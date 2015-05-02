Image 1 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium in stage 7 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) win the bunch sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 35 Mark Cavendish wins stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida leads the overall GC at the Tour of Turkey into the final day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 35 Andrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF) took second in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) was third on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) walks onto the podium as the day's stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Thomas De Buyst and Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Javier Mejias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 The peloton at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 The field during stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 David Lozado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Race leader Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 The Lampre-Merida squad on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 UnitedHealthcare riders during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Mattia Pozzo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) is leading the overall race at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the lead in the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Sean De Bie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Cavendish tops the stage 7 podium at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 The sprinters head for the line in Turkey on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes his third stage win in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Mark Renshaw has done his job as Mark Cavendish takes up the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Mark Cavendish leads the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite losing a minute on the final climb of the day, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) fought back to take a commanding sprint victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Turkey. Andrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF) took second with Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) rounding out the top three.

Cavendish’s team rallied around the Manxman on the final climb of the day when he was distanced by the reduced peloton. The sprinter had outlasted many of the other fast-men, who had fallen foul of the high pace on the Sabuncubeli Pass.

With still over one kilometre to the top the group split, with Cavendish unable to make the cut. After a furious chase, helped by UnitedHealthcare, they reconnected with the peloton with 12 kilometres to race.

After bringing Cavendish back to the front group Etixx-QuickStep kept their heads down, lurking over to the right hand side of the peloton until just over two kilometres to race. The Belgian team still had four riders to assist their leader but that was quickly reduced as they battled on the front with the other sprinters’ teams of Lotto-Soudal, Lampre-Merida and Bardiani CSF. Only Mark Renshaw remained to help Cavendish but he played his role to perfection.

Renshaw jumped on the front with 500 metres to go, peeling off when the line came into sight and allowing Cavendish the open road. Once he’d opened his sprint, there was nothing his opponents could do to stop him. Piechele hung in his wheel for a few metres but Cavendish was too strong as he rode to his third win at this year’s Tour of Turkey.

""In terms of the sprint this was probably my easiest win with a reduced field," said Cavendish. "We didn't have a lot of the pure sprinters there and we knew that. Teams made it clear to us they were going to make it hard on the last climb, and I told them they better make it count because with the team I have with me, I knew we'd make it back. So we just kept our tempo, making sure we didn't go over the limit on the climb. The gap was a little bigger than we hoped, but my guys did an incredible job on the descent to come back. They grouped together, stayed with me, and they rode immediately. It was superb.

"I never went over the limit at any point today. It would have probably been worse if I had stayed with the first group instead of us riding within ourselves. For me the biggest thing I take from today is the way the team stayed together. We did the climb together, straight away worked, and for me that is a bigger satisfaction than crossing the line first."

There were no changes at the top of the general classification standings, with the main contenders finishing safely in the front group.

How it happened

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) began the day as the new race leader, after taking it from the shoulders of Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) in the mountains on stage 6. It wouldn’t be a straightforward defence of his jersey with a tough final climb peaking just under 30 kilometres from the finish providing an opportunity to put the new leader in trouble.

An early break of three riders went away with Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Muhammet Atalay (Torku Sekerspor). With just 29 kilometres ridden, the trio had already built up a lead of more than four minutes. The added almost two minutes to that advantage as they neared the halfway point but with the final climb in sight the peloton turned up the power and started eating into the gap.

Several teams were interested in setting a high pace with MTN-Qhubeka, Orica-GreenEdge and Lampre-Merida all taking bug turns on the front. The pace did some damage on the Sabuncubeli Pass with Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) losing touch early on. Cavendish could be seen hanging onto the back but he finally cracked with a kilometre to the summit, and had a minute deficit on the peloton once he reached the top. The Manxman was in good company and there was no panic in the Etixx-QuickStep camp.

Up front, the pace continued to rise as the remaining escapees were brought back into the fold. There were a number of attacks, including one from previous race leader Rebellin, who went away with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Alex Cano (Colombia). The move never gained much traction and it was gruppo compatto for the descent towards the finish.

Cavendish and his teammates finally made the juncture to the front group with 12 kilometres remaining. As Lampre-Merida, Lotto-Soudal and others fought for control on the front of the peloton, Etixx-QuickStep slowly moved up the group careful not to use up any of their men in the process. They finally joined the other sprinters’ teams at the front with less than three kilometres to the finish.

Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environment) made a move off the front as the flamme rouge came into sight, but the peloton had him pegged back in a matter of seconds and Lotto-Soudal led the bunch into the final kilometre. Renshaw expertly took up the head of the bunch just ahead of the final corner, delivering Cavendish within touching distance of the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:59:49 2 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 19 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 23 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 24 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 25 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 31 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 38 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 42 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 43 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 48 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 55 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 63 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 64 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 70 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 74 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 75 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 77 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 80 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:40 82 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:46 83 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 84 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:39 85 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 87 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 88 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:48 89 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 90 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:06 91 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 92 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 93 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 97 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:07:53 98 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 100 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 104 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 105 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 106 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 109 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 110 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 116 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 117 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 121 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 126 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 127 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 128 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 129 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 130 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 132 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 133 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 134 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 136 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 138 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 139 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:11:35 141 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 142 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 143 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 144 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 148 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 149 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 150 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 152 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:12:46 141 Rafael ANDRIATO 205 Sergiy GRECHYN 104 Nikolay MIHAYLOV 105 Lukasz OWSIAN

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 13 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 11 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 10 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 13 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 5 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Turkish beauties # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Southeast Pro Cycling 11:59:27 2 MTN - Qhubeka 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Colombia 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Torku Sekerspor 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 18 Lampre-Merida 19 Androni Giocattoli 0:07:53 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:32 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:46

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 28:21:23 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:21 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:32 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 5 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:30 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:32 7 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:08 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:20 11 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:22 12 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:32 13 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:40 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:44 15 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 17 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:52 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:01 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:12 20 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:26 21 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:44 22 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:46 23 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:05:13 24 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:50 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:57 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:12 27 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:48 28 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:01 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:23 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:36 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:58 32 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:10:47 33 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:16 34 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:13:50 35 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:59 36 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:48 37 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:15:47 38 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:16:20 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:42 40 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:05 41 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:06 42 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:14 43 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:15 44 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:18:26 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:37 46 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:49 47 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:54 48 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:20:39 49 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:41 50 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:02 51 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:04 52 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:07 53 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:23:20 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:31 55 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:48 56 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:20 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:05 58 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:02 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:15 60 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:13 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:21 62 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:25 63 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:22 64 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:27 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:31 66 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:34 67 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:51 68 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:28:58 69 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:28 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:42 71 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:30:33 72 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:45 73 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:31:03 74 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:18 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:24 76 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:33:29 77 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:13 78 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:20 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:34:35 80 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:27 81 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:35:28 82 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:32 83 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:56 84 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:58 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:02 87 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:14 88 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:23 89 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 90 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:54 91 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:28 92 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:34 93 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:11 94 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:30 95 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:53 96 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:00 97 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:29 98 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 99 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:38 100 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:42:02 101 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:12 102 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:42:17 103 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:22 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:44 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:06 106 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:17 107 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:57 108 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:45:59 109 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:46 111 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:46:57 112 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:47:27 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:57 114 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:49:16 115 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:46 116 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:54 117 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:49:56 118 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:00 119 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:24 120 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:31 121 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:21 122 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:26 123 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:30 124 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:57 125 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:10 126 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:53:17 127 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:53:20 128 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:45 129 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:54:29 130 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:25 131 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:56:47 132 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:07 133 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:58:22 134 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:58:26 135 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:59:11 136 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:59:32 137 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:00:08 138 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:01:37 139 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:02:15 140 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:02:26 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:06 142 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 1:04:12 143 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:28 144 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:06:31 145 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:08:28 146 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:08:59 147 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:18 148 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:09:45 149 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:10:53 150 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:19:57 151 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:23:37 152 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:26:56

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 44 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 5 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 7 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 25 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 24 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 23 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 13 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 14 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 21 16 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 17 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 18 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 19 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 20 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 21 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 14 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 25 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 26 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 27 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 28 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 29 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 30 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 10 33 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 35 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 36 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 38 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 7 39 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 40 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 41 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 42 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 44 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 45 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 47 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 48 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 49 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 51 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 53 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 54 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 55 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 56 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 57 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 58 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 59 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 60 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 62 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 63 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 64 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 65 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 66 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 67 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 68 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 19 pts 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 5 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 10 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 7 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 8 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 14 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 15 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 17 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 18 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 19 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 22 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 23 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 24 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 25 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 27 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 28 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 30 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Turkish beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 5 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 7 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 11 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 13 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 1 15 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 16 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 17 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 18 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1