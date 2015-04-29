Tour of Turkey: Greipel wins stage 4
Rebellin retains overall lead
Stage 4: Fethiye - Marmaris
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won his first stage at the 2015 Tour of Turkey in a bunch sprint ahead of Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on stage 4 from Fethiye to Marmaris.
Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) retained his seven-second overall lead ahead of Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) despite a late scare that saw a two other top ten riders attack on the final climb of the race.
Greipel, though, came through to take an impressive win after his main rival Mark Cavenidsh (Etixx-QuickStep) was dropped on the climb before the descent into Marmaris. Each man had won in the finish town on previous occasions but the German timed his run to the line perfectly, opening up his sprint on the final corner to win by over a bike length from Colli.
The Lotto Soudal train had positioned their sprinter towards the front of the peloton as they crested the top of the climb and measured their team effort perfectly before dropping off the German national champion with 500 meters to go.
The final climb before the plunge into Marmaris provided the day’s most intense action until that point. The day’s break of Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Mattia Pozzo (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Torku Sekerspor) and Natnael Berhane (MTN – Qhubeka) established a lead of over three minutes but as the final climb approached CCC Sprandi Polkowice and Cavendish’s Etixx-QuickStep mustered a chase that saw the lead drop significantly.
It was the Belgian team who provided most of the grunt work with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Iljo Keisse taking significant turns on the front.
Pozzo was the first casualty from the break, slipping back on the lower slopes as Lotto and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling also joined the pacesetting duties. Cavendish’s men eased off as the climb began to bite but before the summit the remnants of the break had been caught.
The scene was set for an opportunistic counter attack and Tinkoff and Astana prepared the way before Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia), Jay Mccarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Serge Pauwels (MTN – Qhubeka) moved clear.
The latter two riders were inside the top ten overall and their aggression sparked Rebellin’s men back into life as a frantic chase on the descent ensued.
The break held a slender ten seconds over the peloton as the finishing town approached but that quickly evaporated as Lotto and Orica-GreenEdege sensed their opportunity after Cavendish had been dropped on the climb.
However with Greipel in the midst of the action the chances of anything but a win for the German were remote. He kept calm as a number of his rivals wasted energy from too far out and swatted them away like flies as he cleared through the rank and file to take the stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:22:08
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|33
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|40
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|54
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|58
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:23
|60
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|61
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:34
|62
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|63
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|64
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|65
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|67
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|76
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|78
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|91
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:15
|92
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|98
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|99
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|103
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|104
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|106
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|110
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|111
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|116
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|117
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|118
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|119
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|120
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:57
|121
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:48
|123
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:29
|125
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:03
|127
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|130
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|131
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|132
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|135
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|136
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|137
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|139
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|140
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|142
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|143
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|145
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|146
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|149
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|150
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|151
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|152
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|153
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|154
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|155
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|157
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|158
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|159
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:56
|160
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:50
|161
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:00
|162
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|14
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|10:06:24
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|6
|Torku Sekerspor
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:10
|12
|Southeast
|0:01:34
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|Colombia
|15
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:08
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|18
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:04:42
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:49
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:30
|21
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:35:49
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:50
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:23
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|8
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|11
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:11
|13
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|14
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:49
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:51
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:01
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:25
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:32
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:47
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:28
|25
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:37
|26
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:02
|27
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:38
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:42
|29
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:36
|30
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:45
|31
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:10
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:13
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:08:47
|36
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|37
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:09
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:26
|39
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|40
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:09
|42
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:13
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:03
|44
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:11:08
|45
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:14
|47
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:54
|48
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:12:01
|49
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:17
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:20
|51
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:00
|52
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:05
|53
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:07
|54
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:51
|55
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:29
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:36
|57
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:44
|58
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:46
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:53
|60
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:19
|61
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:24
|62
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:58
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:01
|64
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:05
|65
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:12
|66
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:34
|67
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:29
|68
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|69
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:34
|70
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|74
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:53
|75
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:54
|76
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|78
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:04
|79
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:06
|80
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:08
|81
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|83
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:48
|84
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:39
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:44
|86
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:23:49
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|89
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|90
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:53
|91
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:03
|92
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:24:10
|93
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:19
|94
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:09
|95
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:21
|96
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:48
|97
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:10
|98
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:45
|100
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:50
|101
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:14
|102
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|103
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:18
|104
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:32
|105
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:35
|106
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:37
|107
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|108
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:45
|109
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:16
|110
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:28:28
|111
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:29:11
|112
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:22
|113
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:34
|114
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:38
|115
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:43
|116
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:00
|117
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:32
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:45
|119
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:31:50
|120
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:51
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:12
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|123
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:26
|124
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|126
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|128
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:39
|129
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:32:51
|130
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:01
|131
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:33:34
|132
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:33:36
|133
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:45
|134
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:33:53
|135
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:25
|136
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:29
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:11
|138
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:40
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:56
|140
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:36:14
|141
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|142
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|144
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|145
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:54
|147
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:37:14
|148
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:58
|149
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:11
|150
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:39:22
|151
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:49
|152
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:53
|153
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:58
|154
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:03
|155
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:40:52
|156
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:08
|157
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:14
|158
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:45:07
|159
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:31
|160
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:52
|161
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:50:09
|162
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:57:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|10
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|11
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|14
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|15
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|16
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|17
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|18
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|20
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|22
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|23
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|25
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|7
|26
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|28
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|29
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|30
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|31
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|33
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|35
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|36
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|38
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|39
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|40
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|41
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|42
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|43
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|44
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|45
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|46
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|47
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|48
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|49
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|52
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|53
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|54
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|3
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|10
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|12
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|15
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|17
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46:55:18
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|4
|Colombia
|0:07:19
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|0:08:06
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:24
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:11
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:49
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:12:56
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:03
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:16
|13
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:39
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:46
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:30
|16
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:26:38
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:31:49
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:22
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:23
|20
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:00:29
|21
|Southeast
|1:07:21
