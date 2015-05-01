Tour of Turkey: Bilbao wins stage 6 in Selçuk
Durasek takes leader's jersey from Rebellin on final climb
Stage 6: Denizli - Selçuk
Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) snatched the overall race lead at the Presidential Tour of Turkey from Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) on the steep climb to the finish in Selçuk after distancing the Italian in the final two kilometres of the stage.
Durasek finished sixth on the stage, while Rebellin cracked in the final kilometre and finished out of the top 10. Durasek now leads overall by 21 seconds. Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne Seche) is third overall at 32 seconds.
Spanish climber Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) won the stage after going clear in the final three kilometres. He caught and then dropped Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) before the line and won by three seconds. His teammate, Heiner Parra, was third at 11 seconds.
With only two stages remaining, Durasek is now the favourite for overall victory.
“This morning I knew that this was my last chance to attack the leader’s jersey. I had nothing to lose and so gave it everything,” Durasek told Tuttobiciweb.
“To be honest I wasn’t surprised that Rebellin cracked. He surprised me that he went so well for so long on what is a really tough climb. There were a lot of attacks and so when I knew he was no longer on my wheel, I focused on going as hard as I could. I focused on the classification and not the stage.
“Now it’ll be important to defend the jersey during the final two stages. I’m optimistic because I know I’ve got a strong team to help me. I’m confident I can be first in Istanbul.”
The 184km was all about the steep climb to the finish, and a stiff headwind also helped limit the lead of an early break and ensure the peloton hit the climb all together. The final kilometres turned into a sprint and fight for position before the turn onto the climb. Lampre-Merida worked to protect Durasek with even Thursday’s stage winner Sacha Modolo also giving his all. CCC Sprandi also worked hard for Rebellin, and other teams tried to stay on the front before the climb kicked in.
Miguel Ángel López won the 2014 Tour de L’Avenir and used his climbing ability to attack first on the climb. He was joined by Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) as he tried to distance Rebellin. However it was far too early and the peloton chased the two. McCarthy eventually cracked and dropped back but Lopez had the legs to fight the steep gradient.
He had a great chance to win but Caja Rural rode as a team and helped Bilbao get across the gap. As the climb eased, Bilbao used his fresher legs to attack and distance Lopez, while behind Durasek carved out his lead on Rebellin.
“My teammates were great in the way they helped set up victory,” Bilbao told Tuttobiciweb. “I punctured and lost time in the overall classification on stage three but we made up for with this stage win. Hopefully we can win again tomorrow with Carlos Barbero in the sprint. We’ll be working for him. My big goal for the season is the Vuelta a Espana.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:38:46
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:11
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:34
|9
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:48
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|17
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|20
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:06
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:09
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:12
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|25
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:22
|27
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:24
|28
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:28
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|30
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|35
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:55
|37
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:00
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:06
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|40
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:02:23
|41
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:02:25
|42
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:31
|43
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:41
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|45
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:54
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|48
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:11
|51
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|52
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|54
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|65
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|70
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|75
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:35
|77
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:57
|78
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:59
|79
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:09
|80
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:25
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:52
|82
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:03
|83
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:09
|86
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:16
|87
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:59
|88
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|92
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|95
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|105
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|107
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|108
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|109
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:22
|113
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:04
|114
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:22
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:35
|118
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|119
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|120
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|121
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|122
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|123
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:48
|127
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:01
|128
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|129
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:54
|130
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|135
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:54
|139
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|140
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:13:31
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:25
|142
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|143
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:25
|150
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:00
|151
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|152
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|153
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:07
|154
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|155
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:42
|156
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|62
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|11
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|8
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:57:03
|2
|Colombia
|0:02:41
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:05
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:15
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:56
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:42
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:46
|11
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:11
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:44
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:35
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:20
|16
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:11:21
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:29
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:48
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:37
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:58
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|24:21:34
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:21
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:32
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:30
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:32
|7
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:08
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:20
|11
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:22
|12
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:32
|13
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:40
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:01
|19
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:06
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:12
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:26
|22
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:44
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:46
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:05:13
|25
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:50
|26
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:57
|27
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:44
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:12
|29
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:15
|30
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:48
|31
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:23
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:36
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:58
|34
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:10:47
|35
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:56
|36
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:55
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:56
|38
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:59
|39
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:48
|40
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:15:47
|41
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:03
|42
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:43
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:22
|44
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:37
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:42
|46
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:05
|47
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:15
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:22
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:37
|50
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:28
|51
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:54
|52
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:29
|53
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:20:39
|54
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:41
|55
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:58
|56
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:21:05
|57
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:35
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:02
|59
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:04
|60
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:07
|61
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:23:20
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:31
|63
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:48
|64
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:20
|65
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:36
|66
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:24:57
|67
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:22
|68
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:34
|69
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:25
|70
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:27:35
|71
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:03
|72
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:05
|73
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:21
|74
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:27
|75
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:31
|76
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:34
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:01
|78
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:42
|79
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:30:04
|80
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:41
|81
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:45
|82
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:18
|83
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|84
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:37
|85
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:31:41
|86
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:32:36
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:24
|88
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:33:29
|89
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:13
|90
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:19
|91
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:20
|92
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:34:24
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:34:35
|95
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:27
|96
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:29
|97
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:32
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:58
|99
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:02
|100
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:23
|101
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|102
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:13
|103
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:28
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:38
|105
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:38:49
|106
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:39:04
|107
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:39:34
|108
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:53
|109
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:00
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:18
|111
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:29
|112
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:40:31
|113
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:51
|114
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:23
|115
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:41:26
|116
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:45
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:51
|118
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:42:01
|119
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:03
|120
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:07
|121
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:42:54
|122
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:34
|123
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:38
|124
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:28
|125
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:04
|126
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:45:12
|127
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:17
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:40
|129
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:45:52
|130
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:45:59
|131
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:24
|132
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:46
|133
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:47:36
|134
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:46
|135
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:14
|136
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:29
|137
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:33
|138
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:50:40
|139
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:32
|140
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:51:39
|141
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:52:15
|142
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:37
|143
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:27
|144
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:53:44
|145
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:56:20
|146
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:35
|147
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:56:53
|148
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:00
|149
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:58:38
|150
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:59:18
|151
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:01:06
|152
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:25
|153
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:01:52
|154
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:12:02
|155
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:04
|156
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|32
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|5
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|24
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|12
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|13
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|14
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|15
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|18
|16
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|22
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|23
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|24
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|25
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|27
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|29
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|31
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|32
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|35
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|36
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|37
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|38
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|39
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|40
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|41
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|42
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|43
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|44
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|47
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|49
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|50
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|51
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|52
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|53
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|54
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|57
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|60
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|18
|pts
|2
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|8
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|10
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|13
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|15
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|17
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|19
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|20
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|22
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|23
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|25
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|26
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|6
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|7
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|8
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|9
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|11
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|13
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|14
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|15
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73:14:17
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:37
|4
|Colombia
|0:07:19
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:04
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:49
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:52
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:23
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:43
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:15:22
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:58
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:34
|13
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:28:36
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:01
|15
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:57
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:36
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:00
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:55
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:01
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:09:52
|21
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:17:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy