Tour of Turkey: Greipel wins stage 4

Rebellin retains overall lead

Image 1 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) signs on

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) back on his bike after a mechanical

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) back on his bike after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Genki Yamamoto (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Genki Yamamoto (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

CCC Sprandi Polkowice controlling the bunch

CCC Sprandi Polkowice controlling the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

The four man breakaway

The four man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the start line

Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

Race leader Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Race leader Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) in the bunch

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

Lots of fruits roadside during the Tour of Turkey

Lots of fruits roadside during the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Greipel is congratulated after the race.

Greipel is congratulated after the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Andre Greipel greets Mark Cavendish

Andre Greipel greets Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep) greets some fans.

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep) greets some fans.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Novo Nordisk's Scott Ambrose was involved in a crash.

Novo Nordisk's Scott Ambrose was involved in a crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

André Greipel takes the win.

André Greipel takes the win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 41

The stage 4 podium: Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare)

The stage 4 podium: Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 41

André Greipel takes the win.

André Greipel takes the win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 41

Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium.

Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 41

Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the podium.

Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 41

The stage 4 podium.

The stage 4 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 41

The stage 4 podium: Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare)

The stage 4 podium: Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 41

Greipel shares a hug with a teammate.

Greipel shares a hug with a teammate.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

The pack makes its way to the finish during stage 4 in Turkey.

The pack makes its way to the finish during stage 4 in Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Tour of Turkey stage 4

Tour of Turkey stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the race

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) retains the points jersey in Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) retains the points jersey in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Andre Greipel takes the stage 4 win in Turkey.

Andre Greipel takes the stage 4 win in Turkey.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes stage 4 in Turkey

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes stage 4 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) is a winner in Turkey

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) is a winner in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won his first stage at the 2015 Tour of Turkey in a bunch sprint ahead of Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on stage 4 from Fethiye to Marmaris.

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) retained his seven-second overall lead ahead of Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) despite a late scare that saw a two other top ten riders attack on the final climb of the race.

Greipel, though, came through to take an impressive win after his main rival Mark Cavenidsh (Etixx-QuickStep) was dropped on the climb before the descent into Marmaris. Each man had won in the finish town on previous occasions but the German timed his run to the line perfectly, opening up his sprint on the final corner to win by over a bike length from Colli.

The Lotto Soudal train had positioned their sprinter towards the front of the peloton as they crested the top of the climb and measured their team effort perfectly before dropping off the German national champion with 500 meters to go.

The final climb before the plunge into Marmaris provided the day’s most intense action until that point. The day’s break of Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Mattia Pozzo (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Torku Sekerspor) and Natnael Berhane (MTN – Qhubeka) established a lead of over three minutes but as the final climb approached CCC Sprandi Polkowice and Cavendish’s Etixx-QuickStep mustered a chase that saw the lead drop significantly.

It was the Belgian team who provided most of the grunt work with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Iljo Keisse taking significant turns on the front.

Pozzo was the first casualty from the break, slipping back on the lower slopes as Lotto and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling also joined the pacesetting duties. Cavendish’s men eased off as the climb began to bite but before the summit the remnants of the break had been caught.

The scene was set for an opportunistic counter attack and Tinkoff and Astana prepared the way before Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia), Jay Mccarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Serge Pauwels (MTN – Qhubeka) moved clear.

The latter two riders were inside the top ten overall and their aggression sparked Rebellin’s men back into life as a frantic chase on the descent ensued.

The break held a slender ten seconds over the peloton as the finishing town approached but that quickly evaporated as Lotto and Orica-GreenEdege sensed their opportunity after Cavendish had been dropped on the climb.

However with Greipel in the midst of the action the chances of anything but a win for the German were remote. He kept calm as a number of his rivals wasted energy from too far out and swatted them away like flies as he cleared through the rank and file to take the stage.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:22:08
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
14Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
33Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
39Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
40Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
54Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
55Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
58Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:19
59Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:23
60Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
61Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:01:34
62Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
63Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
64Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
65Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
68Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
77Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
84Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
85Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
86Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
91Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:15
92Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
98Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
99Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
103Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
106Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
109Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
110Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
111Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
113Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
116Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
117Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
118Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
119Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
120David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:57
121Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
122Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:48
123Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
124Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:29
125Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:03
127Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
129Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
130Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
131Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
132Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
135Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
136Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
137Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
139Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
140Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
142Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
143Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
144Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
145Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
146John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
147Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
148Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
149Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
150Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
151Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
152Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
153Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
154Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
155Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
156Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
157Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
158Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
159Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:56
160Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:50
161Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:00
162Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge12
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling11
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor3
14Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF10:06:24
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Lampre - Merida
5Tinkoff - Saxo
6Torku Sekerspor
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8MTN - Qhubeka
9Astana Pro Team
10Lotto Soudal
11Orica Greenedge0:00:10
12Southeast0:01:34
13Nippo - Vini Fantini
14Colombia
15Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:08
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:15
18Etixx - Quick Step0:04:42
19Team Novo Nordisk0:04:49
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:30
21Androni Giocattoli0:10:11

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:35:49
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:50
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:23
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
8Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:46
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
11Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:11
13Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
14Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:49
15Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
16Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:51
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:01
18Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
19Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:25
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:32
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:47
24Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:28
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:37
26Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:02
27Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:05:38
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:42
29Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:36
30Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:45
31Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:10
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:13
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:08:47
36Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
37Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:09
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:26
39André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
40Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:09
42Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:13
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:03
44Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:11:08
45Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:14
47Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:54
48Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:12:01
49Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:17
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:20
51Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:00
52Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:05
53Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:07
54Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:51
55Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:14:29
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:36
57Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:44
58Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:46
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:53
60Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:19
61Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:24
62Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:58
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:01
64Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:05
65Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:12
66Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:19:34
67Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:29
68Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
69Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:34
70Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
74Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:53
75Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:54
76Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
77Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
78Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:04
79Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:22:06
80Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:08
81Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
83Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:22:48
84Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:39
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:44
86Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:23:49
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
89Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
90Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:53
91Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:03
92Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:24:10
93James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:19
94Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:09
95David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:21
96Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:48
97Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:10
98Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
99Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:45
100Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:50
101Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:14
102Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:27:16
103Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:18
104Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:32
105John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:27:35
106Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:37
107Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
108Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:45
109Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:16
110Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:28
111Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:29:11
112Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:22
113Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:34
114Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:38
115Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:43
116Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:00
117Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:32
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:45
119Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:31:50
120Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:51
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:12
122Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
123Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:26
124Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
126Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
128Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:39
129Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling0:32:51
130Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:01
131Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:33:34
132Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:33:36
133Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:45
134Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:33:53
135Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:25
136Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:34:29
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:11
138Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:40
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:56
140Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:14
141Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
142Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
144Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
145Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
146Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:54
147Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:37:14
148Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:58
149Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:11
150Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:39:22
151Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:49
152Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:53
153Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:58
154Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:03
155Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:40:52
156Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:08
157Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:14
158Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:45:07
159Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:31
160Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:52
161Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:50:09
162Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:57:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling30
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini25
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling21
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo19
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor19
10Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
11Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida14
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement13
15Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
16Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
17Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge12
18Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia12
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka11
20Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
22Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
23Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
25Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia7
26Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
28Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
29Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor6
33Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
35Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
36Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
38Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
39Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
40Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
41Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
42Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
43Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
44Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
45Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
46Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk3
47Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
48Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
49Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
52Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
53Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
54Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia15pts
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
3Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
8Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
10Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
11Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
12Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1
15Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
17Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Sprandi Polkowice46:55:18
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
3Astana Pro Team0:05:59
4Colombia0:07:19
5Bardiani CSF0:08:06
6Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:22
7MTN - Qhubeka0:09:24
8Lampre - Merida0:10:11
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:49
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:12:56
11Lotto Soudal0:13:03
12Team Novo Nordisk0:17:16
13Torku Sekerspor0:22:39
14Orica Greenedge0:22:46
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:30
16Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:26:38
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:31:49
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:22
19Androni Giocattoli0:49:23
20Etixx - Quick Step1:00:29
21Southeast1:07:21

