Image 1 of 54 Not everyone comes to the race to watch the cyclists
Image 2 of 54 Mark Cavendish signs on in the points jersey
Image 3 of 54 The Etixx-Quic Step Specialized's bikes await the riders
Image 4 of 54 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his win Image 11 of 54 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)
Image 12 of 54 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)
Image 13 of 54 Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural), Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) make up the podium
Image 14 of 54 Mark Cavendish in the points jersey. Image 19 of 54 The peloton rides during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.
Image 24 of 54 Modolo is congratulated by a Lampre-Merida teammate.
Image 27 of 54 The breakaway builds its gap.
Image 28 of 54 Race leader Davide Rebellin gets a shoe shine before the start. Image 35 of 54 Sacha Modolo (Lapmre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win in Turkey.
Image 38 of 54 The peloton passes through a tunnel during stage 5.
Image 39 of 54 Sheep take in the peloton as it passes through the Turkish countryside.
Image 43 of 54 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 5 win. Image 44 of 54 The stage 5 podium.
Image 47 of 54 Thomas de Gendt, Frederik Veuchelen and Alessandro Bazzana.
Image 48 of 54 Race leader Davide Rebellin gets a shoe shine before the start. Image 49 of 54 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the points jersey
Image 50 of 54 The sprint to the stage 5 finish line at the Tour of Turkey
Image 51 of 54 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) victory salute
Image 54 of 54 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the sprint in its early stages

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) put an end to his run of placings and took his first victory of the 2015 season by winning stage 5 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with a late surge to the line in Pamukkale.

Etixx-QuickStep tried to lead out the sprint for Mark Cavendish but several attacks made their task difficult and the rising road to finish tested the sprinters strength and fitness.

Late attacker Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) almost made it to the line but Modolo timed his effort to perfection to catch him and win by half a wheel, ahead of Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural) and Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo). Cavendish finished 15th, four seconds behind.





“I’ve had a lot of placings and so I need this win,” Modolo said. “I always want to win and after the good work I did before the season, I thought I’d get some results. Fortunately it seems my moment is coming now, at the most important moment of the season, ready for the Giro d’Italia.

“The finish suited me, it was about speed and power on the rising finish. I knew it was a massive chance for me and that I had to take it. I’m happy to have won here in Turkey because it’s a race I like. I’ve been coming since 2010, since I turned professional. Last year I had to pull out of the race after struggling with an injury picked up in Paris-Roubaix but I’m here to do well this year. The other day I was second (behind Cavendish) but I could have won, so things are going well.”

How it happened

The 160km stage had a rolling profile and a rising finish, making for a difficult day for the sprinters and their teams. Surprisingly stage 4 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) did not start, preferring to rest up for the rapidly approaching Giro d’Italia.

The first break of the day included Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Frederick Veuchelen (Wanty Groupe Gobert). However with CCC Sprandi team defending Rebellin’s lead, and Etixx-QuickStep working for Cavendish, the attacks were kept under control.

Anther move by Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Davide Appollonio (Androni - Sidermec), Frederic Brun (Bretagne - Séché Environnement), Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida), Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka), Songezo Jim (MTN - Qhubeka), Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) and Ahmet Akdile (Torku Şekerspor) was also quickly shut down and the peloton tackled the final climb and final kilometres all together.

Several attacks fired off the front of the peloton inside the final five kilometres but Etixx-QuickStep and Southeast did the work to set a high pace and pull them back. McCarthy was the last to try his luck and could see the finish line. However he was caught and passed by Modolo and the others in the final 20 metres.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:06:19 2 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 18 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 19 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:07 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:00:10 23 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:15 29 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 30 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 39 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 42 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 43 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 47 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 52 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 55 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 60 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 64 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 67 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 68 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 71 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 74 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 75 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 79 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:28 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 91 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 92 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 93 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 94 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 95 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 97 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 99 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:34 101 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 102 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:38 103 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:39 105 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 107 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 110 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 112 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 114 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:00 117 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:22 121 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 122 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 123 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:33 124 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:58 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 130 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:02 131 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:09 132 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:12 136 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:33 137 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 138 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:04 139 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:54 140 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:59 141 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:58 142 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 143 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 144 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 145 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 147 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 148 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 149 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 150 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:18 151 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 152 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 153 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 154 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 156 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 157 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 158 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:05 DSQ Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 11 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 13 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12:18:57 2 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:15 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:18 4 Colombia 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 6 Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 11 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 12 Etixx - Quick Step 13 Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 14 Bardiani CSF 0:00:40 15 Team Novo Nordisk 16 Torku Sekerspor 0:00:45 17 Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Orica Greenedge 19 Southeast 0:01:43 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:03:39 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:59

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19:42:08 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:54 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:38 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:39 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:42 8 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:56 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:11 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 11 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:14 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:26 13 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:46 14 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:01 15 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:04 16 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:11 18 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 19 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:32 20 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:40 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:42 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:02 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:41 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:43 26 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:17 27 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:05:53 28 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:36 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:10 30 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:17 31 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:25 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:28 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:41 34 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:09:02 35 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:24 36 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:24 38 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:28 39 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:11:12 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:18 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:29 42 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:09 43 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:12:16 44 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:32 45 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:08 46 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:13:20 47 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:22 48 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:06 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:11 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:51 51 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:59 52 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:01 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:08 54 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:34 55 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:16:17 56 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:13 57 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:20 58 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:27 59 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:43 60 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:40 61 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:19:45 62 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:49 63 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:34 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:38 65 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:44 66 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:49 68 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:58 69 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:08 70 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:09 71 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:19 72 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:21 73 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:22 74 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:23 75 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:25 76 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:54 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:59 78 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 79 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:04 80 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:08 82 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:18 83 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:22 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:34 86 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:09 87 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:23 88 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:37 89 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:49 90 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:03 91 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:50 92 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:00 93 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:27:16 94 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:33 95 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:28:00 96 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:10 97 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:43 98 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:05 99 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 100 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:29:26 101 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:32 102 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:49 103 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:53 104 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:54 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:29:58 106 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:49 107 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:53 108 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:31:27 109 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:30 110 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:32:06 111 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:27 112 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:41 113 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 114 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 115 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 116 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:32:52 117 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:01 118 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:26 119 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:33:51 120 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:00 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:07 122 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:34:44 123 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:35:02 124 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:10 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:35 126 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:35:41 127 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:18 128 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:19 129 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:29 130 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:47 132 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:09 133 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:45 134 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:20 135 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:32 136 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:33 137 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:38:48 138 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:05 139 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:26 140 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:18 141 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:58 143 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:23 144 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:50 145 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:09 146 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:20 147 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:42:55 148 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:58 149 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:08 150 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:14 151 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:43:49 152 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:08 153 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:58 154 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:05 155 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:16 156 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:11 157 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:53:42 158 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:59:50 159 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:00:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 38 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 32 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 5 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 6 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 7 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 8 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 25 10 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 11 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 12 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 14 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 14 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 16 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12 17 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 11 19 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 21 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 24 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 25 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 27 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 7 28 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 29 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 30 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 31 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 6 35 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 36 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 38 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 39 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 41 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 42 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 43 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 44 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 46 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 47 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 48 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 49 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 50 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 51 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 52 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 53 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 56 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 57 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 58 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 16 pts 2 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 4 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 8 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 9 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 13 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 16 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 17 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1 19 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 20 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 21 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1 22 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1