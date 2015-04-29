Image 1 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) back on his bike after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Genki Yamamoto (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 CCC Sprandi Polkowice controlling the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 The four man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 Race leader Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Lots of fruits roadside during the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 Greipel is congratulated after the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 Andre Greipel greets Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep) greets some fans. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Novo Nordisk's Scott Ambrose was involved in a crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 André Greipel takes the win. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 41 The stage 4 podium: Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 41 André Greipel takes the win. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 41 Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 41 Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 41 The stage 4 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 41 The stage 4 podium: Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 41 Greipel shares a hug with a teammate. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 The pack makes its way to the finish during stage 4 in Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 Tour of Turkey stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) retains the points jersey in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 Andre Greipel takes the stage 4 win in Turkey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes stage 4 in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) is a winner in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won his first stage at the 2015 Tour of Turkey in a bunch sprint ahead of Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on stage 4 from Fethiye to Marmaris.

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) retained his seven-second overall lead ahead of Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) despite a late scare that saw a two other top ten riders attack on the final climb of the race.

Greipel, though, came through to take an impressive win after his main rival Mark Cavenidsh (Etixx-QuickStep) was dropped on the climb before the descent into Marmaris. Each man had won in the finish town on previous occasions but the German timed his run to the line perfectly, opening up his sprint on the final corner to win by over a bike length from Colli.

The Lotto Soudal train had positioned their sprinter towards the front of the peloton as they crested the top of the climb and measured their team effort perfectly before dropping off the German national champion with 500 meters to go.

The final climb before the plunge into Marmaris provided the day’s most intense action until that point. The day’s break of Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Mattia Pozzo (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Torku Sekerspor) and Natnael Berhane (MTN – Qhubeka) established a lead of over three minutes but as the final climb approached CCC Sprandi Polkowice and Cavendish’s Etixx-QuickStep mustered a chase that saw the lead drop significantly.

It was the Belgian team who provided most of the grunt work with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Iljo Keisse taking significant turns on the front.

Pozzo was the first casualty from the break, slipping back on the lower slopes as Lotto and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling also joined the pacesetting duties. Cavendish’s men eased off as the climb began to bite but before the summit the remnants of the break had been caught.

The scene was set for an opportunistic counter attack and Tinkoff and Astana prepared the way before Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia), Jay Mccarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Serge Pauwels (MTN – Qhubeka) moved clear.

The latter two riders were inside the top ten overall and their aggression sparked Rebellin’s men back into life as a frantic chase on the descent ensued.

The break held a slender ten seconds over the peloton as the finishing town approached but that quickly evaporated as Lotto and Orica-GreenEdege sensed their opportunity after Cavendish had been dropped on the climb.

However with Greipel in the midst of the action the chances of anything but a win for the German were remote. He kept calm as a number of his rivals wasted energy from too far out and swatted them away like flies as he cleared through the rank and file to take the stage.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:22:08 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 14 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 33 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 38 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 40 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 54 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 55 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 58 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:19 59 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:23 60 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 61 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:01:34 62 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 63 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 64 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 65 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 70 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 76 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 77 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 84 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 91 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:15 92 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 98 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 99 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 103 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 104 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 106 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 110 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 111 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 116 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 117 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 118 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 119 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 120 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:57 121 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:48 123 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 124 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:29 125 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:03 127 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 130 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 131 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 132 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 135 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 136 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 137 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 139 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 140 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 142 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 143 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 144 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 145 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 146 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 147 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 148 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 149 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 150 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 151 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 152 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 153 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 154 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 155 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 156 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 157 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 158 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 159 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:56 160 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:50 161 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:00 162 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 11 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 3 14 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 10:06:24 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Lampre - Merida 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 6 Torku Sekerspor 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 MTN - Qhubeka 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Orica Greenedge 0:00:10 12 Southeast 0:01:34 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 Colombia 15 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:08 17 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:15 18 Etixx - Quick Step 0:04:42 19 Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:49 20 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:30 21 Androni Giocattoli 0:10:11

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:35:49 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:50 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:23 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:29 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:42 8 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 10 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 11 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:11 13 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 14 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:49 15 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 16 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:51 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:01 18 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 19 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:25 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:32 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:47 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:28 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 26 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:02 27 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:05:38 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:42 29 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:36 30 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:45 31 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:10 32 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:13 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:08:47 36 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 37 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:09 38 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:26 39 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 40 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:09 42 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:13 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:03 44 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:11:08 45 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:14 47 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:54 48 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:12:01 49 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:17 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:20 51 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:00 52 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:13:05 53 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:07 54 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:51 55 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:14:29 56 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:36 57 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:44 58 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:46 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:53 60 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:19 61 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:24 62 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:58 63 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:01 64 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:05 65 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:12 66 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:34 67 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:29 68 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 69 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:34 70 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 74 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:53 75 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:54 76 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 78 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:04 79 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:06 80 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:08 81 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 83 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:22:48 84 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:39 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:44 86 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:23:49 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 89 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 90 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:53 91 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:03 92 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:24:10 93 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:19 94 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:09 95 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:21 96 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:48 97 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:10 98 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:45 100 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:50 101 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:14 102 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:27:16 103 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:18 104 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:32 105 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:35 106 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:37 107 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 108 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:45 109 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:16 110 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:28:28 111 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:29:11 112 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:22 113 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:34 114 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:38 115 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:29:43 116 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:00 117 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:32 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:45 119 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:31:50 120 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:51 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:12 122 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 123 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:26 124 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 127 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 128 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:39 129 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:32:51 130 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:01 131 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:33:34 132 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:33:36 133 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:45 134 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:33:53 135 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:25 136 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:34:29 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:11 138 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:40 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:56 140 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:14 141 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 142 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 144 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 145 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 146 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:54 147 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:37:14 148 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:58 149 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:11 150 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:39:22 151 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:49 152 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:53 153 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:58 154 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:03 155 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:40:52 156 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:08 157 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:14 158 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:45:07 159 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:31 160 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:52 161 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:50:09 162 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:57:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 25 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 10 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 11 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 14 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 15 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 16 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 17 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12 18 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 11 20 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 22 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 23 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 25 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 7 26 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 28 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 29 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 6 33 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 35 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 36 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 38 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 39 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 40 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 41 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 42 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 43 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 44 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 45 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 46 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 3 47 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 48 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 49 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 52 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 53 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 54 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 15 pts 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 3 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 4 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 7 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 8 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 9 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 10 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 11 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 13 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1 15 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 17 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1