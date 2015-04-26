Cavendish wins opening stage of Tour of Turkey
Manxman beats Ewan and Ruffoni in Alanya
Stage 1: Alanya - Alanya
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) proved his good form after winning the bunch sprint and the opening stage at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The Manxman beat Australian youngster Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) in third.
Related Articles
"I won this stage as well last year," Cavendish said. "We talked about the competition at the team meeting and we recognized that there are a lot of big sprinters at the race this year. So we knew it would be chaotic, and it really was in the last kilometers... It was nice to finish the job of the guys after what they did today."
Cavendish had a strong start to the season but recently suffered from an illness that he says he has now recovered from. “Ideally I’d have liked to have carried on further into the spring but I got sick in South Africa and really I needed to stop and get over the virus. I was still riding when I was a little bit on the limit,” he said.
“Just to stop, reset it, and get going again was quite nice so I don’t think I’m in as good condition as I could have been but I’m definitely happy with where I’m at, I’m happy with the strong team Etixx-QuickStep have brought here.”
Cavendish’s stage win granted him the early leader’s jersey at the eight-staged UCI 2.1 event with the same time of his sprint rivals.
The peloton kicked off the Tour of Turkey with a 145km flat road race from Alanya and back to Alanya. Within the first 10 kilometres of the start, five riders formed the first breakaway of the race with Mario Costa (Lampre-Merida), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Luis Mas (Caja Rural, Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare).
Teams Lotto Soudal, Etixx-QuickStep and Torku SekerSpor led the peloton and allowed the breakaway riders a maximum lead of 3:35 minutes.
The five riders were caught with 20km to go on wide open roads, which offered the chance for nearly every team to try and organise their lead-out trains at the front of the field. The battle for positions among the top sprinters in the field was very aggressive.
Cavendish still had three of his teammates with him at the front of the race with under five kilometres to go, and used his train to keep him in good position for the final sprint in Alanya.
Runner-up Ewan was pleased with his performance despite missing out on the stage win by such a narrow margin.
“It feels a little bit surreal. It’s kind of weird racing him [Cavendish] I guess, always watching him growing up and now actually racing him. And not just racing with him but being right up there against him - it’s pretty surreal feeling,” he said.
“If I had a better run I think could almost beat him. I came from way too far back and it was really close on the line so I don’t know. Maybe if I got a better run or came off his wheel then maybe I could have come a bit closer but obviously it’s good for confidence knowing I’m that close to him – it’s not such a big distance.”
The Tour of Turkey will continue with stage 2’s 182km road race starting from Alanya and finishing in Antalya on Monday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:17:58
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|11
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|32
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|39
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|45
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|54
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|60
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|66
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|68
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|77
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|79
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|83
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|84
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|103
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|105
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|108
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|109
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|115
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|117
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|124
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|126
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|127
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|129
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|131
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|132
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|133
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|134
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|135
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|136
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|137
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|138
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|140
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|142
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|145
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|147
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|148
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|153
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|155
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|157
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|159
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|160
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:03
|161
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|163
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:38
|164
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:11
|165
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|9:53:54
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Colombia
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:17:58
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|11
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|32
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|39
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|45
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|54
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|60
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|66
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|68
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|77
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|79
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|83
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|84
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|103
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|105
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|108
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|109
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|115
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|117
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|124
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|126
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|127
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|129
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|131
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|132
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|133
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|134
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|135
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|136
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|137
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|138
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|140
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|142
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|145
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|147
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|148
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|153
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|155
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|157
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|159
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|160
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:03
|161
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|163
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:38
|164
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:11
|165
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|14
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|15
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|16
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|9:53:54
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Colombia
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy