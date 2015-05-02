Cavendish wins Tour of Turkey stage 7
Three stage wins for the Manxman
Stage 7: Selçuk - Izmir
Despite losing a minute on the final climb of the day, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) fought back to take a commanding sprint victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey. Andrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF) took second with Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) rounding out the top three.
Cavendish’s team rallied around the Manxman on the final climb of the day when he was distanced by the reduced peloton. The sprinter had outlasted many of the other fast-men, who had fallen foul of the high pace on the Sabuncubeli Pass.
With still over one kilometre to the top the group split, with Cavendish unable to make the cut. After a furious chase, helped by UnitedHealthcare, they reconnected with the peloton with 12 kilometres to race.
After bringing Cavendish back to the front group Etixx-QuickStep kept their heads down, lurking over to the right hand side of the peloton until just over two kilometres to race. The Belgian team still had four riders to assist their leader but that was quickly reduced as they battled on the front with the other sprinters’ teams of Lotto-Soudal, Lampre-Merida and Bardiani CSF. Only Mark Renshaw remained to help Cavendish but he played his role to perfection.
Renshaw jumped on the front with 500 metres to go, peeling off when the line came into sight and allowing Cavendish the open road. Once he’d opened his sprint, there was nothing his opponents could do to stop him. Piechele hung in his wheel for a few metres but Cavendish was too strong as he rode to his third win at this year’s Tour of Turkey.
""In terms of the sprint this was probably my easiest win with a reduced field," said Cavendish. "We didn't have a lot of the pure sprinters there and we knew that. Teams made it clear to us they were going to make it hard on the last climb, and I told them they better make it count because with the team I have with me, I knew we'd make it back. So we just kept our tempo, making sure we didn't go over the limit on the climb. The gap was a little bigger than we hoped, but my guys did an incredible job on the descent to come back. They grouped together, stayed with me, and they rode immediately. It was superb.
"I never went over the limit at any point today. It would have probably been worse if I had stayed with the first group instead of us riding within ourselves. For me the biggest thing I take from today is the way the team stayed together. We did the climb together, straight away worked, and for me that is a bigger satisfaction than crossing the line first."
There were no changes at the top of the general classification standings, with the main contenders finishing safely in the front group.
How it happened
Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) began the day as the new race leader, after taking it from the shoulders of Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) in the mountains on stage 6. It wouldn’t be a straightforward defence of his jersey with a tough final climb peaking just under 30 kilometres from the finish providing an opportunity to put the new leader in trouble.
An early break of three riders went away with Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Muhammet Atalay (Torku Sekerspor). With just 29 kilometres ridden, the trio had already built up a lead of more than four minutes. The added almost two minutes to that advantage as they neared the halfway point but with the final climb in sight the peloton turned up the power and started eating into the gap.
Several teams were interested in setting a high pace with MTN-Qhubeka, Orica-GreenEdge and Lampre-Merida all taking bug turns on the front. The pace did some damage on the Sabuncubeli Pass with Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) losing touch early on. Cavendish could be seen hanging onto the back but he finally cracked with a kilometre to the summit, and had a minute deficit on the peloton once he reached the top. The Manxman was in good company and there was no panic in the Etixx-QuickStep camp.
Up front, the pace continued to rise as the remaining escapees were brought back into the fold. There were a number of attacks, including one from previous race leader Rebellin, who went away with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Alex Cano (Colombia). The move never gained much traction and it was gruppo compatto for the descent towards the finish.
Cavendish and his teammates finally made the juncture to the front group with 12 kilometres remaining. As Lampre-Merida, Lotto-Soudal and others fought for control on the front of the peloton, Etixx-QuickStep slowly moved up the group careful not to use up any of their men in the process. They finally joined the other sprinters’ teams at the front with less than three kilometres to the finish.
Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environment) made a move off the front as the flamme rouge came into sight, but the peloton had him pegged back in a matter of seconds and Lotto-Soudal led the bunch into the final kilometre. Renshaw expertly took up the head of the bunch just ahead of the final corner, delivering Cavendish within touching distance of the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:59:49
|2
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|25
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|31
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|38
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|43
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|48
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|63
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|64
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|70
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|74
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|77
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|80
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:40
|82
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|84
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:39
|85
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|86
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|88
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:48
|89
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|90
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:06
|91
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|92
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:53
|98
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|100
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|105
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|106
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|117
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|124
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|127
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|129
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|130
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|132
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|138
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|139
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:11:35
|141
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|142
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|143
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|144
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|149
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|150
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|152
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:12:46
|141
|Rafael ANDRIATO
|205
|Sergiy GRECHYN
|104
|Nikolay MIHAYLOV
|105
|Lukasz OWSIAN
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|10
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|11:59:27
|2
|MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Colombia
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:53
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:32
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|28:21:23
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:21
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:32
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:30
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:32
|7
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:08
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:20
|11
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:22
|12
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:32
|13
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:40
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:01
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:12
|20
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:26
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:44
|22
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:46
|23
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:05:13
|24
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:50
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:57
|26
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:12
|27
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:48
|28
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:01
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:23
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:36
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:58
|32
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:10:47
|33
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:16
|34
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:50
|35
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:59
|36
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:48
|37
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:15:47
|38
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:20
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:42
|40
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:05
|41
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:06
|42
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:14
|43
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:15
|44
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:26
|45
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:37
|46
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:49
|47
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:54
|48
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:20:39
|49
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:41
|50
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:02
|51
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:04
|52
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:07
|53
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:23:20
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:31
|55
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:48
|56
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:20
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:05
|58
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:02
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:15
|60
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:13
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:21
|62
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:25
|63
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:22
|64
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:27
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:31
|66
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:34
|67
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:51
|68
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:28:58
|69
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:28
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:42
|71
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:30:33
|72
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:45
|73
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:31:03
|74
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:18
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:24
|76
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:33:29
|77
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:13
|78
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:20
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:34:35
|80
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:27
|81
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:35:28
|82
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:32
|83
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:56
|84
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:58
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:02
|87
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:14
|88
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:23
|89
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|90
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:54
|91
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:28
|92
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:38:34
|93
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:11
|94
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:30
|95
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:53
|96
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:00
|97
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:29
|98
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|99
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:38
|100
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:02
|101
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:12
|102
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:42:17
|103
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:22
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:43:44
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:45:06
|106
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:17
|107
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:57
|108
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:45:59
|109
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:46
|111
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:46:57
|112
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:47:27
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:57
|114
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:49:16
|115
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:46
|116
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:54
|117
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:56
|118
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:00
|119
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:24
|120
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:31
|121
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:21
|122
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:26
|123
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:30
|124
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:57
|125
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:10
|126
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:53:17
|127
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:20
|128
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:45
|129
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:54:29
|130
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:25
|131
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:56:47
|132
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:07
|133
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:58:22
|134
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:58:26
|135
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:59:11
|136
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:59:32
|137
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:00:08
|138
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:01:37
|139
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:02:15
|140
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:02:26
|141
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:04:06
|142
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:04:12
|143
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:28
|144
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:06:31
|145
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:28
|146
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:59
|147
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:18
|148
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:09:45
|149
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:10:53
|150
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:19:57
|151
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:23:37
|152
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:26:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|44
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|5
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|24
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|13
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|14
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|16
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|17
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|18
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|20
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|21
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|25
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|26
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|27
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|28
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|29
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|30
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|31
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|33
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|36
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|38
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|39
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|40
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|41
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|42
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|44
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|45
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|47
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|48
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|49
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|51
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|53
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|55
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|56
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|57
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|58
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|59
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|60
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|62
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|64
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|65
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|66
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|67
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|68
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|19
|pts
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|10
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|7
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|8
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|18
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|19
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|22
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|24
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|25
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|27
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|28
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|30
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|5
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|11
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|15
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|17
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|18
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85:13:44
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:37
|4
|Colombia
|0:07:19
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:04
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:49
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:09
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:23
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:43
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:15:22
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:58
|12
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:28:36
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:01
|14
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:57
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:36
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:20
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:00
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:00:27
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:10:09
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:14:54
|21
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:17:26
