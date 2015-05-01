Image 1 of 47 Theo Bos prepares for the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Rebellin lost the overall lead during the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Pello Bilbao won stage 6 in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 team staff wait in the feed zone. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 An early breakaway during stage 6 in Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) victory salute at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Riders try to escape the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Rebellin at sign in before the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Mark Renshaw grabs a feed bag. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Davide Rebellin during the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Tom Boonen grabs a feed bag. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 The peloton rides during stage 6 in Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Davide Rebellin before the start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Rebellin on stage before the start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Pello Bilbao takes the stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Heiner Rodrigo Parra. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) finishes. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Jay McCarthey finishes stage 6 in Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Javier Mejias crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Rebellin crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Pello Bilbao on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Pello Bilbao and Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Sacha Modolo in the green jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Orica-GreenEdge bikes before the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Mark Cavendish meets the press. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Tom Boonen meets the press. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 A Novo Nordisk rider relaxes on the team bus. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Youcef Regugui (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Sacha Modolo in the green jersey before the start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Jay McCarthy interacts with a fan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the leader's celeste jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Bilbao takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) cracked before the finish and lost the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) crosses the line and hopes he has done enough to take the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) kept the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) takes the stage 6 win in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) stage six summit finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) is on his way to winning stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) snatched the overall race lead at the Presidential Tour of Turkey from Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) on the steep climb to the finish in Selçuk after distancing the Italian in the final two kilometres of the stage.

Durasek finished sixth on the stage, while Rebellin cracked in the final kilometre and finished out of the top 10. Durasek now leads overall by 21 seconds. Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne Seche) is third overall at 32 seconds.

Spanish climber Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) won the stage after going clear in the final three kilometres. He caught and then dropped Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) before the line and won by three seconds. His teammate, Heiner Parra, was third at 11 seconds.

With only two stages remaining, Durasek is now the favourite for overall victory.

“This morning I knew that this was my last chance to attack the leader’s jersey. I had nothing to lose and so gave it everything,” Durasek told Tuttobiciweb.

“To be honest I wasn’t surprised that Rebellin cracked. He surprised me that he went so well for so long on what is a really tough climb. There were a lot of attacks and so when I knew he was no longer on my wheel, I focused on going as hard as I could. I focused on the classification and not the stage.

“Now it’ll be important to defend the jersey during the final two stages. I’m optimistic because I know I’ve got a strong team to help me. I’m confident I can be first in Istanbul.”

The 184km was all about the steep climb to the finish, and a stiff headwind also helped limit the lead of an early break and ensure the peloton hit the climb all together. The final kilometres turned into a sprint and fight for position before the turn onto the climb. Lampre-Merida worked to protect Durasek with even Thursday’s stage winner Sacha Modolo also giving his all. CCC Sprandi also worked hard for Rebellin, and other teams tried to stay on the front before the climb kicked in.

Miguel Ángel López won the 2014 Tour de L’Avenir and used his climbing ability to attack first on the climb. He was joined by Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) as he tried to distance Rebellin. However it was far too early and the peloton chased the two. McCarthy eventually cracked and dropped back but Lopez had the legs to fight the steep gradient.

He had a great chance to win but Caja Rural rode as a team and helped Bilbao get across the gap. As the climb eased, Bilbao used his fresher legs to attack and distance Lopez, while behind Durasek carved out his lead on Rebellin.

“My teammates were great in the way they helped set up victory,” Bilbao told Tuttobiciweb. “I punctured and lost time in the overall classification on stage three but we made up for with this stage win. Hopefully we can win again tomorrow with Carlos Barbero in the sprint. We’ll be working for him. My big goal for the season is the Vuelta a Espana.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:38:46 2 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:11 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 5 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:34 9 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:48 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 17 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:59 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:01 20 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:01:06 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:09 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:12 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:22 27 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:24 28 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:28 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:38 30 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:42 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 35 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:52 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:55 37 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:02:00 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:06 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:07 40 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:02:23 41 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:02:25 42 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:02:31 43 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:41 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:48 45 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:54 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:44 48 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:11 51 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 54 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 56 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 65 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 70 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 75 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:35 77 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:57 78 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:59 79 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:06:09 80 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:25 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:52 82 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:03 83 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:09 86 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:16 87 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:59 88 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 97 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 98 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 100 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 105 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 106 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 107 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 109 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 110 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:22 113 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:04 114 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 115 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:22 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:35 118 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 119 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 120 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 121 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 122 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 123 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 126 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:48 127 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:01 128 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 129 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:54 130 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 131 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 134 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 135 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:54 139 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 140 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:13:31 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:14:25 142 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 143 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 144 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 145 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 148 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:25 150 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:00 151 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 152 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 153 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:07 154 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 155 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:42 156 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 62 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 11 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 8 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 4 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 3 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Turkish Beauties # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13:57:03 2 Colombia 0:02:41 3 Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 4 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:05 5 Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 6 Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:15 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:56 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:42 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:46 11 Torku Sekerspor 0:08:11 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:44 14 Bardiani CSF 0:09:35 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:20 16 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:11:21 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:11:29 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:48 19 Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:37 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:16:58 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:13

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 24:21:34 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:21 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:32 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 5 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:30 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:32 7 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:08 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:20 11 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:22 12 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:32 13 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:40 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:44 15 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 17 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:52 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:01 19 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:06 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:12 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:26 22 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:44 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:46 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:05:13 25 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:50 26 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:57 27 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:07:44 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:12 29 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:15 30 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:48 31 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:23 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:36 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:58 34 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:10:47 35 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:56 36 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:55 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:56 38 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:59 39 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:48 40 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:15:47 41 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:16:03 42 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:16:43 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:22 44 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:37 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:42 46 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:05 47 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:15 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:22 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:37 50 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:28 51 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:54 52 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:29 53 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:20:39 54 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:41 55 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:58 56 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:21:05 57 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:35 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:02 59 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:04 60 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:07 61 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:23:20 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:31 63 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:48 64 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:20 65 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:36 66 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:24:57 67 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:22 68 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:34 69 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:25 70 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:27:35 71 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:03 72 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:05 73 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:21 74 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:27 75 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:31 76 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:34 77 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:01 78 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:42 79 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:30:04 80 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:41 81 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:45 82 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:18 83 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:37 85 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:31:41 86 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:32:36 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:24 88 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:33:29 89 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:13 90 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:19 91 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:20 92 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:34:24 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:34:35 95 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:27 96 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:29 97 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:32 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:58 99 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:02 100 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:23 101 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 102 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:13 103 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:28 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:38 105 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:38:49 106 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:39:04 107 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:39:34 108 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:53 109 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:00 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:18 111 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:29 112 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:40:31 113 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:51 114 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:41:23 115 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:41:26 116 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:41:45 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:51 118 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:42:01 119 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:42:03 120 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:07 121 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:42:54 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:34 123 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:38 124 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:28 125 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:04 126 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:45:12 127 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:17 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:40 129 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:45:52 130 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:45:59 131 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:24 132 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:46 133 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:47:36 134 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:46 135 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:14 136 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:50:29 137 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:33 138 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:50:40 139 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:32 140 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:51:39 141 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:52:15 142 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:37 143 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:27 144 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:53:44 145 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:56:20 146 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:35 147 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:56:53 148 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:00 149 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:58:38 150 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:59:18 151 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:01:06 152 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:25 153 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:01:52 154 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:12:02 155 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:12:04 156 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:15:21

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 38 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 32 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 5 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 7 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 25 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 24 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 12 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 13 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 14 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 15 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 18 16 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 14 18 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 22 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12 23 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 24 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 25 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 27 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 10 29 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 31 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 32 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 35 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 36 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 37 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 38 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 39 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 40 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 41 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 42 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 43 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 44 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 47 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 49 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 50 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 51 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 52 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 53 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 56 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 57 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 58 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 60 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 18 pts 2 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 4 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 6 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 8 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 10 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 11 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 12 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 13 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 14 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 15 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 16 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 17 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 18 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 19 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 20 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1 22 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 23 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 25 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1 26 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1

Turkish beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 6 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 7 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 8 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 9 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 11 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 1 13 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 14 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 15 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1