Tour of Turkey: Modolo sprints to win stage 5
Rebellin retains overall lead
Stage 5: Mugla - Pamukkale
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) put an end to his run of placings and took his first victory of the 2015 season by winning stage 5 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with a late surge to the line in Pamukkale.
Etixx-QuickStep tried to lead out the sprint for Mark Cavendish but several attacks made their task difficult and the rising road to finish tested the sprinters strength and fitness.
Late attacker Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) almost made it to the line but Modolo timed his effort to perfection to catch him and win by half a wheel, ahead of Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural) and Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo). Cavendish finished 15th, four seconds behind.
“I’ve had a lot of placings and so I need this win,” Modolo said. “I always want to win and after the good work I did before the season, I thought I’d get some results. Fortunately it seems my moment is coming now, at the most important moment of the season, ready for the Giro d’Italia.
“The finish suited me, it was about speed and power on the rising finish. I knew it was a massive chance for me and that I had to take it. I’m happy to have won here in Turkey because it’s a race I like. I’ve been coming since 2010, since I turned professional. Last year I had to pull out of the race after struggling with an injury picked up in Paris-Roubaix but I’m here to do well this year. The other day I was second (behind Cavendish) but I could have won, so things are going well.”
How it happened
The 160km stage had a rolling profile and a rising finish, making for a difficult day for the sprinters and their teams. Surprisingly stage 4 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) did not start, preferring to rest up for the rapidly approaching Giro d’Italia.
The first break of the day included Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Frederick Veuchelen (Wanty Groupe Gobert). However with CCC Sprandi team defending Rebellin’s lead, and Etixx-QuickStep working for Cavendish, the attacks were kept under control.
Anther move by Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Davide Appollonio (Androni - Sidermec), Frederic Brun (Bretagne - Séché Environnement), Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida), Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka), Songezo Jim (MTN - Qhubeka), Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) and Ahmet Akdile (Torku Şekerspor) was also quickly shut down and the peloton tackled the final climb and final kilometres all together.
Several attacks fired off the front of the peloton inside the final five kilometres but Etixx-QuickStep and Southeast did the work to set a high pace and pull them back. McCarthy was the last to try his luck and could see the finish line. However he was caught and passed by Modolo and the others in the final 20 metres.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:06:19
|2
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|18
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:07
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10
|23
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|29
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|42
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|47
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|55
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|67
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|68
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|71
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|91
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|95
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|97
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|99
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:34
|101
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|102
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:38
|103
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:39
|105
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|107
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|108
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|110
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|112
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:51
|114
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|117
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:22
|121
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|122
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|123
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|124
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:58
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|130
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:02
|131
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:09
|132
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|136
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:33
|137
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|138
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:04
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:54
|140
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:59
|141
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:58
|142
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|143
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|145
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|147
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|148
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|149
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|150
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:18
|151
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|152
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|153
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|154
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|157
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|158
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:05
|DSQ
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|3
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|13
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12:18:57
|2
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:15
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|4
|Colombia
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|11
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:40
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:45
|17
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|19
|Southeast
|0:01:43
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:39
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19:42:08
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:54
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:39
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|8
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:56
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|11
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:14
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:26
|13
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|14
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:04
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:11
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|20
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:40
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:42
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:02
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:41
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:43
|26
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:17
|27
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:53
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:36
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:10
|30
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:17
|31
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:25
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:28
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:41
|34
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:09:02
|35
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:24
|36
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:24
|38
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:28
|39
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:11:12
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:18
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:29
|42
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|43
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:12:16
|44
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:32
|45
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:08
|46
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:20
|47
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:22
|48
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:06
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:11
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:51
|51
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:59
|52
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:01
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:08
|54
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:34
|55
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:17
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:13
|57
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:20
|58
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:27
|59
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:43
|60
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:40
|61
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:19:45
|62
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:49
|63
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:34
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:38
|65
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:44
|66
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:49
|68
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:58
|69
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:08
|70
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:09
|71
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:19
|72
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:21
|73
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:22
|74
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:23
|75
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:25
|76
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:54
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:59
|78
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|79
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:24:04
|80
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:08
|82
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:18
|83
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:24:22
|85
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:34
|86
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:09
|87
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:23
|88
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:37
|89
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:49
|90
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:03
|91
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:50
|92
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:00
|93
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|94
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:33
|95
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:00
|96
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:10
|97
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:43
|98
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:05
|99
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|100
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:29:26
|101
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:32
|102
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:49
|103
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:53
|104
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:54
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:58
|106
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:49
|107
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:53
|108
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:31:27
|109
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:30
|110
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:32:06
|111
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:27
|112
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:41
|113
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|114
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|116
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:32:52
|117
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:01
|118
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:26
|119
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:33:51
|120
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:00
|121
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:07
|122
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:44
|123
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:35:02
|124
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:10
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:35
|126
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:35:41
|127
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:36:18
|128
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:19
|129
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:29
|130
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:47
|132
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:09
|133
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:45
|134
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:20
|135
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:32
|136
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:38:33
|137
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:38:48
|138
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:05
|139
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:26
|140
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:18
|141
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:58
|143
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:23
|144
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:41:50
|145
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:09
|146
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:20
|147
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:42:55
|148
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:58
|149
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:08
|150
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:14
|151
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:43:49
|152
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:08
|153
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:58
|154
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:05
|155
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:16
|156
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:11
|157
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:53:42
|158
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:50
|159
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|32
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|5
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|6
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|8
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|10
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|11
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|12
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|14
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|14
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|16
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|17
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|19
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|24
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|27
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|7
|28
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|29
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|30
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|31
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|32
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|35
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|36
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|38
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|39
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|43
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|44
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|46
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|47
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|48
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|49
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|50
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|51
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|52
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|58
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|8
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|11
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|13
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|16
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|17
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|20
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|21
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|22
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59:14:45
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:06
|4
|Colombia
|0:07:07
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|0:08:16
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:28
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:11
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:37
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:12:41
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:03
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:26
|13
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:54
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:23:01
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:45
|16
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:26:42
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:18
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:18
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:52:32
|20
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:00:33
|21
|Southeast
|1:08:34
