Image 1 of 42 The podium from stage one: Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) looking relaxed in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) in the best young riders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour of Turkey opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) enjoying his time in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) mopping up the points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 The peloton during the first stage of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) sprints for KOM points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 The peloton passes under a Turkish flag on stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Former teammates Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) and Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 The peloton straddled the coast line for stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Mark Cavendish watches the mechanic do his thing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Andrea Person gets his bike checked by his Novo Nordisk mechanic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Javier Mejías (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 No mistaking that this is Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) ready for his comeback race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Mark Cavendish and Etixx-Quick Step presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 The 2015 Tour of Turkey gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Mark Cavendish adjust his Nike's during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with teammates after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is congratulated by teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium in Tour of Turkey opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) will wear the leader's jersey into stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 1 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in stage 1 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 1 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Top sprinters race for the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Bunch sprint during stage 1 at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 The field sprinting to the line in the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) proved his good form after winning the bunch sprint and the opening stage at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The Manxman beat Australian youngster Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) in third.

"I won this stage as well last year," Cavendish said. "We talked about the competition at the team meeting and we recognized that there are a lot of big sprinters at the race this year. So we knew it would be chaotic, and it really was in the last kilometers... It was nice to finish the job of the guys after what they did today."

Cavendish had a strong start to the season but recently suffered from an illness that he says he has now recovered from. “Ideally I’d have liked to have carried on further into the spring but I got sick in South Africa and really I needed to stop and get over the virus. I was still riding when I was a little bit on the limit,” he said.

“Just to stop, reset it, and get going again was quite nice so I don’t think I’m in as good condition as I could have been but I’m definitely happy with where I’m at, I’m happy with the strong team Etixx-QuickStep have brought here.”

Cavendish’s stage win granted him the early leader’s jersey at the eight-staged UCI 2.1 event with the same time of his sprint rivals.

The peloton kicked off the Tour of Turkey with a 145km flat road race from Alanya and back to Alanya. Within the first 10 kilometres of the start, five riders formed the first breakaway of the race with Mario Costa (Lampre-Merida), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Luis Mas (Caja Rural, Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare).

Teams Lotto Soudal, Etixx-QuickStep and Torku SekerSpor led the peloton and allowed the breakaway riders a maximum lead of 3:35 minutes.

The five riders were caught with 20km to go on wide open roads, which offered the chance for nearly every team to try and organise their lead-out trains at the front of the field. The battle for positions among the top sprinters in the field was very aggressive.

Cavendish still had three of his teammates with him at the front of the race with under five kilometres to go, and used his train to keep him in good position for the final sprint in Alanya.

Runner-up Ewan was pleased with his performance despite missing out on the stage win by such a narrow margin.

“It feels a little bit surreal. It’s kind of weird racing him [Cavendish] I guess, always watching him growing up and now actually racing him. And not just racing with him but being right up there against him - it’s pretty surreal feeling,” he said.

“If I had a better run I think could almost beat him. I came from way too far back and it was really close on the line so I don’t know. Maybe if I got a better run or came off his wheel then maybe I could have come a bit closer but obviously it’s good for confidence knowing I’m that close to him – it’s not such a big distance.”

The Tour of Turkey will continue with stage 2’s 182km road race starting from Alanya and finishing in Antalya on Monday.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:17:58 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 11 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 30 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 32 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 39 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 45 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 46 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 54 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 60 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 66 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 68 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 79 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 81 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 83 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 84 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 86 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 90 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 103 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 104 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 105 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 108 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 109 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 114 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 115 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 117 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 126 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 127 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 129 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 131 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 132 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 133 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 134 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 135 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 136 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 137 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 138 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 140 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 141 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 142 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 144 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 145 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 147 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 148 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 150 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 152 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 153 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 155 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 157 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 159 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 160 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:03 161 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 163 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:38 164 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:11 165 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:07

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 11 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Turkish beauties # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 9:53:54 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Team Novo Nordisk 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Torku Sekerspor 8 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Southeast Pro Cycling 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Androni Giocattoli 12 Colombia 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 15 MTN - Qhubeka 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Orica GreenEdge 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Lampre-Merida 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:17:58 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 11 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 30 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 32 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 39 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 45 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 46 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 54 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 60 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 66 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 68 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 79 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 81 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 83 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 84 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 86 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 90 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 103 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 104 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 105 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 108 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 109 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 114 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 115 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 117 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 126 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 127 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 129 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 131 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 132 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 133 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 134 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 135 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 136 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 137 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 138 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 140 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 141 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 142 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 144 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 145 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 147 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 148 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 150 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 152 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 153 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 155 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 157 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 159 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 160 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:03 161 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 163 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:38 164 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:11 165 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 11 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 12 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 14 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 15 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 16 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 17 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 18 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Turkish beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1