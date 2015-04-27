Tour of Turkey: Cavendish wins sprint in Antalya
Manxman takes two of two
Stage 2: Alanya - Antalya
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) made it two for two in the Presidential Tour of Turkey, winning the mass sprint of stage 2 in Antalya. He punctured a tire with five kilometres to go but relied on his teammates to keep him in good position to sprint, nonetheless, edging out Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) to maintain his overall lead.
Related Articles
"At a corner with about 5 kilometers to go my wheel went from me and I thought to myself 'that's not good' as I lost my balance," Cavendish said. "The wheel was spongy. It wasn't totally flat but it was a slow leaking puncture. I thought about stopping to get a new wheel, but we were already on our third guy of the train. If I stopped, we were one man short for Mark Renshaw. So I thought I'd give it a crack. I went easy for the final corners. I had confidence in my teammates. If they kept me in the front on the corners I'd be OK, and they did just that. They were really strong today and I was super impressed."
The stage, 182km with a start in Alanya and finish in Antalya, was marked by five-man break group. Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare), Kevin de Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka) never had more than about a three-minute lead, and were caught again with 12km to go.
Ruffoni said it was difficult to follow the Etixx-QuickStep sprint train, but “When we arrived under the flamme rouge I was in a really good position just behind Cavendish. With 100 metres to go I tried to jumped out from his wheel but he was too fast, showing to be the strongest today too.”
How it unfolded
The flat second stage stayed mostly along the coastline, and was predestined for a long breakaway followed by a bunch sprint. The group of five formed quickly and got away about 20km into the stage. However, the peloton kept a wary eye on them, and the gap was never allowed to become too high. The sprinters’ teams led the chase, with Etixx-QuickStep keeping things under control
A crash with 40km to go saw several riders go down, including three from MTN-Qhubeka.
The gap gradually came down and with 12km, they were swept up by the field. The wide road leading towards the finish encourage many teams to try and bring their sprinters to the front, but the roads narrowed kilometre by kilometre, with some dangerous turns near the end.
With less than 2km to go, they took the final turn onto the closing straightaway. Etixx-QuickStep never gave up the lead, and still had three riders ahead of Cavendish going into the final kilometre. Mark Renshaw led Cavendish up to the 500-metre mark, and the sprinter launched himself with 200 metres to go. He took the win by a wheel length.
Cavendish will wear the leader's jersey into stage 3, which is the first climbing stage of the race. The 165.3km stage includes several climbs and a summit finale in Elmali, an 11.5km ascent (6-7%) with the steepest sections in the later part of the climb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:21:32
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|26
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|36
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|39
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|41
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|49
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|50
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|54
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|55
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|56
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|58
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|62
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|67
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|68
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|73
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|76
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|84
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|92
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|100
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|108
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|109
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|117
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|122
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|126
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|129
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|132
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|136
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|138
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|139
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|142
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|143
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|145
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|146
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|148
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:21
|151
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:25
|152
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:28
|153
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:36
|154
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|155
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|156
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|157
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|158
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|160
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|161
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|162
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:01
|163
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|164
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:57
|165
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|4
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|7
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|14
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|13:04:36
|2
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Torku Sekerspor
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7:39:30
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|8
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|37
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|38
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|42
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|49
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|56
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|62
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|65
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|66
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|82
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|96
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|97
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|98
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|99
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|102
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|107
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|110
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|112
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|114
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|115
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|128
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|133
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|134
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|135
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|137
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|138
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|139
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|140
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|141
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|144
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:21
|145
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|146
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|149
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|150
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|151
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|152
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:54
|154
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|155
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|158
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:38
|159
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:39
|160
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:45
|161
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:57
|162
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|163
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:39
|164
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:47
|165
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|5
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|7
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|8
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|10
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|14
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|15
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|16
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|18
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|23
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|24
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|25
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|26
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|27
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|29
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|30
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|31
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|5
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|6
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|7
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|22:58:30
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Torku Sekerspor
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Drapac Professional Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy