
88Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:12
89Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:39:45
90Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:17
91Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:42:02
92Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:42:27
93Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:32
94Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:17
95Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:43:21
96Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:46
97Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:00
98Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:13
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:17
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:23
101Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:46:50
102Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:47:09
103Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:31
104Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:43
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:58
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:49
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:49:47
108Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:42
109Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:50:57
110Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:51:11
111David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:58
112Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:21
113Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:57
114Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:10
115Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:54:05
116Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:54:29
117Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:54:34
118Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:54:35
119John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:55:05
120Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:55:09
121Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:55:26
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:08
123Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:57:45
124Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:59:05
125Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:59:17
126Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1:00:20
127Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:35
128Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:01:03
129Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:01:08
130Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:02:08
131Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:02:58
132Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:04:08
133Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:05:24
134Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling1:06:37
135Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:51
136Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:06:52
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:08:42
138Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:08
139Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:06
140Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:11:33
141Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:11:38
142Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:14:21
143Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:49
144Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:27:44
145Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:28:35

Turkish Beauties Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
5Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
6Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
8Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
10Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
11Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
12Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
15Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor1
17Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
19Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
20Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step60pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling58
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling44
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida41
5Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA40
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini36
7Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo34
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo31
9Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge29
10Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26
11Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida24
12Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement24
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
14Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
15Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka21
17Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor19
18Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia18
19Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
20Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team17
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka14
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
27Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
29Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling12
30Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor11
32Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
33Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
34Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
35Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
36Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement9
37Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
39Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
40Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
41Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
42Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
43Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
44Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
46Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
47Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
48Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
49Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
50Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
51Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka5
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
53Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
54Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
56Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
57Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
58Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
59Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
60Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
63Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
65Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
66Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
67Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
68Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
69Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

King of the Mountain Classificassion
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia19pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
3Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka13
4Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia10
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
7José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
8Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka4
12Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
13Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team3
15Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
16Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
17Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
18Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
20Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
21Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
23Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
26Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1
27Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
28Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA93:28:53
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:22
4Astana Pro Team0:00:29
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
6Lotto Soudal0:00:39
7Bardiani CSF0:00:40
8MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
9Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:45
10Lampre-Merida0:00:54
11Colombia
12Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
14Torku Sekerspor0:01:05
15Team Novo Nordisk0:01:14
16Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:59
17Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:15
18Androni Giocattoli0:02:28
19Orica GreenEdge0:02:50
20Southeast0:05:05

