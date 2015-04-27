Trending

Tour of Turkey: Cavendish wins sprint in Antalya

Manxman takes two of two

Image 1 of 60

Luis Mas Bonet in the race's white jersey.

Luis Mas Bonet in the race's white jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 60

Team Southeast take a moment for a photo before the stage 2 start.

Team Southeast take a moment for a photo before the stage 2 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 60

Team Southeast before the stage 2 start.

Team Southeast before the stage 2 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 60

Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice before the stage 2 start.

Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice before the stage 2 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 60

Tom Boonen is back in action at the Tour of Turkey.

Tom Boonen is back in action at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 60

Cavendish before the start of stage 2.

Cavendish before the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 60

Cavendish int he blue leader's jersey.

Cavendish int he blue leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 60

Cavendish was all smiles before the start of stage 2.

Cavendish was all smiles before the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 60

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge).

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 60

Novo Nordisk riders relax before the start of stage 2.

Novo Nordisk riders relax before the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 60

Novo Nordisk ride to the start of stage 2.

Novo Nordisk ride to the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 60

Novo Nordisk riders prepare for the start of stage 2.

Novo Nordisk riders prepare for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 60

Novo Nordisk riders prepare for the start of stage 2.

Novo Nordisk riders prepare for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 60

Etixx-QuickStep before the stage 2 start.

Etixx-QuickStep before the stage 2 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 60

Mark Renshaw rides to the stage 2 start.

Mark Renshaw rides to the stage 2 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 60

Etixx-QuickStep riders hang out in the team RV before the stage 2 start.

Etixx-QuickStep riders hang out in the team RV before the stage 2 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 60

Federico Zurlo in the mountains jersey.

Federico Zurlo in the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 60

Cavendish on the podium after stage 2.

Cavendish on the podium after stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 60

Tom Boonen crosses the finish line.

Tom Boonen crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 60

The peloton makes its way to the finish.

The peloton makes its way to the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 60

Turkish flags line the finishing straight.

Turkish flags line the finishing straight.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 60

A happy Cavendish after notching his second straight win.

A happy Cavendish after notching his second straight win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 60

The peloton takes a corner during stage 2.

The peloton takes a corner during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 60

The peloton makes its way along the seaside.

The peloton makes its way along the seaside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 60

The peloton makes its way along the seaside.

The peloton makes its way along the seaside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 60

Tall ships float in the background as the peloton passes by.

Tall ships float in the background as the peloton passes by.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 60

Jersey wearers get ready for the start of stage 2.

Jersey wearers get ready for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 60

Cavendish prepares for the start,

Cavendish prepares for the start,
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 60

Novo Nordisk riders prepare for the start of stage 2.

Novo Nordisk riders prepare for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 60

Mark Cavendish is congratulated by a teammate after the stage.

Mark Cavendish is congratulated by a teammate after the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 60

Mark Cavendish is congratulated by a teammate after the stage.

Mark Cavendish is congratulated by a teammate after the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 60

Cavendish climbs down from the sign-in podium.

Cavendish climbs down from the sign-in podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 60

Cavendish crosses the line for the win.

Cavendish crosses the line for the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 60

A Novo Nordisk riders crosses the line.

A Novo Nordisk riders crosses the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 60

Cavendish congratulates Ruffoni on the podium.

Cavendish congratulates Ruffoni on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 60

Cavendish on the podium.

Cavendish on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 60

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF).

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 60

Cavendish puts on the blue race leader's jersey.

Cavendish puts on the blue race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 60

Cavendish in the blue race leader's jersey.

Cavendish in the blue race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 60

Cavendish in the green sprint points jersey.

Cavendish in the green sprint points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 60

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 60

Cavendish salutes his second consecutive win.

Cavendish salutes his second consecutive win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 60

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 60

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 60

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.

The peloton rolls toward the finish during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 60

The Novo Nordisk bus waits for the riders.

The Novo Nordisk bus waits for the riders.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 60

Riders getting ready for stage 2 inside their team bus.

Riders getting ready for stage 2 inside their team bus.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins second straight stage in Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins second straight stage in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 2 win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 2 win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the blue leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 60

Race leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2

Race leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 60

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) steps on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) steps on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is the stage 2 winner

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is the stage 2 winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 60

The stage 2 podium with winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

The stage 2 podium with winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) outs on the leader's jersey for

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) outs on the leader's jersey for a second day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is also leading the points classification

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is also leading the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 60

The bunch sprint to the finish line in Antalya

The bunch sprint to the finish line in Antalya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) made it two for two in the Presidential Tour of Turkey, winning the mass sprint of stage 2 in Antalya. He punctured a tire with five kilometres to go but relied on his teammates to keep him in good position to sprint, nonetheless, edging out Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) to maintain his overall lead. 

"At a corner with about 5 kilometers to go my wheel went from me and I thought to myself 'that's not good' as I lost my balance," Cavendish said. "The wheel was spongy. It wasn't totally flat but it was a slow leaking puncture. I thought about stopping to get a new wheel, but we were already on our third guy of the train. If I stopped, we were one man short for Mark Renshaw. So I thought I'd give it a crack. I went easy for the final corners. I had confidence in my teammates. If they kept me in the front on the corners I'd be OK, and they did just that. They were really strong today and I was super impressed."

The stage, 182km with a start in Alanya and finish in Antalya, was marked by five-man break group. Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare), Kevin de Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka) never had more than about a three-minute lead, and were caught again with 12km to go.

Ruffoni said it was difficult to follow the Etixx-QuickStep sprint train, but “When we arrived under the flamme rouge I was in a really good position just behind Cavendish. With 100 metres to go I tried to jumped out from his wheel but he was too fast, showing to be the strongest today too.”

How it unfolded

The flat second stage stayed mostly along the coastline, and was predestined for a long breakaway followed by a bunch sprint. The group of five formed quickly and got away about 20km into the stage. However, the peloton kept a wary eye on them, and the gap was never allowed to become too high. The sprinters’ teams led the chase, with Etixx-QuickStep keeping things under control

A crash with 40km to go saw several riders go down, including three from MTN-Qhubeka.

The gap gradually came down and with 12km, they were swept up by the field. The wide road leading towards the finish encourage many teams to try and bring their sprinters to the front, but the roads narrowed kilometre by kilometre, with some dangerous turns near the end.

With less than 2km to go, they took the final turn onto the closing straightaway. Etixx-QuickStep never gave up the lead, and still had three riders ahead of Cavendish going into the final kilometre. Mark Renshaw led Cavendish up to the 500-metre mark, and the sprinter launched himself with 200 metres to go. He took the win by a wheel length.

Cavendish will wear the leader's jersey into stage 3, which is the first climbing stage of the race. The 165.3km stage includes several climbs and a summit finale in Elmali, an 11.5km ascent (6-7%) with the steepest sections in the later part of the climb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step4:21:32
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
7Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
9Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
22Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
26Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
36Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
38Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
39Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
41Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
43Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
44Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
49Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
50Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
54Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
55Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
56Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
58Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
62Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
64Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
65Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
66Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
67Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
68Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
71Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
76Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
77Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
84Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
86Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
89Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
92Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
94Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
97Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
100Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
112Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
115Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
117Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
118Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
122Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
124Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
126Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
128Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
129Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
131David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
132Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
136Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
137Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
138Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
139Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
141Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
142Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
143Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
145John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
146Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
148Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
149Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:21
151Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:25
152Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:28
153Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:36
154Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
155Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
156Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
157Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
158Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
160Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:59
161Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
162Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:01
163Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:05
164Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:57
165Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:47

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
4Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia12
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
7Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling8
9Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
14Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Turkish beauties 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1

Turkish beauties 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF13:04:36
2Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Androni Giocattoli
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Southeast Pro Cycling
7Colombia
8Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Torku Sekerspor
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Novo Nordisk
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15MTN - Qhubeka
16Lampre-Merida
17Lotto Soudal
18Etixx - Quick-Step
19Orica GreenEdge
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step7:39:30
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
7Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
8Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
15Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
16Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
29Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
33Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
37Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
38Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
41Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
42Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
49James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
56Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
59Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
62Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
65Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
66Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
79Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
81Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
82Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
87Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
89Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
96Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
97Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
99Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
100Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
101Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
102Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
104Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
107Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
109Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
110Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
112Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
115Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
116Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
117Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
124José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
126Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
127Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
128Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
129Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
131Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
133Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
134Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
135Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
137Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
138Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
139Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
140Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
141Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
143Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
144Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:21
145Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
146Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
149Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
150Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
151Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
152Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:54
154Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:59
155Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:05
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
158Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:38
159Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:39
160Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:45
161Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:57
162Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
163Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:39
164Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:47
165Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:07

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor13
8Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia12
9Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
10Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
14Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
15Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
16Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
18Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
19Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
20Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
23Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
24Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
25Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk3
26Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
27Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
28Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
29Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
30Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
31Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Turkish beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
6Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
7Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF22:58:30
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Androni Giocattoli
5Team Novo Nordisk
6Astana Pro Team
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Southeast Pro Cycling
9Lotto Soudal
10Torku Sekerspor
11Colombia
12Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Tinkoff-Saxo
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Etixx - Quick-Step
17MTN - Qhubeka
18Lampre-Merida
19UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Orica GreenEdge
21Drapac Professional Cycling

 

