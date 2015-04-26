Trending

Cavendish wins opening stage of Tour of Turkey

Manxman beats Ewan and Ruffoni in Alanya

Image 1 of 42

The podium from stage one: Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

The podium from stage one: Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) looking relaxed in the bunch

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) looking relaxed in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) in the best young riders jersey

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) in the best young riders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) in the KOM jersey

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) leads the points classification

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour of Turkey opener

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour of Turkey opener
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoying his time in the leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoying his time in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) mopping up the points

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) mopping up the points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal)

Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

The peloton during the first stage of the race

The peloton during the first stage of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) sprints for KOM points

Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) sprints for KOM points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

The peloton passes under a Turkish flag on stage one

The peloton passes under a Turkish flag on stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

Former teammates Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) and Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)

Former teammates Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) and Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

The peloton straddled the coast line for stage one

The peloton straddled the coast line for stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step)

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

Mark Cavendish watches the mechanic do his thing

Mark Cavendish watches the mechanic do his thing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

Andrea Person gets his bike checked by his Novo Nordisk mechanic

Andrea Person gets his bike checked by his Novo Nordisk mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Javier Mejías (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Mejías (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

No mistaking that this is Turkey

No mistaking that this is Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) ready for his comeback race

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) ready for his comeback race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Mark Cavendish and Etixx-Quick Step presented to the crowd

Mark Cavendish and Etixx-Quick Step presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

The 2015 Tour of Turkey gets underway

The 2015 Tour of Turkey gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Mark Cavendish adjust his Nike's during the stage

Mark Cavendish adjust his Nike's during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka)

Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka)

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with teammates after the stage

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with teammates after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is congratulated by teammates

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is congratulated by teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium in Tour of Turkey opener

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium in Tour of Turkey opener
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) will wear the leader's jersey into stage 2

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) will wear the leader's jersey into stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 1 win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 1 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 1 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 1 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in stage 1 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in stage 1 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 1 win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 1 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Top sprinters race for the finish line

Top sprinters race for the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Bunch sprint during stage 1 at Tour of Turkey

Bunch sprint during stage 1 at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

The field sprinting to the line in the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey

The field sprinting to the line in the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) proved his good form after winning the bunch sprint and the opening stage at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The Manxman beat Australian youngster Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) in third. 

Related Articles

Renshaw: Etixx-QuickStep sprint train is coming together

"I won this stage as well last year," Cavendish said. "We talked about the competition at the team meeting and we recognized that there are a lot of big sprinters at the race this year. So we knew it would be chaotic, and it really was in the last kilometers... It was nice to finish the job of the guys after what they did today."

Cavendish had a strong start to the season but recently suffered from an illness that he says he has now recovered from. “Ideally I’d have liked to have carried on further into the spring but I got sick in South Africa and really I needed to stop and get over the virus. I was still riding when I was a little bit on the limit,” he said.

“Just to stop, reset it, and get going again was quite nice so I don’t think I’m in as good condition as I could have been but I’m definitely happy with where I’m at, I’m happy with the strong team Etixx-QuickStep have brought here.”

Cavendish’s stage win granted him the early leader’s jersey at the eight-staged UCI 2.1 event with the same time of his sprint rivals.

The peloton kicked off the Tour of Turkey with a 145km flat road race from Alanya and back to Alanya. Within the first 10 kilometres of the start, five riders formed the first breakaway of the race with Mario Costa (Lampre-Merida), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Luis Mas (Caja Rural, Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare).

Teams Lotto Soudal, Etixx-QuickStep and Torku SekerSpor led the peloton and allowed the breakaway riders a maximum lead of 3:35 minutes.

The five riders were caught with 20km to go on wide open roads, which offered the chance for nearly every team to try and organise their lead-out trains at the front of the field. The battle for positions among the top sprinters in the field was very aggressive.

Cavendish still had three of his teammates with him at the front of the race with under five kilometres to go, and used his train to keep him in good position for the final sprint in Alanya.

Runner-up Ewan was pleased with his performance despite missing out on the stage win by such a narrow margin.

“It feels a little bit surreal. It’s kind of weird racing him [Cavendish] I guess, always watching him growing up and now actually racing him. And not just racing with him but being right up there against him - it’s pretty surreal feeling,” he said.

“If I had a better run I think could almost beat him. I came from way too far back and it was really close on the line so I don’t know. Maybe if I got a better run or came off his wheel then maybe I could have come a bit closer but obviously it’s good for confidence knowing I’m that close to him – it’s not such a big distance.”

The Tour of Turkey will continue with stage 2’s 182km road race starting from Alanya and finishing in Antalya on Monday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:17:58
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
11Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
19Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
29Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
32Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
34Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
39Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
45Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
46Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
54Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
56Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
58Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
60Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
66Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
68Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
75Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
76Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
79Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
81Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
83Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
84Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
88Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
90Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
92Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
98Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
103Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
104Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
105Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
108Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
114Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
115Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
116Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
117Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
124Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
126Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
127José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
129David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
130Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
131Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
132Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
133Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
134Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
135Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
136Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
137Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
138Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
140Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
141Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
142Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
144Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
145Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
147Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
148Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
150Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
152Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
153Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
155Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
157Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
159Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
160Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:03
161Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
163Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:38
164Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:11
165Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:07

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
11Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Turkish beauties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF9:53:54
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Team Novo Nordisk
4Astana Pro Team
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Lotto Soudal
7Torku Sekerspor
8Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Southeast Pro Cycling
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Androni Giocattoli
12Colombia
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Etixx - Quick-Step
15MTN - Qhubeka
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Orica GreenEdge
19Drapac Professional Cycling
20Lampre-Merida
21Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:17:58
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
11Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
19Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
29Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
32Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
34Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
39Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
45Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
46Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
54Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
56Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
58Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
60Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
66Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
68Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
75Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
76Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
79Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
81Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
83Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
84Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
88Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
90Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
92Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
98Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
103Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
104Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
105Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
108Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
114Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
115Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
116Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
117Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
124Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
126Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
127José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
129David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
130Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
131Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
132Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
133Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
134Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
135Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
136Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
137Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
138Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
140Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
141Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
142Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
144Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
145Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
147Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
148Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
150Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
152Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
153Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
155Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
157Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
159Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
160Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:03
161Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
163Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:38
164Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:11
165Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
11Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
12Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
14Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
15Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
16Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
17Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
18Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Turkish beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF9:53:54
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Team Novo Nordisk
4Astana Pro Team
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Lotto Soudal
7Torku Sekerspor
8Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Southeast Pro Cycling
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Androni Giocattoli
12Colombia
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Etixx - Quick-Step
15MTN - Qhubeka
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Orica GreenEdge
19Drapac Professional Cycling
20Lampre-Merida
21Nippo - Vini Fantini

Latest on Cyclingnews