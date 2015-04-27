Image 1 of 60 Luis Mas Bonet in the race's white jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 60 Team Southeast take a moment for a photo before the stage 2 start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 Team Southeast before the stage 2 start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice before the stage 2 start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 Tom Boonen is back in action at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 60 Cavendish before the start of stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 60 Cavendish int he blue leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 60 Cavendish was all smiles before the start of stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 60 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge). Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) made it two for two in the Presidential Tour of Turkey, winning the mass sprint of stage 2 in Antalya. He punctured a tire with five kilometres to go but relied on his teammates to keep him in good position to sprint, nonetheless, edging out Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) to maintain his overall lead.

"At a corner with about 5 kilometers to go my wheel went from me and I thought to myself 'that's not good' as I lost my balance," Cavendish said. "The wheel was spongy. It wasn't totally flat but it was a slow leaking puncture. I thought about stopping to get a new wheel, but we were already on our third guy of the train. If I stopped, we were one man short for Mark Renshaw. So I thought I'd give it a crack. I went easy for the final corners. I had confidence in my teammates. If they kept me in the front on the corners I'd be OK, and they did just that. They were really strong today and I was super impressed."

The stage, 182km with a start in Alanya and finish in Antalya, was marked by five-man break group. Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare), Kevin de Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka) never had more than about a three-minute lead, and were caught again with 12km to go.

Ruffoni said it was difficult to follow the Etixx-QuickStep sprint train, but “When we arrived under the flamme rouge I was in a really good position just behind Cavendish. With 100 metres to go I tried to jumped out from his wheel but he was too fast, showing to be the strongest today too.”

How it unfolded

The flat second stage stayed mostly along the coastline, and was predestined for a long breakaway followed by a bunch sprint. The group of five formed quickly and got away about 20km into the stage. However, the peloton kept a wary eye on them, and the gap was never allowed to become too high. The sprinters’ teams led the chase, with Etixx-QuickStep keeping things under control

A crash with 40km to go saw several riders go down, including three from MTN-Qhubeka.

The gap gradually came down and with 12km, they were swept up by the field. The wide road leading towards the finish encourage many teams to try and bring their sprinters to the front, but the roads narrowed kilometre by kilometre, with some dangerous turns near the end.

With less than 2km to go, they took the final turn onto the closing straightaway. Etixx-QuickStep never gave up the lead, and still had three riders ahead of Cavendish going into the final kilometre. Mark Renshaw led Cavendish up to the 500-metre mark, and the sprinter launched himself with 200 metres to go. He took the win by a wheel length.

Cavendish will wear the leader's jersey into stage 3, which is the first climbing stage of the race. The 165.3km stage includes several climbs and a summit finale in Elmali, an 11.5km ascent (6-7%) with the steepest sections in the later part of the climb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:21:32 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 7 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 22 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 26 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 36 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 39 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 41 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 44 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 49 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 50 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 54 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 55 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 56 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 58 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 62 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 64 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 65 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 67 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 68 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 73 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 76 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 77 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 84 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 86 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 91 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 92 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 94 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 100 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 109 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 115 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 117 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 118 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 122 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 124 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 126 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 127 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 129 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 132 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 137 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 138 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 139 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 141 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 142 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 143 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 145 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 146 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 148 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 149 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:21 151 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:25 152 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:28 153 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:36 154 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 155 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 156 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:11 157 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 158 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 160 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:59 161 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 162 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:01 163 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 164 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:57 165 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:47

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 4 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 6 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 7 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 8 9 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 14 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Turkish beauties 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Turkish beauties 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 13:04:36 2 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Southeast Pro Cycling 7 Colombia 8 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Torku Sekerspor 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Team Novo Nordisk 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 MTN - Qhubeka 16 Lampre-Merida 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Orica GreenEdge 20 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 7:39:30 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 8 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 33 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 37 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 38 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 42 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 49 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 55 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 56 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 62 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 65 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 66 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 76 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 79 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 82 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 96 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 97 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 98 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 99 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 100 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 102 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 104 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 107 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 110 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 112 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 114 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 115 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 126 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 127 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 128 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 129 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 133 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 134 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 135 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 137 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 138 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 139 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 140 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 141 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 143 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 144 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:21 145 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 146 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 149 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 150 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:11 151 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 152 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:54 154 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:59 155 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 158 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:38 159 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:39 160 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:45 161 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:57 162 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 163 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:39 164 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:47 165 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:07

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 7 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 13 8 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 9 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 10 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 14 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 15 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 16 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 18 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 19 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 20 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 23 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 24 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 25 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 3 26 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 27 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 28 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 29 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 30 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 31 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Turkish beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 6 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 7 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1