Lluis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) caught the sprinters by surprise with a late attack to win the final stage of the Tour of Turkey. Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) had the Spaniard in his sights with 50 metres to go but Mas Bonet held on for the biggest win of his career, while his teammate Carlos Barbero finished third.

"At the start we were only thinking about Carlos Barbero for the sprint but then in the final we entered into the final corner first place. I decided to attack and Carlos said don’t stop, don’t stop and I didn’t stop," a grinning Mas Bonet said before he stepped up on the podium to receive the plaudits.

Mas Bonet made his move as the peloton took a sharp right turn onto the cobbled climb to the finish. The dramatic narrowing of the road hampered the bunch in their chase and Mas Bonet was able to pull out 20 metre gap. Behind him Etixx-QuickStep had two men working to bring the Spaniard back but that quickly dropped to one as Tom Boonen pulled off.

It was left to Mark Renshaw to do the work on the front but the gap to Mas Bonet was not coming down quick enough. Normally taking Cavendish to within 100 metres of the line, Renshaw was done for the day with almost half a kilometre still to run. Cavendish gave a nervous glance to his lead-out man before picking up the chase but it wasn’t enough to close down the Caja Rural rider.

Mas Bonet could hardly believe it as he crossed the line, breaking into tears as he was congratulated by his teammates. He made a second trip to the podium on Sunday afternoon to accept the jersey for the Turkish Beatuies intermediate sprint competition. It’s been a great week for the Caja Rural team, with a stage win for Pello Bilbao two days prior.

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) finished safely in the bunch to take victory the overall classification. Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché Environment) took second after Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) abandoned after a crash involving a dog.

How it happened

The Tour of Turkey reached its conclusion in its most iconic city of Istanbul with a short ride from Sultanahmet Square to the city centre for eight laps of a circuit. With negligible climbing to contend with the final day was set up perfectly for the sprinters but a cobbled climb in the final kilometre wouldn’t make it as clear cut as that. After his domination of the early stages, Cavendish was still the strong favourite at the start of the day.

Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Soudal), Kenny de Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) escaped early on. The peloton kept them at close quarters over the circuit, allowing them a meagre two minute advantage. With no race radios, Etixx-QuickStep and Lampre-Merida manned the front to ensure that the quartet couldn’t slip from their grasp.

After a tough week of racing, it was a relatively straightforward day for the riders although there were concerns over safety as spectators walked across the road and Cavendish made a number of trips to the commissaires’ car to discuss the issue. In the end, it wasn’t a spectator but a stray dog that caused problems for the riders.

With 29 kilometres to the finish, second placed Rebellin and another of his CCC Sprandi teammates were caught up in a crash. Initially it looked like the incident had been caused by a touch of wheels but the reactions of the riders that had been in front of the Italian indicated that there was something more. It transpired that Rebellin had been taken down by a dog crossing the road. Medics quickly attended him, strapping his leg, but as he gripped his left arm and side it was clear that he wasn’t going to continue. Rebellin eventually climbed into an ambulance and his race was ended.

The crash didn’t disrupt the chase and the peloton, lead for well over 20 kilometres by Iljo Keisse, continued to reel in the escapees. With some help from the Drapac team, the four men were caught with 4.5 kilometres remaining. The sprinters’ teams began assembling on the front, ready for a bunch finish.

Mas Bonet had other ideas though, attacking as the peloton was squeezed on the entry to the final climb to the finish to take the final stage win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:45:03 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 16 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:11 20 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 28 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 30 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:18 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 38 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 41 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 42 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 43 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 44 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:24 49 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:00:28 50 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 51 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 55 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:18 57 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:42 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:45 59 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 67 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:58 68 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 70 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:01 71 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:03 73 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:05 74 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:06 75 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 87 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 89 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 90 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 91 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 92 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 94 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:16 95 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 97 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:25 98 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:29 99 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 101 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 102 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:38 103 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 104 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:55 105 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:00:18 106 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 107 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:02 108 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:08 112 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:10 113 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 114 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:11 115 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:17 116 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:27 117 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:29 118 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:50 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:57 120 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 122 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:18 125 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:00 126 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:04 127 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:18 128 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:10 129 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:14 134 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 135 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:03:21 136 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:54 137 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:04:56 139 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:05:16 140 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 141 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:05:18 142 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:20 143 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 144 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 145 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:15 DNF Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNS Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida DNS Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - km 32.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint Prime - km 82.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint Prime -Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 3 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 8 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 31:06:44 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:00 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:56:00 4 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:30 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:32 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:01 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:02 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:11 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:15 11 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:22 12 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:25 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:26 14 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 15 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:51 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:54 17 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:57 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:12 19 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:19 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:28 21 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:54 22 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:05:13 23 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:32 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:50 25 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:43 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:50 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:08 28 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:24 29 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:10:47 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:08 31 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:09 32 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:30 33 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:14:38 34 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:16:34 35 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:16:47 36 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:51 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:30 38 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:00 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:53 40 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:02 41 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:00 42 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:47 43 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:06 44 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:20:49 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:04 46 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:29 47 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:40 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:13 49 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:17 50 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:01 51 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:08 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:19 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:32 54 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:02 55 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:55 56 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:22 57 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:25 58 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:34 59 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:29:08 60 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:10 61 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:17 62 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:28 63 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:38 64 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:42 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:15 66 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:27 67 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:35 68 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:45 69 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:25 70 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:33:11 71 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:02 72 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:34:06 73 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:12 74 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:32 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:44 76 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:51 77 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:05 78 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:07 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:36:12 80 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:36:16 81 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:23 82 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:25 83 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:36 84 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:36:50 85 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:37:09 86 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:10 87 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:42 88 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:12 89 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:45 90 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:17 91 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:42:02 92 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:42:27 93 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:32 94 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:17 95 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:43:21 96 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:46 97 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:00 98 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:13 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:17 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:23 101 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:46:50 102 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:47:09 103 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:31 104 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:43 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:58 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:49 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:49:47 108 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:42 109 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:50:57 110 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:51:11 111 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:58 112 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:21 113 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:57 114 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:10 115 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:54:05 116 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:54:29 117 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:54:34 118 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:35 119 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:05 120 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:09 121 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:55:26 122 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:08 123 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:57:45 124 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:59:05 125 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:17 126 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1:00:20 127 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:00:35 128 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:01:03 129 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:01:08 130 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:02:08 131 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:02:58 132 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:04:08 133 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:05:24 134 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:06:37 135 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 1:06:51 136 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:52 137 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:08:42 138 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:08 139 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:06 140 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:11:33 141 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:11:38 142 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:14:21 143 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:49 144 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:27:44 145 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:28:35

Turkish Beauties Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 5 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 6 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 8 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 11 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 12 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 15 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 1 17 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 18 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 20 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 44 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 5 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 36 7 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 29 10 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 11 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 24 12 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 14 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 15 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 21 17 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 18 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 18 19 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 20 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 14 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 27 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 28 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 29 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 30 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 11 32 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 33 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 34 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 35 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 36 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 37 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 39 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 40 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 41 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 42 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 43 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 44 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 46 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 47 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 48 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 49 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 50 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 51 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 5 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 53 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 54 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 56 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 57 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 58 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 59 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 60 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 63 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 64 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 65 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 66 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 67 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 68 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 69 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

King of the Mountain Classificassion # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 19 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 3 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 4 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 10 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 8 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 4 12 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 13 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 16 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 17 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 18 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 21 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 23 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 26 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1 27 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 28 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1