Tour of Turkey: Modolo sprints to win stage 5

Rebellin retains overall lead

Image 1 of 54

Not everyone comes to the race to watch the cyclists

Not everyone comes to the race to watch the cyclists
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Mark Cavendish signs on in the points jersey

Mark Cavendish signs on in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

The Etixx-Quic Step Specialized's bikes await the riders

The Etixx-Quic Step Specialized's bikes await the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his win

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) interviewed pre-stage

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) interviewed pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia)

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Mark Cavendish in the points jersey.

Mark Cavendish in the points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Nicolas leFrancois.

Nicolas leFrancois.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Bikes are ready for the stage.

Bikes are ready for the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Etixx-QuickStep signing in.

Etixx-QuickStep signing in.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural), Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) make up the podium

Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural), Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) make up the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Mark Cavendish in the points jersey.

Mark Cavendish in the points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Tinkoff-Saxo's Jay McCarthy

Tinkoff-Saxo's Jay McCarthy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.

Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Davide Rebellin and Stefan Schumacher won't be going to the Giro d'Italia this year.

Davide Rebellin and Stefan Schumacher won't be going to the Giro d'Italia this year.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Race leader Davide Rebellin.

Race leader Davide Rebellin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.

Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Modolo is congratulated by a Lampre-Merida teammate.

Modolo is congratulated by a Lampre-Merida teammate.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Modolo is congratulated by a Lampre-Merida teammate.

Modolo is congratulated by a Lampre-Merida teammate.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Turkish spectators.

Turkish spectators.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

The breakaway builds its gap.

The breakaway builds its gap.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Race leader Davide Rebellin gets a shoe shine before the start.

Race leader Davide Rebellin gets a shoe shine before the start.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 54

A photographer stops for a picture.

A photographer stops for a picture.
Image 30 of 54

The peloton passes through the Turkish countryside.

The peloton passes through the Turkish countryside.
Image 31 of 54

CCC Sprandi Polkowice on the front.

CCC Sprandi Polkowice on the front.
Image 32 of 54

CCC Sprandi Polkowice on the front.

CCC Sprandi Polkowice on the front.
Image 33 of 54

The peloton passes through the Turkish countryside.

The peloton passes through the Turkish countryside.
Image 34 of 54

The peloton passes through the Turkish countryside.

The peloton passes through the Turkish countryside.
Image 35 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lapmre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win in Turkey.

Sacha Modolo (Lapmre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win in Turkey.
Image 36 of 54

CCC Sprandi Polkowice on the front.

CCC Sprandi Polkowice on the front.
Image 37 of 54

The peloton during stage 5.

The peloton during stage 5.
Image 38 of 54

The peloton passes through a tunnel during stage 5.

The peloton passes through a tunnel during stage 5.
Image 39 of 54

Sheep take in the peloton as it passes through the Turkish countryside.

Sheep take in the peloton as it passes through the Turkish countryside.
Image 40 of 54

Sacha Modolo takes the stage 5 win.

Sacha Modolo takes the stage 5 win.
Image 41 of 54

A lone tree in the foreground as the peloton passes.

A lone tree in the foreground as the peloton passes.
Image 42 of 54

Spectators watch stage 5 pass by.

Spectators watch stage 5 pass by.
Image 43 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 54

The stage 5 podium.

The stage 5 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 54

Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.

Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

Race leader Davide Rebellin gets a shoe shine before the start.

Race leader Davide Rebellin gets a shoe shine before the start.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 54

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the points jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

The sprint to the stage 5 finish line at the Tour of Turkey

The sprint to the stage 5 finish line at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) victory salute

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) victory salute
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the Tour of Turkey stage 5 win

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the Tour of Turkey stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the sprint in its early stages

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the sprint in its early stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) put an end to his run of placings and took his first victory of the 2015 season by winning stage 5 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with a late surge to the line in Pamukkale.

Etixx-QuickStep tried to lead out the sprint for Mark Cavendish but several attacks made their task difficult and the rising road to finish tested the sprinters strength and fitness.

Late attacker Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) almost made it to the line but Modolo timed his effort to perfection to catch him and win by half a wheel, ahead of Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural) and Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo). Cavendish finished 15th, four seconds behind.

“I’ve had a lot of placings and so I need this win,” Modolo said. “I always want to win and after the good work I did before the season, I thought I’d get some results. Fortunately it seems my moment is coming now, at the most important moment of the season, ready for the Giro d’Italia.

“The finish suited me, it was about speed and power on the rising finish. I knew it was a massive chance for me and that I had to take it. I’m happy to have won here in Turkey because it’s a race I like. I’ve been coming since 2010, since I turned professional. Last year I had to pull out of the race after struggling with an injury picked up in Paris-Roubaix but I’m here to do well this year. The other day I was second (behind Cavendish) but I could have won, so things are going well.”

How it happened

The 160km stage had a rolling profile and a rising finish, making for a difficult day for the sprinters and their teams. Surprisingly stage 4 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) did not start, preferring to rest up for the rapidly approaching Giro d’Italia.

The first break of the day included Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Frederick Veuchelen (Wanty Groupe Gobert). However with CCC Sprandi team defending Rebellin’s lead, and Etixx-QuickStep working for Cavendish, the attacks were kept under control.

Anther move by Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Davide Appollonio (Androni - Sidermec), Frederic Brun (Bretagne - Séché Environnement), Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida), Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka), Songezo Jim (MTN - Qhubeka), Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) and Ahmet Akdile (Torku Şekerspor) was also quickly shut down and the peloton tackled the final climb and final kilometres all together.

Several attacks fired off the front of the peloton inside the final five kilometres but Etixx-QuickStep and Southeast did the work to set a high pace and pull them back. McCarthy was the last to try his luck and could see the finish line. However he was caught and passed by Modolo and the others in the final 20 metres.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:06:19
2Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
18Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
19Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:07
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
22Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:00:10
23Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:15
29Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
30Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
39Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
42Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
43Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
45Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
47Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
51Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
52Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
55Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
59Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
60James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
64Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
67Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
68Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
71Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
72Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
74Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
75Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
79Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:28
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
88Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
89José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
91Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
92Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
93Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
95Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
97Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
99Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:01:34
101Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
102Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:38
103Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
104Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:39
105Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
107Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
110Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
112Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
114Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:00
117Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:22
121Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
122Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
123Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:33
124Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
125Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:58
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
130Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:02
131Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:09
132Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:12
136Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:33
137Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
138Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:04
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:54
140Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:59
141Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:58
142Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
143John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
144Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
145Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
147David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
148Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
149Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
150Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:18
151Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
152Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
153Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
154Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
156Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
157Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
158Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:05
DSQDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo13
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling11
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
13Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12:18:57
2Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:15
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
4Colombia
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
6Lampre - Merida0:00:30
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Lotto Soudal
9Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
11Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Etixx - Quick Step
13Astana Pro Team0:00:37
14Bardiani CSF0:00:40
15Team Novo Nordisk
16Torku Sekerspor0:00:45
17Drapac Professional Cycling
18Orica Greenedge
19Southeast0:01:43
20Androni Giocattoli0:03:39
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:59

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice19:42:08
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:54
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:38
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:39
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
8Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:56
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
11Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:14
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:26
13Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:46
14Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
16Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:11
18Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
19Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:32
20Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:40
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:42
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:02
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:41
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:43
26Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:17
27Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:05:53
28Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:36
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:10
30Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:17
31Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:25
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:28
33José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:41
34Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:09:02
35Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:24
36Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:24
38Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:28
39Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:11:12
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:18
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:29
42Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:09
43Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:12:16
44Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:32
45Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:08
46Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:20
47Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:22
48Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:06
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:11
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:51
51Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:59
52Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:01
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:08
54Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:34
55Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:16:17
56Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:13
57Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:20
58Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:27
59Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:43
60Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:40
61Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:19:45
62Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:19:49
63Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:34
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:38
65Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:44
66Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:49
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:58
69Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:08
70Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:09
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:19
72Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:22:21
73Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:22
74Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:23
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:25
76Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:54
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:59
78Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
79Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:24:04
80Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:08
82Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:18
83Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:24:22
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:34
86Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:09
87Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:23
88Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:37
89Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:49
90Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:03
91Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:50
92Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:00
93Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:27:16
94Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:33
95Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:28:00
96Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:10
97Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:43
98Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:05
99Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
100Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:29:26
101Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:32
102Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:49
103Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:53
104Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:54
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:58
106Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:49
107Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:53
108Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:31:27
109Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:30
110Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:32:06
111Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:27
112Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:41
113Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
114Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
116Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:32:52
117Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:01
118Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:33:26
119Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:33:51
120Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:00
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:07
122Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:34:44
123Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:35:02
124Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:35:10
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:35
126Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:35:41
127Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:18
128David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:19
129Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:29
130Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:47
132Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:09
133Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:45
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:20
135Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:32
136John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:38:33
137Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:38:48
138Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:39:05
139Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:26
140Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:18
141Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:58
143Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:23
144Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:50
145Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:09
146Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:20
147Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:42:55
148Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:58
149Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:08
150Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:14
151Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling0:43:49
152Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:08
153Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:58
154Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:48:05
155Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:16
156Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:11
157Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:53:42
158Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:59:50
159Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida41pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling38
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling32
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step31
5Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo31
6Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
8Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini25
10Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
11Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor19
12Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
14Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida14
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
16Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge12
17Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia12
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka11
19Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
21Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
24Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
27Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia7
28Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
29Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
30Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
31Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor6
35Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
36Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
38Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
39Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
42Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
43Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
44Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
46Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
47Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3
48Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
49Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
50Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
51Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
52Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
53Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
58Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia16pts
2Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka13
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
8Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
9Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
11Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
13Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
16Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
17Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
20Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
21Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1
22Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1

Team classifications
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Sprandi Polkowice59:14:45
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
3Astana Pro Team0:06:06
4Colombia0:07:07
5Bardiani CSF0:08:16
6Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:22
7MTN - Qhubeka0:09:28
8Lampre - Merida0:10:11
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:37
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:12:41
11Lotto Soudal0:13:03
12Team Novo Nordisk0:17:26
13Torku Sekerspor0:22:54
14Orica Greenedge0:23:01
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:45
16Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:26:42
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:18
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:18
19Androni Giocattoli0:52:32
20Etixx - Quick Step1:00:33
21Southeast1:08:34

