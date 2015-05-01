Trending

Tour of Turkey: Bilbao wins stage 6 in Selçuk

Durasek takes leader's jersey from Rebellin on final climb

Image 1 of 47

Theo Bos prepares for the stage.

Theo Bos prepares for the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Rebellin lost the overall lead during the stage.

Rebellin lost the overall lead during the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Pello Bilbao won stage 6 in Turkey

Pello Bilbao won stage 6 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

team staff wait in the feed zone.

team staff wait in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

An early breakaway during stage 6 in Turkey.

An early breakaway during stage 6 in Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) victory salute at Tour of Turkey

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) victory salute at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Riders try to escape the peloton

Riders try to escape the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Rebellin at sign in before the stage.

Rebellin at sign in before the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

Mark Renshaw grabs a feed bag.

Mark Renshaw grabs a feed bag.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

Davide Rebellin during the stage.

Davide Rebellin during the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Tom Boonen grabs a feed bag.

Tom Boonen grabs a feed bag.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

The peloton rides during stage 6 in Turkey.

The peloton rides during stage 6 in Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Davide Rebellin before the start.

Davide Rebellin before the start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Rebellin on stage before the start.

Rebellin on stage before the start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Pello Bilbao takes the stage win.

Pello Bilbao takes the stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Heiner Rodrigo Parra.

Heiner Rodrigo Parra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) finishes.

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) finishes.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Jay McCarthey finishes stage 6 in Turkey.

Jay McCarthey finishes stage 6 in Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Javier Mejias crosses the finish line.

Javier Mejias crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Rebellin crosses the finish line.

Rebellin crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Pello Bilbao on the podium.

Pello Bilbao on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Pello Bilbao and Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente on the podium.

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Pello Bilbao and Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the race leader's jersey.

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Sacha Modolo in the green jersey.

Sacha Modolo in the green jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Orica-GreenEdge bikes before the stage.

Orica-GreenEdge bikes before the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Mark Cavendish meets the press.

Mark Cavendish meets the press.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Tom Boonen meets the press.

Tom Boonen meets the press.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

A Novo Nordisk rider relaxes on the team bus.

A Novo Nordisk rider relaxes on the team bus.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Youcef Regugui (MTN-Qhubeka)

Youcef Regugui (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Sacha Modolo in the green jersey before the start.

Sacha Modolo in the green jersey before the start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Jay McCarthy interacts with a fan.

Jay McCarthy interacts with a fan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the leader's celeste jersey

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the leader's celeste jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Bilbao takes centre stage on the podium

Bilbao takes centre stage on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural)

Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) cracked before the finish and lost the race lead

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) cracked before the finish and lost the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) crosses the line and hopes he has done enough to take the race lead

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) crosses the line and hopes he has done enough to take the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) kept the green jersey

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) kept the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) takes the stage 6 win in Turkey

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) takes the stage 6 win in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) stage six summit finish

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) stage six summit finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) is on his way to winning stage 6

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) is on his way to winning stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) snatched the overall race lead at the Presidential Tour of Turkey from Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) on the steep climb to the finish in Selçuk after distancing the Italian in the final two kilometres of the stage.

Durasek finished sixth on the stage, while Rebellin cracked in the final kilometre and finished out of the top 10. Durasek now leads overall by 21 seconds. Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne Seche) is third overall at 32 seconds.

Spanish climber Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) won the stage after going clear in the final three kilometres. He caught and then dropped Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) before the line and won by three seconds. His teammate, Heiner Parra, was third at 11 seconds.

With only two stages remaining, Durasek is now the favourite for overall victory.

“This morning I knew that this was my last chance to attack the leader’s jersey. I had nothing to lose and so gave it everything,” Durasek told Tuttobiciweb.

“To be honest I wasn’t surprised that Rebellin cracked. He surprised me that he went so well for so long on what is a really tough climb. There were a lot of attacks and so when I knew he was no longer on my wheel, I focused on going as hard as I could. I focused on the classification and not the stage.

“Now it’ll be important to defend the jersey during the final two stages. I’m optimistic because I know I’ve got a strong team to help me. I’m confident I can be first in Istanbul.”

The 184km was all about the steep climb to the finish, and a stiff headwind also helped limit the lead of an early break and ensure the peloton hit the climb all together. The final kilometres turned into a sprint and fight for position before the turn onto the climb. Lampre-Merida worked to protect Durasek with even Thursday’s stage winner Sacha Modolo also giving his all. CCC Sprandi also worked hard for Rebellin, and other teams tried to stay on the front before the climb kicked in.

Miguel Ángel López won the 2014 Tour de L’Avenir and used his climbing ability to attack first on the climb. He was joined by Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) as he tried to distance Rebellin. However it was far too early and the peloton chased the two. McCarthy eventually cracked and dropped back but Lopez had the legs to fight the steep gradient.

He had a great chance to win but Caja Rural rode as a team and helped Bilbao get across the gap. As the climb eased, Bilbao used his fresher legs to attack and distance Lopez, while behind Durasek carved out his lead on Rebellin.

“My teammates were great in the way they helped set up victory,” Bilbao told Tuttobiciweb. “I punctured and lost time in the overall classification on stage three but we made up for with this stage win. Hopefully we can win again tomorrow with Carlos Barbero in the sprint. We’ll be working for him. My big goal for the season is the Vuelta a Espana.”  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:38:46
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:34
9Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
14Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:48
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
17Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
20Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:01:06
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:09
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:12
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
26José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:22
27Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:24
28Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:28
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:38
30Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:42
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
35Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:52
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:55
37Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:02:00
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:06
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:07
40Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:02:23
41Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:02:25
42Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:02:31
43Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:02:41
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
45Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:54
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:44
48Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:11
51Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
54Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
56Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
58James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
64Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
65Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
70Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
75Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:35
77Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:57
78Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:59
79Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:06:09
80Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:25
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:52
82Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:03
83Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:09
86Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:16
87Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:07:59
88Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
89Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
95Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
97John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
98Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
99Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
100Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
104Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
105Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
107Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
109Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
110Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
111Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:22
113Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:04
114Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
115Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:22
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:35
118Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
119Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
120Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
121Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
122Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
123Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
126Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:48
127Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:01
128Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
129Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:54
130Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
131Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
132Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
134Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
135Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:54
139Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
140Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:13:31
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:14:25
142Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
143Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
144Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
149Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:25
150Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:00
151Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
152Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
153Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:07
154Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
155Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:42
156Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
62Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team14
3Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia11
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement9
8Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor4
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
3Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team3
3Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Turkish Beauties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:57:03
2Colombia0:02:41
3Astana Pro Team0:03:00
4MTN - Qhubeka0:03:05
5Lotto Soudal0:03:09
6Lampre-Merida0:03:10
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:15
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:56
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:42
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:46
11Torku Sekerspor0:08:11
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:44
14Bardiani CSF0:09:35
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:20
16Southeast Pro Cycling0:11:21
17Orica GreenEdge0:11:29
18Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:48
19Team Novo Nordisk0:13:37
20Androni Giocattoli0:16:58
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:13

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida24:21:34
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:21
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:32
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:30
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:32
7Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:05
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:08
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:20
11Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:22
12Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:32
13Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:40
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:44
15Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
17Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:52
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:01
19Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:06
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:12
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:26
22Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:44
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:46
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:05:13
25Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:50
26Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:57
27Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:07:44
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:12
29Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:15
30Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:48
31José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:23
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:36
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:58
34Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:10:47
35Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:56
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:55
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:56
38Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:59
39Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:48
40Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:15:47
41Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:16:03
42Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:16:43
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:22
44Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:37
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:42
46Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:05
47Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:15
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:22
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:37
50Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:28
51Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:54
52Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:29
53Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:20:39
54Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:41
55Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:58
56Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:21:05
57Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:35
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:02
59Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:04
60Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:07
61Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:23:20
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:31
63Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:48
64Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:20
65Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:36
66Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:24:57
67Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:22
68Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:34
69Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:25
70Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:27:35
71Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:03
72James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:05
73Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:21
74Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:27
75Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:31
76Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:34
77Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:01
78Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:42
79Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:30:04
80Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:41
81Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:30:45
82Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:18
83Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:37
85Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:31:41
86Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:32:36
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:24
88Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:33:29
89Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:13
90Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:19
91Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:20
92Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:34:24
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:34:35
95Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:35:27
96Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:29
97Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:32
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:58
99Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:02
100Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:23
101Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
102Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:13
103Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:28
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:38
105Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:49
106Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:39:04
107Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:39:34
108Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:53
109Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:00
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:18
111Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:29
112Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:40:31
113Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:40:51
114Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:23
115Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:41:26
116Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:41:45
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:51
118Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:42:01
119Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:42:03
120Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:07
121Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:42:54
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:34
123David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:38
124Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:28
125Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:04
126Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:45:12
127Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:17
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:40
129John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:45:52
130Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:45:59
131Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:46:24
132Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:46
133Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:47:36
134Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:46
135Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:14
136Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:29
137Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:33
138Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:50:40
139Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:51:32
140Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:51:39
141Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:52:15
142Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:37
143Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:27
144Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling0:53:44
145Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:56:20
146Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:35
147Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:56:53
148Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:58:00
149Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:58:38
150Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:59:18
151Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:01:06
152Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:25
153Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:01:52
154Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:12:02
155Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:04
156Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:15:21

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida41pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling38
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling32
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step31
5Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo31
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo31
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini25
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida24
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement24
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
12Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
13Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
14Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor19
15Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia18
16Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka14
18Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team14
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
22Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge12
23Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
24Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
25Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor10
29Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
31Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
32Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
35Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
36Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
37Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
38Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
39Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
40Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
41Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
42Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
43Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
44Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
47Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
49Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3
50Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
51Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
52Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
53Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
57Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
60Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia18pts
2Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka13
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
7José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
8Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
10Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
12Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team3
13Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
14Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
15Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
16Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
17Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
18Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
19Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
20Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1
22Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
23Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
25Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1
26Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1

Turkish beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
6Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
7Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
8Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
9Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
11Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor1
13Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
14Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
15Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA73:14:17
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:13
3Astana Pro Team0:06:37
4Colombia0:07:19
5MTN - Qhubeka0:10:04
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:49
7Lampre-Merida0:10:52
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:23
9Lotto Soudal0:13:43
10Bardiani CSF0:15:22
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:58
12Team Novo Nordisk0:28:34
13Torku Sekerspor0:28:36
14Orica GreenEdge0:32:01
15Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:57
16Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:36
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:00
18Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:55
19Androni Giocattoli1:07:01
20Etixx - Quick-Step1:09:52
21Southeast Pro Cycling1:17:26

 

Latest on Cyclingnews