Cavendish wins Tour of Turkey stage 7

Three stage wins for the Manxman

Image 1 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium in stage 7

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) win the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 35

Mark Cavendish wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida leads the overall GC at the Tour of Turkey into the final day

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 35

Andrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF) took second in the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) was third on the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) walks onto the podium as the day's stage winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Thomas De Buyst and Davide Rebellin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Javier Mejias

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

The peloton at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

The field during stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

David Lozado

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Race leader Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 7 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

The Lampre-Merida squad on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the blue leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

UnitedHealthcare riders during stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Mattia Pozzo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) is leading the overall race at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the lead in the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Sean De Bie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Cavendish tops the stage 7 podium at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

The sprinters head for the line in Turkey on stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes his third stage win in Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Mark Renshaw has done his job as Mark Cavendish takes up the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Mark Cavendish leads the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite losing a minute on the final climb of the day, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) fought back to take a commanding sprint victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey. Andrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF) took second with Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) rounding out the top three.

Cavendish’s team rallied around the Manxman on the final climb of the day when he was distanced by the reduced peloton. The sprinter had outlasted many of the other fast-men, who had fallen foul of the high pace on the Sabuncubeli Pass.

With still over one kilometre to the top the group split, with Cavendish unable to make the cut. After a furious chase, helped by UnitedHealthcare, they reconnected with the peloton with 12 kilometres to race.

After bringing Cavendish back to the front group Etixx-QuickStep kept their heads down, lurking over to the right hand side of the peloton until just over two kilometres to race. The Belgian team still had four riders to assist their leader but that was quickly reduced as they battled on the front with the other sprinters’ teams of Lotto-Soudal, Lampre-Merida and Bardiani CSF. Only Mark Renshaw remained to help Cavendish but he played his role to perfection.

Renshaw jumped on the front with 500 metres to go, peeling off when the line came into sight and allowing Cavendish the open road. Once he’d opened his sprint, there was nothing his opponents could do to stop him. Piechele hung in his wheel for a few metres but Cavendish was too strong as he rode to his third win at this year’s Tour of Turkey.

""In terms of the sprint this was probably my easiest win with a reduced field," said Cavendish. "We didn't have a lot of the pure sprinters there and we knew that. Teams made it clear to us they were going to make it hard on the last climb, and I told them they better make it count because with the team I have with me, I knew we'd make it back. So we just kept our tempo, making sure we didn't go over the limit on the climb. The gap was a little bigger than we hoped, but my guys did an incredible job on the descent to come back. They grouped together, stayed with me, and they rode immediately. It was superb.

"I never went over the limit at any point today. It would have probably been worse if I had stayed with the first group instead of us riding within ourselves. For me the biggest thing I take from today is the way the team stayed together. We did the climb together, straight away worked, and for me that is a bigger satisfaction than crossing the line first."

There were no changes at the top of the general classification standings, with the main contenders finishing safely in the front group.

How it happened

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) began the day as the new race leader, after taking it from the shoulders of Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) in the mountains on stage 6. It wouldn’t be a straightforward defence of his jersey with a tough final climb peaking just under 30 kilometres from the finish providing an opportunity to put the new leader in trouble.

An early break of three riders went away with Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Muhammet Atalay (Torku Sekerspor). With just 29 kilometres ridden, the trio had already built up a lead of more than four minutes. The added almost two minutes to that advantage as they neared the halfway point but with the final climb in sight the peloton turned up the power and started eating into the gap.

Several teams were interested in setting a high pace with MTN-Qhubeka, Orica-GreenEdge and Lampre-Merida all taking bug turns on the front. The pace did some damage on the Sabuncubeli Pass with Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) losing touch early on. Cavendish could be seen hanging onto the back but he finally cracked with a kilometre to the summit, and had a minute deficit on the peloton once he reached the top. The Manxman was in good company and there was no panic in the Etixx-QuickStep camp.

Up front, the pace continued to rise as the remaining escapees were brought back into the fold. There were a number of attacks, including one from previous race leader Rebellin, who went away with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Alex Cano (Colombia). The move never gained much traction and it was gruppo compatto for the descent towards the finish.

Cavendish and his teammates finally made the juncture to the front group with 12 kilometres remaining. As Lampre-Merida, Lotto-Soudal and others fought for control on the front of the peloton, Etixx-QuickStep slowly moved up the group careful not to use up any of their men in the process. They finally joined the other sprinters’ teams at the front with less than three kilometres to the finish.

Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environment) made a move off the front as the flamme rouge came into sight, but the peloton had him pegged back in a matter of seconds and Lotto-Soudal led the bunch into the final kilometre. Renshaw expertly took up the head of the bunch just ahead of the final corner, delivering Cavendish within touching distance of the finish line.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:59:49
2Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
19Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
23Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
25Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
28Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
31Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
38Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
43Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
47Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
55Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
63Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
70Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
74Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
75Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
77Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
80Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:40
82Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
84Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:39
85Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
87Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
88Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:48
89Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:58
90Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:06
91Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
92Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
93Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
97Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:53
98Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
100Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
101Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
105Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
106Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
107Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
109Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
114Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
116Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
117Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
122Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
123Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
124Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
127Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
128Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
129John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
130Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
132David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
133Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
136Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
138Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
139James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:11:35
141Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
142Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
143Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
144Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
148Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
149Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
150Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
152Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:12:46
141Rafael ANDRIATO
205Sergiy GRECHYN
104Nikolay MIHAYLOV
105Lukasz OWSIAN

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka13
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling12
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge11
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement9
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
10Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
13Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team3
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Turkish beauties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Southeast Pro Cycling11:59:27
2MTN - Qhubeka
3Bardiani CSF
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Astana Pro Team
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Colombia
9Orica GreenEdge
10Drapac Professional Cycling
11Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Lotto Soudal
13Torku Sekerspor
14Tinkoff-Saxo
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
18Lampre-Merida
19Androni Giocattoli0:07:53
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:32
21Team Novo Nordisk0:15:46

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida28:21:23
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:21
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:32
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:30
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:32
7Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:05
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:08
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:20
11Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:22
12Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:32
13Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:40
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:44
15Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
17Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:52
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:01
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:12
20Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:26
21Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:44
22Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:46
23Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:05:13
24Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:50
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:57
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:12
27Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:48
28Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:01
29José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:23
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:36
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:58
32Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:10:47
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:16
34Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:13:50
35Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:59
36Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:48
37Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:15:47
38Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:16:20
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:42
40Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:05
41Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:06
42Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:14
43Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:15
44Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:18:26
45Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:37
46Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:49
47Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:54
48Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:20:39
49Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:41
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:02
51Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:04
52Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:07
53Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:23:20
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:31
55Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:48
56Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:20
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:05
58Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:02
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:15
60Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:13
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:21
62Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:25
63Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:22
64Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:27
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:31
66Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:34
67Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:51
68Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:28:58
69Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:28
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:42
71Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:30:33
72Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:30:45
73Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:31:03
74Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:18
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:24
76Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:33:29
77Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:13
78Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:20
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:34:35
80Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:35:27
81Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:35:28
82Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:32
83Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:56
84James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:58
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:02
87Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:14
88Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:23
89Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
90Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:54
91Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:28
92Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:38:34
93Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:11
94Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:30
95Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:53
96Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:00
97Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:29
98Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
99Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:38
100Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:42:02
101Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:12
102Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:42:17
103Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:22
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:44
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:06
106Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:17
107Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:57
108Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:45:59
109Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:46
111Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:46:57
112Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:47:27
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:57
114Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:49:16
115Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:46
116Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:54
117Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:49:56
118Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:00
119Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:24
120David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:31
121Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:21
122Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:52:26
123Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:52:30
124Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:57
125Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:10
126Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:53:17
127Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:53:20
128John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:53:45
129Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:54:29
130Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:25
131Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:56:47
132Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:07
133Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:58:22
134Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:58:26
135Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:59:11
136Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:59:32
137Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:08
138Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling1:01:37
139Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:02:15
140Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:02:26
141Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:04:06
142Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka1:04:12
143Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:28
144Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:06:31
145Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:28
146Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:59
147Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:18
148Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:09:45
149Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:10:53
150Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:19:57
151Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:23:37
152Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:26:56

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling48pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step46
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling44
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida41
5Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo31
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo31
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini25
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida24
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement24
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge23
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
13Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
14Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka21
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor19
17Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia18
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
19Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team17
20Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
21Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka14
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
25Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
26Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
27Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
28Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
29Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
30Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor10
33Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement9
36Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
38Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk7
39Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
40Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
41Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
42Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
44Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
45Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
47Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
48Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
49Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
51Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
53Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
55Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3
56Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
57Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
58Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
59Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
60Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
62Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
64Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
65Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
66Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
67Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
68Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia19pts
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka13
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia10
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
7Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
8José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
14Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
15Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team3
16Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
17Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
18Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
19Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
21Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
22Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
23Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
24Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
25Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
27Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
28Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
30Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1

Turkish beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
5Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
7Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
11Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
13Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor1
15Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
17Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
18Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA85:13:44
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:13
3Astana Pro Team0:06:37
4Colombia0:07:19
5MTN - Qhubeka0:10:04
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:49
7Lampre-Merida0:11:09
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:23
9Lotto Soudal0:13:43
10Bardiani CSF0:15:22
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:58
12Torku Sekerspor0:28:36
13Orica GreenEdge0:32:01
14Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:57
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:36
16Team Novo Nordisk0:44:20
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:00
18Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:27
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:10:09
20Androni Giocattoli1:14:54
21Southeast Pro Cycling1:17:26

